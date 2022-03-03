You are here

Ukraine Crisis: Fitch and Moody’s slash Russia’s rating to junk; Ruble collapses

Ukraine Crisis: Fitch and Moody’s slash Russia’s rating to junk; Ruble collapses
RIYADH: Ratings agencies Fitch and Moody’s downgraded Russia by six notches to “junk” status, saying Western sanctions threw into doubt its ability to service debt and would weaken the economy.

Highlights:

Russian economy

  • The ruble fell sharply at the start of currency trading, reaching 100.96 to the dollar, compared to 83.5 on Wednesday, the day before the invasion of Ukraine, and 113.52 to the euro, compared to 93.5 before the assault
  • Sanctions imposed on Russia have significantly increased the chance of the country’s defaulting on its dollar and other international market government debt, analysts at JPMorgan and elsewhere said on Wednesday.
  • Russian companies are rushing to open Chinese bank accounts, following sanctions from western countries.
  • Russian stocks and bonds are now "in the realms of utterly uninvestable," the CEO of Schroders, Peter Harrison, told Reuters on Thursday.

Oil

  • Brent crude or London crude soared again on March 3, touching $120 a barrel, the highest in nine years, according to a Reuters report. 
  • US WTI Futures crude soared to $115.64 a barrel, its highest since September 2008. 

Credit Ratings

  • The invasion has triggered a flurry of credit rating moves and dire warnings about the impact on Russia’s economy. S&P lowered Russia’s rating to junk status last week.

Indexes

  • Index providers FTSE Russell and MSCI announced on Wednesday that they will remove Russian equities from all their indexes, after a top MSCI executive earlier this week called Russia’s stock market “uninvestable.”
  • FTSE Russell said the decision will be effective from March 7, while MSCI said its decision will be implemented in one step across all MSCI indexes as of the close on March 9. 
  • MSCI said it is also reclassifying MSCI Russia Indexes from emerging markets to standalone markets status.
  • Russia has a weighting of 3.24 percent in MSCI’s emerging market benchmark and a weighting of around 30 basis points in the index provider’s global benchmark.
International reaction

  • Italy has stopped funding for the Arctic LNG 2 project which is worth $21 billion, according to a Reuters report. 
  • India-Russia trade comes to a standstill as banks are not processing payment documents, CNBC reports. 
  • Japan is all set to freeze the assets of four additional Russian banks, said Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki. 
  • German authorities seized the $600m superyacht belonging to Russian billionaire Alisher Usmanov, Forbes reports.
  • Japan Airlines Co Ltd  and ANA Holdings Inc decidse to cancel all flights to and from Europe on Thursday, citing safety concerns. 

Energy impact

  • Finnish energy company Fortum to stop all new investments in Russia, according to a Reuters report.
  • Rising energy prices due to Russia's Ukrainian invasion will heighten the risk of inflation in Asia: Moody's.

 

Fitch and Moody's

Fitch downgraded Russia to “B” from “BBB” and placed the country’s ratings on “rating watch negative.” Moody’s, which last week had flagged the possibility of a downgrade, also cut the country’s rating by six notches, to B3 from Baa3.

Fitch said the only other precedent to such a large six-notch downgrade on a single sovereign entity was South Korea in 1997.

“The severity of international sanctions in response to Russia’s military invasion of Ukraine has heightened macro-financial stability risks, represents a huge shock to Russia’s credit fundamentals and could undermine its willingness to service government debt,” Fitch said in a report.

Fitch said that US and EU sanctions prohibiting any transactions with the Central Bank of Russia would have a “much larger impact on Russia’s credit fundamentals than any previous sanctions,” rendering much of Russia’s international reserves unusable for FX intervention.

“The sanctions could also weigh on Russia’s willingness to repay debt,” Fitch warned. “President Putin’s response to put nuclear forces on high alert appears to diminish the prospect of him changing course on Ukraine to the degree required to reverse rapidly tightening sanctions.”

Fitch said it expects further ratcheting up of sanctions on Russian banks.

Moody’s said on Thursday the scope and severity of the sanctions “have gone beyond Moody’s initial expectations and will have material credit implications.”

The sanctions imposed by Western countries will also markedly weaken Russia’s GDP growth potential relative to the ratings agency’s previous assessment of 1.6 percent, Fitch said.

“In this case, the sanctions-driven frozen/falling assets tail-wagged the ratings dog,” analysts at Mizuho wrote. They added that “ratings and benchmark risks revealed may compound further capital exodus as benchmark funds are forced to liquidate rather than hold.”

Russia has responded to the sanctions with a range of measures to shore up its economic defenses and retaliate against Western restrictions. It hiked its main lending rate to 20 percent, banned Russian brokers from selling securities held by foreigners, ordered exporting companies to buttress the rouble, and said it would stop foreign investors selling assets.

The government also plans to tap its National Wealth Fund (NWF), a rainy day cushion, to help counter sanctions.

Brent crude or London crude soared again on March 3, touching $120 a barrel, the highest in nine years, according to a Reuters report. 

US WTI Futures crude soared to $115.64 a barrel, its highest since September 2008. 

The rise in oil prices is due to investors' worry of stagflationary shock, primarily triggered by the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine. 

OPEC's decision to decline increased oil production for narrowing supply slump is another factor that plays a crucial role behind this surge. 

MOSCOW: Several Russian companies are rushing to open Chinese bank accounts as sanctions by the United States, EU, Japan, and Canada have started disrupting the money flow, according to a Reuters report. 

The report noted that the Moscow branch of a Chinese state bank has seen a surge in enquiries from Russian firms intending to open new accounts. 

“Over the past few days, 200-300 companies have approached us, wanting to open new accounts,” a person who works in the Moscow branch of the Chinese bank told Reuters. 

The move from Russian companies comes at a time when several western countries and entities are trying to shut off Russia's economy from the global financial system. 

RIYADH: Japanese multinational conglomerate holding company SoftBank Corp. has borrowed 100 billion yen ($870 million) using shares of its subsidiary Z Holdings Corp. for stock lending purposes. 

Softbank is using an estimated 361 million shares, representing 4.8 percent, of Z Holdings, Bloomberg reported, citing Makiko Ariyama, a spokesman of the firm.

Who the money is being lent to, is yet to be disclosed.

The stock lending poses a way for Softbank to diversify its finances.

This comes amid growing regulatory scrutiny, and the recent collapse of Softbank’s $40 billion deal to sell chip designer Arm to Nvidia, according to CNBC.

Softbank indirectly owns Z Holdings through A Holdings Corp, which is a joint venture between the Japanese firm and South Korean internet conglomerate company Naver Corp.

RIYADH: Capital Bank of Jordan has listed a $100 million bond on the Middle East’s international financial exchange, Nasdaq Dubai, in its first-ever bond listing by a Jordanian bank.

Nasdaq Dubai was chosen given its position as the largest regional venue for listing US dollar-denominated debt, the Government of Dubai Media Office reported.

The move will “extend Capital Bank’s reach and allow our teams to further strengthen the bank’s relationship with investors in UAE as well as the entire Gulf region,” according to the bank’s chairman, Bassem Al-Salem.

“Nasdaq Dubai attracted its highest ever number and value of new bond listings in 2021,” according to the chairman of the exchange, Abdul Wahed Al Fahim.

The exchange recorded a total of 30 listings of bonds and Sukuk worth up to $23.1 billion in 2021, along with a record high of 14 bond issuances valued at $11.2 billion.

Joining its western allies who are imposing strict sanctions on Russia, Italy has seized funding for the $21 billion Arctic LNG 2 project, according to a Reuters report.

The Arctic LNG 2 project is led by privately-owned Russian gas producer Novatek, and it is one among those many projects that lost foreign backing after Russia invaded Ukraine.

It was  few weeks back that Italian state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti CDP and the Russian arm of Italy's biggest bank Intesa Sanpaolo agreed to finance the Arctic LNG 2 project.

The loan for the project had not yet been dispersed.


However, sources close to the matter said that the agreement to finance the project is still intact.


The Arctic LNG 2 project has been shrouded with controversies since its announcement, as the European Parliament had claimed that the project is not compliant with climate targets.

