You are here

  • Home
  • Yemeni authorities destroy large quantities of hashish, pills linked to Houthi gangs in Hajjah

Yemeni authorities destroy large quantities of hashish, pills linked to Houthi gangs in Hajjah

Yemeni army destroys more than 1,100 kilograms of hashish and nearly 8,000 narcotic tablets north of Hajjah. (SPA)
1 / 2
Yemeni army destroys more than 1,100 kilograms of hashish and nearly 8,000 narcotic tablets north of Hajjah. (SPA)
Yemeni army destroys more than 1,100 kilograms of hashish and nearly 8,000 narcotic tablets north of Hajjah. (SPA)
2 / 2
Yemeni army destroys more than 1,100 kilograms of hashish and nearly 8,000 narcotic tablets north of Hajjah. (SPA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/j9phs

Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

Yemeni authorities destroy large quantities of hashish, pills linked to Houthi gangs in Hajjah

Yemeni army destroys more than 1,100 kilograms of hashish and nearly 8,000 narcotic tablets north of Hajjah. (SPA)
Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Security officials in Yemen on Thursday destroyed a large quantity of hashish and thousands of narcotic tablets north of Hajjah province, which were seized from smugglers linked to Houthi criminal gangs, Saudi Press Agency reported.
The National Army forces in the Fifth Military Region destroyed 1,158 kilograms of hashish and 7,700 illicit pills, which had been seized during the last four months, in the presence of the representative of the joint operations, representatives of the region’s intelligence and military police and security officials from Hajjah governorate.
“Gangs linked to the Houthi militia rely on the trade of contraband as a source of financing for their war against the Yemenis, but the forces of the Fifth Military Region are on high alert to pursue and arrest hashish and drug smugglers in the governorate,” the statement said.
The move comes four months after more than 1,000 kilograms of hashish and 48,000 narcotic tablets were destroyed in October, bringing the total amount of hashish destroyed in the last three years to more than four tons.

Topics: Yemen hajjah hashish narcotics drugs Houthi

Related

The project aims to train 1,250 young men and women in eight Yemeni governorates. (SPA) photos
Saudi Arabia
KSrelief launches training courses to support and empower Yemeni youth
UN special envoy meets Yemeni president in Riyadh for talks on peace efforts
Saudi Arabia
UN special envoy meets Yemeni president in Riyadh for talks on peace efforts

Possible nuclear deal with Iran near but difficult issues remain, US State Dept. says

Possible nuclear deal with Iran near but difficult issues remain, US State Dept. says
Updated 58 min 42 sec ago
Reuters

Possible nuclear deal with Iran near but difficult issues remain, US State Dept. says

Possible nuclear deal with Iran near but difficult issues remain, US State Dept. says
  • A number of difficult issues still remain unresolved
Updated 58 min 42 sec ago
Reuters

WASHINGTON: There has been significant progress in nuclear talks with Iran and world powers may be close to reaching a deal with Tehran, but a number of difficult issues still remain unresolved, the US State Department said on Thursday.
There will not be a deal unless those issues are quickly resolved, State Department spokeswoman Jalina Porter told reporters.

Topics: Iran US nuclear deal

Related

Developing Russia’s Lavrov accuses West of considering ‘nuclear war’
World
Russia’s Lavrov accuses West of considering ‘nuclear war’
UN nuclear watchdog chief to travel to Iran on Saturday
Middle-East
UN nuclear watchdog chief to travel to Iran on Saturday

Lebanon’s ruling parties announce candidates for parliamentary elections

Lebanon’s ruling parties announce candidates for parliamentary elections
Updated 03 March 2022
NAJIA HOUSSARI

Lebanon’s ruling parties announce candidates for parliamentary elections

Lebanon’s ruling parties announce candidates for parliamentary elections
  • The cost of holding elections is estimated at $15.5 million
  • Nearly 3.97 million voters will partake in the upcoming ballot, including about 225,000 overseas voters 
Updated 03 March 2022
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: Lebanese parties have been rushing to submit their candidacies for the upcoming parliamentary elections to the Ministry of Interior with the deadline for registration, March 15, soon approaching.

Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, 84, submitted his candidacy application for another four-year parliamentary session, alongside ruling party members.

Applications were previously limited to independent candidates and representatives of the civil movement.

The number of registered candidates jumped to nearly 100 as of Wednesday evening, with expectations for more candidacies soon.

On May 15, voters will vote for their 128 MPs, which will be preceded by civil servants who are working on the elections voting on May 12.

On May 6 and 8, Lebanese voters living abroad will cast their votes.

The cost of holding the elections is estimated at $15.5 million.

The electoral battle will kick-off in earnest in April when registration for the lists under which the candidates will run begins.

Political jostling and heightened engagement is expected once alliances unravel and the battle to prevent the ruling parties from gaining parliamentary majority starts.

Around 3,970,000 voters will partake in the upcoming elections, including some 225,000 voters living abroad, most of whom are expected to vote for representatives from the Oct. 17, 2019 revolution.

Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah announced some of the party’s candidates on Wednesday evening, with some “young generation candidates” adding to the crop of currently sitting MPs.

The Amal Movement is expected to announce the names of its candidates in the coming days. According to leaked information, Berri will retain a sizable portion of the current MPs, especially those who are being prosecuted for crimes surrounding the Beirut port explosion.

Secretary-General of the Arab Socialist Baath Party Ali Hijazi submitted his candidacy to run in the Baalbek-Hermel district.

This party is considered an extension of the Baath Party in Syria. Hijazi was recently elected as secretary-general, and he is considered an ally of Hezbollah and the Syrian regime.

The Lebanese Forces Party continues to announce the names of its candidates in party festivals, while the Free Patriotic Movement is working to finalize its candidates’ list. Meanwhile, the Progressive Socialist Party is yet to announce its candidates, with party head Walid Jumblatt quoted as saying that political conditions are not suitable to make any changes in his parliamentary bloc.

Small parties are awaiting news of agreements and understandings between major powers to determine their place in the electoral lists.

Hezbollah is seeking to consolidate its alliance with the Amal Movement in all electoral districts and is also hoping to ally with the FPM in every district where it can convince its voters to support the movement.

However, confusion still prevails on the Sunni scene, as the head of the Future Movement, Saad Hariri, announced his withdrawal from political life and asked party members not to run for the upcoming elections under the movement’s name.

Some Future Movement supporters vowed to boycott the elections, while others demanded that the movement resumes its work and does not leave the political arena to Hezbollah and its allies.

Several traditional political leaders in the Sunni community announced that they would not run for elections, including former Prime Minister Tammam Salam, while former Prime Minister Fouad Siniora insisted on not boycotting the elections.

A source from the Future Movement told Arab News: “Some believe we need to remain outside the system since neither our presence nor our absence can make a difference; the proof is how Hariri was stabbed in the back by all ruling parties.

“In addition, Hezbollah would have no Sunni cover for any of its figures if we boycott the elections.”

The source added: “Others think that boycotting the elections would allow other parties to disrupt Sunni political unity.

“We need to have a limited number of candidates and we must vote extensively and effectively.

“They insist that since Hariri never asked us to boycott the elections, we should not make such hasty decisions, especially since most of the state institutions are not yet constitutionally controlled by Hezbollah.

“We must stop talking about treason, this is what serves Lebanon best.”

A source in Dar Al-Fatwa, the country’s highest Sunni religious authority, expressed concern that Sunni votes could end up dispersed amid this confusion.

“We have concerns about Sunni religious parties succeeding in filling the void, especially if they do not adhere to the logic of the state and tend to adopt the logic of militias,” they told Arab News on condition of anonymity.

Civil society candidates were among the first to submit their candidacies, albeit timidly.

However, this civil movement, with all its groups, has not yet finalized its candidacies or broadcast which districts it plans to fight the ruling parties.

Election expert Walid Fakhreddine said: “There are a large number of candidates in all regions, especially those in which Hezbollah’s alliances prevail. Announcing candidacies was delayed in order to finish negotiations; this is not necessarily a bad thing.”

Fakhreddine stressed: “Candidacies have been delayed because the election law requires each candidate to pay 30 million Lebanese pounds ($20,000), nonrefundable should they choose to withdraw their candidacy.

“In addition, candidates are facing issues in opening bank accounts for electoral campaigns in accordance with the law, and work is underway to resolve this before March 15.”

Topics: Lebanon Nabih Berri Hassan Nasrallah Saad Hariri

Related

Saad Hariri. (Supplied)
Middle-East
Lebanese elections: Former PM Hariri in key meetings
Seven things to know about the Lebanese elections
Middle-East
Seven things to know about the Lebanese elections

800 Iraqi refugees return home from Syria

800 Iraqi refugees return home from Syria
Updated 03 March 2022
AFP

800 Iraqi refugees return home from Syria

800 Iraqi refugees return home from Syria
  • The first group left on buses via the Al-Yarubiyah border crossing
  • They had been living in villages bordering Iraq
Updated 03 March 2022
AFP

QAMISHLI: Eight hundred Iraqi refugees returned home from northeast Syria on Thursday and hundreds more are to follow, a Syrian official in the region’s Kurdish semi-autonomous administration said.
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the first group left on buses via the Al-Yarubiyah border crossing.
The Iraqi government has “agreed to the return of (a total of) 800 families,” the Syrian Kurdish source told AFP, adding that many of them had sought refuge in Syria after the Daesh group expanded its presence in Iraq.
They had been living in villages bordering Iraq, under the control of the Kurdish-led forces that rule regions of north and northeast Syria.
A senior Iraqi security source said: “We have been checking their identities for security reasons for the past year.
“They’ve been suffering from the difficult economic conditions in Syria.”
Relatives of jihadists, including children, are held in Kurdish-controlled camps in Syria’s northeast, the largest of which is Al-Hol with around 56,000 displaced people and refugees.
Since last year, Iraqi authorities have repatriated hundreds of Iraqi families from Al-Hol.
The Daesh group ruled large swathes of Iraq between 2014 and 2017.
Kurdish-led forces backed by the United States seized the group’s last territorial bastion in Syria in 2019.

Topics: Syria Iraq refugees

Related

Pope Francis receives Iraqi Christian leaders
World
Pope Francis receives Iraqi Christian leaders
Drugs, tribes, politics a deadly mix in Iraq border province
Middle-East
Drugs, tribes, politics a deadly mix in Iraq border province

Houthis condemned for storing weapons in housing complex as blasts kill residents

Houthis condemned for storing weapons in housing complex as blasts kill residents
Updated 03 March 2022
Saeed Al-Batati

Houthis condemned for storing weapons in housing complex as blasts kill residents

Houthis condemned for storing weapons in housing complex as blasts kill residents
  • Explosions in Taiz left ‘many civilians killed or wounded,’ army officer says
  • Residential buildings in Houthi-controlled areas also being used as secret detention centers, officials say
Updated 03 March 2022
Saeed Al-Batati

AL-MUKALLA: Yemen’s military has accused the Iran-backed Houthis of storing weapons and ammunition inside or near residential areas, after large explosions ripped through several buildings in a housing compound in the southern city of Taiz.

Abdul Basit Al-Baher, a military officer, told Arab News on Thursday that the blasts that shook Houthi-controlled Huban district in Taiz early on Tuesday were caused by weapons and ammunition stored in the basements and lower floors of several buildings in Al-Saleh residential complex.

“The Houthi militia sealed off the area and even prevented ambulances from reaching the wounded,” he said. “Many civilians were killed or wounded in the explosions as fragments of bombs hit their houses outside the complex.”

An amateur video posted online showed explosions and large balls of fire rising from the ground floor of three buildings in Al-Saleh.

Other images showed three buildings that had been badly damaged by the blasts.

Yemeni army officials said the Houthis moved weapons, ammunition and drones from military bases in Dhamar and other areas to the residential area in Taiz, and turned the upper floors of Al-Saleh buildings into secret detention centers.

“The ground floors are workshops for assembling and booby-trapping drones, and weapons depots,” Al-Baher said, adding that the Houthis had endangered the lives of thousands of people who live in areas of Taiz under their control.

“This is a criminal and terrorist organization that does not care about the lives of civilians.”

The Houthis told residents that the explosions were caused by fireworks lit during a wedding in Huban.

A Yemeni news agency reported on Thursday that the Houthis were holding more than 3,000 people who had been abducted from Taiz and other areas at secret prisons in Al-Saleh, and had also turned some flats there into command rooms and hiding places for their leaders.

The explosions in the city are not the first to be linked to secret Houthi weapons dumps. Similar blasts have been reported in densely populated areas of Houthi-held Sanaa, Dhamar and Jouf.

Officials say the Houthis hide weapons and drones in civilian facilities that are on the no-target list of the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen.

In May 2019, Human Rights Watch and the Sanaa-based Mwatana for Human Rights said an explosion in April that killed at least 15 children and wounded more than 100 people in Sanaa’s Sawan neighborhood was caused by a fire at a Houthi weapons storage facility.

Also on Thursday, in Sanaa, relatives of Yemeni abductees held at Houthi jails organized a rare protest to denounce the sentences handed down to their loved ones by a Houthi-controlled court.

The Mothers of Abductees Association, an umbrella organization for thousands of female relatives of war prisoners, staged the protest outside the UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights. The women demanded the release of 13 prisoners who had earlier been sentenced to death or jail terms by Sanaa’s Specialized Criminal Court.

“We hold Houthi armed groups fully responsible for our sons’ lives as such crimes are imprescriptible,” read one of the posters carried by the women.

The organization said the abductees had been brutally tortured by the Houthis into confessing to crimes and that the father of one of the convicted men died of shock after hearing the court’s ruling.

Meanwhile, dozens of Houthis were killed in more than 23 air raids by coalition warplanes in the provinces of Marib and Hajjah, which have witnessed bloody fighting between government troops and the Houthis over the past 24 hours.

The Arab coalition said on Thursday that the strikes also destroyed 17 Houthi military vehicles.

Topics: Houthi militia Yemen Taiz

Related

The UN Security Council for the first time on Monday classified the Houthis as a terrorist group, with many countries welcoming the decision. (Reuters/File Photo)
Saudi Arabia
Countries welcome UN Security Council designation of Houthis as a terrorist group
Egypt has welcomed a UN Security Council resolution that labels Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi militia as a terrorist group. (Reuters/File Photo)
Middle-East
Egypt lauds UNSC resolution on Houthis

Syrian woman arrested in Lebanon on suspicion of killing husband over plans for second wife

Syrian woman arrested in Lebanon on suspicion of killing husband over plans for second wife
Updated 03 March 2022
Bassam Zaazaa

Syrian woman arrested in Lebanon on suspicion of killing husband over plans for second wife

Syrian woman arrested in Lebanon on suspicion of killing husband over plans for second wife
  • Woman, 33, and her brother, 19, stabbed victim while he slept, investigators allege
  • Wife told police her husband had been missing for five days
Updated 03 March 2022
Bassam Zaazaa

BEIRUT: A Syrian woman arrested on suspicion of murdering her husband planned the killing after learning about his plans to marry a second wife in the east of Lebanon, police allege.
The 33-year-old woman is accused of murdering her 35-year-old Syrian husband and disposing of his body in a grave dug in the rugged Bekaa Valley region in eastern Lebanon.
The woman’s 19-year-old brother has also been charged over his alleged involvement in the killing.
Lebanon’s Internal Security Forces said on Thursday that the woman walked into a police station in Zahle on Feb. 25 and claimed that her husband had been missing for five days.
Detectives launched an investigation before uncovering the woman and her brother’s involvement.
On Tuesday, an ISF squad arrested the brother in a camp in Barr Elias and the woman at her home in Al Ma’allaqa.
An ISF official told Arab News: “Investigators suspected her alleged connection after inspecting phone data that also exposed the involvement of her brother.”
A prosecutor at the Bekaa attorney-general’s office told Arab News that preliminary investigations “indicate that the brother helped his sister to kill the husband over a family dispute.”
According to the ISF, the suspects admitted stabbing the victim while he was sleeping before disposing of his body in a makeshift grave they had dug earlier.
The woman claimed she killed her husband because he planned to marry again and accused him of abusing his children, according to the ISF.

Topics: Lebanon Syrian husband wife murder

Related

Annabella Hilal’s runway walk is ‘flame of hope’ for Lebanon
Lifestyle
Annabella Hilal’s runway walk is ‘flame of hope’ for Lebanon
London court orders Lebanese banks to pay $4m to locked-out depositor
Business & Economy
London court orders Lebanese banks to pay $4m to locked-out depositor

Latest updates

Yemeni authorities destroy large quantities of hashish, pills linked to Houthi gangs in Hajjah
Yemeni army destroys more than 1,100 kilograms of hashish and nearly 8,000 narcotic tablets north of Hajjah. (SPA)
What We Are Reading Today: Einstein in Bohemia by Michael D. Gordin
What We Are Reading Today: Einstein in Bohemia by Michael D. Gordin
What We Are Reading Today: Unfolding Realities by Carmah Hawwari
What We Are Reading Today: Unfolding Realities by Carmah Hawwari
Experts discuss role of book fairs in publishing sector
Experts discuss role of book fairs in publishing sector
Saudi Arabia and Bahrain agree to strengthen ties after King Hamad’s visit
Bahrain’s King Hamad visited Saudi Arabia on Monday on an official visit, where he held talks with King Salman. (SPA)

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.