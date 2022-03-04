You are here

  • Home
  • Italy pledges to help Lebanon protect cultural heritage

Italy pledges to help Lebanon protect cultural heritage

Italy pledges to help Lebanon protect cultural heritage
People attend the reopening ceremony of Lebanon’s National Library in Beirut on Feb. 10, 2022, upon completion of restoration work in the aftermath of the summer 2020 port explosion. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/9xnzu

Updated 14 sec ago
Francesco Bongarrà

Italy pledges to help Lebanon protect cultural heritage

Italy pledges to help Lebanon protect cultural heritage
  • Exchanges being organized between architects, restorers from both countries
  • Lebanese delegation will attend 27th International Restoration Fair in Italy
Updated 14 sec ago
Francesco Bongarrà

ROME: Italy has pledged to help Lebanon protect its cultural heritage by training local restorers.

“Italy is organizing a series of initiatives in Lebanon to encourage exchanges between Lebanese and Italian architects and restorers,” Ambassador Nicoletta Bombardiere said at a presentation in Beirut of the 27th International Restoration Fair, which will be held in the Italian city of Ferrara on June 8-10.

The presentation was also attended by Claudio Pasqualucci, representative of Assorestauro, the Italian association of restorers.

Bombardiere said: “Assorestauro’s engagement in Lebanon, and in supporting the presence of Lebanese restorers at the Ferrara exhibition, are testament to Italy’s commitment to support, protect and promote the highly prized Lebanese cultural heritage, also with direct involvement from the private sector.”

At the fair in Ferrara, delegates from various countries, including Lebanon, will visit the main Italian restoration sites in person.

International restorers and architects will have the opportunity there to deepen their knowledge of Italian restoration in dedicated meetings with exhibiting companies.

“Also with this international exhibition, we intend to encourage the development of synergies between Italian and Lebanese companies in the arts restoration sector by promoting know-how sharing, the development of new products and processes, and the sharing … of the most advanced technologies,” Bombardiere said.

Cooperation between Italy and Lebanon in the field of artwork restoration is already “particularly intense,” said Pasqualucci.

He cited as the latest example “the significant contribution of Rockland,” a Lebanese industrial group that financed the restoration of the Ardea Purpurea fountain created by Italian artist Marco Bravura in Beirut’s Verdun district.

Topics: Lebanon

Related

Special 2022 Look Ahead: The cultural renaissance sweeping the Gulf region  photos
Middle-East
2022 Look Ahead: The cultural renaissance sweeping the Gulf region 
For many Franco-Lebanese people, Lebanon is where the heart is
Middle-East
For many Franco-Lebanese people, Lebanon is where the heart is

Amal Clooney named Woman of the Year

Amal Clooney named Woman of the Year
Updated 04 March 2022
Arab News

Amal Clooney named Woman of the Year

Amal Clooney named Woman of the Year
Updated 04 March 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: British-Lebanese human rights lawyer Amal Clooney has been named Women of the Year by Time Magazine.

The 44-year-old barrister, who is the wife of US actor and filmmaker George Clooney, was among 12 other female leaders in the publication’s list, including US poet Amanda Gorman, American actress Kerry Washington, US singer Kacey Musgraves, Afghan reporter Zahra Joya, and American athlete Allyson Felix.

Clooney, who has four-year-old twins with her husband, told Time about how she balanced her family and career.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by TIME (@time)

She said: “Marriage has been wonderful. I have in my husband a partner who is incredibly inspirational and supportive, and we have a home filled with love and laughter. It is a joy beyond anything I could ever have imagined. I feel so lucky to have found a great love in my life, and to be a mother — this is how I get my balance.”

On her humanitarian work, she pointed out how she tried to turn the spotlight on what was important.

“If I am at a work function and reporting of it focuses on irrelevant issues, there’s not much I can do about that. Since I can’t control it, my approach is just not to dwell on it and just get on with my work and my life and hope that attitudes will catch up,” she added.
 

Topics: Amal Clooney

Shifting sounds: Saudi musician EON talks reinvention

Shifting sounds: Saudi musician EON talks reinvention
Updated 04 March 2022
Bojan Preradovic

Shifting sounds: Saudi musician EON talks reinvention

Shifting sounds: Saudi musician EON talks reinvention
  • Sliman Dawood’s short career has seen him build a healthy following already
Updated 04 March 2022
Bojan Preradovic

BELGRADE: “I have this weird connection with eternity.” So says Jeddah-based songwriter and producer Sliman Dawood, discussing his ‘stage name’ of EON — an apt artistic epithet considering his proclivity for playing the long game.

Dawood is certainly not intimidated by wholesale reinvention. Only a couple of years ago, he was better known as Jinx, an up-and-coming rapper, when he had a change of heart.

“I was going through a transition, personally and musically,” he says, “so I felt that name didn’t suit me anymore. My horizons were expanding, I was experimenting with my sound to find something that actually works for me, and things just fell into place with ‘EON.’”

Only a couple of years ago, he was better known as Jinx, an up-and-coming rapper, when he had a change of heart. (Supplied)

One major aspect of Dawood’s evolution was his focus on broadening his range as a performer. “I really worked on my voice, which allowed me to be a lot more diverse in the way that I approach my music,” he explains. “From an emotional perspective, being able to sing hits all the right notes, so to speak.”

As EON, the composer has not yet played a single show and is currently working on his debut album. But the handful of singles he has released thus far have already caught the eye (and ear) of Saudi indie label Wall of Sound Records, who signed Dawood at the end of 2020.

“Everyone there is like family to me. The conventional wisdom is that you fear and distrust record labels, but with Wall of Sound, they not only help me as an artist, but on a personal level, too. It’s almost like having a therapist. That’s how great they are.”

One major aspect of Dawood’s evolution was his focus on broadening his range as a performer. (Supplied)

The self-assurance and comfort that he draws from the relationship with his label are evident in the way Dawood has crafted his Wall of Sound releases to date. The seamless fusion of ethereal synthwave, electro-R&B beats and delicate vocal passages that define 2020’s “Again” are a clinical showcase of a promising emerging talent coming into his own.

Last year’s “Precious Nightmare” saw Dawood take a turn into darker, more pensive territory with nocturnal instrumentation that only serves to further illustrate the musician’s depth and confidence in his newfound identity. Fans took notice, too; the track garnered more than 300,000 streams on Anghami during its first week on the platform.

“I have a clear vision for what I want. I feel it’s important to keep it diverse, but I’m also trying to lock in a specific sonic character. There will be songs that are more hip-hop/trap sounding, while others will have a more R&B flavor,” Dawood tells Arab News. “I usually tell stories about my own experiences, and now I feel a shift happening in my life, so the music is definitely going to reflect that.”

His passion for musical exploration is equally fueled by what he sees in the local and regional scene around him. (Supplied

0Dawood’s self-professed eclecticism is on display on “Gemini,” his most recent release. Elegantly atmospheric and irresistibly rhythmic at the same time, the track is, he says, “about love and how much change I can see around me. There’s a new world just around the corner… I wanted to convey the feeling of warping through two different lives.”

Dawood is an avid gamer and admits that “it can be a way to procrastinate, but I try to turn it into a strength, especially when it comes to story-based games with rich, relatable worlds and inspiring soundtracks.” He also cites a varied range of influences, from Kendrick Lamar and Kanye West to rock acts like Evanescence and Pierce The Veil.

His passion for musical exploration is, however, equally fueled by what he sees in the local and regional scene around him. “I’m excited by how much talent we have not only in Saudi but around the Middle East in general. People are constantly innovating by combining different styles of music and engaging in the kind of experimentation that we need to make our mark on a wider scale.”

As he continues to craft his debut album and looks ahead to first performances as EON, Dawood is keeping one eye on his sense of duty to the community. “The way I hope to represent all of that is to show that we can make music that stays true to our influences but also has a special flavor to it that makes it very unique,” he says. “The creativity is there, and I’m thrilled to be part of it.”

Topics: EON Sliman Dawood

French Moroccan actor Assaad Bouab stars in final season of ‘Peaky Blinders’

French Moroccan actor Assaad Bouab stars in final season of ‘Peaky Blinders’
Updated 03 March 2022
Arab News

French Moroccan actor Assaad Bouab stars in final season of ‘Peaky Blinders’

French Moroccan actor Assaad Bouab stars in final season of ‘Peaky Blinders’
Updated 03 March 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: French Moroccan actor Assaad Bouab is starring in the final season of Netflix’s hit series “Peaky Blinders,” which is set to premiere on the streaming service this spring.

The 41-year-old took to Instagram to express his gratitude at being given the opportunity to take part in the sixth season of the period crime drama, set in the aftermath of the First World War.

In a post, he said: “Thank you 1,000 times (director) Anthony Byrne for your trust and making this possible. It was like a dream to be part of the incredible adventure that is ‘Peaky Blinders.’”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Assaad Bouab (@assaadbouab)

In the new season, gang leader Tommy Shelby (played by Cillian Murphy) faces the threat of the UK’s rising fascist movement, and the series reportedly picks up directly from the last scene of season five, that saw Shelby putting a gun to his own head and screaming.

The final season of the show is currently airing weekly on BBC One and is available on BBC iPlayer only for viewers in the UK.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Assaad Bouab (@assaadbouab)

Bouab, born to a Moroccan father and a French mother, grew up in Rabat. In 1998, he left Morocco’s capital city for Paris where he started acting lessons.

The multilingual actor is most famous for his roles in the 2005 romance film “Marock,” war drama “Days of Glory” in 2006, and 2007 comedy drama “Whatever Lola Wants.”

He previously starred in Netflix productions such as the war drama movie “Ali and Nino,” thriller “The Bay of Silence,” and the series “Messiah.”

Topics: Assaad Bouab Peaky Blinders

Egyptian actor Essam Ferris is making his mark in Hollywood

Egyptian actor Essam Ferris is making his mark in Hollywood
Updated 03 March 2022
Raffi Boghosian

Egyptian actor Essam Ferris is making his mark in Hollywood

Egyptian actor Essam Ferris is making his mark in Hollywood
Updated 03 March 2022
Raffi Boghosian

LOS ANGELES: Egyptian actor Essam Ferris has made headway in his acting career in Hollywood over the past few years. 

Ferris was born in Alexandria, Egypt, and moved to the US after he finished college. He studied at the American Academy of Dramatic Arts and landed his first role as a guest on the NBC television series “Community.” 

From there Ferris picked up other small parts and eventually landed a starring role in Netflix’s “Rogue Warfare” action franchise as the villainous supreme leader. 

When speaking to Arab News, Ferris indicated his excitement about having worked on the franchise and reaching a No. 1 spot earlier this year. 

“I woke up and I couldn’t believe it,” he said. “So, I immediately turned on the TV and I found No. 1 so I started jumping for joy at home like a monkey. So I was so happy and it was a very nice feeling. You know when hard work pays off and you see the results at the end, it’s an indescribable feeling.”

Soon Ferris will share the screen with Anne Hathaway and Jared Letto in a series set to be released in Spring 2022 on Apple TV+ called “WeCrashed.” 

The show is based on a true story about the rise and fall of a real-estate start-up called WeWork. 

“This company had made a big profit, around $46 billion. And from all that growth it dropped just like rollercoasters, to zero,” he said. “So they decided to tell the story of this company, and the company’s CEO was called Adam Neumann who was played by Jared Leto. And thank god I auditioned, and they liked it. And I will play the role of an Emirati billionaire, Khaldoun Khalifa Al-Mubarak, who is an existing real character, a big investor.”

When discussing what he hopes to see in his future, Ferris is keen to work in both Hollywood and the Middle East, specifically Saudi Arabia. 

Ferris said: “Saudi is a neighboring country just like any Arab country, and I am very happy for the progress that’s happening there. My siblings live there so they told me there are festivals and there is great media presence, so I would love to participate in a little production.”

Topics: Essam Ferris WeCrashed

Who’s who at this year’s Comic Con in Abu Dhabi

Who’s who at this year’s Comic Con in Abu Dhabi
Updated 04 March 2022
Arab News

Who’s who at this year’s Comic Con in Abu Dhabi

Who’s who at this year’s Comic Con in Abu Dhabi
  • The lowdown on the big names at this weekend’s Middle East Film & Comic Con
Updated 04 March 2022
Arab News

Charlie Cox

Who: English actor who played the lead role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Netflix series “Daredevil” — lawyer Matt Murdock by day and titular masked vigilante at night… who also happens to be blind. That series was cancelled in November 2018, despite a passionate — if not huge — audience, who will have been relieved to have seen Cox’s brief cameo appearance as Murdock in last year’s “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” which suggests that Cox (as Daredevil) is likely to feature heavily in MCU projects over the next few years.

Where else you might have seen him: Cox first came to international attention in the 2007 fantasy film “Stardust,” opposite Claire Danes. He had a recurring role in season two of “Boardwalk Empire,” and played Jonathan Hellyer Jones in 2014’s Stephen Hawking biopic “The Theory of Everything.”

In his own words: “People always think I know more than I do. That’s funny to me, because the people who make these decisions — who know how secretive they need to be — the worst thing they could do is tell actors.”

Jon Bernthal

Who: Bernthal qualifies as an international Comic Con veteran these days, 11 years on from his debut as Shane Walsh in “The Walking Dead.” That character alone was probably enough to keep him on the circuit for the rest of his life, but he then went on to star in Marvel’s “The Punisher,” (a spin-off from Charlie Cox’s “Daredevil” show) as the titular antihero of a dark, gritty show that was cancelled after its second season in 2019. But Bernthal did make a recent cameo appearance as The Punisher in the MCU’s “Hawkeye” mini-series, so perhaps Bernthal will be reunited with his good friend Cox in an upcoming Marvel feature.

Where else you might have seen him: Bernthal has stayed busy ever since his rise to fame in “The Walking Dead.” Some of his movie credits since include “The Wolf of Wall Street,” “Baby Driver,” “Ford v Ferrari,” and last year’s “King Richard” with Will Smith and “Sopranos” prequel “The Many Saints of Newark.”

In his own words: “The criteria in which I decide what I'm doing next is: ‘Does the script move me?’ ‘Who am I working with?’ ‘Who is the filmmaker?’ and ‘Is that somebody I'm dying to work with?’ I never really look at this stuff in terms of career trajectory, it's all about who I’m working with and how good the material is. 

Michael Rooker

Who: One of the finest screen ‘tough guys’ currently working, Rooker is also a “Walking Dead” alumnus, playing Merle Dixon (Daryl’s brother) — a misogynistic, murderous redneck — in early seasons of the AMC show. Comic Con fans will also know him from his portrayal of Ravager leader Yondu Udonta in the MCU’s “Guardians of the Galaxy.” Though he might look like a caricature baddy, Rooker has a gift for adding ambiguity and humanity to his roles, and can generally be relied on to improve any scene he’s in.

Where else you might have seen him: Rooker made his film debut in 1986’s “Henry: Portrait of a Serial Killer,” playing Henry Lee Lucas, a role for which he was widely praised. You might also have heard him in the “Call of Duty” video game franchise, in which he has played himself and the character Mike Harper. In the movies, he’s most commonly seen in action films or thrillers — in 2021 he starred in “The Suicide Squad” as Savant and also joined the “Fast and Furious” franchise in “F9.”

In his own words: “When people leave a movie, if they have more questions than answers, then I’ve done my job. That’s my forte and I like it a lot and I love leaving the audience wanting more and knowing there is more, which is really cool.”

Nathalie Emmanuel

Who: She might not be the biggest name on the MEFCC roster this year, but the English actress was an important part of what was arguably the biggest TV show of all time: “Game of Thrones.” As a former slave turned advisor to Daenerys Targaryen, Emmanuel’s Missandei was an often-isolated voice of wisdom and calm amid the madness of the fight for the Seven Kingdoms. She even made it all the way to the final season, although not the finale, sadly.

Where else you might have seen her: Unless you’re a fan of the UK soap opera “Hollyoaks,” which — let’s face it — is unlikely, then chances are you’ve only seen Emmanuel’s post-“GoT” work, the most prominent roles of which are her appearances in the “Maze Runner” franchise and in the last three “Fast & Furious” films. If you’re more into rom-coms, you might have caught her in the US miniseries “Four Weddings and a Funeral.”

In her own words: “Missandei stayed kind and graceful and dignified despite unimaginable pain and suffering. Trauma can make people really unhappy and really angry. And she just wasn’t. But she had a fierceness, a quiet confidence and a quiet strength.”

Ming-Na Wen

Who: The Chinese-American actress and model is an official Disney Legend thanks to her voicing of the lead role in 1998’s “Mulan” and its 2004 sequel — a role she has reprised in a TV show (“Sofia the First”), a movie (2018’s “Ralph Breaks the Internet”) and a video game (2005’s “Kingdom Hearts II”).

Where else you might have seen her: Wen is also a regular in “Star Wars”-related shows, including “The Bad Batch” and “The Mandalorian,” in which she stars as Fennec Shand. Further performances of interest to Comic Con fans include starring roles in 1994’s “Street Fighter” movie, animated TV show “The Batman,” “Stargate Universe,” and “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D,” in which she plays Melinda May/The Cavalry.

In her own words: “The kinds of characters that have always attracted me are like role models for me — they make me realize what I'm capable of doing if I set my mind to it. And I guess that gets translated when it reaches the audience, who in turn get influenced by it.”

Barry Keoghan

Who: The Irish actor joined the MCU last year, playing the mind-controlling superhuman Druig in “Eternals.” He also has a minor role in this year’s “The Batman,” and played a scavenger in last year’s medieval fantasy “The Green Knight.”

Where else you might have seen him: Although he’s recently been seen in several pop-culture hits, Keoghan is an acclaimed dramatic actor — he was nominated for BAFTA Rising Star award in 2019 — with a string of impressive performances behind him, including roles in “Dunkirk,” “The Killing of a Sacred Deer,” and mini-series “Chernobyl.”

In his own words: “I’d mitch off school and go to watch all of these films. I was learning my craft by watching these old movies. I was getting educated and I didn’t even know it.”

Topics: Comic Con Middle East Film and Comic Con Lifestyle Reads of the Week

Latest updates

Italy pledges to help Lebanon protect cultural heritage
Italy pledges to help Lebanon protect cultural heritage
Russia-Ukraine conflict puts global economy recovery at high risk: Moody’s
Russia-Ukraine conflict puts global economy recovery at high risk: Moody’s
Serving Russian clients is both a risk and opportunity for exchanges: Crypto Moves
Serving Russian clients is both a risk and opportunity for exchanges: Crypto Moves
Iran foreign minister says nuclear deal subject to Tehran’s red lines
Iran foreign minister says nuclear deal subject to Tehran’s red lines
RT France bids farewell to its European audience
RT France bids farewell to its European audience

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.