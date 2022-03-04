You are here

Australian cricket great Shane Warne dies of suspected heart attack: Report

Shane Warne is regarded as one of the finest leg-spin bowlers of all time after a career in which he took 708 test wickets. (Action Images/Jason O'Brien/File Photo)
Reuters

  • Warne's management had released a brief statement that he passed away in Thailand
  • As well as his Test career, Warne played in the IPL and other Twenty20 competitions
Reuters

LONDON: Australian cricketer Shane Warne, one of the finest spin bowlers of all time whose talent and personality transcended the sport, died aged 52 on Friday.
Warne, who ended his spell-binding international career in 2007 with a remarkable 708 test wickets, died from a suspected heart attack in Koh Samui, Thailand, his family confirmed in a statement.
"Shane was found unresponsive in his Villa and despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived," the statement read.
"The family requests privacy at this time and will provide further details in due course."
Credited for reviving the art of leg spin, Warne made his test debut in 1992 against India and by the time he ended his 15-year international career, the spinner had established himself as one of the all-time greats of the game.
He also had 293 wickets from 194 one-dayers and won the man-of-the-match award when Australia beat Pakistan in the 1999 World Cup final.
Thai Police said Warne and three other friends were staying in a private villa and one of them went to inquire about him after the former cricketer did not turn up for dinner.
"The friend did CPR on him and called an ambulance," Chatchawin Nakmusik, an officer with of the Bo Put police on Koh Samui, told Reuters by phone.
"An emergency response unit then arrived and did another CPR for 10-20 minutes. Then an ambulance from the Thai International Hospital arrived and took him there. They did CPR for five minutes, and then he died."
They did not know the cause of death but were not treating it as suspicious, added Chatchawin.
Warne's death comes hours after another former Australian cricket great, wicket-keeper Rod Marsh died on Friday at the age of 74.
Warne's last post on Twitter, 12 hours before his death was reported, was a tribute to Marsh.
"Sad to hear the news that Rod Marsh has passed. He was a legend of our great game & an inspiration to so many young boys & girls. Rod cared deeply about cricket & gave so much-especially to Australia & England players. Sending lots & lots of love to Ros & the family."

ALL-TIME GREATS
Rated by the esteemed Wisden Cricketers' Almanack as among the five greatest players of the 20th century, Warne was one of the game's prominent crowd-pullers whose craft as well as his lifestyle often made headlines.
The wily spinner frequently courted controversy and served a 12-month suspension after testing positive for banned diuretics in 2003.
Often called the best captain Australia never had, he inspired Rajasthan Royals to the inaugural Indian Premier League title in 2008.
Warne's death prompted an avalanche of tributes from the cricketing world.
His great Indian rival Sachin Tendulkar was "shocked, stunned & miserable" at the death of "Warnie".
"There was never a dull moment with you around, on or off the field. Will always treasure our on field duels & off field banter. You always had a special place for India & Indians had a special place for you," Tendulkar tweeted.
West Indies batting great Viv Richards also paid his tribute on Twitter.
"Unbelievable. I am shocked to the core. This can't be true... Rest In Peace, @ShaneWarne. There are no words to describe what I feel right now. A huge loss for cricket," he wrote.
Australia test captain Pat Cummins called Warne a "once-in-a-century cricketer" and said the team, currently playing in Pakistan, were "numbed by the news".
"So many of us in the playing group grew up idolising him and fell in love with this great sport as a result," Cummins said.
"The game of cricket was never the same after Shane emerged, and it will never be the same now he has gone. Rest in peace King."
"It has been a terrible couple of days for Australian cricket with the passing of Rod Marsh and now Shane. Our thoughts are with both families," added Cummins.

Max Verstappen commits future to Red Bull in bumper deal

Max Verstappen commits future to Red Bull in bumper deal
Updated 04 March 2022
AFP

Max Verstappen commits future to Red Bull in bumper deal

Max Verstappen commits future to Red Bull in bumper deal
  • The 24-year-old’s current contract was due to expire at the end of next season
  • Verstappen won his first world title at December’s season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
Updated 04 March 2022
AFP

LONDON: World champion Max Verstappen has signed a five-year contract extension with Red Bull, the Formula One team announced on Thursday.
The deal, reportedly worth up to £40million ($54 million) per season, will keep the Dutch driver with the team until the end of 2028.
The 24-year-old’s current contract was due to expire at the end of next season but he has been rewarded for beating seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton to the title.
Britain-based Red Bull said in their statement the five-year extension was “in addition to the original deal that covered the 2023 season.”
“I really enjoy being part of the Red Bull Racing team, so choosing to stay to the 2028 season was an easy decision,” said Verstappen, who will begin his championship defense later this month at the Bahrain Grand Prix.
“I love this team and last year was simply incredible. Our goal since we came together in 2016 was to win the championship and we have done that, so now it’s about keeping the number one on the car long-term.”
Team principal Christian Horner said: “To have Max signed with Oracle Red Bull Racing through to the end of 2028 is a real statement of intent.
“Our immediate focus is on retaining Max’s world championship title, but this deal also shows he is a part of the team’s long-term planning.”
Verstappen, the son of former F1 driver Jos Verstappen, won his first world title in dramatic circumstances at December’s season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.
Hamilton was poised to capture a record-breaking eighth world title before a controversial safety car restart allowed Verstappen to pass his British rival on the last lap.
Michael Masi was last month removed as F1 race director over his management of the race.

Al-Ittihad relentless, Al-Hilal thrash Al-Nassr: 5 things learned from latest SPL action

Al-Ittihad relentless, Al-Hilal thrash Al-Nassr: 5 things learned from latest SPL action
Updated 04 March 2022
John Duerden

Al-Ittihad relentless, Al-Hilal thrash Al-Nassr: 5 things learned from latest SPL action

Al-Ittihad relentless, Al-Hilal thrash Al-Nassr: 5 things learned from latest SPL action
  • League leaders from Jeddah remain 10 points clear of Al-Nassr in title march, while Al-Hilal’s late charge may be too late
Updated 04 March 2022
John Duerden

RIYADH: There were two huge games on Thursday in the race for the Saudi Professional League title. Leaders Al-Ittihad defeated Damac 2-1 to move 10 points clear at the top of the table. Al-Nassr stayed second despite being thrashed 4-0 by Riyadh rivals Al-Hilal. The defending champions are still in fourth and 14 points behind Al-Ittihad but have two games in hand. Here are five things we learned about the latest action.

1. Al-Ittihad are looking like champions

That was the feeling at the end of their win. The fans, who created a fine atmosphere, coaching staff, and players are starting to believe that the league trophy is coming to this corner of Jeddah for the first time since 2009. And the victory over Damac was the kind of win champions produce.

The Tigers, who had won 11 out of their last 12 league games, were on top against Damac but just could not break the deadlock. As the game entered the final 15 minutes, there was frustration in the air but then the ball broke to Fahad Al-Muwallad and the winger beat Moustapha Zeghba at his near post. The win was confirmed just four minutes later as Abdulrahman Al-Aboud bundled home an opportunistic second.

The mood was celebratory and even though Damac pulled a goal back from the spot and there were 10 minutes of injury time added, Al-Ittihad took the points and tightened their grip on the title race. All they have to do now is hold their nerve.

2. Al-Hilal still have that big-game magic

The defending champions may not win the title this year but as the season enters the final stages, they have done a great job of ensuring that the trophy does not stay in Riyadh. Just after thrashing Al-Shabab 5-0 to put a massive dent in the ambitions and confidence of those challengers, they then put four past Al-Nassr.

Al-Hilal have that ability to rise to the big games and get a result. Sometimes they do so with a last-minute scrappy win or, as was the case on Thursday, by sweeping the opposition aside, taking advantage of mistakes with merciless efficiency.

The goals were a real treat for those fans dressed in blue. First there was a low Matheus Pereira shot across the face of goal and into the bottom corner. Then Salem Al-Dawsari fired home twice from the edge of the area, one a curler and one that flew like an arrow. A painful evening for Al-Nassr ended with Odion Ighalo adding a fourth to finish off a flowing move. When the pressure is on, whether it is in Asia or at home, Al-Hilal have a habit of delivering.

3. Al-Nassr out of the running

Despite having won nine and of the last 11 games in the league, Al-Nassr do not look like champions and that is because the two defeats were big ones: 3-0 to Al-Ittihad and now 4-0 to Al-Hilal. Against the two best teams in the country, the Yellows have not quite got what it takes to lift the trophy this year and defensive lapses allowed Al-Hilal to take the lead and take control.

Al-Hilal’s victory surely spells the end this time for a team that gave itself too much to do earlier in the season. Now, however, they are 10 points behind Al-Ittihad having played a game more. There is no coming back from that. If the leaders win just four of their remaining eight games, there is nothing Al-Nassr can do about it. Under coach Miguel Angel Rosso, it will have to be all about preparing for next season.

In the future, they will also have to find a way to beat Al-Hilal when it really matters. Al-Nassr may have won in the league clash in February last year, but Al-Hilal ended up finishing first anyway and while the same result occurred in December, Al-Hilal are now better placed in the league.

Contrast that with Al-Hilal’s recent wins. In October, they triumphed in the huge clash in the semi-final of the AFC Champions League and in December dumped Al-Nassr out of the King’s Cup. At the moment, Al-Hilal have the upper hand in this rivalry.

4. Local players making headlines

It is true that much attention is given to the array of foreign attacking talent that is on display in Saudi Arabia, talent that is now unmatched anywhere else in Asia. It is natural that these stars get the headlines as they also score most of the goals. On Thursday, however, domestic attackers deserved the plaudits.

Al-Dawsari came back into the Al-Hilal team after being rested in last weekend’s game, scoring two fantastic goals against Al-Nassr that took the game away from the opposition. The winger has had another outstanding season and in a team that also boasts former English Premier League talents such as Pereira and Ighalo as well as ex-FC Porto star Moussa Marega, many now see him as the team’s best player, and one of Asia’s finest.

And while Al-Ittihad have the likes of Abderrazak Hamdallah and Romarinho in their ranks, it was Al-Muwallad who scored what is likely to be a crucial goal in the history of this season and it was Al-Aboud who sealed the win.

For it is not just expensive foreign stars who win titles; they cannot make a difference without a solid nucleus of domestic talent.

5. Next comes the really big one

The big games are coming thick and fast and next Tuesday there is a huge one as Al-Ittihad, the team with the trophy in sight, take on the defending champions Al-Hilal in Riyadh. It is the game fans have been waiting on for months and it promises to be the game of the season.

The equation is a simple one. If Al-Ittihad win then they will be 17 points ahead of the title holder whose two games in hand will be meaningless.

Yet, if Al-Hilal can get a victory, which would be a fifth straight win under new coach Ramon Diaz, then there may still be hope. There may be doubt that enters the minds of the Tigers. Al-Hilal have to win, anything less and the title is surely Al-Ittihad’s. It is a game not to be missed.

Porsche Cup returns to Jeddah’s Formula 1 Grand Prix 2022

Porsche Cup returns to Jeddah’s Formula 1 Grand Prix 2022
Updated 04 March 2022
Arab News

Porsche Cup returns to Jeddah’s Formula 1 Grand Prix 2022

Porsche Cup returns to Jeddah’s Formula 1 Grand Prix 2022
  • Region’s premier sports car racing series joins Formula 2 and Saudi Supercar Club on the program for the second F1 race weekend in Jeddah
Updated 04 March 2022
Arab News

JEDDAH: In welcome news for race fans, the Saudi Motorsport Company, promoters of the Formula 1 STC Saudi Arabian Grand Prix 2022, has confirmed that the Porsche Sprint Cup Challenge Middle East will again take place at the Saudi Arabian F1 race weekend alongside the FIA Formula 2 Championship in Jeddah from March 25-27.

Commenting on today’s announcement, Martin Whitaker, CEO of the SMC, said: “We are delighted to confirm the return of the Porsche Sprint Cup Challenge Middle East to the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix program. As the premier sports car racing series in the region, its inclusion on our schedule alongside Formula 2 ensures that the second F1 race weekend in Saudi Arabia will once again showcase the greatest racing action on the planet each and every day. We can’t wait to welcome the world once more to Jeddah in March.”

The Porsche Sprint Cup Challenge Middle East was founded in 2009 by the late Austrian racing veteran Walter Lechner, having been known as the Porsche GT3 Challenge Middle East before it assumed its current title in 2020. The single-engine racing series is the longest-running and most successful championship in the region, having staged nearly 150 races in the Middle East since its inception.

The series sees a minimum of 16 cars line up on the grid to compete across different racetracks around the world annually. Saudi Arabia has a wealth of young race drivers, both male and female, and a considerable number of Saudi drivers are expected to compete as the action returns to Jeddah.

The Porsche Sprint Cup Challenge series already has a strong relationship with the Kingdom, with the Saudi-based Al-Faisal Team holding the record for the largest number of victories and podiums in the championship.

Saudi Minister for Sport Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal and the Chairman of the Saudi Automobile & Motorcycle Federation and the Saudi Motorsport Company Prince Khalid bin Sultan Al-Abdullah Al-Faisal, have both competed in the series, winning numerous races and championships with the Al-Faisal team.

Moreover, Prince Abdulaziz was the first-ever champion and is the most successful driver in the series’ history.

Saudi Racing continues to excel in this highly competitive series, having secured the 2021/2022 Team Championship at Round 4 of the Porsche Sprint Challenge Middle East in Abu Dhabi, while Saudi racers Fahad Algosaibi and Bander Alewsayi both currently sit in the top three of the GT3 leader board and Saud Al-Saud and Khaled Alahmdi lead in the GT4 category.

In addition to the Formula 1 and Porsche Sprint Cup racing action, fans will also catch the popular Formula 2 series, renowned as a breeding ground for future F1 stars, as well as the Saudi Supercar Club — an exclusive program geared towards Saudi nationals with a passion for fast cars. The founding members will again have the exclusive opportunity to drive their cars on the Jeddah Corniche Circuit during the four days of the F1 race weekend in Jeddah.

Robert Lechner, Sporting Director of the Porsche Sprint Challenge Middle East: “To be part of the first SAGP with the Porsche Sprint Challenge Middle East was an incredibly emotional moment for all of us. The Jeddah Corniche Circuit is very impressive and a real challenge for the Porsche GT3 and GT4 race cars. The entire weekend was very exciting and an absolute highlight of the season. We are grateful for another invitation to race in Saudi Arabia and are very much looking forward to race in front of our enthusiastic, local friends and drivers.”

Amanda Staveley: We want Newcastle to be the greatest club in the world

Amanda Staveley: We want Newcastle to be the greatest club in the world
Updated 04 March 2022
Liam Kennedy

Amanda Staveley: We want Newcastle to be the greatest club in the world

Amanda Staveley: We want Newcastle to be the greatest club in the world
  • The club co-owner was speaking at the Financial Times’ Business of Football Summit in London
Updated 04 March 2022
Liam Kennedy

LONDON: Club co-owner Amanda Staveley is certain Newcastle United will establish themselves at world football's top table — but but they will do it at their own pace and not follow the blueprint of other clubs like Manchester City or Paris-Saint-Germain.

The Abu Dhabi-owned City are enjoying a period of relative dominance in English football, having won the Premier League title for the third time in four years last season. To deliver that success, much like Qatar's PSG, the Citizens have outspent every other club in the division.

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al-Nahyan is understood to have shelled out in the region of $2 million since taking over in September 2008.

And while cash guarantees success, mostly — and Newcastle United's new majority owners, the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia, are not short of that — spending it loosely is not something the Magpies will do, according to Staveley.

Taking questions from Arab News and journalists on the subject at the Financial Times’ Business of Football Summit, Staveley said: "No. Quite rightly some clubs looked at the related-party issues. I think a lot of people thought we'd have Saudi Aramco, or a Saudi business all over the stadium and that has not happened.

“First of all, St James' belongs to the fans and we will always remember that. We are custodians and we are privileged to be there,” she said. “We have the greatest fans so we want to make sure we do everything that is right for Newcastle. (The) PIF are incredibly aware of their position as custodians. They also want to make sure any sponsorship decisions taken in the future are done with due care and attention.”

“There are very strict related-party rules now,” said Staveley. “I was never concerned about them when we went in. We bought the club and the rules changed very quickly — but I was never going to do deals that were not fair market, we will run the club efficiently.”

“We are going to get the best deals the club needs.”

Co-owner Staveley also shone a light on what job title she has been carrying these last few months at Newcastle.

While, with husband Mehrdad Ghodoussi, they are club shareholders, they have also been assigned the role of co-interim chief executive. It's a position that has seen the duo head up much of the club's January recruitment drive, as well as the hunt for a more permanent successor.

When asked if the dual roles are sustainable, Staveley said: "I think my husband will probably divorce me if I say I want to carry on. We are really enjoying it, he is a great colleague and is really good at his job.

"We want to make sure we do a good job,” she said. “We also know we are not the right CEO material for Newcastle. And why? Because we haven't got the experience of other CEOs.”

"We are shareholders and we want this club to be the greatest in the world.

We want to work on a daily basis with whoever joins us and we have had some amazing candidates we have spoken to. We are trying to find the best.

"Ultimately this club is owned by the fans and the majority shareholder is PIF. It hasn't been me and Mehrdad working with the executive team at Newcastle — we are speaking with PIF 20 to 30 times a day. We are good friends and colleagues and they have made great decisions.”

Staveley revealed a decision on a new CEO is imminent.

When asked whether she wants to stick around, she said: "We hope so. We are shareholders and we want to be shareholders for 20 years, all of us.

"We want to see this club grow, we do not want to divest or anything like that.”

One potential issue that may arise in the current ownership model is that further investment from the cash-rich PIF or 10 percent shareholders RB Sports & Media, part of the Reuben Brothers' empire, could see Staveley's PCP Capital Partners left behind.

The Ripon-born businesswoman is under no illusions about what the future could hold.

“It might get diluted (the PCP shareholding) — but we will just have to see how this goes," she admitted, when pushed on what may happen if further investment is needed.

“That's why we have to spend wisely.”

One of the jewels of the Premier League crown, Chelsea, has this week been put up for sale by owner Roman Abramovich.

While the oligarch cuts his losses at Stamford Bridge, fearing sanctions due to his connections to Russian president Vladimir Putin in relation to the Ukraine invasion, Staveley does not look to West London with envious eyes.

Asked if she would have preferred to wait to buy the Champions League-winning Blues, Staveley said: "One great thing about taking four years to buy Newcastle was we had the great opportunity to look at every club, and that includes Chelsea.

"It is a wonderful club and I love working with all of my Chelsea colleagues on the Premier League board but there was only one club for us — and there will only ever be one club for us.

"And we like the challenge of trying to buy something at 20th in the league and trying to get it to the top.”

Ukraine asks FIFA to postpone World Cup playoff vs. Scotland

Ukraine asks FIFA to postpone World Cup playoff vs. Scotland
Updated 04 March 2022
AP

Ukraine asks FIFA to postpone World Cup playoff vs. Scotland

Ukraine asks FIFA to postpone World Cup playoff vs. Scotland
  • “FIFA can confirm it has received a request from the Ukrainian Association of Football today to postpone their matches scheduled for March,” world soccer's governing body said
  • Ukraine is set to play Scotland in Glasgow on March 24
Updated 04 March 2022
AP

ZURICH: Ukraine wants to postpone its World Cup qualifying playoff against Scotland, FIFA said Thursday, amid a shutdown in domestic soccer during the invasion by Russia.
“FIFA can confirm it has received a request from the Ukrainian Association of Football today to postpone their matches scheduled for March,” world soccer’s governing body said.
Ukraine is set to play Scotland in Glasgow on March 24, with the winner then taking on either Wales or Austria five days later for a place at this year’s World Cup in Qatar.
A large part of Ukraine’s team is typically made up of players playing for domestic clubs such as Dynamo Kyiv and Shakhtar Donetsk. They have been disrupted by the national league stopping last week and many players who are not from Ukraine left the country to seek safety.
FIFA said it was in talks with Scottish officials and European soccer body UEFA “to find an appropriate solution. FIFA expresses its deepest solidarity to everybody affected by what is happening in Ukraine.”
One option would be to postpone the games in the four-team playoff bracket until the next national-team match dates in June. The global World Cup qualifying program has already seen several delays because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The draw for the tournament is scheduled for April 1 in Doha, but at least two of the 32 entries will not be known by that date.
The final two places are set to be decided in June when four teams – from Asia, North and South America, and Oceania – go to Qatar for the intercontinental playoffs.
Ukraine has qualified for the World Cup only once since becoming an independent soccer nation 30 years ago, reaching the quarterfinals in 2006. Ukraine also reached the quarterfinals at the European Championship last year.
Russia was also set to take part in the World Cup playoffs and is challenging a FIFA decision to suspend the country from international soccer.

