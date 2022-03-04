Ukrainian drone enthusiasts sign up to repel Russian forces

You are here

This 2022 aerial image provided by Ukrainian security forces, taken by a drone and shown on a screen, shows a blown-up building near the outskirts of Kyiv. (AP)
AP

  • Now some are risking their lives by forming a volunteer drone force to help their country repel the Russian invasion
  • “Kyiv needs you and your drone at this moment of fury!” read a Facebook post late last week from the Ukrainian military
AP

DUBAI: In better times, Ukrainian drone enthusiasts flew their gadgets into the sky to photograph weddings, fertilize soybean fields or race other drones for fun.
Now some are risking their lives by forming a volunteer drone force to help their country repel the Russian invasion.
“Kyiv needs you and your drone at this moment of fury!” read a Facebook post late last week from the Ukrainian military, calling for citizens to donate hobby drones and to volunteer as experienced pilots to operate them.
One entrepreneur who runs a retail store selling consumer drones in the capital said its entire stock of some 300 drones made by Chinese company DJI has been dispersed for the cause. Others are working to get more drones across the border from friends and colleagues in Poland and elsewhere in Europe.
“Why are we doing this? We have no other choice. This is our land, our home,” said Denys Sushko, head of operations at Kyiv-based industrial drone technology company DroneUA, which before the war was helping to provide drone services to farmers and energy companies.
Sushko fled his home late last week after his family had to take cover from a nearby explosion. He spoke to The Associated Press by phone and text message Friday after climbing up a tree for better reception.
“We try to use absolutely everything that can help protect our country and drones are a great tool for getting real-time data,” said Sushko, who doesn’t have a drone with him but is providing expertise. “Now in Ukraine no one remains indifferent. Everyone does what they can.”
Unlike the much larger Turkish-built combat drones that Ukraine has in its arsenal, off-the-shelf consumer drones aren’t much use as weapons — but they can be powerful reconnaissance tools. Civilians have been using the aerial cameras to track Russian convoys and then relay the images and GPS coordinates to Ukrainian troops. Some of the machines have night vision and heat sensors.
But there’s a downside: DJI, the leading provider of consumer drones in Ukraine and around the world, can easily pinpoint the location of an inexperienced drone operator, and no one really knows what the Chinese firm might do with that data. That makes some volunteers uneasy. DJI declined to discuss specifics about how it has responded to the war.
“DJI makes its products entirely for civilian use, and we deplore any use of our products to cause harm,” company spokesperson Adam Lisberg said by email. “However, just like the manufacturers of pickup trucks or mobile phones, we are unable to control how they are ultimately used.”
Taras Troiak, a dealer of DJI drones who started the Kyiv retail store, said DJI has been sending mixed signals about whether it’s providing preferential access to — or disabling — its drone detection platform AeroScope, which both sides of the conflict can potentially use to monitor the other’s flight paths and the communication links between a drone and the device that’s controlling it. In the meantime, Ukrainian drone experts said they’ve been doing whatever they can to teach operators how to protect their whereabouts.
“There are a number of tricks that allow you to increase the level of security when using them,” Sushko said.
Sushko said many in the industry are now trying to get more small drones — including DJI alternatives — transported into Ukraine from neighboring European countries. They can also be used to assist search-and-rescue operations.
Ukraine has a thriving community of drone experts, some of whom were educated at the National Aviation University or the nearby Kyiv Polytechnic University and went on to found local drone and robotics startups.
“They’ve got this homebuilt industry and all these smart people who build drones,” said Faine Greenwood, a US-based consultant on drones for civic uses such as disaster response.
Troiak’s DJI-branded store in Kyiv, which is now shuttered as city residents take shelter, was a hub for that community because it runs a maintenance center and hosts training sessions and a hobby club. Even the country’s president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, once paid a visit to the store to buy a drone for one of his children, Troiak said.
A public drone-focused Facebook group administered by Troiak counts more than 15,000 members who have been trading tips about how to assist Ukrainian troops. One drone photographer who belongs to the Ukrainian Association of Drone Racing team told The Associated Press he decided to donate his DJI Mavic drone to the military rather than try to fly it himself. He and others asked not to be named out of fear for their safety.
“The risk to civilian drone operators inside Ukraine is still great,” said Australian drone security expert Mike Monnik. “Locating the operator’s location could result in directed missile fire, given what we’ve seen in the fighting so far. It’s no longer rules of engagement as we have had in previous conflicts.”
Some in Ukraine’s drone community already have experience deploying their expertise in conflict zones because of the country’s long-running conflict with Russian-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine. Monnik’s firm, DroneSec, has tracked multiple instances just in the past year of both sides of that conflict arming small drones with explosives. One thing that Ukrainians said they’ve learned is that small quadcopter drones, such as those sold at stores, are rarely effective at hitting a target with explosive payloads.
“It would seem somewhat short-sighted to waste one,” said Greenwood, the consultant based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “I assume the chief goal would be recon. But if things are getting desperate, who knows.”
DJI also has experience in responding to warfighters trying to weaponize its drones and used so-called “geofencing” technology to block drone movements during conflicts in Syria and Iraq. It’s not clear yet if it will do the same in Ukraine; even if it does, there are ways to work around it. But its rival US-based drone company Skydio, without mentioning DJI by name, warned this week that “Russia and its allies — including China — could force technology companies subject to their laws to suspend operation or to provide intelligence on Ukrainian forces.”
The California company said it has not previously sold products in Ukraine but is now looking at getting some in the hands of Ukraine’s defense forces.
Small civilian drones are no match against Russian combat power but will likely become increasingly important in a protracted war, leaving drone-makers no option to be completely neutral. Any action they take or avoid is “indirectly taking a side,” said PW Singer, a New America fellow who wrote a book about war robots.
“We will see ad-hoc arming of these small civilian drones much the way we’ve seen that done in conflicts around the world from Syria to Iraq and Yemen and Afghanistan,” Singer said. “Just like an IED or a Molotov cocktail, they won’t change the tide of battle but they will definitely make it difficult for Russian soldiers.”

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict drones Military photograph

Updated 04 March 2022
Arab News

  • Graphics on screen had the names and titles of the two guests during a debate on Ukraine swapped round
Updated 04 March 2022
Arab News

LONDON: A video of an Indian news anchor berating a guest live on TV before realizing he was shouting down the wrong person has gone viral.

Rahul Shivshankar, a right-wing anchor on the Times Now channel, got into a heated debate with Bohdan Nahaylo, chief editor of Kyiv Post, for nearly two minutes, thinking he was addressing Daniel McAdams, a US foreign policy commentator.

But graphics on screen had the names and titles of the two men swapped round, meaning Nahaylo was identified as McAdams and vice versa.

The viral clip shows Shivshankar telling who he believes to be McAdams to “just take a bit of a chill pill,” and telling him to “relax.” Nahaylo hits back by saying he cannot relax while “my country is at war.”

After more than a minute of shouting over each other, McAdams finally has to shout out to stop the debate and tells anchor the mistake that has been made.

"Dear host, I haven't said a word yet,” McAdams said. “I don't know why you're yelling at me.”

The host responded: “I am not yelling at you, I am talking about Mr McAdams.”

While an exasperated McAdams replied: “I am Mr McAdams, I am Mr McAdams and I haven't said a word, so stop yelling at me.”

Shivshankar, who then apologizes, said he got confused.

Topics: media India Ukraine Russia News

Updated 03 March 2022
Reuters

  • Avi Zinger said Ben & Jerry's refused to renew the license for his American Quality Products Ltd
  • Ben & Jerry's accounts for about 3% of the global ice cream market
Updated 03 March 2022
Reuters

NEW YORK: Ben & Jerry’s was sued on Thursday by its longtime Israeli ice cream manufacturer, which said the company illegally severed their 34-year relationship after halting sales in Israeli-occupied Palestinian territories.
Avi Zinger said Ben & Jerry’s refused to renew the license for his American Quality Products Ltd. because he would not abide by the company’s decision to stop selling its products in the Israeli-occupied West Bank and parts of East Jerusalem.
Ben & Jerry’s and its parent Unilever Plc declined to comment on the lawsuit, which was filed with the US District Court in Newark, New Jersey.
Founded in 1978 by Ben Cohen and Jerry Greenfield in a renovated gas station, Ben & Jerry’s has long positioned itself as socially conscious, and retained independence to pursue that mission after being acquired by Unilever in 2000.
But the sales boycott announced in July sparked a backlash, including divestments by pension funds and accusations of anti-Semitism by some Jewish groups.
According to Thursday’s complaint, Ben & Jerry’s had “repeatedly promised” Zinger it would renew its license with his 169-employee company beyond its scheduled Dec. 31, 2022 expiration, but caved to pressure from Israel’s opponents.
Zinger, an Israeli citizen, said the only reason for the reversal was his “refusal to comply with their unlawful demand that plaintiffs violate Israeli law by boycotting parts of Israel.”
His lawsuit seeks an injunction maintaining the status quo until the case is resolved, plus unspecified damages.
Most countries consider Israeli settlements in the occupied Palestinian territories illegal, which Israel disputes.
In announcing the boycott, Ben & Jerry’s said selling ice cream in those territories was “inconsistent with our values.”
Ben & Jerry’s accounts for about 3 percent of the global ice cream market.
Cohen and Greenfield, who are Jewish, are not involved in Ben & Jerry’s operations.
They wrote in the New York Times in July that they supported Israel but opposed its “illegal occupation” of the West Bank.
The case is Zinger et al v Ben & Jerry’s Homemade Inc. et al, US District Court, District of New Jersey, No. 22-01154.

Topics: Ben & Jerry's ice cream Israel

Updated 03 March 2022
Arab News

  • Sommelier says Nusr-Et served frozen fries and store-bought sauces
  • TripAdvisor review describes Knightsbridge eatery as ‘all hype and no substance … dine at your own peril’
Updated 03 March 2022
Arab News

LONDON: A former worker at Nusr-Et in London has spoken out about the “toxic working environment” at the famous restaurant and accused it of serving customers “frozen chips with Heinz ketchup.”

The Knightsbridge restaurant, owned by Turkish chef Salt Bae — real name Nusret Gokce — became a social media phenomenon when it launched late last year, largely because of the sky-high prices it charged for everything from fries to baklava.

But former employee Guillermo Perez, a sommelier from Madrid, told MailOnline that the restaurant was a “McDonald’s for rich people” for charging guests extortionate prices despite serving them “frozen chips with Heinz ketchup.”

Specials at Nusr-Et include a Golden Giant Tomahawk steak for £1,450 ($1,935), Golden Giant Striploin for £1,350 and Golden Kafes for £500. A simple burger and Coke will set you back £100 and £9 respectively.

Wines, too, said the sommelier, were subject to an “incredible” markup.

“Bottles worth £1,000 would be sold for up to £3,000, for example,” Perez told MailOnline.

“Of course you can charge people whatever price you want, but it’s pretty immoral when the quality of the food and service does not match the price.”

He continued: “One day I saw a big bag of frozen chips and I thought, ‘Really? That’s what we are serving people?’ And they had Heinz ketchup and mayonnaise, which you can get from the shop.

“I have worked in Mayfair and other good restaurants, but my experience there was very disappointing,” he said.

“I think people there want to show how much money they have, almost everybody paid in cash.”

The restaurant’s high-profile customers include David Beckham, Jason Statham and Naomi Campbell. As well as London it has outlets in New York, Dubai and Istanbul.

It is not clear whether those locations run their kitchens in the same way as London, but one reviewer wrote on TripAdvisor: “The ones in L.A., Turkey and Dubai are amazing and I couldn’t recommend them highly enough but I would never return to Nusr-Et in London.

“I dined here with some business associates and felt embarrassed afterwards that I’d chosen such a god awful place to dine in. This place is all hype and no substance. Give it a miss or dine at your own peril.”

Perez said he spoke out after being fired from the restaurant after eating an avocado in the canteen after 5:30 p.m. He said he had found a new job as a sommelier on a cruise but regretted ever working at Nusr-Et.

“I wish I had never accepted a job there,” he said.

Topics: Nusr-Et Salt Bae Nusret Gokce Guillermo Perez

Updated 02 March 2022
Arab News

  • US President Biden confuses an integral moment during his State of the Union speech on Tuesday, calling Ukrainians the “Iranian people”
Updated 02 March 2022
Arab News

LONDON: US President Joe Biden appeared to confuse an integral moment during his State of the Union speech on Tuesday, calling Ukrainians the “Iranian people” in a passionate call to support Ukraine against the ongoing Russian invasion.

“(Russian President Vladimir) Putin may circle Kyiv with tanks, but he’ll never gain the hearts and souls of the Iranian people,” Biden said.

His gaffe was followed by an awkward slow clap from his listening audience.

 

 

“He’ll never, he’ll never extinguish their love of freedom,” he added, as someone yelled from the crowd and applause grew significantly.

Biden’s slip-up was mocked on social media platforms, causing the word Iranian to trend on Twitter and the moment to go viral.

Videos of the verbal blunder were shared by many, including political commentators such as former American President Donald Trump administration staffer Sebastian Gorka tagging it as an example of a #SenilePresident.

In a tweet, Jack Posobiec, host of the “Human Events Daily” podcast, said: “Did Biden just say Putin is encircling Kyiv but he’ll never win the heart and soul of the Iranian people?”

 

 

Another user tweeted a map of Ukraine but replaced the word Ukraine with Iran, alongside the caption, “East Europe geography according to #Biden #SOTU IRANIAN #Potus.”

 

 

Others jumped to Biden’s defense. One said: “Hey, as the parent of a kid with a speech impediment, let me just make a blanket statement: To conquer a stutter and deliver a speech to hundreds of millions of people is a much bigger accomplishment than ‘borrowing money from dad.’ Your jokes about it are tired.”

 

 

It is not the first time Biden has tripped over words. Last year, social media users had a field day when he mistakenly referred to his Vice President Kamala Harris as “President Harris.”

Whether a stutter, mistake, or simple slip of the tongue, Biden was already facing questions about his mental sharpness prior to his first State of the Union address.

Topics: Joe Biden Ukraine

Updated 25 February 2022
AFP

  • The 61-year-old star of “Milk” and “Mystic River” is making a documentary for Vice Studios, according to NBC News
Updated 25 February 2022
AFP

LOS ANGELES: US actor and director Sean Penn is in Kyiv making a documentary about Russia’s invasion, the Ukrainian president’s office said Thursday.
The double Oscar-winner was photographed attending a government press conference in Kyiv, and could be seen meeting with Volodymyr Zelensky in a video posted to the Ukrainian president’s official Instagram account.
“The director came to Kyiv specifically to record all the events taking place in Ukraine and as a documentary filmmaker to tell the world the truth about Russia’s invasion of our country,” said a post in Ukrainian on the presidential office’s Facebook page.
“Today, Sean Penn is among those who support Ukraine while being in Ukraine. Our country is grateful to him for such a display of courage and honesty.”
The post added that “Penn demonstrates the kind of courage that many others, including Western politicians, lack.”
Penn, who previously visited Ukraine and met with military staff in November, spoke with journalists and soldiers and “saw how we defend our country,” the president’s office said.
The 61-year-old star of “Milk” and “Mystic River” is making a documentary for Vice Studios, according to NBC News.
Neither Vice nor Penn’s representatives immediately responded to AFP’s requests for comment.
His latest visit comes as invading Russian forces pressed deep into Ukraine, with battles raging on the outskirts of Kyiv, and missiles and shells raining down on multiple Ukrainian cities.
 

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Sean Penn Vice Studios

