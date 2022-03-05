Saudi Arabia condemns suicide attack on Pakistan mosque

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia on Friday strongly condemned and denounced a terrorist bombing that targeted a mosque in the northwestern Pakistani city of Peshawar, killing and injuring dozens of people.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs stressed the Kingdom’s position against “targeting places of worship, terrorizing civilians and shedding innocent blood,” adding that it supports Pakistan against all forms of violence, extremism and terrorism.
A suicide bomb claimed by Daesh killed at least 56 people and injured 194 at a mosque during Friday prayers, the deadliest attack in the country since 2018.
The ministry offered condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, the government and the Pakistani people, wishing the injured a speedy recovery.
The UAE issued a statement condemning the attack as well and said it rejected all forms of violence and terrorism aimed at destabilizing security and stability and inconsistent with humanitarian values and principles.
Kuwait affirmed its solidarity with Pakistan and its support for all measures it takes to maintain its security and stability, while Egypt and Jordan also issued similar statements condemning the attack.
The Organization of Islamic Cooperation said it supports the Pakistani government in confronting terrorism.
Native species return home as Saudi Arabia heeds call of the wild
Saudi Arabia marks World Wildlife Day with release of endangered animals in AlUla nature reserve
Updated 05 March 2022
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI
JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia has answered the call of the wild by releasing some of its most revered endangered native species into their ancestral home at AlUla’s Sharaan Nature Reserve.
The 20 Arabian oryx, 50 sand gazelles and 10 Nubian ibex were released by the Royal Commission for AlUla to mark World Wildlife Day on Thursday.
Commenting on the animal release program, Amr Al-Madani, the commission’s CEO, said that by sustaining ecosystems and wildlife, “our teams are unleashing the power of nature.”
He added that the program is a living example of the commission’s commitment to Saudi sustainability goals, as well as those of the Saudi Green Initiative and the Middle East Green Initiative.
In line with global conservation guidelines, the commission will monitor the animals with satellite tracking collars, camera trapping and other high-tech tools.
Ahmed Al-Malki, the commission’s director of nature reserves, said that the release program will be expanded in coming years as part of a long-term goal to reintroduce 12 native species by 2035.
The Sharaan Nature Reserve is located in the eastern part of AlUla governorate. In all, the commission is creating six reserves covering about 12,400 square kilometers.
It is also collaborating with the International Union for Conservation of Nature to develop a “protected area network” plan for the reserves to ensure sustainable adaptive management, enable movement of species and enhance climate change resilience.
Saudi animal reserves where endangered animals, such as the Arabian oryx, are being sheltered include Prince Saud Al-Faisal Center for Wildlife Research in Taif and Prince Mohammed Al-Sudairy Center for the Breeding of Reem Gazelles in Al-Qassim.
The Prince Saud Al-Faisal center was established more than 35 years ago on an area of about 35 square kilometers. Today the desert-like nature reserve is fenced off, and surrounded by Talh trees and wild herbs. Houbara and Arabian oryx, two important endangered species, are cared for at the center.
The Saudi minister of environment, water and agriculture and CEO of the National Center for Wildlife Development, Abdul Rahman Al-Fadhli, last month inspected the King Khalid Wildlife Research Center in Al-Thumama to check on progress of the breeding and resettlement programs for endangered native species.
He also inaugurated a new veterinary clinic and research laboratory after attending a presentation about the center. The minister’s tour included antelope breeding units, oryx and mountain ibex units, and a review of a rehabilitation area. He also released 20 goitered antelopes in the rehabilitation area.
In December 2020, Minister of Culture and Governor of the Royal Commission for AlUla Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan established a global fund to protect the Arabian leopard from extinction, with the aim of sustaining the leopard population and its prey, and protect its natural habitat in the Sharaan Nature Reserve.
Princess Reema bint Bandar, Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to the US, launched the nonprofit foundation Catmosphere to raise awareness of the many endangered cat species around the world, including the Arabian leopard.
The Kingdom also works closely with Panthera, which is devoted to the conservation of the world’s wild cat species.
Last month, Saudi Arabia declared Feb. 10 “Arabian Leopard Day” in a bid to raise awareness of the endangered big cat.
The move, which was announced by the Council of Ministers last month, is part of the Kingdom’s efforts to protect the species, now classed as critically endangered, from extinction.
The Arabian leopard is the chief predator in Saudi Arabia and plays a major role in the Kingdom’s culture. But overhunting and a lack of natural prey means there are now fewer than 200 left in the wild.
Meanwhile, 10 billion mangrove trees will be planted across Saudi Arabia as part of the Saudi Green Initiative launched last year with the aim of tackling climate change, reducing carbon emissions and improving the environment.
The initiative is expected to “turn the desert green” and rehabilitate 40 million hectares of land in coming decades.
A study is underway to develop a masterplan for planting the trees, which will help to improve air quality, reduce sandstorms, combat desertification and lower temperatures in nearby areas.
Saudi Arabia is also helping the Middle East region and Africa to protect the environment, reduce emissions and raise regional coordination.
Following an invitation by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Middle Eastern and African leaders, along with international officials in the environment and climate change sector, gathered last year for the inaugural Middle East Green summit in the Saudi capital.
The forum reviewed several targeted programs and projects announced by the Kingdom to help achieve the Middle East Green Initiative’s goals.
Ambitious green plans will support efforts and cooperation in the region to reduce and eliminate carbon emissions through natural solutions and adaptations.
This includes the planting of 50 billion trees in the region, equivalent to 5 percent of the global target for afforestation and the most extensive program of its kind worldwide, according to a Middle East Green Initiative summit statement.
New cookbook showcases Saudi Arabia’s cultural heritage
Five female co-authors seek to highlight regional dishes, more than 100 recipes drawn from Kingdom’s homes
Over 100 recipes drawn from Kingdom’s homes published in Arabic and English
Updated 05 March 2022
Hebshi Alshammari
RIYADH: A new cookbook focusing on traditional meals titled “Cooking Her Heritage, Saudi Arabia” was launched on Wednesday at the Diriyah Art Biennale Foundation.
Five women prepared the book: Dr. Awatif Alkeneibit, Sahar Jamal, Begoña Mateos, Jacqueline Jackaman, and Cristina Sanchez.
Jackaman said: “We are proud that ‘Cooking Her Heritage, Saudi Arabia’ is the first book which displays traditional Saudi cooking, region by region.”
Jamal, a chef, explained: “The book is a cultural masterpiece combining ancient and time-honored recipes with breathtaking original photographs of people, food, natural landscape, and monuments.”
The book is divided into five sections, each incorporating specific recipes from the Kingdom’s regions. It highlights the most classic and iconic Saudi dishes, revealing the cooking secrets and culinary practices handed down over many years in the nation’s homes.
The book has over a hundred recipes, conveying a story of cultural authenticity, local traditions, and a love for food.
The book is published in hardcover and is ideal for the coffee table with its exquisite colors, super-luxury paper and mouthwatering descriptions of salads, soups, breads, main dishes, desserts, and drinks. It comes in Arabic and English.
The authors indicated that they had gained access to many recipes because several Saudi women had welcomed them into their homes and revealed the family histories behind the dishes.
“We hope the pages of this book will (ensure) its readers discover the origins of Saudi cuisine and the warmth of the Saudi people, as we did during our trips throughout the provinces of the Kingdom,” Alkeneibit said.
She said the book was another “clear example” of how Saudi women were showing their professional competence in various professions.
Several social, cultural and media personalities who attended the launch event praised the authors for their work.
Saudi FM calls for dialogue in Russia-Ukraine crisis during call with Lavrov
Updated 05 March 2022
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan on Friday made a phone call to his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov.
The two ministers discussed the latest developments in Ukraine, and Prince Faisal stressed that the best way to deal with this crisis is to strengthen dialogue between the two parties to reach a political solution that achieves regional and international security and stability.
The two sides touched on intensifying coordination and bilateral work on many regional and international issues, foremost of which is strengthening security and stability in the Middle East, and efforts to lay the foundations for peace made by the two countries in the region and the world.
During the call, they also discussed bilateral relation and ways to support and enhance them in various fields, in addition to exchanging views on the latest regional and international developments.
Online Saudi brand introduces sustainable streetwear
Updated 04 March 2022
Afshan Aziz
JEDDAH: Fashion comes at a startling environmental and social cost so, as awareness grows, brands are moving toward creating sustainable fashion that will reduce the industry’s environmental footprint.
Taking bold steps to embrace and implement sustainable fashion, Saudi brand Glamming Sisters launched their eco-friendly streetwear line to promote ethical fashion and its production.
Founded by four sisters and a brother, the online brand aims to create eco-friendly contemporary clothing that will inspire the Kingdom’s fashion culture while giving customers fresh looks with a comfortable fit.
One hundred percent of our fabric cutting scraps are recycled into fiber and used in new products and 33 percent of the energy used to manufacture our products comes from renewable resources. We believe that small contributions from different people will create a big positive impact in the future.
Fadiah Metaki, Glamming Sisters founder
It was created in line with Saudi Vision 2030 which has, as one of its goals, entrepreneurs helping to diversify the Kingdom’s economy and society.
Glamming Sisters founder Fadiah Metaki said: “One hundred percent of our fabric cutting scraps are recycled into fiber and used in new products and 33 percent of the energy used to manufacture our products comes from renewable resources. We believe that small contributions from different people will create a big positive impact in the future.
“We focus on using sustainable materials by taking small steps to improve environmental performance, such as organic cotton and recycled polyester made from plastic bottles, though our biggest challenge was to find a recycling factory in Saudi Arabia for which we had to collaborate with factories in Europe that are aware of sustainability and produce organic as well as recycled wearable high quality fabrics.”
Metaki’s modern urban streetwear fashion designs are based on two concepts. First, it is inspired by the Kingdom’s culture and society and second, the positivity and pleasant vibes it evokes when worn.
“Besides allowing customers to buy from our sustainable collections, our objective is to raise awareness on sensible consumerism and help the consumers to understand the importance of a sustainable environment and ways to save our nature for the future generation.”
The raw materials for the Glamming Sister is sourced from abroad, but the founders wish to make their brand 100 percent Made in Saudi to support the In-Kingdom Total Value Add program and local businesses.
Metaki added: “We have a future plan to build a recycling factory in Saudi Arabia with zero carbon emissions producing high standard eco-friendly fabrics.”
Saudi Arabia is positioning itself as a growing hub for entrepreneurs, designers and local brands, and the Kingdom is coming up with ways to establish and promote sustainable fashion and maximizing local talent.
Diriyah, Jewel of the Kingdom: Aziz Almuhawwis: Engineer and associate director at the Diriyah Foundation
Updated 05 March 2022
Arab News
Aziz Almuhawwis is an associate director at the Diriyah Foundation.
An intuitive, collaborative, and enthusiastic engineering professional with extensive experience, knowledge and education in systems engineering, project management, robotics, IoT and smart systems and industry, Almuhawwis’s demonstrable track record includes effective management and team leadership in multi-product and multi-vendor environments requiring lean thinking methods.
He was promoted as an associate director at the Diriyah Gate Development Authority in January 2022. Before that he worked as a senior manager from November 2020.
Prior to that, he worked as a program management office manager at The Helicopter Co. from October 2019 to November 2020, where he worked with the CEO to drive key strategic decisions.
Almuhawwis worked with TAQNIA for Robotics and Smart Systems as PMO and engineering department manager from August 2017 to October 2019.
His key responsibilities in the role included leading and managing the engineering departments made up of research and development, pre-sales, and professional services engineers, and leading two high-impact business initiatives — industrial and logistics, automation and IoT and smart systems — which involved developing a long-term strategic plan aligned with overall company objectives, partnering with third party vendors and developing a synergy plan and hiring, training, and mentoring teams from the ground.
Before that he worked with Sonus as a system engineer from October 2014 to June 2017 and managed projects in the US, Central America, and Canada. He was also responsible for training the development staff in processes and applications to increase productivity, and reducing costs, applying systems analysis techniques and procedures, consulting with users and determining hardware, software and system function specifications.
Prior to that, Almuhawwis worked with the Saudi Central Bank previously known as the Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority.
He worked as a project management associate at SAMA from June 2008 to August 2008, and as a management training associate from June 2006 to August 2006. He joined SAMA as an intern in June 2005.
Almuhawwis obtained a master’s degree in systems engineering and leadership (January 2013-December 2014) from Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles. He earned a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering (2003-2007) from King Saud University in Riyadh.