Bangladesh arrests cleric over murder of activist

COX’S BAZAR: Bangladesh police arrested a powerful cleric who allegedly issued an execution edict against a prominent Rohingya activist shot dead last year in the vast refugee camps near the Myanmar border, officials said Sunday.
The murder last September of Mohib Ullah, the head of an important civil society group, sent shockwaves through the massive settlements that house hundreds of thousands of Rohingya who fled a violent crackdown by Myanmar’s army in 2017.
His family blamed the murder on the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army, which is the main Rohingya insurgent group in western Myanmar and believed to be involved in drug smuggling and violent crime in the camps.
On Saturday, an elite Bangladeshi police unit arrested Moulvi Zakoria, the alleged chief of the Ulema Council, a council of powerful clerics tied to the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army.
“Moulvi Zokaria issued a fatwa (a religious edict) to assassinate Mohib Ullah. Then Mohib Ullah was killed. Zakoria went into hiding,” said police official Naimul Haque.
Haque said Zakoria had “disagreements with Mohib Ullah.”
“Mohib Ullah was working for the repatriation of Rohingya people to Myanmar. But the work of the so-called group was to destroy the discipline in the camps,” he said.
The overwhelming majority of the Rohingya people are conservative Muslims. Sources said group has a firm grip on the religious affairs of the Rohingya people through the Ulema Council.
In October last year, the group was also accused of killing six people in an Islamic seminary in a refugee camp in Bangladesh’s southeast, which was allegedly controlled by its rival, Islami Mahad.
Working among the chaos and unease in the camps, Ullah and his colleagues quietly documented the crimes that his people suffered at the hands of the Myanmar military while pressing for better conditions.
The former schoolteacher shot to prominence in 2019 when he organized a protest of about 100,000 people in the camps to mark two years since their exodus.
He also met the then-US President Donald Trump in the White House that year and addressed a UN meeting in Geneva.
But his fame appears to have gone down badly with the Salvation Army.
They saw Ullah as threatening their place as the sole voice representing the Rohingya — one who was opposed to their violence, his colleagues and rights activists say.
US, European allies discuss banning imports of Russian oil
A bipartisan group of US senators introduced a bill on Thursday to ban US imports of Russian oil
The US imported more than 20.4 million barrels of crude and refined products a month on average in 2021 from Russia
Updated 7 min 55 sec ago
Reuters
WASHINGTON: The US and European allies are exploring banning imports of Russian oil, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Sunday, and the White House coordinated with key Congressional committees moving forward with their own ban.
Europe relies on Russia for crude oil and natural gas but has become more open to the idea of banning Russian products in the past 24 hours, a source familiar with the discussions told Reuters on Sunday.
Meanwhile, US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi also said in a Sunday letter that the chamber is “exploring” legislation to ban the import of Russian oil and that Congress intends to enact this week $10 billion in aid for Ukraine in response to Moscow’s military invasion of its neighbor.
The White House is also talking with the Senate Finance Committee and House of Representatives Ways and Means Committee about a potential ban, the source said.
Still, Blinken also stressed the importance of maintaining steady oil supplies globally.
“We are now in very active discussions with our European partners about banning the import of Russian oil to our countries, while of course, at the same time, maintaining a steady global supply of oil,” Blinken said in an interview on NBC’s “Meet the Press” show.
Blinken, who is on a trip across Europe to coordinate with allies the response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, also said he discussed oil imports with President Joe Biden and his cabinet on Saturday.
Oil prices have soared over the past week after the United States and its allies sanctioned Russia over the invasion.
A bipartisan group of US senators introduced a bill on Thursday to ban US imports of Russian oil. The bill is getting fastracked and could ultimately become the vehicle for the sanctions.
After Russia invaded Ukraine, the White House slapped sanctions on exports of technologies to Russia’s refineries and the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, which has never launched.
So far, it has stopped short of targeting Russia’s oil and gas exports as the Biden administration weighs the impacts on global oil markets and US energy prices.
Asked if the United States has ruled out banning Russian oil imports unilaterally, Blinken said: “I’m not going to rule out taking action one way or another, irrespective of what they do, but everything we’ve done, the approach starts with coordinating with allies and partners,” Blinken said.
He said there were a series of additional measures that the United States was looking at to increase the pressure on Russia, but he did not provide any details on what the new measures would be.
Americans are by far the world’s heaviest consumers of gasoline, thanks to big cars, long driving distances and little public transportation in many areas. Rising gas prices have traditionally been political poison for US leaders.
The US national average for a gallon of gasoline hit $4.009 on Sunday, the highest level since July 2008, according to AAA. Consumers are on average paying 40 cents more than a week ago, and 57 cents more than a month ago.
The US imported more than 20.4 million barrels of crude and refined products a month on average in 2021 from Russia, about 8 percent of US liquid fuel imports, according to the Energy Information Administration (EIA).
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, left, and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba speak to the media after meeting at the Ukrainian-Polish border crossing in Korczowa, Poland, Saturday, March 5, 2022. (AP)
Blinken signals US support for Ukraine with border meeting
The two discussed the provision of weapons to Ukraine and the campaign to isolate Russia internationally and damage its economy with sanctions, Kuleba said
Updated 29 min 59 sec ago
Reuters
POLISH-UKRAINIAN BORDER: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba met on Ukraine’s border with Poland on Saturday to discuss Western efforts to support Ukraine and isolate Russia during the current war, now in its 10th day.
Amid tight security, Blinken and Kuleba held talks in a tent on the border where refugees, mostly women and children, were also crossing with their belongings in rolling luggage and backpacks.
The two men walked on both sides of a painted line that appeared to mark the end of Polish territory.
“The entire world stands with Ukraine, just as I am standing here in Ukraine with my friend, my colleague,” Blinken said.
Kuleba added: “I hope the people of Ukraine will be able to see this as a clear manifestation that we have friends who literally stand by us.”
The two discussed the provision of weapons to Ukraine and the campaign to isolate Russia internationally and damage its economy with sanctions, Kuleba said.
Ukraine will win its war with Russia eventually, he said, but its international supporters need to provide more help to end the conflict sooner.
Ukraine especially needs fighter jets and air defense systems, he said, adding that Stinger anti-aircraft weapons provided by Western nations were helping. Ukrainian forces downed three Russian aircraft on Saturday, he said.
“If they continue to provide us with necessary weapons, the price will be lower. This will save many lives,” he said.
Kuleba said he saw no progress in talks with Russia on a cease-fire being held on Ukraine’s border with Belarus, but “we have to continue talking.” A third round is scheduled for Monday.
PRESSURE ON RUSSIA ‘WILL GROW’
Blinken earlier met Poland’s prime minister and foreign minister and visited a center hosting refugees.
The number of refugees could rise to 1.5 million by the end of the weekend from a current 1.3 million, the head of the United Nations refugee agency said on Saturday.
Blinken arrived in Poland from Brussels, where he met foreign ministers from the NATO alliance, the G7 grouping and the European Union on Friday to discuss the West’s efforts to deter Russia through a program of harsh sanctions.
Blinken said the sanctions were producing “concrete results,” referring to the damage to Russia’s economy in recent days. “That pressure too will not only continue, it will grow until this war of choice is brought to an end,” he said.
Meanwhile, US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Sunday said the chamber is “exploring” legislation to ban the import of Russian oil and that Congress intends to enact this week $10 billion in aid for Ukraine in response to Russia’s military invasion of its neighbor.
NATO members are providing military aid to Ukraine, much of it passing through Poland. But it has declined Ukrainian demands to enforce a no-fly zone over the country, saying this could provoke a much broader and even more dangerous conflict.
Russia describes its actions as “a special military operation” whose aim is to disarm Ukraine, counter what it views as NATO aggression and capture Ukrainian leaders it calls neo-Nazis.
UN: Ukraine exodus ‘is fastest growing refugee crisis in Europe since World War’
Poland opens doors to refugees, with the government setting up reception centers and charities for the refugees
More than 200,000 people remain trapped in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol
Updated 07 March 2022
Arab News
JEDDAH: More than 1.5 million refugees from Ukraine have crossed into neighboring countries in the space of 10 days, the fastest growing refugee crisis in Europe since the Second World War, UN High Commis/sioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi said on Sunday.
His concern came as Russian President Vladimir Putin said his campaign in Ukraine was going to plan and would not end until Kyiv stopped fighting, as efforts to evacuate 200,000 people from the heavily bombarded city of Mariupol fell apart for a second day in a row.
Most people trapped in the port city are sleeping in bomb shelters to escape more than six days of near-constant shelling by encircling Russian forces that has cut off food, water, power and heating supplies, according to the Ukrainian authorities.
The civilian death toll from hostilities across Ukraine since Moscow launched its military assault on Feb. 24 stood at 364, including more than 20 children, according to the UN on Sunday, with hundreds more injured.
The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights said most civilian casualties were caused by the use of “explosive weapons with a wide impact area, including shelling from heavy artillery and multi-launch rocket systems, and missile and air strikes.”
Moscow has repeatedly denied attacking civilian areas.
In Irpin, a town some 25 km northwest of the capital Kyiv, men, women and children trying to escape armed clashes in the area were forced to take cover when missiles struck nearby, according to witnesses.
Soldiers and fellow residents helped the elderly hurry to a bus filled with frightened people, some cowering as they waited to be driven to safety.
The military offensive has drawn almost universal condemnation around the world.
“War is madness, please stop,” Pope Francis said in his weekly address to crowds in St. Peter’s Square, adding that “rivers of blood and tears” were flowing in Ukraine’s war.
Putin made his demand for Kyiv to end the fighting in a phone call with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who appealed for a ceasefire.
Putin told Erdogan he was ready for dialogue with Ukraine and foreign partners but any attempt to draw out negotiation would fail, a Kremlin statement said.
Russian media said Putin also held almost two hours of talks on Sunday with French President Emmanuel Macron. Macron told Putin he was concerned about a possible imminent attack on the southern Ukrainian city of Odessa.
Anti-war protests took place around the world including in Russia itself.
Poland welcomes fleeing neighbors
Faced with the influx of a million refugees fleeing Russian troops in Ukraine, Poles like Nicolas Kusiak, a 27-year-old manager, have rallied in an ever expanding humanitarian response.
They have taken in refugees, offered food and transport and above all a little human kindness to the distraught and traumatized women and children who have had to leave their men folk behind to fight.
“It’s beginning to get organized,” Kusiak told AFP near the Medyka border post — a frequently clogged crossing point near the Ukrainian city of Lviv.
Kusiak, a Pole born in France who speaks several languages, has been helping as a translator ever since he arrived at the border four days ago.
He also brought tents, generators, heaters and food with him from Warsaw and has tried to coordinate police, doctors, firefighters and the volunteers doling out hot soups — a daunting challenge.
“Everyone is trying to do everything,” he said.
The government has set up reception centers and charities up and down the country have mobilized in a massive aid effort, helped by the estimated 1.5 million Ukrainians already living in Poland. Polish border guards on Sunday said the number of people crossing since Russian troops advanced into Ukraine on February 24 had reached a million, saying this was “a million human tragedies.”
At the main train station in Krakow in southern Poland, a temporary reception center has been set up and hundreds could be seen arriving.
The reception center “is really full and we have lots of people here all the time.... We don’t have enough places,” said volunteer Anna Lech, 45.
But Maja Mazur, another volunteer, said spaces were being offered in the city where refugees could have some food, a hot drink and “stay for a day or two.”
Many are continuing their journeys on to western Europe.
“I came from Kharkiv with my family, with my two sons and my parents,” said Anna Gimpelson, an architect from the frontline city of Kharkiv.
“Our city is going through really awful times. We have bombs everywhere and our neighbor’s house doesn’t exist any more,” she said.
“For three days we were on the road and now are going to my friend’s in Dusseldorf. Maybe we will spend some time there and think what to do next.”
“Our main challenge today is to prepare infrastructure to be ready to take in a wave of refugees whose size we cannot predict,” said Michal Dworczyk, a top Polish government official.
The Polish branch of Amnesty International meanwhile appealed on Facebook for Poland not to forget about migrants from the Middle East who are still stranded between Belarus and Poland.
It called the unequal treatment of foreigners based on their nationality a “massive injustice.”
Ukraine and Russia to face off at World Court over genocide claim
The case it has lodged at the World Court, officially known as the International Court of Justice (ICJ), centers on the interpretation of a 1948 treaty on the prevention of genocide, signed by both countries
Updated 07 March 2022
Reuters
THE HAGUE: Ukraine will ask the United Nations’ top court on Monday to issue an emergency ruling requiring Russia to stop its invasion, arguing that Moscow’s justification for the attack is based on a faulty interpretation of genocide law.
Although the court’s rulings are binding and countries generally follow them, it has no direct means of enforcing them.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has said Russia’s “special military action” is needed “to protect people who have been subjected to bullying and genocide” — meaning those whose first or only language is Russian — in eastern Ukraine.
Ukraine’s suit argues that the claim of genocide is untrue, and in any case does not provide legal justification for invasion.
The case it has lodged at the World Court, officially known as the International Court of Justice (ICJ), centers on the interpretation of a 1948 treaty on the prevention of genocide, signed by both countries. The treaty names the ICJ as the forum for resolving disputes between signatories.
Last week, the executive board of the International Association of Genocide Scholars issued a statement saying that Putin was “misappropriating and misusing the term ‘genocide’.”
“There is absolutely no evidence that there is genocide going on in Ukraine,” the association’s president, Melanie O’Brien, told Reuters.
The Russian embassy in The Hague did not immediately respond to questions from Reuters about the case.
The ICJ can order fast-track “provisional measures” in a matter of days or weeks to prevent a situation from worsening before it looks at the merits of a case, or whether it has jurisdiction.
Ukraine sought provisional measures from the court in 2014 after Russia’s annexation of Crimea, and the ICJ ordered both sides not to worsen the dispute.
The hearings start at 10 a.m. (0900 GMT) with Ukraine presenting its case. Russia is due to respond on Tuesday.
The convoy, more than 2 miles long, slowed traffic at points along the Beltway by late Sunday morning, but did not bring it to a standstill
Updated 07 March 2022
Reuters
WASHINGTON: Hundreds of trucks, recreational vehicles and cars circled the outskirts of Washington on Sunday, aiming to slow traffic around the capital as part of a protest against pandemic restrictions.
The so-called “People’s Convoy,” which originated in California and has drawn participants from around the country, is calling for an end to all pandemic-related restrictions. It was inspired by demonstrations last month that paralyzed Ottawa, Canada’s capital city.
Leaders of the convoy said that on Monday they will again slowly drive the Beltway, a 64-mile highway that encircles the city, though details of when the action would take place were not known.
Hundreds of vehicles gathered on Friday and Saturday at the Hagerstown Speedway, a racetrack in Maryland about 80 miles (129 km) northwest of downtown Washington.
On Sunday morning, many left in convoy to drive two slow laps on the Beltway. They honked their horns as they set off, while onlookers waved American flags, according to a Reuters witness.
The convoy, more than 2 miles long, slowed traffic at points along the Beltway by late Sunday morning, but did not bring it to a standstill. It returned to the Hagerstown Speedway in the afternoon, according to messages on the convoy’s Telegram channel.
The convoy’s protest against vaccine requirements and other pandemic restrictions has been undercut in recent weeks as major US cities have rolled back mask mandates and other measures against COVID-19 with infections and hospitalizations declining dramatically.
President Joe Biden, a Democrat, signaled in his State of the Union speech on Tuesday that the country was entering a new, phase of the pandemic without business lockdowns, school closures or other daily disruptions.
At the racetrack on Friday night, one participant who described himself as the lead trucker told a cheering crowd he would drive his truck into the heart of the American capital.
“D.C., the government, whomever, can claim that they have all this opposition for us waiting in D.C.,” the man said. “But that flag on the back of my truck will go down to Constitution Avenue between the White House and the Washington Monument.”
US federal law enforcement agencies have been coordinating with state and local authorities for weeks in preparation for the possible arrival of the convoy, according to one US official who requested anonymity to discuss internal operations.
A Feb. 26 US Department of Homeland Security bulletin to law enforcement reviewed by Reuters said trucker convoys could hinder emergency responders depending on the size of the protest.