Queen Elizabeth II greets Trudeau in person after COVID-19 scare

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II (L) speaks with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during an audience at the Windsor Castle, Berkshire, on March 7, 2022. (AFP)
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II receives Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during an audience at Windsor Castle, Windsor, England, Monday March 7, 2022. (AP)
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II receives Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during an audience at Windsor Castle, Windsor, England, Monday March 7, 2022. (AP)
  The queen, wearing a patterned dress, greeted Trudeau at her Windsor Castle home, west of London
  Monarch, who is also queen of Canada, met with Trudeau after he jetted in for talks on Ukraine conflict
LONDON: Queen Elizabeth II met visiting Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday, in her first in-person engagement since falling ill with Covid-19.
The 95-year-old monarch, who is also queen of Canada, chatted with Trudeau after he jetted in for talks on the conflict in Ukraine with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Dutch counterpart Mark Rutte.
Buckingham Palace announced on February 20 that the queen had tested positive for coronavirus and she was forced to cancel a series of appointments with foreign diplomats.
News that she had “mild” symptoms of Covid-19 heightened fears for her health that have lingered since she had an unscheduled overnight stay in hospital last October.
She was forced to slow down on medical advice and canceled a number of public engagements, including hosting world leaders at the UN climate change summit last November.
Her public appearances have become rarer since, and in one recent audience she complained of mobility problems.
On Monday, the queen, wearing a patterned dress, greeted Trudeau at her Windsor Castle home, west of London, and was not seen with a walking stick she has been using.
Although visibly frailer, she appeared smiling and laughing after the pair shook hands.
Her eldest son and heir, Prince Charles, told members of the public on a royal visit last week that she was now feeling “a lot better.”
The queen, who is celebrating her record-breaking 70th year on the throne, has visited Canada more than 20 times and in the 1970s met a young Trudeau when his father, Pierre, was prime minister.
She returned to public engagements last week, hosting a number of new foreign ambassadors by videoconference, and is due at two public events next week and later this month.
Next Monday, she is scheduled to attend the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey in central London and a memorial for her late husband at the same venue on March 29.
Prince Philip, her husband of 73 years, died aged 99 last April.

LUCKNOW: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s party is expected to retain control of India’s most populous state after a month-long voting process ended on Monday, according to opinion polls which have a mixed record in the country.
Holding onto Uttar Pradesh would give a huge boost to Modi’s hopes of winning a third straight term office in the 2024 general election and bolster his image as the most popular politician in the country in decades.
His Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allies are expected to win anywhere between 211 to 277 seats out of 403 in the state, a comfortable majority, according to four polls carried out for new channels. Votes will be counted on Thursday.
The BJP and its allies won more than 300 seats in the last state election five years ago.
Uttar Pradesh, estimated to have more people than Brazil, seems to have gone for continuity despite the BJP state and federal governments’ much-criticized handling of a catastrophic COVID-19 wave last year, high unemployment, and anger against farm reforms that Modi had to roll back late last year after months of protests.
The BJP has maintained all along that it was going to keep the northern state because of its policies like giving free staples to the poor during the pandemic, a fall in crime rates, and Modi’s personal popularity, especially among Hindus.
“The guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the improved condition of law and order, beneficiary schemes are going to keep us in power and today’s opinion polls are also suggesting the same,” said Sameer Kumar Singh, a BJP spokesperson in the state.
The BJP’s nearest rival in Uttar Pradesh, Samajwadi Party, said it would return to power in the state.
A win in Uttar Pradesh could also be a seal of approval for Hindu monk Yogi Adityanath, the state’s current chief minister who is seen as a possible successor to Modi.
In elections held in four smaller states, the Aam Admi (Common Person) Party that rules Delhi is projected to win in Punjab, while the race is tight but slightly in favor of the BJP in Manipur, Goa and Uttarakhand.

  Ahmad Nawaz was 14 when he was shot during massacre that killed almost 150, including his brother
  Pakistani immigrant has spoken at major events alongside Nobel prize-winners and world leaders
LONDON: A Pakistani student who fled to Britain after surviving a Taliban school shooting has become president of the Oxford Union, the famed university debating club that helped launch the careers of countless world leaders.

Ahmad Nawaz, 21, arrived in Britain aged 14 after his brother was killed in the attack. Since taking the reins of the union, he has said he wants to make it appeal more to marginalized groups such as ethnic minorities and disabled students.

He told The Times that he cried with joy at the news of his election, adding: “It’s been the most emotional ride I’ve had in a long, long time.”

Nawaz was hit in the arm by bullets when the Taliban stormed his school in the city of Peshawar in northwest Pakistan. Almost 150 children and teachers were killed. 

The Taliban shot injured survivors and set the school ablaze. Pretending to be among the dead, Nawaz survived the attack only to spend weeks recovering in a hospital in Peshawar.

His arm needed urgent surgery to be saved, so he was sent to Britain’s second-biggest city Birmingham for emergency treatment.

He earned a place at Oxford University in 2020, having arrived in Britain in 2014. He has spoken at major events alongside Nobel prize-winners and world leaders, and has delivered talks in the UK on extremism and its risks.

But Nawaz is not the first Pakistani president of the Oxford Union. Benazir Bhutto, the former prime minister who was assassinated in 2007, led the debating group in 1977, becoming the first Asian woman to hold the title.

Nawaz reads philosophy and theology at Lady Margaret Hall, the same college that was attended by Malala Yousafzai, who also suffered at the hands of the Taliban in her famous story from a school bus attack to an Oxford education. 

Nawaz’s rise is just as remarkable, with the student achieving an A grade at English GCSE, a secondary school qualification in Britain, despite arriving with limited English less than three years before he sat for the exams.

“I was determined and when I came to Oxford I was quite ambitious but I never thought I would get involved with the union,” he said. “This shows there are no limits, whatever your background.”

Nawaz said the union is “one of the biggest free speech platforms in the world,” adding: “When I was a child I had heard of the Oxford Union. I just wanted to step into this institution, rubbing shoulders with those from Eton, Harrow and Westminster.”

He said: “We’re going to work to make institutional change, to make more people from disadvantaged backgrounds feel comfortable and get involved, rather than just feel like it belongs to public school kids.

 “I want to make people feel included, not just based on where they are from but also different types of societies.

“I would also like to diversify the speakers and the discussions that take place in the union, so we can focus for example on human rights and societal issues in different parts of the world.”

He said committee members should become more involved in community work, adding: “I couldn’t have been more grateful for this journey.”

  The International Court of Justice is opening two days of hearings at its headquarters
THE HAGUE, Netherlands: Russia has snubbed a hearing at the United Nations’ top court into a legal bid by Kyiv to halt Moscow’s devastating invasion of Ukraine.
A row of seats reserved for Russian lawyers at the International Court of Justice was empty Monday morning as the hearing opened.
The court’s president, American judge Joan E. Donoghue, said Russia’s ambassador to the Netherlands informed judges that “his government did not intend to participate in the oral proceedings.” The hearing went ahead without the Russian delegation.
The International Court of Justice is opening two days of hearings at its headquarters, the Peace Palace, into Ukraine’s request for its judges to order Russia to halt its invasion. Ukraine is scheduled to present its arguments Monday morning and Russia has the opportunity to respond on Tuesday.
Ukraine has asked the court to order Russia to “immediately suspend the military operations” launched Feb. 24 “that have as their stated purpose and objective the prevention and punishment of a claimed genocide” in the separatist eastern regions of Luhansk and Donetsk.
A decision is expected on the request within days, though that does not mean Russia would abide by any order the court might issue.
If the court were to order a halt to hostilities, “I think the chance of that happening is zero,” said Terry Gill, a professor of military law at the University of Amsterdam. He noted that if a nation does not abide by the court’s order, judges could seek action from the United Nations Security Council, where Russia holds a veto.
The request for so-called provisional measures is linked to a case Ukraine has filed based on the Genocide Convention. Both countries have ratified the 1948 treaty, which has a clause allowing nations to take disputes based on its provisions to the Hague-based court.
Kyiv argues that Moscow’s claims of genocide by Ukraine in Donetsk and Luhansk thatPresident Vladimir Putin used as a pretext for his invasion are fabricated.
“Ukraine emphatically denies that any such genocide has occurred, and that the Russian Federation has any lawful basis to take action in and against Ukraine for the purpose of preventing and punishing genocide,” the country said in its claim to the court.
Ukraine’s nine-page legal filing launching the case argues that “Russia has turned the Genocide Convention on its head” by making a false claim. It adds that “Russia’s lie is all the more offensive, and ironic, because it appears that it is Russia planning acts of genocide in Ukraine.”
The success of Ukraine’s request will depend on whether the court accepts it has “prima facie jurisdiction” in the case, which is not a guarantee that the court ultimately would proceed with the suit. Cases at the International Court of Justice typically take years to complete.
Regardless of the outcome of the hearings Monday and Tuesday, they give Ukraine another platform to air grievances about Moscow’s invasion.
“It’s part of, I think, an overall diplomatic strategy to try to put maximum pressure on Russia,” said Gill.

  The Philippines until now has had one of the world's lowest minimum ages of sexual consent
  Any adult engaging in sexual contact with anyone 16 or under would be committing statutory rape
MANILA: Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte has signed into law a bill that raises the minimum age of sexual consent from 12 to 16, his office said on Monday, in a bid to protect minors from rape and sexual abuse.
The Philippines until now has had one of the world’s lowest minimum ages of sexual consent, behind Nigeria’s age of 11, according to the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF).
A joint 2015 study by UNICEF and the Center for Women’s Resources, a local non-governmental group, showed seven of 10 rape victims in the Philippines were children.
One in five respondents age 13 to 17 reported experiencing sexual violence, while one in 25 experienced forced consummated sex during childhood, the study said.
Under the bill endorsed by Duterte, which is gender neutral, any adult engaging in sexual contact with anyone 16 or under would be committing statutory rape, unless the age difference between them was three years or less and sex was proven to be consensual, and neither abusive nor exploitative.
The exemption does not apply if the one of those involved was under 13.
“We welcome this legal development and hope that it will help protect young girls from rape and sexual abuse,” said Josalee Deinla, spokesperson of the National Union of Peoples’ Lawyers, which provides legal help to poor and marginalized people in the Philippines.
Lawrence Fortun, one of the bill’s main sponsors, described it as “a major step forward.”
“I am elated that our collective efforts at pushing for stronger protection against rape and other forms of sexual abuse are advancing,” he said in a statement.

  China needs to 'constantly refine epidemic containment'
  'Zero tolerance' requires quarantines and lockdowns on entire communities
BEIJING: China is seeing a new surge in COVID-19 cases across the vast country, despite its draconian “zero tolerance” approach to dealing with outbreaks.
The mainland on Monday reported 214 new cases of infection over the previous 24 hours, with the most, 69, in the southern province of Guangdong bordering on Hong Kong, which has been recording tens of thousands of cases per day.
Another 54 cases were reported in the Jilin province, more than 2,000 kilometers to the north, and 46 in the eastern province Shandong.
In his annual report to the national legislature Saturday, Premier Li Keqiang said China needs to “constantly refine epidemic containment” but gave no indication Beijing might ease the highly touted “zero tolerance” strategy.
Li called for accelerating vaccine development and “strengthening epidemic controls” in cities where travelers and goods arrive from abroad.
“Zero tolerance” requires quarantines and lockdowns on entire communities and sometimes even cities when as few as a handful of cases have been detected. Chinese officials credit the approach — along with a vaccination rate of more than 80 percent — with helping prevent a major nationwide outbreak, but critics say it is taking a major toll on the economy and preventing the population from building up natural immunity.
No new cases were reported in Beijing and the city was largely back to normal, although masks continue to be worn in public places indoors.
One area that continues to feel the effects of tight COVID-19 control is the religious sector. Three of Beijing’s most famous Catholic churches, Buddhist temples and mosques stated Sunday they had been ordered closed in January with no date given on reopening.
Even before the pandemic, such institutions were under heavy pressure from the Communist authorities to follow through on demands from leader Xi Jinping that all religious centers be purged of outside influence, including the physical appearance of places of worship.
The latest daily case numbers mark some of the highest since the initial outbreak in the central city of Wuhan in late 2019 that is believed to have sparked the pandemic.
They bring China’s total to 111,195 with 4,636 deaths, according to the National Health Commission. At present, 3,837 people are receiving treatment for COVID-19, many of them infected with the omicron strain.

