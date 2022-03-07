You are here

  Eddie Howe: Joelinton good enough for Brazil's World Cup squad

Eddie Howe: Joelinton good enough for Brazil’s World Cup squad

Eddie Howe: Joelinton good enough for Brazil’s World Cup squad
Joelinton celebrates scoring in a 3-3 draw with Brentford, Nov. 20, 2021. (Reuters)
date 2022-03-07
Liam Kennedy

  • Joelinton has not been capped by Brazil at any level above under-17, and the 25 year old has yet to be seriously mentioned as a contender for a spot in head coach Tite’s squad for the World Cup
  • One player who is very much part of Brazil’s plans, but not yet a key part of Newcastle’s, is record signing Bruno Guimaraes with the midfielder handed another late cameo in the defeat of Brighton
NEWCASTLE: Magpies manager Eddie Howe is convinced that Newcastle United’s man of the moment, Joelinton, can force his way into Brazil’s plans for the Qatar World Cup.

The former Hoffenheim, Rapid Wien and Sport Recife frontman has been redeployed as a midfielder by the head coach this season, and while Joelinton’s previous two and a half seasons at St. James’ Park proved to be patchy, at best, during the past three months he has proved himself to be undroppable.

Joelinton has not been capped by Brazil at any level above under-17, and the 25 year old has yet to be seriously mentioned as a contender for a spot in head coach Tite’s squad for the World Cup finals at the end of this year. However, Howe believes the sky is the limit for his No. 7.

Asked whether he has spoken to Joelinton about the possibility he might earn a place in the national team for the tournament, Howe said: “No. I haven’t. My mind is purely on here.”

But he added: “I would put no limits on Joe. It would be foolish of me to do so. He has shown what he can deliver on a consistent basis; he has done it week-in, week-out.”

The United faithful are well aware of this and have certainly embraced the Brazilian, adapting the Oasis song “She’s Electric” to his name and singing it loud and proud in his honor. He was once again in sensational form at the weekend, as Newcastle hung on to claim a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Brighton and Hove Albion.

“Joe has a knack of just getting a toe on things when we look like we are stretched,” said Howe. “Joe breaks the play up with those long legs of his.

“The tactical delivery is always going to be the hardest for him in that role, but again was of the highest level. A very good performance.”

One player who is already very much part of Brazil’s plans, but not yet a key part of Newcastle’s, is club-record signing Bruno Guimaraes. The midfielder was handed another late cameo appearance in the defeat of Brighton and impressed Howe with his work, even if some of it made the head coach a little nervous.

“In every cameo he has given so far, he has used the ball very well,” said Howe. “That’s him, he has shown what he will bring. A couple of lovely passes to Maxi; they have built a nice little relationship already.

“My heart was in my mouth, mind you, when he performed that little pirouette on the touchline. But that is Bruno: He is an out and out footballer. He also won the ball back for us at a couple of key moments, so that is it from a defensive perspective. He can certainly do a bit of everything.”

Howe also revealed how Allan Saint-Maximin reacted to being included only as a substitute in the squad that faced Brighton, having been a talismanic figure for the Magpies prior to a recent calf injury.

“His attitude was fine,” said Howe. “We have built up a good relationship in a short period of time. He only had one training session and the team has performed well in his absence. He came on and did very well.”

Topics: Newcastle United Eddie Howe Joelinton Brazil 2022 World Cup Bruno Guimaraes

Aramco Saudi Ladies International to host its first ever Ladies Day

Aramco Saudi Ladies International to host its first ever Ladies Day
Updated 8 sec ago
Arab News

Aramco Saudi Ladies International to host its first ever Ladies Day

Aramco Saudi Ladies International to host its first ever Ladies Day
  • Fun-filled day of golf, entertainment and hospitality taking place on Friday, March 18
  • All women and girls who attend can have free golf lessons and sign-up for year-round coaching
Updated 8 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Aramco Saudi Ladies International has announced that it will be hosting its first ever Ladies Day on March 18 as part of the four-day $1 million tournament.

The celebration of both women’s golf and inspiring Saudi females will form part of the Ladies European Tour event when it returns to Royal Greens Golf & Country Club, King Abdullah Economic City, March 17-20.

All women attending the Ladies Day can look forward to a free day of entertainment on and off the course, with golf clinics, LET professional-led tuition and the opportunity to meet and chat with some of the biggest stars in the women’s game.

“Women’s golf in Saudi Arabia is continuing to grow with interest and participation increasing steadily year on year,” Majed Al-Sorour, deputy chairman and CEO of Golf Saudi and the Saudi Golf Federation, said.

“Using our flagship events, alongside our partners Aramco, we know we can really inspire and empower more women to experience the sport like never before as our journey to transform the sport in the Kingdom continues.

“Our Ladies Day is open for all and gives an opportunity to either pick up a club for the first time with friends or simply enjoy watching and meeting the world’s biggest stars in the sport in a stunning location,” he added.

Moroccan golf star Maha Haddioui, the first Arab woman to play on the Ladies European Tour, said: “It’s been amazing to witness more and more women get into golf in Saudi Arabia and for newcomers to the sport to message me on social media every time we play here.

“I’m excited to be part of Ladies Day and to meet future golf fans and anyone wanting to come out and experience this amazing sport for the first time,” she added.

Introductory golf coaching schools will be run throughout the day on the course’s driving range, where the competing players themselves will warm-up before taking to the course.

The sessions will provide beginners tips and guidance for any women and girls wishing to get into the sport or simply learn more about it, and will be followed by lunch in the tournament’s fan zone, before chats and selfies with some of the world’s best female golfers.

The day will end with the hosting of a “Ladies First Fashion Show” at the tournament’s Aramco Energy Zone following play finishing for the day.

Topics: International Women's Day 2022 golf Saudi Arabia Golf Saudi Aramco Saudi Ladies International

Saudi Classico offers Al-Hilal last chance to halt march of runaway leaders Al-Ittihad

If Al-Hilal can emerge triumphant from this Classico then it does not mean they will have a great chance of winning the title, but it will at least put some pressure on the leaders. (Twitter/@AlHilal_EN)
If Al-Hilal can emerge triumphant from this Classico then it does not mean they will have a great chance of winning the title, but it will at least put some pressure on the leaders. (Twitter/@AlHilal_EN)
Updated 07 March 2022
John Duerden

Saudi Classico offers Al-Hilal last chance to halt march of runaway leaders Al-Ittihad

If Al-Hilal can emerge triumphant from this Classico then it does not mean they will have a great chance of winning the title, but it will at least put some pressure on the leaders. (Twitter/@AlHilal_EN)
  • Reigning domestic, Asian champions in 4th place in SPL, 14 points behind Jeddah club but with 2 games in hand
Updated 07 March 2022
John Duerden

RIYADH: One of football’s oldest adages is that, as a coach, you should never go back, and Al-Hilal fans were underwhelmed in February when Ramon Diaz returned to Riyadh for a second spell at the club.

Now, however, the Argentine’s record is played four, won four with 14 goals scored and just one conceded. That is impressive, especially considering that there were two games against Al-Nassr, currently third in the Saudi Pro League, and a meeting against Al-Shabab in second.

On Tuesday, however, the coach really gets a chance to show that the cliche is not always true with a meeting against Al-Ittihad, the runaway leaders in the SPL. The Jeddah giants may be on course for a first title since 2009 but they are missing key players through injury and will surely be delighted to leave the capital with a point.

This Saudi Classico is eagerly awaited and not just because it should have taken place earlier in the season but was postponed due to Al-Hilal’s international commitments.

The equation is simple: If Al-Hilal are to have a chance of successfully defending their title then they have to win. A look at the standings shows why. Al-Ittihad are in first place with an impressive 54 points from 22 games with the reigning champions sat fourth in the table and a massive 14 points behind. The only saving grace is that Al-Hilal have two games in hand.

Victory would reduce the gap to 11 points and provide a glimmer, just a glimmer, of hope for the chasing pack that includes Al-Shabab and Al-Nassr, eight and 10 points behind, respectively, though games are starting to run out as the season enters its final quarter.

If Al-Hilal can emerge triumphant from this Classico then it does not mean they will have a great chance of winning the title, but it will at least put some pressure on the leaders who have won 12 out of their last 13 league games and are looking unstoppable.

Diaz’s men may be some way behind, though continental and global commitments have made it a hectic season, but they have shown in recent weeks that they are still more than capable of winning the big games.

There have been Riyadh derbies against Al-Shabab and Al-Nassr, both higher in the table, that ended in 5-0 and 4-0 wins, respectively. Al-Hilal may be fourth but with their games in hand and current form, look the likeliest challengers to the Tigers – but only if they win on Tuesday.

The signs are promising for the 17-time champions, not least, because the game is in Riyadh and just as Al-Ittihad’s fans created a fantastic atmosphere in last weekend’s 2-1 win over Damac, they need to do something similar as they have done over the years for the big games. That should happen as all tickets at the Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium were snapped up within one hour of going on sale with the 22,500-seat stadium at full capacity after the Ministry of Sports announced at the weekend the end of all COVID-19-related restrictions on attending sporting events.

Both teams have injury issues, but Al-Hilal’s would appear to be a little less serious. Right-back Mohammed Al-Breik is out and there are some long-term absences in midfield to the likes of Abdullah Otayf, Nasser Al-Dawsari, and Abdulelah Al-Malki, but Diaz still has some selection headaches.

Salman Al-Faraj is set to return to midfield, but Diaz has placed trust in fellow South Americans Gustavo Cuellar and Andre Carrillo who have both impressed in recent games, as has Matheus Pereira who has been given more responsibility behind the front line. With opposition defenders having to deal with Odion Ighalo, Moussa Marega, and Salem Al-Dawsari in attack, then there are possibilities for players coming from deeper to have a major impact.

Al-Ittihad’s injuries seem a little more fundamental, running through the spine of the team to leave coach Cosmin Contra with plenty to ponder. Star center-back Ahmed Hegazi has yet to return from the injury he picked up while with the Egyptian national team at the Africa Cup of Nations in January, and fellow center-back Omar Hawsawi faces a late fitness test.

Playmaker Igor Coronado has not played this year, though still is the third-most-prolific assist merchant in the league, and while the talented Brazilian is close to a return, this game is likely to be a little too soon. And star striker Abderrazak Hamdallah is out with a hamstring problem. With the Moroccan scoring eight goals in the seven games since joining the Jeddah giants in January, much will depend on Romarinho who has been ever-present this season.

Yet even with the influential Brazilian, Al-Ittihad are in a rare position this season. The Tigers are going into this game as underdogs but that may suit them just fine. All the pressure is on Al-Hilal who know that nothing less than a win will do, or they can almost certainly kiss goodbye to their title.

Topics: football soccer Saudi Arabia Al-Hilal Al-Nassr

City touch perfection as United offer same old tired excuses

City touch perfection as United offer same old tired excuses
Updated 07 March 2022
ALAM KHAN

City touch perfection as United offer same old tired excuses

City touch perfection as United offer same old tired excuses
  • Comprehensive 4-1 win at the Etihad highlights chasm between Pep Guardiola’s team and their fallen neighbors from Old Trafford
Updated 07 March 2022
ALAM KHAN

In the final 15 minutes of Manchester United’s 4-1 defeat at Manchester City, the hosts had 92 percent possession.

It came in a second half of such dominance that Pep Guardiola said of his Premier League leaders: “If it is not our best, I don’t know what we have to do.”

While City, who retained their six-point advantage over Liverpool, offered perfection, United were pitiful as they demonstrated once more how far they have fallen from their previous status as kings of English football.

In the tradition of protesting Real Madrid supporters, it would have been no surprise to see white handkerchiefs raised aloft by their angry followers at the end of this embarrassment at the Etihad.

They were disgusted and disturbed by what they had witnessed — and sadly often have felt these emotions since their last Premier League title win in 2013 and Sir Alex Ferguson’s retirement.

United used to have a banner at Old Trafford taunting the number of years their neighbors had failed to win a trophy.

It ended at 35 when City won the FA Cup in 2011 — and a year later they were league champions when Sergio Aguero’s injury-time winner over QPR pipped Ferguson’s side on a dramatic final day.

That marked a momentous shift in fortunes as City have since lifted four league titles to that one of United — and the Red Devils’ empire has crumbled as their Abu Dhabi-owned rivals have created a dynasty.

Now United are being mocked on and off the field.

As City fans proudly display their own banner — “Sheikh Mansour Manchester Thanks You for 10 Great Years” — it has highlighted a decade of dominance to contrast United’s decline.

“We will, one day, get this club back to where it deserves to be,” wrote keeper David De Gea on Twitter after the chastening loss.

“Today was another bad moment in a difficult season, but when we still have this shirt to defend we will not give up.”

But give up they did on Sunday as Algerian Riyad Mahrez claimed two goals — taking his season’s tally to 21 — in the second period to give the scoreline a better reflection of proceedings.

It was unforgivable, especially to former United players used to seeing more flair and fight, and concerned it could take a long time for them to return to the top.

“There are players out there who shouldn’t play for Manchester United again,” said former captain Roy Keane.

“There is no hiding place in top-level sport. You expect them surely to play with a bit of pride, but that’s a reflection of where the team is at the moment. They’re so far behind other teams.”

Oscar Wilde once wrote that “imitation is the sincerest form of flattery” and interim boss Ralf Rangnick tried to copy Guardiola’s playbook with his starting line-up and tactics.

He used a false nine in Bruno Fernandes, aggressive pressing and, in a tight first-half, it almost worked.

But this style is an art form and United’s looked fake due to their defensive vulnerability and inability to maintain such intensity for the whole match like their opponents.

In Kevin De Bruyne, City too had a Rembrandt to create a masterpiece.

Displaying the combined qualities of Steven Gerrard and Frank Lampard, the brilliant Belgian was inspirational and ably supported by a classy cast from back to front.

United no longer have the personnel or aura to match that — and desperately need someone with Keane’s passion, leadership and drive right now.

“There is a gap between the two teams,” admitted Rangnick, who has struggled to lift the side since replacing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in November.

That is obvious and will only grow wider unless action is taken this summer to address a lack of first-team quality, rebuild confidence and release those not clearly aware of just what is expected of a United player.

As Peter Schmeichel, who played for both United and City, added: “Far too many players are either not good enough or don’t care enough.”

Solskjaer notably won all three of his meetings with City at the Etihad as United boss — and there are new scapegoats aplenty at Old Trafford during the current malaise.

Be it the 37-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo for failing to repeat the performances — or live up to expectations — that created a footballing legend. He missed the 187th derby with a hip injury that Rangnick had to defend, amid debate about whether it was true or not.

Then there is Paul Pogba. No doubt gifted as he showed in assisting Jadon Sancho’s goal, but his ability and strengths are somewhat unsuited — or under-appreciated — to this side and he looks set to depart in the summer on a free transfer.

Also under scrutiny is £85 million center-back Harry Maguire, whose unconvincing displays have prompted questions about his place in the team, let alone as captain.

He said afterwards: “The lads are devastated in there. We know that we’ve got to go on a run, we’ve got to go and pick up win after win and we’re more than capable of doing it. But we’ve got to show it on the pitch.”

The blame for United’s problems does not rest with Maguire, Ronaldo or Pogba alone, but as a team and club.

They have spent enough, but been left behind by City and Liverpool by making wrong decisions and challenging for a top-four place instead of major trophies.

United’s name and brand will always remain strong, but they now lack the DNA of those successful teams of old. They need to reset, and rediscover and restore that dynamism and desire to be winners again.

Topics: Manchester city Manchester United football sport

Peterhansel leads Saudi’s Al-Rajhi in dramatic opening day at Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge

Peterhansel leads Saudi’s Al-Rajhi in dramatic opening day at Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge
Updated 07 March 2022
Arab News

Peterhansel leads Saudi’s Al-Rajhi in dramatic opening day at Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge

Peterhansel leads Saudi’s Al-Rajhi in dramatic opening day at Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge
  • Defending champion Nasser Al-Attiyah of Qatar and nine-time World Rally champion Sebastien Loeb both suffered mechanical failures to drop out of leading positions
Updated 07 March 2022
Arab News

ABU DHABI: The Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge produced an opening day of high drama which brought vastly contrasting fortunes for some of the sport’s biggest rally names, while two local heroes stepped into the spotlight.

Defending champion Nasser Al-Attiyah of Qatar, who set off in search of his third cars triumph in the event, was soon returning to the start after damaging the front right wheel of his Toyota Hilux, with his victory hopes ruined.

As Al-Attiyah and co-driver Mathieu Baumel toiled to make repairs, seven-time winner Stephane Peterhansel and nine-time World Rally champion Sebastien Loeb produced an intriguing battle for the lead.

That ended when Loeb’s Prodrive Hunter was halted for almost 90 minutes by a broken drive shaft before resuming, leaving Peterhansel and Edouard Boulanger with breathing space in their Audi RS Q e-tron.

They finished with a 9 minutes and 30 seconds advantage over Saudi Arabia’s Yazeed Al-Rajhi in a Toyota Hilux, with Czech driver Martin Prokop, the 2018 champion, 14:59 off the lead in third in a Ford Raptor.

It was back in 1996 that Peterhansel scored his first win in the rally on a bike, and he recorded his most recent triumph with wife Andrea as co-driver in 2019.

Reaching the finish today, he said: “It is great to be back in the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge after so many times. I cannot remember the exact number. The rally is always challenging with the dunes, soft sand and the required navigation. This car is running well and no modifications were required following the Dakar Rally.”

Poland’s Jakub Przygonski had been comfortably holding a top three spot before his Mini John Cooper Works Buggy lost time when it became stuck in the dunes, dropping him to fourth. Mathieu Serradori in a Century CR6 and Stephane Schott in another Mini buggy completed the top six.

The 31st Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge had welcomed the world’s top factory team riders, but they could not subdue Dubai resident and privateer Michael Docherty, who produced a brilliant performance as he swept into the outright lead on his Rally 2 Husqvarna.

After winning the previous day’s qualifier, Docherty was fastest again for a good chunk of today’s leg as he battled with double bikes champion in Abu Dhabi, Sam Sunderland, the World Rally-Raid series leader and eventual stage winner.

The South African-born rider ultimately recorded the fourth-fastest time after “a few tumbles,” but ended the day with a 23 seconds overall advantage over defending champion Matthias Walkner, followed by Argentinian star Kevin Benavides (+37) and Sunderland (+58).

Docherty commented: “It has been a good start, despite talking a few tumbles. This is my 2nd ADDC and my experience is increasing all the time. I practice a lot around Fossil Rock here in the UAE. I need to improve my navigation skills, so tomorrow and the rest of the rally will be interesting.”

Emirati rider Abdulaziz Ahli covered himself in glory by winning the quads crown at last year’s Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge. He was out on his own again today as he began the defense of his title by dominating the category, winning the stage by more than 53 minutes from Slovakia’s Juraj Varga, on another Yamaha Raptor.

Ahli said: “I was going fast at the beginning because I started first. My strategy was to make as much a gap as I could from my rivals. Tomorrow will be the toughest stage because it is the longest.”

The Ruler’s Representative Court in Al-Dhafra Region Stage marked the start of a new chapter for the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge, as the second round of the inaugural World Rally-Raid Championship.

The new series has unified FIA and FIM cross-country rallying, and there was some extra anticipation as the cars, trucks, bikes and quads left Yas Marina Circuit for the first of five competitive sections in the Al-Dhafra region.

Each of the competitive sections are centered on the bivouac near Qasr Al-Sarab, where technicians were soon at work, fixing and preparing rally machinery for the next day’s action in the Empty Quarter.

Topics: Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge

Russian gymnast’s Ukraine invasion symbol blasted as ‘shocking’

Russian gymnast Ivan Kuliak. (Photo/Twitter)
Russian gymnast Ivan Kuliak. (Photo/Twitter)
Updated 07 March 2022
AFP

Russian gymnast’s Ukraine invasion symbol blasted as ‘shocking’

Russian gymnast Ivan Kuliak. (Photo/Twitter)
  • The ‘Z’ has been seen daubed on Russian tanks and vehicles in Ukraine and has come to symbolize support for the invasion
Updated 07 March 2022
AFP

PARIS: Russian gymnast Ivan Kuliak, who sported an insignia linked to the invasion of Ukraine on a medals podium, was blasted for his “shocking behavior” on Sunday.
Kuliak’s shirt had the letter ‘Z’ prominently placed as he stood next to Ukraine’s Kovtun Illia, the gold medallist at a Gymnastics World Cup event in Doha.
The ‘Z’ has been seen daubed on Russian tanks and vehicles in Ukraine and has come to symbolize support for the invasion.
Kuliak had won the bronze medal on Saturday.
“The International Gymnastics Federation confirms that it will ask the Gymnastics Ethics Foundation to open disciplinary proceedings against Ivan Kuliak following his shocking behavior at the Apparatus World Cup in Doha, Qatar,” a statement from the ruling body said.
It had already been decided that from Monday all Russian and Belarusian gymnasts will be banned from future competitions.

Topics: Ivan Kuliak

