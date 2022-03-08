Plight of Ukrainian children is a “moral outrage,” UN Security Council told

You are here

The pupils of the village of Sache welcome Ukrainian refugees children and their mothers Natalia (L) and Anastasia at the Chateau de Sache, near Tours, central France, on March 7, 2022. (AFP)
Updated 11 sec ago
Ephrem Kossaify

  • UNICEF chief painted a bleak picture of child deaths, injuries and trauma in the country and said this should shock the world’s conscience
  • The Russian envoy denied his country bears any responsibility for civilian suffering, instead blaming what he called “Ukrainian neo-Nazi battalions”
Ephrem Kossaify

NEW YORK: UNICEF, the UN Children’s Fund, warned on Monday that child casualties are expected to rise in Ukraine, as fighting following the Russian invasion has reached densely populated areas across the country.
The constraints humanitarian workers are facing and the rapidly shifting front lines are making the delivery of life-saving aid much more difficult, said UNICEF’s executive director, Catherine Russell.
In her first briefing to the Security Council since taking office last month, she described the plight of Ukrainian children as “a moral outrage.” She warned that the escalation of hostilities poses an “immediate” threat to eight million youngsters who have already suffered “profound and lasting” harm inflicted by eight years of conflict with Russia that culminated last month in the invasion.
“Images of a mother and her two children and a friend lying dead on the street (must) shock the conscience of the world,” Russell said.
The UN has recorded 1,207 civilian casualties in Ukraine since the war began on Feb. 24. Of those, at least 27 are children. At least 42 youngsters have been wounded.
“Countless more have been severely traumatized,” added Russell.
Monday’s meeting was the Security Council’s second in a week to discuss the humanitarian situation in Ukraine. During the first, on Feb. 28, several council members accused Russia of causing the humanitarian crisis through its military operations and called on Moscow to refrain from using heavy explosives in populated areas.
Some members, including Kenya, cautioned against the use of unilateral economic sanctions against Russia on the grounds that they would be likely to have serious humanitarian consequences and could lead to a further escalation of the conflict.
As the armed conflict intensifies, the human costs “are increasing exponentially by the day,” Russell said. She warned that the displacement crisis is certain to escalate rapidly as well.
The UN reports that more than 1.7 million refugees, about half of them children, are fleeing to other countries.
Russell, who had just returned from a visit to the border between Romania and Ukraine, told the council that children are being taken out of schools and from their homes at a moment’s notice to escape the fighting. As a result they are “losing beloved toys” and many have been traumatized by “the terrifying sound of shelling and gunfire.”
She described homes, schools, orphanages and hospitals coming under attack, and civilian infrastructure such as water supplies and sanitation facilities being indiscriminately hit, leaving millions without access to safe sources of water.
“For many, life has moved underground as families seek safety in shelters, subways or basements,” said Russell. “Women are giving birth in makeshift maternity wards with limited medical supplies.
“Most stores are closed, making it hard for people to buy essential items, including basic necessities for children such as diapers and medication. And even if stores were open, millions of people are too afraid to venture outside for food or water because of continuous shelling and shouting.
“We must act to protect children from this brutality.”
The UN’s humanitarian chief, Martin Griffiths, lamented the failure to meet the needs of civilians, but informed the council of new plans that are being discussed by his team in Moscow to deliver humanitarian aid to the Ukrainian cities of Mariupol, Kharkiv and Kherson, including civilian-military coordination to boost the deliveries.
The French ambassador to the UN, Nicolas de Riviere, who along with his Mexican counterpart called for Monday’s meeting, said achieving a cessation of hostilities should be the council’s top priority.
“This is indispensable to protect the civilian population and to ensure humanitarian access,” he said. “International humanitarian law has to be respected.”
France and Mexico have initiated discussions among council members on a draft resolution addressing the humanitarian situation in Ukraine.
“The Security Council must assume its responsibilities and put an end to this humanitarian tragedy,” de Riviere said. “And we should start by taking swift humanitarian action to help those in need.”
Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the US permanent representative to the UN, told the council that “it is clear Mr. Putin has a plan to brutalize Ukraine.”
She added: “In the end, Russia will be weaker, not stronger, for launching this war.”
Thomas-Greenfield said 100 refugees are crossing into Poland every minute, and the US “is increasingly concerned about the protection of civilians in this conflict, particularly women and girls who are vulnerable to gender-based violence, LGBTQI Ukrainians, as well as Ukraine’s population of older adults and people with disabilities.
“The question is how much devastation President Putin is willing to wreak for this enormous mistake,” she added.
Russia denies that its military operation has had any effect on Ukraine’s infrastructure or caused any civilian deaths.
The Russian ambassador to the UN, Vassily Nebenzia, said UNICEF should base its views on what he called reliable information. He repeated his accusation that civilians safety has been threatened by “Ukrainian radicals and neo-Nazi battalions” who, he said, are using civilians as human shields. He also accused them of holding hostage more than 1,500 foreigners, including Africans.

Woman with a cause: Pakistan’s first blind diplomat working for more accessible world

Woman with a cause: Pakistan’s first blind diplomat working for more accessible world
Updated 07 March 2022

Woman with a cause: Pakistan’s first blind diplomat working for more accessible world

Woman with a cause: Pakistan’s first blind diplomat working for more accessible world
  • Saima Saleem is a counselor at Pakistan’s permanent mission to the UN in New York
  • With top civil service exam results, she pushed for reforms to allow persons with disabilities to work for the foreign office
Updated 07 March 2022
SAIMA SHABBIR

ISLAMABAD: Saima Saleem made headlines last year when she addressed the UN General Assembly with a fierce speech in support of the right of Kashmiris to self-determination. All cameras were on her as she sat behind the Pakistan nameplate at the assembly’s hall and read her address written in Braille.

Born in Lahore in 1984, Saleem lost her sight around the age of 17 to a rare genetic disorder of the eyes that gradually causes loss of vision.

An international humanitarian law graduate of the Geneva Academy of International Humanitarian Law and Human Rights, holding a master’s degree in English literature from the Kinnaird College for Women in Lahore, she became Pakistan’s first blind civil servant when she joined the foreign office in 2008.

The stereotypes, prejudices and challenges, especially institutional, that Saleem had to face as a woman and a person with a disability did not discourage her, and with family support, she broke barriers, set precedents and paved the way for others.  

“I was the first visually impaired who joined not only foreign service but the civil service of Pakistan. After that it gave encouragement to a lot of blind students to aim for that and aspire to do something that they always wished to,” Saleem told Arab News in an exclusive interview last week.

Before Saleem’s admission, persons with disabilities could only be employed as civil servants in sectors such as information, post, commerce and trade. 

Photo collage of Saima Saleem as a young girl. (Photo courtesy: Saima Saleem)

During her exam, Saleem objected to the rules: “I told them that civil service is about competence, merit and equal opportunity. If I manage to secure a good position and am eligible for joining foreign service, then there shouldn't be a bar on the basis of my disability.”

Once the results were announced, she was the sixth-best candidate in Pakistan, and the Federal Public Service Commission moved a summary for the prime minister to amend the rules.

“The civil service rules were amended,” Saleem said. “That was something I think was a moment which gave me a lot of satisfaction and it opened up the window for joining civil services for [those] who would be joining in the years to come.”

Determined to achieve her career goals, Saleem reached the world of international diplomacy and now serves as a counselor at Pakistan’s Permanent Mission to the UN in New York.

At the same time, she knows her role does not end there, as she is in a position to help make the world more accessible through her example and advocacy.

“Most challenging thing for me was, if I may say it, a challenge to make our society and the system understand that it is not your disability that matters rather it is your ability that counts,” she said.

Saleem and her brother Yousaf Saleem have the same vision disorder, and both received the support of parents who wanted them to be educated and contribute to society. The sister became Pakistan’s first blind civil servant, while the brother in 2018 became the country’s first visually impaired civil judge.

“I want to be a source of awareness for so many people around who would need more information and understanding of the challenge,” Saleem said.

Her speech on the human rights situation in Indian-controlled Kashmir — the world’s most militarized zone and the largest region occupied by security forces, where the local population has for years accused Indian troops of violations and targeting civilians — shined a spotlight on her.

Her UN address came after an Indian delegate leveled accusations against Pakistan, with which India has a longstanding dispute over Kashmiri territory, as both countries rule it in part but claim it in full.

The speech was a part of Saleem’s professional duty, but she said it also resonated with her convictions, education and own study, as she has recently finished writing a book on the status of human rights in Kashmir from a legal point of view.

“I, as a diplomat, was doing my official commitment and responsibility,” Saleem said. “Perhaps what made it a little special was my own passion to work for them (Kashmiris) and my own conviction that they are experiencing one of the gravest human tragedies that is unfolding in the 21st century.”

Wife of senior Abu Sayyaf Group leader arrested in Philippines: Official

Wife of senior Abu Sayyaf Group leader arrested in Philippines: Official
Updated 07 March 2022
Ellie Aben

Wife of senior Abu Sayyaf Group leader arrested in Philippines: Official

Wife of senior Abu Sayyaf Group leader arrested in Philippines: Official
  • ASG leader Mundi Sawadjaan helped plan bloody 2019 Sulu cathedral attack
  • His wife had bomb-making components with her when arrested
Updated 07 March 2022
Ellie Aben

MANILA: The wife of one of the leaders of the Abu Sayyaf Group described as a “would-be bomber” has been arrested in the Philippines, authorities announced on Monday, in the latest string of operations to weaken the militant organization in Sulu province.

Nursitta Mahalli Malud, also known as Kirsita Ismael, is the second wife of Mudzrimar “Mundi” Sawadjaan, authorities said. Sawadjaan, a notorious ASG leader and bomb maker, helped plan the bloody 2019 Sulu cathedral attack, which left dozens dead, and other suicide bombings in the island province.

Malud was arrested on Saturday, in possession of bomb-making components, in the provincial capital Jolo during a joint operation by the military and police.

“The said suspect was confirmed as the second wife of well-known Abu Sayyaf sub-leader and bomb maker Mundi Sawadjaan,” the Joint Task Force Sulu said in a statement.

Officials added that Malud was Sawadjaan’s finance officer and responsible for procuring items to make improvised explosive devices.

“As the group of Mundi Sawadjaan dwindled, they have become desperate and at the same time reckless,” JTF Sulu commander, Brig. Gen. Ignatius Patrimonio, said.

“Now that all his companions have been arrested one after another, his capability to conduct a possible attack has weakened,” he added.

The latest arrest came after authorities foiled a bombing attempt in Patikul town, located about 27 kilometers from Jolo, after receiving a tip-off from local residents.

Philippine authorities arrested Mundi’s other wife, Fatima Nasser Anilhusra-Sawadjaan, in February last year.

Sawadjaan’s youngest brother Al-Al, was killed in June, while his other brothers were killed in military operations conducted in previous years.

The ASG is a militant group notorious for kidnappings and its pledged allegiance to Daesh. Sulu province, in the country’s Mindanao region, is a known stronghold of the group.

Indonesia kicks off Bali trial of quarantine-free travel

Indonesia kicks off Bali trial of quarantine-free travel
Updated 07 March 2022
Sheany Yasuko Lai

Indonesia kicks off Bali trial of quarantine-free travel

Indonesia kicks off Bali trial of quarantine-free travel
  • Travelers from 23 countries can now get a visa on arrival at Ngurah Rai International Airport
  • If the trial run proves successful, officials say quarantine-free arrival will apply nationwide in April
Updated 07 March 2022
Sheany Yasuko Lai

JAKARTA: Indonesia began allowing quarantine-free entry for foreigners traveling to Bali on Monday, in a trial run that officials said could be applied nationwide from April. 

Travelers from 23 countries, including the ASEAN countries, the US, Australia and the UAE, can now get a visa on arrival for $35 at Ngurah Rai International Airport, though they must be fully vaccinated and test negative for COVID-19 prior to their departure to the popular holiday destination. 

The government brought forward the quarantine-free trial plan by a week after deciding that Indonesia is ready to step into a “transition period” as infection and fatality rates remain relatively low. 

“If this trial is successful, we will implement quarantine-free travel for all arrivals from abroad arriving in the country by April 1, 2022, or even sooner,” Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Pandjaitan, who oversees Indonesia’s COVID-19 response, said during a virtual press conference. 

Under the latest policy, visitors must take a PCR test upon arrival, show proof of a minimum four-day hotel booking in Bali, and have health insurance that guarantees COVID-19 coverage. Visitors are expected to take another PCR on their third day in the country. 

Indonesia officially opened Bali to visitors from 19 countries last October, when travelers had to be quarantined for five days upon arrival. However, international arrivals only returned last month, when scheduled flights finally touched down in Denpasar. 

Since Feb. 3, Ngurah Rai has welcomed over 2,500 international visitors, head of information at Ngurah Rai Immigration Office Putu Suhendra told Arab News. 

Bali’s economy is largely dependent on the tourism sector, which contributes more than half of the province’s GDP. In 2019, the island known for its beaches, temples and lively nightlife, welcomed around 6.2 million foreign visitors, mostly from Australia and China. 

After two years of the pandemic bringing tourist activity to a halt, tourism stakeholders are hopeful that the latest policy will boost industry recovery. 

“Hopefully with the eased (restrictions) for travelers visiting Bali, tourism can gradually recover, and so does the Bali economy,” Hariyadi B. S. Sukamdani, chairman of the Indonesian Hotel and Restaurant Association, told reporters.   

“That’s what we’re hoping for.”

Even mild COVID-19 can reduce brain size: Study

Even mild COVID-19 can reduce brain size: Study
Updated 07 March 2022
Arab News

Even mild COVID-19 can reduce brain size: Study

Even mild COVID-19 can reduce brain size: Study
  • Patients in UK recorded 0.2-2% loss in brain size
  • Largest reduction in areas responsible for taste, smell
Updated 07 March 2022
Arab News

LONDON: Even mild forms of COVID-19 can cause a reduction in brain size, according to scientists in the UK.

They scanned the brains of over 400 people who had previously had COVID-19, most of them mild cases.

They found that the overall brain size in infected participants had shrunk between 0.2 and 2 percent, and patients experienced losses in grey matter in the olfactory areas, linked to smell, and regions linked to memory.

The apparent effect of this was that those who had recently recovered from COVID-19 found it a bit harder to perform complex mental tasks.

The study was published on Monday in the science journal Nature. Lead author of the study Professor Gwenaelle Douaud, from Oxford University’s Wellcome Centre for Integrative Neuroimaging said: “We were looking at essentially mild infection, so to see that we could really see some differences in their brain and how much their brain had changed compared with those who had not been infected was quite a surprise.”

The study used biological information from a separate project, the UK Biobank, which has followed the health of 500,000 people for about 15 years and has a database of scans recorded before the pandemic — providing a unique opportunity to study the long-term health impacts of the virus.

Scientists also do not know whether there is any variation in the effect that COVID-19 variants have on the brain — the research was carried out when the original virus and alpha variant were most common.

Researchers also do not know yet whether these changes are permanent, but Douaud said: “We need to bear in mind that the brain is really plastic — by that we mean it can heal itself — so there is a really good chance that, over time, the harmful effects of infection will ease.”

Ukraine parades captured Russian soldiers for cameras

Ukraine parades captured Russian soldiers for cameras
Updated 07 March 2022
AFP

Ukraine parades captured Russian soldiers for cameras

Ukraine parades captured Russian soldiers for cameras
  • Eyes red, faces gaunt and in some cases scratched, 10 young Russians in green fatigues were lined up before the press
  • Ukraine’s military command said 200 Russian prisoners of war have been captured since February 24
Updated 07 March 2022
AFP

KYIV: The Ukrainian military has paraded captured Russian soldiers before the media and made them recite repentances for their invasion, prompting the Red Cross to warn prisoners must not be mistreated.
Eyes red, faces gaunt and in some cases scratched, 10 young Russians in green fatigues were lined up before the press and cameras at an event attended by AFP on March 4.
Some of them stared at their boots and avoided looking at the cameras, while others appeared more at ease.
It was the second such act in a week organized by Ukraine’s SBU intelligence service.
Despite being widely recognized as the victim as Russia bombards its cities, Kyiv risks ceding moral ground over the February 24 Russian invasion to Moscow, which has accused it of torturing detainees.
“Prisoners of war and detained civilians must be treated with dignity,” the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said in a statement.
Prisoners “are absolutely protected against ill-treatment and exposure to public curiosity including images circulating publicly on social media,” it said.
The Ukrainian defense ministry and the SBU did not respond to questions from AFP about their methods.
Presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovich called in an online video for “humane treatment of prisoners.” He reminded viewers that Ukraine’s western partners were watchful on the subject.
Blindfolded with tape, the soldiers were pushed along on single file, holding one another by the shoulders to keep from falling.
They were then groomed and taken into a room where they were shown videos of Russian bombardments, while a Ukrainian officer named the cities being bombed.
“Look what your army is doing,” the officer said. “They would tell your parents that you died on maneuvers, not that you were here.”
Each soldier then faced the cameras and stated his name, his unit and how he had entered Ukraine.
Each said that he was voluntarily stepping up to condemn Russia’s invasion — using the same phrases as the other soldiers.
Each soldier said he was being well treated and ended by calling on Russians not to believe their President Vladimir Putin’s “lies.”
Russia has not reacted specifically to these appearances, but more generally its defense ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov on February 27 said Russian prisoners of war were facing “torture.” He compared them to victims of “the German Nazis and their henchmen.”
The Ukrainian military has set up a website to arrange for the mothers of captured Russian soldiers to come to pick them up in Ukraine, via the Polish border.
“Unlike Putin’s fascists, we Ukrainians do not make war against mothers and their captured children,” Ukraine’s defense ministry said in a statement.
Ukraine’s military command said 200 Russian prisoners of war have been captured since February 24.
Russia’s defense ministry in turn says it has captured 572 Ukrainians.
The figures cannot be verified. The ICRC told AFP it could not exercise its right under the Geneva Convention to visit the prisoners because of the current fighting.

