Report: Iran's Revolutionary Guard launches 2nd satellite
Iranian satellite carrier rocket "Simorgh" is launched in an unknown location in Iran, in this picture obtained on December 30, 2021. (Reuters)
Updated 7 sec ago
AP

Updated 7 sec ago
AP

TEHRAN: Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard launched a second satellite into space, the country’s state-run news agency reported Monday, just as world powers awaited Tehran’s decision in negotiations over the country’s tattered nuclear deal.
The IRNA report did not identify where or when the launch took place. However, it came as Iran’s top diplomat at the monthslong talks suddenly flew home late Monday for consultations, a sign of the growing pressure on Tehran as the negotiations appear to be nearing their end.
The Guard said the Noor-2 satellite reached a low orbit on the Ghased satellite carrier, IRNA reported. It described the Ghased as a three-phase, mixed fuel satellite carrier.
Noor means “light” in Farsi. The Guard launched its first Noor satellite in 2020, revealing to the world it ran its own space program.
Meanwhile, IRNA described negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani’s trip home as being “within the framework of the usual consultations during the talks.” However, the top negotiator for the European Union seemed to suggest whether the talks succeeded or failed now rested with the Islamic Republic.
“There are no longer ‘expert level talks.’ Nor ‘formal meetings,’” Enrique Mora wrote on Twitter, responding to comments by an Iranian analyst. “It is time, in the next few days, for political decisions to end the (hashtag)ViennaTalks. The rest is noise.”
Mora’s comments mirror those of British and French negotiators at the Vienna talks, which has been working to find a way to get America back into the accord it unilaterally abandoned in 2018 under then-President Donald Trump. It also hopes to get Iran to again agree to measures that drastically scaled back its nuclear program in exchange for the lifting of economic sanctions.
They also appear to push back against a constant Iranian refrain in the last weeks of talks that tried to blame any delay on America, which hasn’t been in the room for talks since Trump’s withdrawal. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Sunday said he believed “we’re close” on reaching a deal, though there were “a couple of very challenging remaining issues.”
The latest wrinkle, however, is a demand Saturday from Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov that Blinken offer written guarantees over Moscow’s ability to continue trade with Iran as it faces sanctions over its war on Ukraine.
Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian spoke Monday by phone with Lavrov, with the sanctions threat apparently discussed, according to a statement from his office.
“We are against war and imposition of sanctions, and it is clear that cooperation between the Islamic Republic of Iran and any country, including Russia, should not be affected by the atmosphere of sanctions,” Amirabdollahian said in the statement.
The 2015 nuclear deal saw Iran put advanced centrifuges into storage under the watch of the International Atomic Energy Agency, while keeping its enrichment at 3.67 percent purity and its stockpile at only 300 kilograms (661 pounds) of uranium.
As of Feb. 19, the IAEA says Iran’s stockpile of all enriched uranium was nearly 3200 kilograms (7,055 pounds). Some has been enriched up to 60 percent purity — a short technical step from weapons-grade levels of 90 percent.

Interview: Sheikha Intisar AlSabah on drama therapy, female empowerment 

Interview: Sheikha Intisar AlSabah on drama therapy, female empowerment 
Updated 48 min 13 sec ago
Zeina Zbibo

Updated 48 min 13 sec ago
Zeina Zbibo

In an interview with Arab News, Sheikha Intisar AlSabah discusses the ground actions being taken to alleviate the impact of conflict on women in the Middle East and the importance of drama therapy as a tool for this end.

International organizations providing support to groups impacted by conflict tend to focus mostly on children and on providing basic needs, without factoring in the necessity of psychological support. This oversight is due to many factors, including a lack of cultural awareness of the importance of psychological care.

The Intisar Foundation has been active in providing support to women in the region through several initiatives, including the 1 Million Arab Women initiative, a 30-year plan to alleviate psychological trauma in 1 million Arab women through drama therapy.

Women in business and politics

Continuing the legacy of her predecessors who laid the ground for women in the Kuwaiti and regional private sectors in business and entrepreneurship, Sheikha Intisar advocates for gender equality in business. “Balance comes from women’s participation,” she said, highlighting the value added from women’s input in strategy and operations across sectors.

Sheikha Intisar also advocates for women’s participation in politics, as they often bring a different mindset and approach to conflict resolution by being more collaborative than their male counterparts.

“I am not into politics; I am into the betterment of people. Having only men make and implement laws is not for the betterment of society,” she said.

The Intisar Foundation

The Intisar Foundation was established in 2017 to address the insufficient focus on mental health and lack of psychological support for women. “Most humanitarian organizations don’t think about women, and women don’t allow themselves to come as a priority,” Sheikha Intisar said.

The foundation was the result of field research conducted in Jordan and Lebanon — two countries hosting the highest number of refugees in the region — to assess the supply of psychological interventions for women affected by war.

“What was offered was very limited,” said Sheikha Intisar, adding that women were not taking advantage of services because of the stigma associated with seeking psychological help. There was a need to raise awareness and acceptance of mental health issues in the region.

“Even if women don’t care about society’s perception, their families do, making it harder for them to get the psychological support they need,” added Sheikha Intisar.

Being a victim of war and understanding its implications, Sheikha Intisar sought a creative solution, turning to the arts. “Art is a form of social interaction, an activity rather than a one-on-one seated session with a psychologist.”

Drama therapy could serve women this way, bringing them together in a safe environment and enabling impactful psychological care, “with a sugar coating of being fun,” Sheikha Intisar said, that is accepted by society.

Women were shown to gain harmony within themselves and within the group, sharing their stories after realizing that they were not alone and that everyone else had a unique story.

Participants’ testimonials and available statistics measure the impact of drama therapy, backed by continuous research to “support women in the Arab world and to support the peace process” — the foundation’s goal.

Drama therapy, as a field of research

Drama therapy sheds light on the importance of culturally appropriate psychological support programs.

To this end, the Intisar Foundation signed a memorandum of understanding with the Holy Spirit University of Kaslik in Lebanon, the only university in the Arab world offering a master’s program in drama therapy, with a target to provide support for graduates opting for the curriculum.

The foundation engages theater troops around the Arab world and works with specialists in the field to tailor a training program that can be used to support women.

Theater troops’ activities will extend to a minimum of six Arab countries, including Egypt, Tunisia, Syria, Iraq, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia.

The foundation, a British registered nongovernmental organization, collaborates with local NGOs to reach the intended communities and invite women to participate in workshops.

The role of drama therapy

One of the key findings of the research conducted suggests that women who released their trauma became more peaceful, which was reflected in a change of attitude in the household and enhanced communication within the family and the larger community. In a domino effect, allowing the mother to express herself also encouraged her children to reciprocate. With a drama therapy workshop including 20 women on average, each participant impacts the life of six indirect beneficiaries.

To date, the Intisar Foundation has reached around 500 women, completing 3500+ hours of fieldwork. With the pandemic, much of the foundation’s initiatives were carried out online to maintain and expand its reach in the Arab world.

The latest findings of a survey carried out among participants from Lebanon, Jordan, Syria and Palestine following a drama therapy program in Lebanon registered a reduction in depression (64 percent) and anxiety (53 percent), and an increase in self-esteem (68 percent).

“Drama therapy allows women not only to express what they are thinking and feeling but also to be aware of their feelings,” Sheikha Intisar said.

As a means of communication that goes beyond words and involves physical action, adopting different roles and achieving resolution, theater enables participants to express themselves in new, stimulating ways. Women are offered the chance to safely enact scenes portraying family experiences, such as early marriages, divorce and domestic violence, allowing them to work through their own traumas.

The theater activities focus on building women’s confidence, empowering them to be seen and heard, which then reflects on the way they manage their immediate environments. A more confident and assertive woman will in turn fight for her daughter to obtain access to education, thus curbing marriages at a younger age and impacting generations of girls and women to come.

Coalition pounds Houthi militia positions across Yemen

Coalition pounds Houthi militia positions across Yemen
Updated 08 March 2022
Saeed Al-Batati

  • UN envoy in intensive discussions as part of plan for reaching peaceful settlement
Updated 08 March 2022
Saeed Al-Batati

AL-MUKALLA: Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen warplanes on Monday struck Houthi military positions, including command rooms, in the northern Yemeni province of Hajjah, hours after pounding other military locations in Sanaa, local media reports and residents said.

The coalition intensified air raids on Houthi targets in Hajjah on Monday morning, hitting military vehicles, missile and mortar launchers, troops and other targets in Haradh, with the aim of blunting Houthi attacks on government troops and smoothing the way for loyalists to advance on the ground. 

At the same time, government troops engaged in heavy fighting with the Houthis in Haradh and Abes as the militia intensified attacks after receiving reinforcements from neighboring provinces under their control.

Fighting in Haradh has raged since last month when government troops, backed by air cover and military logistics from the coalition, mounted an offensive to take control the strategic city, which has the country’s largest border crossing with Saudi Arabia.

The intense airstrikes in Hajjah came shortly after the coalition launched a military operation in Sanaa early on Monday, targeting Houthi sites across the capital, including missile and ammunition warehouses and workshops for assembling and booby-trapped drones. 

Residents reported hearing large explosions that shook parts of the city.

In the central province of Marib, fierce fighting broke out over the past 24 hours as the Houthis mounted new attacks on government troops in Juba district, local media and officers said.

The Houthis failed to make any gains after government troops, also backed by the coalition’s warplanes, repelled their attacks.

Thousands of Houthis and government troops have been killed since early 2021 when the militia resumed an offensive to seize control of energy-rich Marib, the government’s last bastion in the northern half of the country.

The fighting in Hajjah and Marib is happening as the UN Yemen envoy, Hans Grundberg, on Monday announced a string of intensive discussions with over 100 Yemeni figures, including leaders of key parties, economists, businessmen and civil society leaders, to help reach a peaceful settlement to end the war.

“This is a dire time for Yemen,” Grundberg said. “The conflict, which is soon entering its eighth year, continues to exacerbate the suffering of civilians, to threaten regional stability, and undermine the prospects of a peaceful solution.

“There is an urgent need to establish an inclusive political process that reverses this destructive trajectory and provides opportunities and space for dialogue at multiple levels.”

Activists assaulted after trying to remove Soleimani poster at Beirut Book Fair

Lebanese police wear face masks as they stand guard in Beirut, Lebanon. (REUTERS file photo)
Lebanese police wear face masks as they stand guard in Beirut, Lebanon. (REUTERS file photo)
Updated 07 March 2022
NAJIA HOUSSARI

  • 10 Iranian publishers are taking part in the fair amid the absence of Arab Publishers Association
Updated 07 March 2022
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: A scuffle broke out on Monday at the Beirut International and Arab Book Fair taking place at the Seaside Arena after activists demanded that the displayed pictures of Iranian Quds Force commander Qassem Soleimani be taken down. The activists, among whom were Shafiq Badr and Nelly Qandil, were severely beaten up after chanting “Beirut Free, Iran Out!”

Soleimani’s huge picture was displayed at one of the book fair’s pavilion that kicked off last Thursday, angered social media activists and mocked the exhibition as the “Tehran Book Fair.”

A squad from the Internal Security Forces Intelligence Branch later arrived on the scene and launched investigations as a number of other activists arrived in solidarity.

Badr is part of the “Lebanon Rises Up” group, while Qandil is part of the “Lebanese sovereign opposition” group.

The book fair, organized by the Arab Cultural Club, was launched in its 63rd session under the slogan “Beirut cannot be broken” after a three-year forced hiatus due to the economic crisis, the COVID-19 pandemic, and the Beirut port’s explosion.

Traditionally, the exhibition takes place in January each year, which has confused some participating publishing houses.  

Ninety Lebanese publishing houses - from Syria and Egypt and 10 from Iran - are taking part in the exhibition.

Activists circulated pictures of books displayed in the participating pavilions, noting the large number of books with photographs of Soleimani and other Iranian figures. This scene seemed sufficient to criticize the exhibition and dig up political sensitivities of what Soleimani represented in Iranian politics and its hostilities in Iraq, Syria and Lebanon, especially since Hezbollah is keen to raise pictures of Soleimani on every occasion. Soleimani’s pictures are also placed on the road leading to Beirut airport and in the south and the Bekaa.  

Meanwhile, the Arab Publishers Association missed the exhibition. The exhibition’s permanent goers noted “radical changes in its pavilions and books, amid the absence of Gulf publishing houses that used to be present in each edition of the exhibition as a kind of support, due to the diplomatic and economic crisis between Lebanon and Saudi Arabia and a number of Gulf countries.

Two days ago, when the exhibition hosted a concert, protests erupted in the Iranian pavilions, according to activists and eyewitnesses. “People broke into the place and shouted in protest at the loud voice of the music,” said a girl who was attending the concert.

Prime Minister Najib Mikati, during the inauguration of the exhibition last Thursday, said that “it is one of the many pillars to immunize the Lebanese and Arab people against patterns alien to our nature, culture, traditions and heritage, which we cherish.”

Former justice Ashraf Rifi said in a tweet that “Soleimani’s image in the exhibition is provocation to the Lebanese people who were stung by the Iranian occupation,” and that whoever put it “wants to bully the Lebanese, but the youth of Lebanon are stronger than this arrogance.”

MP Fouad Makhzoumi said: “Even the Beirut Book Fair did not escape unscathed from Hezbollah, which is working to paint this ancient cultural destination with an Iranian identity that does not resemble it, and with the ideology of death that has nothing to do with the Arabism of Beirut, its coexistence and diversity."

The deteriorating living conditions in Lebanon reflected in a decline in the purchase of books at the fair. Some publishers said “demand for books has fallen by up to 70 percent in libraries.”

“The cost of any book is at least $10, that is, more than 200,000 Lebanese pounds,” Mona Ismail, one of the permanent exhibition goers told Arab News, adding “getting into the show tempts me a lot, but at the same time it is going to hit me financially.”

This year, according to one of its curators, the Arab Cultural Club rented pavilions to publishers at reduced prices to encourage them to offer discounts to customers. However, the high prices of books are due to the high cost of publishing and printing supplies, all of which are paid in dollars at a time when publishers sell their books in Lebanese Liras.  

Palestinian women struggle to improve social position

Palestinian women struggle to improve social position
Updated 08 March 2022
Mohammed Najib

  • Statistics indicate that the percentage of educated women exceeds the percentage of educated men among Palestinians, yet men continue to hold critical senior positions
Updated 08 March 2022
Mohammed Najib

RAMALLAH: Palestinian women in the West Bank and citizens of Israel have achieved tangible and remarkable success in recent years — it is easy to see them assuming positions such as deputy foreign minister, governor of a large city, minister, ambassador, judge, company director, or high-ranking officer in the security services.

However, these achievements do not necessarily reflect society’s conviction over women’s roles, efficiency, status, or equality with men.

Activist Rula Salameh, for one, is dissatisfied with the situation of Palestinian women.

She told Arab News that Palestinian women have not obtained their rights despite engagement in the struggle alongside men against the Israeli occupation, and that their lot does not reflect the fact they make up half of society.

“Women reach high positions in two ways; if the political party to which she belongs is strong and connects her, or if she has highly influential relatives, they may make her occupy a senior position,” Salameh, from East Jerusalem, said. “However, if she does not belong to a strong political faction and does not have influential relatives, she will not get high positions.”

Statistics indicate that the percentage of educated women exceeds the percentage of educated men among Palestinians, yet men continue to hold critical senior positions.

Salameh is also angry at female leaders within the community, as she says many refuse to leave positions of power when they attain them for younger female leaders when the time is right, while several occupy multiple senior positions concurrently, which does not allow for others to progress.

Palestinian women’s organizations also struggle with all manner of gender-based issues in society, not least efforts to enact deterrent laws against so-called honor killings. The disruption of the Palestinian Legislative Council means that no real progress is being made on this issue.

Ghassan Khattib, vice president of Birzeit University, believes that the situation of Palestinian women is worse than those of their counterparts in other Arab countries, and says the main approach to strengthening their position is economic independence and increased participation in the labor market, which enhances their position within their family and society. 

Currently, Palestinian women involved in the labor market number around just 19 percent of their total.

“Without women being economically independent, it is difficult for them to have a role, status and weight in decision-making and contribute to public life,” said Khattib. “How many women directors of companies (are there) and how many university presidents? Society marginalizes women for cultural reasons because it is a patriarchal society.

“The best way to enhance women’s status in Palestinian society is an increase in education and greater involvement in the labor market,” he said.

Safa Hassaneh, an activist, told Arab News that Palestinian women whose husbands are arrested or killed found themselves forced to bear great family responsibility.

Hassaneh agrees with Salameh that laws do not do justice to women, and women must struggle to improve their social position and obtain representation.

Alia Sobh, another activist from Bethlehem, believes that despite the involvement of Palestinian women in many aspects of society, their position is still weak, referring to the first round of municipal elections that were held in the West Bank last December, when some female candidates for municipal council seats were unable to place their pictures on the electoral campaign posters, and instead had pictures of a rose because their husband forbade them from sharing their images.

In some families and regions, women’s names are indicated on wedding invitation cards without mentioning their full name.

Sobh says that political parties’ control over women’s unions is an obstacle to enacting laws that do justice to women and advance them in society. 

Meanwhile, the situation of Palestinian women living in Israel seems a little different from that in the West Bank, as activist Samah Diab from Tamra in Galilee told Arab News that women’s associations raise their voices against the Israeli government.

“Women can change better than men because we do not deal with figures, but rather overcome the human side so that we can bring real and actual change; the Arab woman in Israel has made progress, but she aspires to achieve more,” Diab said.

Maqbola Nassar from Arrabeh in Galilee told Arab News that the adoption of the doctrine of survival by Arab women inside Israel has led to their achievement of multiple successes, noting that 60 percent of Arab university students are women, as Arab women consider education a vital strategy to reach their goals, and that women have succeeded in reducing the phenomenon of early marriage and polygamy.

UAE, Qatar to become members of Parliamentary Assembly of the Mediterranean

The inclusion of the UAE’s Federal National Council and Qatar’s Shoura Council will be formalized at PAM’s 16th plenary session on March 9-10. (PAM)
The inclusion of the UAE’s Federal National Council and Qatar’s Shoura Council will be formalized at PAM’s 16th plenary session on March 9-10. (PAM)
Updated 07 March 2022
Francesco Bongarrà

  • PAM supports the work of other international bodies entrusted with fostering security, stability and peace in the Euro-Mediterranean region
Updated 07 March 2022
Francesco Bongarrà

ROME: The parliaments of the UAE and Qatar will become full members of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Mediterranean, an international forum comprising representatives of the national parliaments of the Euro-Mediterranean region.

The inclusion of the UAE’s Federal National Council and Qatar’s Shoura Council will be formalized at PAM’s 16th plenary session on March 9-10.

It will be held in Dubai under the presidency of Italian MP Gennaro Migliore and hosted by the FNC.

PAM supports the work of other international bodies entrusted with fostering security, stability and peace in the Euro-Mediterranean region.

It will be the first time that PAM will meet in the Arabian Peninsula since the organization, which has observer status at the UN General Assembly, was established in 2005.

“Our vision is that peace, dialogue and cooperation in our Mediterranean region isn’t divisible, and the Gulf region isn’t far away from us,” Migliore told Arab News before traveling from Rome to Dubai.

In the past few years, both the FNC and the Shoura Council “have been very active in all the activities of the assembly, especially regarding initiatives on counterterrorism and de-radicalization, as well as women’s empowerment and energy transition,” he added.

Developments in the Middle East and North Africa — including Libya, Syria, Lebanon and Western Sahara — as well as those in Europe — such as Ukraine and Bosnia and Herzegovina — will be on the session’s agenda, as will water scarcity, said Migliore.

“PAM has always been convinced that international parliamentary cooperation is the key to encourage national and international policymakers to harmonize legislative frameworks,” he added.

“This assembly is a unique platform for parliamentary diplomacy, promotes constructive dialogue and support initiatives.”

The role of parliaments, he added, “is every day more crucial for Mediterranean stability and cooperation because they can help to overcome issues and points of friction paralyzing governments in conflict or limiting their scope of action.”

