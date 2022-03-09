You are here

  • Home
  • France says ‘worried’ about ‘delays’ to Iran nuclear deal

France says ‘worried’ about ‘delays’ to Iran nuclear deal

France says ‘worried’ about ‘delays’ to Iran nuclear deal
The flag of Iran waves in front of the International Center building with the headquarters of the International Atomic Energy Agency, IAEA, in Vienna, Austria. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/b58vc

Updated 09 March 2022
AFP

France says ‘worried’ about ‘delays’ to Iran nuclear deal

France says ‘worried’ about ‘delays’ to Iran nuclear deal
  • Iran’s official IRNA news agency said that Tehran’s top negotiator Ali Bagheri would travel to Vienna early Wednesday “to continue the talks”
Updated 09 March 2022
AFP

PARIS: France warned Tuesday that further delays could stymie a revived nuclear agreement between world powers and Iran, with the West at loggerheads with Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, while Washington said it would cede nothing to Moscow.
Moscow is a direct party — along with Britain, China, France and Germany — to the ongoing talks in Vienna aimed at reviving the 2015 nuclear deal to limit Iran’s nuclear program in exchange for sanctions relief.
Washington is participating indirectly, as former president Donald Trump withdrew from the agreement in 2018.
“We are very close to a deal,” but Paris is “very worried about risks that further delays could weigh on the chances,” a foreign ministry spokeswoman told reporters in an apparent reference to Russia’s demands for extra guarantees.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has demanded written assurances from Washington that massive Western sanctions imposed on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine will not affect its economic and military cooperation with Tehran.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said such demands are “irrelevant.”
Russia said Monday that all world powers must have “equal rights” if the nuclear deal, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), is revived.
Sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine “have nothing to do with the Iran nuclear deal,” Blinken said Sunday.
France “calls on all other parties to adopt a responsible approach,” the foreign ministry spokeswoman said Tuesday.
At a hearing on Capitol Hill later Tuesday, when asked if Washington had provided Moscow with the written guarantees requested, US Undersecretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland was clear: “No.”
“We’re not negotiating with Russia vis-a-vis Iran,” Nuland said. “Russia is trying to up the ante and broaden its demands with regard to the JCPOA and we are not playing ‘Let’s Make A Deal’.”
“There may be some in Russia seeking to get extra benefits for their cooperation and participation in seeking to get Iran back into the JCPOA, but they are not going to be successful,” she added.
Nuland told lawmakers that Russia has “relatively small trade relations” with Iran, and that its participation was more based on its own national security interests.
She said negotiators in Vienna had “nearly completed” a deal and rejected calls by some to halt talks because of the war in Ukraine.
“The last thing we need on top of Putin’s bloody war is a nuclear-armed Iran,” she said.
Iran’s official IRNA news agency meanwhile said that Tehran’s top negotiator Ali Bagheri would travel to Vienna early Wednesday “to continue the talks.”

Topics: Iran nuclear deal France

Related

A file photo taken on October 26, 2010 shows the inside of reactor at the Russian-built Bushehr nuclear power plant in southern Iran, 1200 Kms south of Tehran. (AFP)
Middle-East
Progress toward Iran nuclear deal, but issues remain: US official
Iran nuclear deal could be agreed very soon: EU official
Middle-East
Iran nuclear deal could be agreed very soon: EU official

Mounds of old batteries threaten Gaza health

A Palestinian girl walks past a stack of discarded batteries slated for recycling in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip, on February 14, 2022. (AFP)
A Palestinian girl walks past a stack of discarded batteries slated for recycling in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip, on February 14, 2022. (AFP)
Updated 09 March 2022
AFP

Mounds of old batteries threaten Gaza health

A Palestinian girl walks past a stack of discarded batteries slated for recycling in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip, on February 14, 2022. (AFP)
  • Gaza, home to 2.3 million Palestinians, has only one power plant that runs on diesel
  • Battery collection is also a source of income for the impoverished territory, where unemployment rates hover around 50 percent
Updated 09 March 2022
AFP

GAZA CITY, Palestinian Territories: At a landfill in southern Gaza, mounds of discarded batteries pile up, rusting cells that pose a growing health risk to Palestinians in the enclave.
Batteries are an essential power source in Gaza, where public electricity supply is sparse and infrastructure has decayed since an Israeli blockade of the enclave began in 2007, the year Hamas Islamists seized control.
“The batteries have been piling up for 15 years,” said Ibrahim Baraka, who works at the 2,000 square meter (half an acre) landfill in Khan Yunis, where residents of surrounding houses can peer in to see piles of lead and mercury waste accumulating daily.
Gaza, home to 2.3 million Palestinians, has only one power plant that runs on diesel. Fuel deliveries are unreliable, largely due to the blockade. The plant was also bombed by Israeli fighter jets during a 2006 conflict with Hamas.
Mohamed Masleh, director of resources at Gaza’s Environment Ministry, estimated that there are 25,000 tons of used batteries in Gaza that need to be recycled.

A Palestinian man picks discarded batteries to resell for recycling in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip, on February 14, 2022. (AFP)

Most are at sites not suited for storing dangerous materials.

Battery collection is also a source of income for the impoverished territory, where unemployment rates hover around 50 percent.
On a crisp morning, Zakaria Abu Sultan meandered his horse-drawn cart through the streets of Gaza City, shouting his mission through a loudspeaker.
“Anyone with damaged batteries to sell?” he called out.
“I’ve been wandering since dawn to buy damaged batteries. I buy them at best for 50 shekels ($15), and sell them to the scrap dealer for 70 shekels,” he told AFP.
Typically, damaged cells are taken to landfills, like the one in Khan Yunis where Baraka works, which dismantle them for materials like plastic that are then sold to factories.

A Palestinian man picks discarded batteries to resell for recycling, at a scrapyard in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip, on February 14, 2022. (AFP)

Ahmed Hillis, director of Gaza’s National Institute for Environment and Development, said that while he understood there was profit in discarded batteries, the trade was extremely dangerous.
“Tonnes of batteries are accumulating in dumps, some of which are more than 40 and 50 meters high,” he said.
“Batteries are found among people and on animal carts, children are carrying them around,” he told AFP.
“Sometimes we find a father and son trying to open them up with a screwdriver. It is a farce and chaos,” he added.
Israel used to play a role in managing toxic materials from Gaza, but that stopped with the Hamas takeover in 2007.
Hamas is considered a terrorist organization by much of the West, and it has no direct contact with Israel.
Last month, the Israeli defense ministry body responsible for civil affairs in the Palestinian territories (COGAT) said that a second iron shredding machine had become operational at the Kerem Shalom crossing between Israel and Gaza.
The enhanced shredding capacity “will provide a significant increase in the export of iron scrap from the Gaza Strip,” COGAT said.
Baraka said that had raised hope for a solution to battery waste, with most agreeing the current situation is not sustainable.
Hillis meanwhile urged Hamas to establish clear rules on handling toxic substances.
He said battery waste was now being managed by people “who do not comply with any rules and have no experience in collecting hazardous materials.”
 

Topics: Gaza

Related

Update Israel kills 7 Palestinians and orders Gaza fuel delivery halt
Middle-East
Israel kills 7 Palestinians and orders Gaza fuel delivery halt
Palestinian protesters scuffles with Israeli security forces during a demonstration against Jewish settlers before tried blocked Palestinian children from entering a school in Nablus, Feb. 27, 2022. (AP) photos
Middle-East
Israeli forces kill Palestinian in West Bank

US stresses support for Morocco over W. Sahara

Morocco's Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita and US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman (L) give a joint press conference following their meeting in Rabat on March 8, 2022. (AFP)
Morocco's Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita and US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman (L) give a joint press conference following their meeting in Rabat on March 8, 2022. (AFP)
Updated 09 March 2022
AFP

US stresses support for Morocco over W. Sahara

Morocco's Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita and US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman (L) give a joint press conference following their meeting in Rabat on March 8, 2022. (AFP)
  • Bourita noted Washington’s “clear and constant position” on Western Sahara and the autonomy plan
Updated 09 March 2022
AFP

RABAT: The United States on Tuesday reiterated its support for a Moroccan plan for autonomy in the Western Sahara to settle the kingdom’s decades-old conflict with the Polisario independence movement.
“We continue to view Morocco’s autonomy plan as serious, credible and realistic,” US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said during a visit to the US ally.
Her regional tour will also include Morocco’s arch-rival Algeria.
Sherman voiced support for Staffan de Mistura, the UN’s Western Sahara envoy, who is working to revive a peace process that has been stalled since 2019.
“We do so with an open mind to find a resolution that will lead to an enduring and dignified outcome for all parties,” Sherman told journalists after meeting with Morocco’s top diplomat Nasser Bourita.
Bourita noted Washington’s “clear and constant position” on Western Sahara and the autonomy plan.
Rabat sees the vast stretch of desert, a former Spanish colony with rich phosphate resources and access to lucrative Atlantic fishing waters, as an integral part of its territory.
Polisario Front separatists took up arms in the 1970s and have continued to demand an independence referendum on the basis of a 1991 deal that included a cease-fire.
In late 2020, the Trump administration recognized Moroccan sovereignty over Western Sahara as a quid pro quo for the kingdom mending ties with Israel.
The Biden administration has not reversed Trump’s decision.
The deal sparked renewed tensions with neighboring Algeria, which has long supported the Polisario.
The movement has declared the 1991 cease-fire null and void.
Sherman said she and Bourita also discussed Russia’s “premeditated, unjustified, and unprovoked war on Ukraine.”
Rabat, one of Washington’s oldest allies under a treaty dating back to 1787, did not take part in last week’s UN General Assembly vote on a resolution calling for Russia to withdraw immediately from Ukraine.
Analysts say its neutrality stems from a desire to avoid alienating Russia, a Security Council member with a say in resolutions over the Western Sahara.

Topics: Western Sahara Morocco The United States

Related

UN urges talks on Western Sahara after cease-fire breakdown
Middle-East
UN urges talks on Western Sahara after cease-fire breakdown
Algeria rejects Western Sahara talks
Middle-East
Algeria rejects Western Sahara talks

UAE calls for women to be given key roles in post-conflict recovery efforts

UAE calls for women to be given key roles in post-conflict recovery efforts
Updated 09 March 2022
Ephrem Kossaify

UAE calls for women to be given key roles in post-conflict recovery efforts

UAE calls for women to be given key roles in post-conflict recovery efforts
  • Emirati minister Mariam Almheiri told the UN Security Council that greater female inclusivity could boost global GDP by $28 trillion, yet women are still excluded or under-represented
  • She was speaking during a meeting convened by the UAE to highlight the benefits of economic inclusion of women, including how it can help prevent conflicts, boost recovery and create more peaceful societies
Updated 09 March 2022
Ephrem Kossaify

NEW YORK: The UAE on Tuesday called on the international community to take action to ensure that women and girls have more prominent roles at the heart of post-conflict recovery efforts.
It also urged the private sector to do its part to encourage and develop peaceful societies, a key pillar of which is ensuring gender equality and female empowerment.
It is 22 years since the UN adopted a resolution calling for the role of women to be enhanced in post-conflict recovery and reconstruction efforts, yet persistent gender-related gaps and inequalities continue to hinder the implementation of the resolution and prevent the “full, equal and meaningful” participation of women, according to Mariam Almheiri, the Emirati minister for climate change and environment.
“Women are critical to recovery and relief efforts, yet their inclusion remains undervalued and their access to opportunities, resources and markets remains limited,” she said as she chaired a special meeting of the UN Security Council in New York titled “Advancing the Women, Peace and Security Agenda Through Partnerships: Women’s Economic Inclusion and Participation as a Key to Building Peace.”
The UAE holds the rotating presidency of the Security Council in March and the meeting was one of its signature events for the month. It aimed to highlight “the importance of women’s economic inclusion and public-private partnerships for the prevention of conflict and for post-conflict recovery,” according to Lana Nusseibeh, the Emirati permanent representative to the UN.
Ahead of the meeting, Nusseibeh said it would also examine “how international partners and public-private partnerships can play a positive role in conflict settings and create conditions for sustainable peace and security.”
The Mackenzie Global Institute estimates that the global gross domestic product could be boosted by $28 trillion by 2025 if gender gaps in the workforce were reduced and the presence of women in leadership positions was increased. Yet despite this huge potential for economic growth, women are still being excluded, Almheiri said.
“Women must not only benefit from sustainable post-conflict recovery, they must be in the driver’s seat as planners, decision makers and implementers in all sectors of society, to ensure sustainable peace building,” she added.
The role of the private sector in gender-equality efforts has increased greatly since the adoption of the landmark UN Resolution 1325 on Women, Peace and Security in October 2000, which was the first to link women to the peace and security agenda by considering the effects of conflict on women and their potential contribution to conflict resolution and sustainable peace.
Almheiri described the private sector as a key partner in gender-equality initiatives. She said it would be self-defeating to neglect the part it has to play in achieving the aims of the resolution to empower women to play leading roles in a range of issues, including combating climate change, responding to humanitarian crises, and tackling pandemics.
“Public-private partnerships can leverage their unique and multi-dimensional roles in communities, not only to improve women’s individual livelihoods, autonomy and self-sufficiency in fragile settings, but also to strengthen women’s opportunities to engage fully, equally and meaningfully in their communities and to rebuild their nations,” she said.
Sima Bahous, under-secretary-general and executive director of UN Women, lamented the fact that despite UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’s call for a global ceasefire at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the opposite happened: Military spending increased, there were more coups, and the world saw the “multilateral system against the ropes.”
She said as a result of the pandemic and continuous wars the world has lost gender-equality gains that had taken decades to achieve, but added that there is still an opportunity to alter course.
“It is clear to me, more than ever, that we need another model of leadership on this,” Bahous added.
Countries where women are marginalized are much more likely to become embroiled in war, she pointed out, whereas investing in the economic empowerment of women yields “enormous dividends for both peace and prosperity.”
“We know that women are more likely to spend their incomes on family needs and make a larger contribution to recovery,” Bahous told the council. “And yet, large-scale reconstruction and investments after conflict are dominated by men and overwhelmingly benefit men, while exclusion, discrimination and antiquated gender norms keep women away from employment, land, property, inheritance, credit and technology.”
She said this truth applies to all conflict zones on the Security Council’s agenda. In Afghanistan, for example, Bahous said the consequences of “a new gender apartheid include women’s employment plummeting sharply since the Taliban takeover.”
In Yemen, she said, the equal presence of women in the workforce would increase GDP by 27 percent in a country that is experiencing the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.
“More than half of the World Bank’s fragile and conflict-affected countries are in sub-Saharan Africa, where economic losses due to gender inequality stand at $2.5 trillion,” Bahous said.
Turning to Ukraine, she said that of nearly 1.5 million people who have fled the country since the Russian invasion, the majority are women and children.
“Here too, we risk a backsliding of women’s rights and women’s access to employment and livelihoods,” she added.
The solution, according to Bahous, is obvious: “We need more engagement, greater accountability and shared responsibility.”
She told council members that they could do much more to promote the inclusion of women.
“The Security Council could use (its) resolutions to call for women’s meaningful engagement and inclusion not only in peace building, conflict prevention and recovery, but also in decision-making,” she said.
“Equally, in the prioritization of women-led businesses, women in front-line service delivery, and support for the care economy in all reconstruction and recovery initiatives.”
She also highlighted ways in which private-sector institutions could become champions for change.
“If engaged meaningfully, they can play a positive role in creating sustainable peace in support of the women, peace and security agenda.
“We have the blueprint and the business case to support women’s economic inclusion; what we need is political will to pursue it.”
 

Topics: UAE UN Security Council

Related

UAE store management startup Dukkantek raises $5.2m seed round 
Business & Economy
UAE store management startup Dukkantek raises $5.2m seed round 
Special International Women’s Day: Business leaders blaze a trail for Arab women
Business & Economy
International Women’s Day: Business leaders blaze a trail for Arab women

Ukraine conflict dashes hopes of Turkey tourism recovery

Ukraine conflict dashes hopes of Turkey tourism recovery
Updated 09 March 2022
MENEKSE TOKYAY

Ukraine conflict dashes hopes of Turkey tourism recovery

Ukraine conflict dashes hopes of Turkey tourism recovery
Updated 09 March 2022
MENEKSE TOKYAY

ANKARA: Hopes for a tourism recovery in Turkey after the COVID-19 pandemic have been dashed in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Millions of Russians and Ukrainians fly south to holiday in Turkey each year, but figures are expected to be far lower this year, leading to forecasts of a 30 percent decline in the industry.

With tourism season approaching, southern resorts are already feeling the effects of the invasion and subsequent sanctions on Russia, with cancellations topping 70 percent.

Last year, in a country where tourism represented 10 percent of gross domestic product just before the pandemic, some 4.7 million Russians and 2.1 million Ukrainians visited Turkey, accounting for almost a quarter of the total 24.7 million foreign tourists arriving throughout the year.

The Association of Turkish Travel Agencies was expecting the arrival of 7 million Russians and 2.5 million Ukrainians this year, but expectations are now much lower.

For Turkey’s southern resorts, the high season for Russian tourists normally starts in early May.

Many of the Ukrainian and Russian tourists who travel on cultural and historical trips to Istanbul during winter also canceled their trips this year.

The main opposition Republican People’s Party recently released a report, claiming that the lack of Russian and Ukrainian tourists could cost the Turkish tourism sector about $5 billion.

“If the Ukraine conflict prolongs further after March or April, I don’t expect that Russian and Ukrainian holidaymakers will come this summer. It is completely related to the war psychology. You cannot have a summer holiday abroad if your parents are fighting for your country, or you lost a relative on the battleground,” Bulut Bagci, president of the World Tourism Forum Institute, told Arab News.

Russian and Ukrainian tourists usually head to the resort towns on Turkey’s Mediterranean coast, such as Alanya and Antalya, as well as tourist hot spots like Cappadocia in central Turkey, where charter flights from Ukraine launched two years ago.

If the situation in Ukraine deescalates, it is still likely that Russian tourists, for the most part, will make bookings in Turkey, but problems could also arise due to the heavy financial and payment sanctions placed on Russia.

Following the exclusion of Russia’s seven major banks from the SWIFT system, Visa and Mastercard have blocked the use of Russian credit cards abroad.

Experts said that the ending of SWIFT transfers for Russian citizens has already led to cancellations in Turkey.

“We can make up for some of the losses if we are able to mobilize domestic tourists. However, we should have already taken steps to expand and diversify into different markets rather than being dependent on some countries,” Bagci said.

Goksel Gungor, co-founder of YTM Tourism Villa Aparts in Fethiye, the Mediterranean resort town, warned that domestic tourists would not be able to make up for the loss of Russian and Ukrainian visitors.

“It is the first time that I have filled only 12 percent of the hotel reservations for the summertime. Even during the tense relations with Russia, we managed to compensate the gap with the arrival of the Ukrainian tourists. Now it is not the case. We can’t expect people fighting for their countries to plan their summer holidays,” he told Arab News.

After a Russian fighter jet was shot down by Turkish F-16s along the Turkey-Syria border in 2015, the country’s tourism industry was also hit hard after Russia banned charter tourist flights to Turkey in retaliation.

The war in Ukraine might also influence the holiday preferences of British tourists.

“Several tourists from the UK have not canceled their reservations yet. But they still haven’t confirmed their bookings. Everybody is making their summer plans according to the course of events on the battleground,” Gungor said.

Sector representatives also warned that tourists will avoid selecting destinations close to Ukraine over fears of being near a war zone.

And some Turkish hotel owners think that the growing use of cryptocurrency by Russian holidaymakers will be “unsuitable” for the tourism sector’s financial needs.

“Turkey still doesn’t have a legal framework for the cryptocurrency payments. Therefore, Russian tourists using cryptocurrency would not be life-changing for us,” Gungor said.

The status and frequency of flights from Russia to Turkey, after Airbus and Boeing joined Western sanctions, is also causing headaches for industry professionals.

Topics: Turkey Ukraine tourism

Related

Turkish journalist Mehmet Baransu, along with three of his former colleagues at the shuttered newspaper Taraf. (RSF)
Media
Turkey jails journalists for ‘exposing state secrets’
Turkey announces measures to protect women from violence
Middle-East
Turkey announces measures to protect women from violence

Senior official from Tunisia’s Ennahda party released from house arrest

Senior official from Tunisia’s Ennahda party released from house arrest
Updated 09 March 2022
Reuters

Senior official from Tunisia’s Ennahda party released from house arrest

Senior official from Tunisia’s Ennahda party released from house arrest
Updated 09 March 2022
Reuters

TUNIS: A senior official from the biggest party in Tunisia’s suspended parliament was released from more than two months of detention early on Tuesday, his party said.

Noureddine Bhairi — vice president of the moderate Islamist Ennahda party which has accused President Kais Saied of mounting a coup by dissolving parliament and seizing executive powers — arrived at his house at dawn in an ambulance, video showed.

The 64-year-old mounted a hunger strike while in detention, his supporters said. The video footage released by his party appeared to show Bhairi had lost a lot of weight.

The interior minister said in January Bhairi had been held for illegal submission of passports and nationality documents and on suspicion of terrorism, without going into details. Ennahda dismissed the charges as politically motivated.

“Thank God for freedom, we hope to get Tunisia out of the stage of injustice, revenge,” Rached Ghannouchi, the head of Ennahda party and the speaker of the suspended parliament said after Bhairi’s release.

The Interior Ministry said it had lifted what it called Bhairi’s house arrest after the appointment of a new Supreme Judicial Council which would allow the judiciary to complete the investigation into his case.

President Saied on Monday appointed a temporary replacement for the country’s top judicial council, a body he dissolved last month in what his opponents called a move to consolidate his power.

 

Topics: Tunisia Ennahda party

Related

Tunisia’s powerful labor union re-elects leader
Middle-East
Tunisia’s powerful labor union re-elects leader
Tunisia’s speaker says the suspended parliament will inevitably return
Middle-East
Tunisia’s speaker says the suspended parliament will inevitably return

Latest updates

CERAWeek 2022 — With bans on Russian oil, energy execs tell governments ‘Work with us’
CERAWeek 2022 — With bans on Russian oil, energy execs tell governments ‘Work with us’
All you need to know before Saudi Arabia’s stock market opens Wednesday
All you need to know before Saudi Arabia’s stock market opens Wednesday
Saudi retailer Jarir Bookstore pays out $240m dividends for 2021
Saudi retailer Jarir Bookstore pays out $240m dividends for 2021
80% of Saudi employers intend to expand workforce in 2022: Hays
80% of Saudi employers intend to expand workforce in 2022: Hays
Saudi chemicals maker Petro Rabigh turns into $554m profit in 2021
Saudi chemicals maker Petro Rabigh turns into $554m profit in 2021

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.