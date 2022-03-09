You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia issues $7bn sukuk in March, Kingdom's debt offices says

Saudi Arabia issues $7bn sukuk in March, Kingdom's debt offices says

Saudi Arabia issues $7bn sukuk in March, Kingdom's debt offices says
This is the third sukuk issuance in 2022 (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/6b4sa

Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia issues $7bn sukuk in March, Kingdom's debt offices says

Saudi Arabia issues $7bn sukuk in March, Kingdom's debt offices says
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s National Debt Management Center, also known as NDMC, issued a new Saudi riyal-denominated Sukuk worth around SR26.2 billion ($7 billion).

The new issuance is part of the Sukuk Issuance Program, NDMC said in a press release.

The issuance is divided into four tranches. The two tranches with a value of SR13.2 billion and SR8.5 billion have the longest maturity — 2032 and 2037, respectively. The remaining two tranches are smaller in size — SR2.6 billion and SR1.9 billion — and have shorter maturities of 2027 and 2029 respectively.

The issuer — the Ministry of Finance — and the NDMC appointed HSBC Saudi Arabia, Al Rajhi Capital, and SNB Capital as joint lead managers to lead the transaction.

The NDMC also announced the completion of early redemption of a portion of the Ministry of Finance’s outstanding bonds and Sukuk maturing in 2023, 2024, and 2026 with a total value exceeding SR25 billion.

“This transaction is one of the NDMC’s initiatives to unify the Kingdom’s domestic issuances under the Sukuk Issuance Program in Saudi riyal,” the NDMC said.

Topics: Finance economy

AEON’s leaders bet big on sustainability blueprints

AEON’s leaders bet big on sustainability blueprints
Updated 7 sec ago
Widad Taleb

AEON’s leaders bet big on sustainability blueprints

AEON’s leaders bet big on sustainability blueprints
Updated 7 sec ago
Widad Taleb

RIYADH: AEON Strategy, an advisory firm founded by Princess Noura bint Turki Al-Saud and Princess Mashael Saud Al-Shalan, aims to lead Saudi Arabia toward a more sustainable future by designing policies that create and maintain benefits for the economy, ecology and society.
As part of its mission, the company is focusing on sustainable development through social, economic, and ecological well-being through policy design and project management.
Their strategy and policy design will facilitate ideal alternatives for environmental sustainability that are compatible with the surrounding environment.
“Within the Arab community, specifically people working within the sustainability sphere, there’s so much knowledge that our ancestors had. As Arabs, by definition, we were always sustainable,” Princess Mashael Saud Al-Shalan, the founding partner of AEON Strategy, told Arab News.
Aligning her vision on this sustainability ethos, the company has set up a project management system that, through thorough planning and personalizing each project to its surrounding ecosystem, creates suitable solutions that preserve the environment.
“As Saudis and as Muslims, we’re brought up in our own religion to constantly be sustainable. We’re one of the first religions to plan wars around not cutting trees, around being kind to animals and elders that were there before us,” she added.

Green ambitions

A catalytic development fueling this sustainability drive is the shift from Saudi Arabia’s overdependence on oil for revenue toward environmental sustainability. When the world is attempting to cut fossil fuel usage and carbon emissions, the Saudi government is firming up to policies to diversify its economy.
Five years after launching the national reform program of “Vision 2030,” the Kingdom has been on a war footing to move the region into a more ecologically sustainable society.
The steps include investing in renewables, especially solar power, minimizing domestic energy and oil consumption and pushing carbon capture technology. 

 

Need for micro-sustainability 

“We deployed more and more of our efforts into very ambitious policies, helping push the ambition of climate policy in the Kingdom, things like the circular carbon economy,” said Princess Mashael on the firm’s aspirations to create a positive impact on the economy and environment.
The co-founder of AEON Strategy, Princess Noura bint Turki Al-Saud, further emphasized the importance of micro-sustainability. For the advisory firm, micro-sustainability is the accumulated individual-level environmental activities that combined may have a substantial environmental impact
“I would say you need to work on yourself before looking around. If you are not sustainable as a human being, I think it becomes very difficult for you to project sustainability to everyone,” said Princess Noura.
“We are evolving day by day, always making adjustments where it’s needed. We talk about sustainability, and a big component of being sustainable is being resilient, and we like to apply that to our own personal and professional lives,” she said while adding that individual effort, habit modification, and attitude adjustments toward recycling and being energy-efficient at a household level will go a long way in bringing about sustainable change.

Topics: Saudi Arabia green economy sustainability

Saudi Southern Province Cement’s profits drop 26% in 2021 due to lower sales revenue

Saudi Southern Province Cement’s profits drop 26% in 2021 due to lower sales revenue
Updated 42 min 7 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Southern Province Cement’s profits drop 26% in 2021 due to lower sales revenue

Saudi Southern Province Cement’s profits drop 26% in 2021 due to lower sales revenue
Updated 42 min 7 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Southern Province Cement Co. reported a decline in profit of 26 percent in 2021, according to a bourse filing.

The Saudi-listed company registered a net profit of SR464 million ($123 million), down from SR628 million in the same period a year earlier.

The decline was mainly due to a decrease in sales revenue caused by a decrease in sales volume and an increase in general and administrative expenses

Total sales revenue stood at SR1.3 billion for 2021, compared to SR1.6 billion for the previous year.

Topics: Southern Province Cement

Related

Profits of Saudi Yanbu Cement drop 43% in 2021 as selling prices fall
Business & Economy
Profits of Saudi Yanbu Cement drop 43% in 2021 as selling prices fall

Marketing platform Insider achieves unicorn status after $121m Series D round

Marketing platform Insider achieves unicorn status after $121m Series D round
Updated 09 March 2022
Arab News

Marketing platform Insider achieves unicorn status after $121m Series D round

Marketing platform Insider achieves unicorn status after $121m Series D round
Updated 09 March 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Insider has become the first female-founded startup in Turkey and the Middle East to achieve unicorn status after raising $121 million in a Series D round led by the Qatar Investment Authority. 

It is a marketing platform for enterprise marketers that offers customer data through channels and systems to reveal interests, an AI-powered engine that predicts future behavior. 

The raised capital will allow the startup to enhance its technology and invest in more marketing activities. 

Insider operates in 28 countries and has partnered with some of the largest brands including McDonald’s, Unilever, L’Oreal, and Adidas. 

Founded in 2012 by Hande Cilingir, the firm raised its latest capital with participation from investment firms Sequoia, Riverwood Capital, 212, Wamda, Esas Private Equity, and Endeavor Catalyst. 

Topics: startup unicorn expansion funding

Banque Saudi Fransi’s Fayez resigns to join NEOM as deputy CEO

Banque Saudi Fransi’s Fayez resigns to join NEOM as deputy CEO
Updated 25 min 51 sec ago
Arab News

Banque Saudi Fransi’s Fayez resigns to join NEOM as deputy CEO

Banque Saudi Fransi’s Fayez resigns to join NEOM as deputy CEO
Updated 25 min 51 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Banque Saudi Fransi’s CEO, Rayan Fayez, has resigned to join NEOM as a vice president for CEO's Nadhmi Al-Nasr.

The bank said earlier today that he left due to his appointment in a new position at a semi-governmental body, according to a bourse filing.

Later in the day, NEOM announced the appointment of Fayez starting from June 1.

Rayan Fayez

Fayez, whose resignation was approved by the bank’s board of directors on March 9, will continue as a member of the board effective May 31, when he will have stood down from his CEO role.

NEOM is growing rapidly and development is happening very fast, as we work around the clock to deliver on all projects, especially after the launches of THE LINE, OXAGON and recently TROJENA. This requires sourcing more expert talent at all levels, including for the top management team, where all will collaborate to achieve NEOM’s vision, and to contribute to creating a better future for our coming generations

Nadhmi Al-Nasr, CEO of NEOM

“Any further developments related to the appointment of a new or acting CEO of the bank will be announced in due course,” the bank said.

Prior to joining BSF, Fayez has previously held the role of CEO of Savola Group.

He sits on the boards of King Salman Park Foundation, Sports Boulevard Foundation and Alula Development Company among other boards and committees he serves.

Fayez graduated from Massachusetts Institute of Technology with B.Sc. in Mechanical Engineering and has an extensive experience in finance and business

 

Topics: economy Saudi Arabia banking Banks Saudi banks Banque Saudi Fransi

Related

Ten major Saudi banks see profit boom in 2021 amid rebounding growth
Business & Economy
Ten major Saudi banks see profit boom in 2021 amid rebounding growth

Saudi IT firm Arab Sea swings into profit in 2021 as revenue more than doubles

Saudi IT firm Arab Sea swings into profit in 2021 as revenue more than doubles
Getty Images
Updated 09 March 2022
Arab News

Saudi IT firm Arab Sea swings into profit in 2021 as revenue more than doubles

Saudi IT firm Arab Sea swings into profit in 2021 as revenue more than doubles
Updated 09 March 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi IT firm Arab Sea Information System Co. swung into SR21.5 million ($5.7 million) profit in 2021 as revenue doubled.

The Riyadh-based company erased losses of SR15.8 million from a year earlier, according to a bourse filing.

This came as revenue more than doubled to SR57.5 million, compared to SR24 million in 2020, the company said.

It attributed the results to “recovering the impairment in the value of intangible assets amounting to SR11.67 million.”

Topics: economy Saudi Arabia technology earnings

Related

Saudi IT market changes to impact all economic sectors
Business & Economy
Saudi IT market changes to impact all economic sectors

Latest updates

AEON’s leaders bet big on sustainability blueprints
AEON’s leaders bet big on sustainability blueprints
German govt produces new legal framework for pandemic rules
German govt produces new legal framework for pandemic rules
Stray lion sparks alert in Saudi capital
Stray lion sparks alert in Saudi capital
Daesh suicide bomber of Pakistan mosque was Afghan: police
Daesh suicide bomber of Pakistan mosque was Afghan: police
Saudi Southern Province Cement’s profits drop 26% in 2021 due to lower sales revenue
Saudi Southern Province Cement’s profits drop 26% in 2021 due to lower sales revenue

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.