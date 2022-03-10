You are here

  • Home
  • Experts discuss digital overhaul in Hajj, Umrah system

Experts discuss digital overhaul in Hajj, Umrah system

Experts discuss digital overhaul in Hajj, Umrah system
The 21st Scientific Forum for Hajj, Umrah, Visit Research opened with a documentary highlighting the priority Saudi Arabia places on facilitating Hajj and Umrah pilgrims. (SPA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/mbbss

Updated 10 March 2022
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI

Experts discuss digital overhaul in Hajj, Umrah system

Experts discuss digital overhaul in Hajj, Umrah system
  • Prince Faisal affirmed the pride of Saudi Arabia, its leadership and people in serving the pilgrims of the Two Holy Mosques
  • About 30 speakers will discuss the application and governance of digital transformation in the Hajj and Umrah system
Updated 10 March 2022
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI

JEDDAH: Madinah Gov. Prince Faisal bin Salman on Wednesday inaugurated the 21st Scientific Forum for Hajj, Umrah, Visit Research at the King Salman International Convention Center.

Held under the patronage of King Salman, the three-day forum — titled “Digital Transformation in the Hajj, Umrah and Visit System” — is being organized by Umm Al-Qura University, represented by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Institute for Hajj and Umrah Research.

The inauguration was attended by academic researchers with an interest in Hajj, Umrah and visit studies, experts in digital transformation, and representatives from the public and private sectors, financial and educational institutions and youth leaders.

In his speech, Prince Faisal affirmed the pride of Saudi Arabia, its leadership and people in serving the pilgrims of the Two Holy Mosques.

“Since its unification, this blessed country has been exploiting all its efforts and capabilities in the service of the Guests of Allah, and this is reflected in the generous support of King Salman to this forum,” he said.

Prince Faisal added that this patronage demonstrates the priority the leadership gives to pilgrims, Umrah performers and visitors to the holy places.

The governor said that the technical progress Saudi Arabia achieved before, during and after the pandemic has made it one of the best countries to adapt and employ technology in all fields.

Turki Al-Amr, dean of the institute, said that the forum will showcase the latest developments in digital transformation in the field, and provide a platform for sharing ideas and knowledge.

About 30 speakers will discuss the application and governance of digital transformation in the Hajj and Umrah system. Workshops and an exhibition are also being held on the sidelines of the forum. 

The forum will explore three main issues — governance of digital transformation in the Hajj and Umrah system, applying digital transformation to improve the services provided to pilgrims and visitors to the two holy cities, and developing the processes of decision-making and provided services.

In the first session, headed by Amer bin Awad Al-Zaidi, UQU’s vice president for educational affairs, speakers highlighted legislation and regulations to encourage digital transformation.

They also shed light on governance of data sharing, privacy and data security, as well as digital transformation risks and opportunities, and the role of digital transformation in the sustainability of the economy, environment and society.

This session was followed by a speech by the Hajj and Umrah Minister Tawfiq Al-Rabiah, the key speaker in the forum. The minister, who is also a member of the supervisory committee of the institute, underlined his ministry’s efforts in digital transformation for the service of pilgrims.

In the second session, which was led by Abdul-Fattah Mashat, deputy minister of Hajj and Umrah, Abdulrahman Al-Sudais, president of the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques, underlined the digital transformation efforts in the Two Holy Mosques.

Other speakers shed light on the roles digital transformation is playing in receiving pilgrims and visitors to the holy sites. Future utilization of artificial intelligence and its effects in improving Hajj and Umrah services were also discussed in the 90-minute session.

Young people are also participating in the Forum’s Hajjathon 2022, a tech competition that aims to connect young generations with the Hajj and is in line with the Kingdom’s efforts to stimulate innovation. Hajjathon activities began a day before the official inauguration of the forum.

Participants are competing in creating creative, technical solutions in the fields of health, catering, waste management, transportation, travel arrangements, crowd management, financial solutions, housing, communication solutions, enrichment of pilgrims’ Hajj experience and awareness.

Through training and workshops, developing innovative ideas and counseling sessions, participants will be able to develop their skills, in addition to building relationships with leaders in the field.

Topics: Prince Faisal bin Salman Umm Al-Qura University (UQU) Umrah hajj

Related

Hajj and Umrah Ministry to host event devoted to development of pilgrim services
Saudi Arabia
Hajj and Umrah Ministry to host event devoted to development of pilgrim services
Ministry of Hajj and Umrah cancels 14-day waiting period between Umrah
Saudi Arabia
Ministry of Hajj and Umrah cancels 14-day waiting period between Umrah

Saudi energy ministry condemns oil refinery drone attack in Riyadh

Saudi energy ministry condemns oil refinery drone attack in Riyadh
Updated 29 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi energy ministry condemns oil refinery drone attack in Riyadh

Saudi energy ministry condemns oil refinery drone attack in Riyadh
Updated 29 sec ago
Arab News

— More to follow.

Women step up as Nusf hosts Alkhobar walk

Women step up as Nusf hosts Alkhobar walk
Event organizers said that the walk will help women across the Kingdom to create networks, as well as encourage female leaders to support and mentor young women. (Supplied)
Updated 10 March 2022
Lama Alhamawi

Women step up as Nusf hosts Alkhobar walk

Women step up as Nusf hosts Alkhobar walk
Updated 10 March 2022
Lama Alhamawi

RIYADH: Nusf, the Arab Institute for Women’s Empowerment, hosted a mentorship walk called Walk-the-Talk along Alkhobar Corniche to mark International Women’s Day.

“This is the perfect opportunity to build bridges and connect aspiring women with accomplished women in a relaxed setting for an hour,” Mae Al-Mozaini, the institute’s founder and CEO, told Arab News.

Event organizers said that the walk will help women across the Kingdom to create networks, as well as encouraging female leaders to support and mentor young women.

Nusf aims to deliver programs that provide the necessary tools for Arab and Saudi women to succeed in professional and leadership roles.

FASTFACT

Nusf in Arabic means ‘half,’and the institute aims to engage half the Kingdom’s population through empowerment and highlight the importance of investing in women.

The social enterprise is dedicated to helping advance the economic and social well-being of Saudi and Arab women.

Nusf in Arabic means “half,” and the institute aims to engage half the Kingdom’s population through empowerment and highlight the importance of investing in women.

“Our mentors were thankful because they were able to hit two birds with one stone, telling their stories to emerging leaders and exercising at the same time. It’s also a relaxed and informal activity that takes them out of the formal business setting,” Al-Mozaini said.

During the walk, women shared ideas and were offered mentorship advice.

The initiative was brought to life by the Eastern Province Council for Social Responsibility, with strategic sponsorship from Monshaat, the General Authority for Small and Medium Enterprises.

Nusf plans to hold the walk every year to celebrate International Women’s Day and hopes to expand the initiative to cities around the Kingdom.
 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Arab Institute for Women’s Empowerment

Related

Up, up and away: Saudi Arabia’s first hot air balloon pilots take to the skies
Saudi Arabia
Up, up and away: Saudi Arabia’s first hot air balloon pilots take to the skies
Special Saudi women prove that ‘We Can Do It’ as their participation in military grows
Business & Economy
Saudi women prove that ‘We Can Do It’ as their participation in military grows

Pakistani woman becomes first international artist to hold solo show in Madinah

Pakistani woman becomes first international artist to hold solo show in Madinah
Updated 10 March 2022

Pakistani woman becomes first international artist to hold solo show in Madinah

Pakistani woman becomes first international artist to hold solo show in Madinah
  • Zakir presented with award by Saudi Arabian Society for Culture and Arts for “strengthening Pak-Saudi ties”
  • She is known for her portraits of Arab leaders, including the Saudi crown prince
Updated 10 March 2022
SAIMA SHABBIR

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani painter Rabia Zakir, who on International Women’s Day this week became the first international artist to hold a solo show in Madinah, has praised Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s Vision 2030 reform plans for promoting arts and culture in Saudi Arabia.

Zakir is well known in diplomatic circles for her portraits of Arab leaders, including the Saudi crown prince and members of the royal families of the UAE and Bahrain. Her portraits and landscapes hang in 50 embassies in Pakistan, most prominently of Arab countries such as Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Kuwait, Bahrain and Oman.

In an interview with Arab News via telephone from Madinah, Zahir said she had seen a “clear change” in the arts and culture scene in Saudi Arabia “due to the special interest of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman under his Vision 2030.”

Her solo show in the Kingdom, which she described as a “journey of faith,” was a sign of the changing times.

Pakistani painter Rabia Zakir poses with Saudi artists during her solo exhibition at Al-Rashid Mall in Madinah on March 8, 2022. (Photo courtesy: Rabia Zakir)

“I am feeling very proud to become the first female artist from outside Saudi Arabia to present her work in the holy city of Madinah,” Zahir said. “I don’t have words to explain my happiness.”

Zahir said her pieces on display include portraits of Saudi leaders and paintings depicting Islamic holy places.

“It has landscape paintings of Haram, Masjid Nabawi, different places in Makkah and Madinah that Muslims visit during their pilgrimage of Hajj and Umrah,” Zakir added.

The artist said she had been approached by the Saudi Arabian Society for Culture and Arts around six months ago after officials noticed her work on social media.

“They offered to present my work to the Saudi public by organizing a solo exhibition,” she said, adding that the government of Pakistan was not involved in the exhibition, which was a wholly Saudi initiative.

Zakir has also been presented with an award by the Saudi Arabian Society for Culture and Arts for “strengthening Pak-Saudi ties” and will be holding a training workshop for young Saudi artists.

Fatma Ragab, the organizer of the exhibition from the society, said the body welcomed intellectuals and creators from all over the world.

“Zakir’s exhibition, which includes 27 artistic paintings, was a great success and achieved remarkable attendance and admiration from notable personalities, artists, and intellectuals,” she told Arab News in a statement.

“It is a one-of-a-kind opportunity for Saudi nationals to get acquainted closely with the fine art movement in Pakistan and their rich artistic experiences.”

Topics: Madinah Pakistani

Related

60 global firms to attend Saudi startup forum in Madinah
Business & Economy
60 global firms to attend Saudi startup forum in Madinah
Madinah public transport to be improved after $15m deal
Business & Economy
Madinah public transport to be improved after $15m deal

5000 concert tickets for Mohamed Hamaki and Tyga sold out in less than an hour, says 4M Group CEO

5000 concert tickets for Mohamed Hamaki and Tyga sold out in less than an hour, says 4M Group CEO
Updated 10 March 2022
Afshan Aziz & Deema Al-Khudair

5000 concert tickets for Mohamed Hamaki and Tyga sold out in less than an hour, says 4M Group CEO

5000 concert tickets for Mohamed Hamaki and Tyga sold out in less than an hour, says 4M Group CEO
  • The second JTTX festival was co-organized by the 4M Group and 360Live Agency and included two live concerts by the American rapper Tyga and Eguptian superstar Mohamed Hamaki
  • CEO of 4M Group Hamza Nasser: We were able to sell around 5000 tickets within less than an hour of the ticket website going online, which was remarkable
Updated 10 March 2022
Afshan Aziz & Deema Al-Khudair

JEDDAH: A total of 25,000 people attended the JTTX Music Festival on Thursday at the King Abdullah Sports City, Jeddah.

This second JTTX festival was co-organized by the 4M Group and 360Live Agency and included two live concerts by the American rapper Tyga and Eguptian superstar Mohamed Hamaki, along with 17 DJs from inside and outside the Kingdom on two stages.

“After a long period of waiting, we were able to organize the music festival with the help of the General Entertainment Authority and all the supporting sides. We work hard to bring unique beats and wonderful euphoric musical experiences to our promising audience,” Hamza Nasser, CEO of 4M Group, told Arab News.

“We were able to sell around 5000 tickets within less than an hour of the ticket website going online, which was remarkable,” he said.

Hamaki first appeared in the Kingdom in Jeddah in 2018, the year concerts and music festivals first officially launched in the Kingdom.

He has since performed in the capital for Riyadh Season and in Dammam for Sharqiyah Season.

Tyga performed in Jeddah Season and Diriyah Season, both in 2019.

Topics: JTTX Music Festival tyga Mohamed Hamaki

Related

Hamaki’s voice rumbles through King Abdullah Economic City in Jeddah
Saudi Arabia
Hamaki’s voice rumbles through King Abdullah Economic City in Jeddah
Lil Wayne, Tyga to hit the stage at Diriyah Season concert
Lifestyle
Lil Wayne, Tyga to hit the stage at Diriyah Season concert

Up, up and away: Saudi Arabia’s first hot air balloon pilots take to the skies

Up, up and away: Saudi Arabia’s first hot air balloon pilots take to the skies
Updated 10 March 2022
Nada Hameed

Up, up and away: Saudi Arabia’s first hot air balloon pilots take to the skies

Up, up and away: Saudi Arabia’s first hot air balloon pilots take to the skies
  • SAHAB program is the first in the Middle East to train hot air balloon pilots, enables trainees to obtain a certified license from the European Union Aviation Safety Agency
Updated 10 March 2022
Nada Hameed

JEDDAH: Colorful hot air balloons decorated the daytime skies of AlUla, sailing over its archaeological sites as the country’s first hot air balloon pilots also took flight.
The hot air balloon show is part of the AlUla Skies Festival, which is being organized by Saudia Airlines and runs from Feb. 27 to March 12.
The 150 balloons will give visitors a rich and adventurous travel experience by flying them over AlUla to enjoy views of the stunning desert terrain, where they can see ancient archaeological sites and volcanic plains.
Two of the balloons are captained by trained pilots from the Saudi Arabian Hot Air Ballooning Federation.
Hussain Makkawi and Afrah Al-Harbi are the first licensed Saudi hot air balloon pilots in the country. They are also the first graduates from the SAHAB training program.
Makkawi, 32, works at the General Authority of Civil Aviation and said he had been supported by SAHAB to acquire his hot air balloon pilot license.
“I sought to fly but, even more importantly, it was an incredible opportunity for me to be one of the first Saudi hot air balloon pilots. It was, as they say, a no-brainer,” he told Arab News.
Up above in the sky, he is unafraid of heights. “I’m generally a person who enjoys peace and quietness, and that’s what got me attached to the air balloon. The smooth flying experience and the sense of peacefulness in the air balloon are priceless.
“Flying in a hot air balloon, as anyone who’s tried it, is a quite mesmerizing experience.”

Hussain Makkawi and Afrah Al- Harbi are the first trained and licensed Saudi hot air balloon pilots in the country. (Supplied)


The SAHAB program is the first in the Middle East to train hot air balloon pilots. It enables trainees to obtain a certified license from the European Union Aviation Safety Agency.
It also enables them to participate in international events, as well as obtain memberships to take part in hot air balloon sporting activities.
Makkawi said the program had helped him to explore many topics like “meteorology, human performance, how the human body is affected by flying, navigation, details about the operation, materials, maintenance, and emergency procedures for the balloon.”
The program also has a practical part that includes pre-flight preparations and weather condition briefings, flight planning, balloon assembly and inflation, taking off, in-route flying altitudes, landing, and packing the balloon.
“My first time riding the air balloon was during my training period in the Netherlands. It was in June 2020 and I was hooked from the moment we took off,” Makkawi said.
He is aiming to obtain a commercial license so he can operate larger balloons.
“The initial license allows me to fly smaller category balloons, but, after accumulating a certain number of flying hours, I can start to operate larger balloons and that’s the goal.”
Flying in different places around the world is one of Makkawi’s dreams.
“I love to travel and explore,” he said.
Visitors to AlUla can choose from a tethered balloon, an untethered one, or they can come in the evening to witness the “Glow Show,” which entered the Guinness World Record for the longest line of illuminated balloons “dancing” to music.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • The first hot air balloon experience was brought to Saudi Arabia in AlUla in 2019, one of many events to be held in the area.
  • Events such as the hot air balloon show have created a major step in the promotion of AlUla, in northwestern Saudi Arabia, which is widely recognized as one of the country’s most beautiful tourism destinations.

Al-Harbi, 21, is the first Saudi woman licensed to pilot a hot air balloon.
“My first time riding an air balloon was in the Netherlands during the training, and I was literally touching the sky,” she told Arab News.
“The idea came to my mind when I first saw hot air balloons in AlUla two years ago.”
She is currently working as a training officer with SAHAB, and said she tried to be unique and liked to explore interesting experiences.
“We are pleased to invite all those interested in flying to register in the next phase of the program. It is a very distinguished program that supports the citizens of this country to experience unique jobs.”
The AlUla festival is the start of her journey, and she said she was looking forward to being a professional hot air balloon trainer.
The first hot air balloon experience was brought to Saudi Arabia in AlUla in 2019, one of many events to be held in the area.
These events have created a major step in the promotion of AlUla, in northwestern Saudi Arabia, which is widely recognized as one of the country’s most beautiful tourism destinations.
AlUla also has Saudi Arabia’s first UNESCO World Heritage Archaeological Site, Hegra, from the Nabataean civilization.

Topics: Saudi Arabia AlUla

Related

Photo/Supplied photos
Saudi Arabia
ThePlace: Sharaan Nature Reserve, a rich biodiversity hotspot of AlUla
Exclusive AlUla aims to draw 250,000 visitors in 2023, CEO says video
Business & Economy
AlUla aims to draw 250,000 visitors in 2023, CEO says

Latest updates

Saudi energy ministry condemns oil refinery drone attack in Riyadh
Saudi energy ministry condemns oil refinery drone attack in Riyadh
Ukraine war compounds food-security woes of Middle East and North Africa
Farmers bring in the harvest with their combine harvesters on a wheat field in the southern Russian Stavropol region. (AFP file photo)
Deep Security Council divisions over Syrian chemical weapons again laid bare
Deep Security Council divisions over Syrian chemical weapons again laid bare
World’s ‘greatest literary show’ back on-ground in India’s Jaipur
World’s ‘greatest literary show’ back on-ground in India’s Jaipur
What We Are Reading Today: Freedom and Responsibility by Hilary Bok
What We Are Reading Today: Freedom and Responsibility by Hilary Bok

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.