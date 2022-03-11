Turkish journalist convicted but freed over Erdogan insult

You are here

Sedef Kabas, center, was arrested after she cited a proverb on television and social media referring to an ox. (AFP)
Updated 6 sec ago
AP

  • Sedef Kabas was sentenced to two years and four months at the first hearing in Istanbul but was released after spending nearly seven weeks in prison
ISTANBUL: A well-known Turkish journalist was released from prison Friday despite being convicted of insulting President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, her lawyer said.
Sedef Kabas was sentenced to two years and four months at the first hearing in Istanbul but was released after spending nearly seven weeks in prison. She is expected to appeal her conviction.
The case highlighted the use of a law under which tens of thousands of people have been prosecuted since Erdogan became president in 2014 following more than a decade as prime minister. The offense carries a maximum four-year prison term.
The journalist, who has hosted a series of high-profile TV shows over a career spanning three decades, was arrested after she cited a proverb on television and social media referring to an ox.
Turkey has come under international pressure to change the insult law. In October, the European Court of Human Rights said a man’s freedom of expression was violated when he was detained in 2017 under the insult law.

Topics: Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Updated 59 min 57 sec ago
Reuters

  • The UK antitrust authority is also investigating the deal
BRUSSELS: EU antitrust regulators opened on Friday an investigation into Alphabet unit Google and Facebook’s online display advertising services deal to check if it violates the bloc’s competition rules.
The European Commission said the investigation will focus on a 2018 deal between Facebook and Google dubbed Jedi Blue that may thwart ad tech rivals and restrict competition.
“Via the so-called ‘Jedi Blue’ agreement between Google and Meta, a competing technology to Google’s Open Bidding may have been targeted with the aim to weaken it and exclude it from the market for displaying ads on publisher websites and apps,” European antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager said in a statement.
The UK antitrust authority is also investigating the deal. The EU competition watchdog said it intends to cooperate closely with its British counterpart.
Google and Facebook, now renamed Meta, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
An amended antitrust complaint filed by Texas and 15 other US states against Google said the chief executives of both companies were aware of the deal to carve up part of the online advertising market.

Topics: EU Google Facebook

Updated 11 March 2022
Reuters

Meta Platforms will allow Facebook and Instagram users in some countries to call for violence against Russians and Russian soldiers in the context of the Ukraine invasion, according to internal emails seen by Reuters on Thursday, in a temporary change to its hate speech policy.
The social media company is also temporarily allowing some posts that call for death to Russian President Vladimir Putin or Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko in countries including Russia, Ukraine and Poland, according to internal emails to its content moderators.
“As a result of the Russian invasion of Ukraine we have temporarily made allowances for forms of political expression that would normally violate our rules like violent speech such as ‘death to the Russian invaders.’ We still won’t allow credible calls for violence against Russian civilians,” a Meta spokesperson said in a statement.
The calls for the leaders’ deaths will be allowed unless they contain other targets or have two indicators of credibility, such as the location or method, one email said, in a recent change to the company’s rules on violence and incitement.
The temporary policy changes on calls for violence to Russian soldiers apply to Armenia, Azerbaijan, Estonia, Georgia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Romania, Russia, Slovakia, and Ukraine, according to one email.
In the email recently sent to moderators, Meta highlighted a change in its hate speech policy pertaining both to Russian soldiers and to Russians in the context of the invasion.
“We are issuing a spirit-of-the-policy allowance to allow T1 violent speech that would otherwise be removed under the Hate Speech policy when: (a) targeting Russian soldiers, EXCEPT prisoners of war, or (b) targeting Russians where it’s clear that the context is the Russian invasion of Ukraine (e.g., content mentions the invasion, self-defense, etc.),” it said in the email.
“We are doing this because we have observed that in this specific context, ‘Russian soldiers’ is being used as a proxy for the Russian military. The Hate Speech policy continues to prohibit attacks on Russians,” the email stated.
Last week, Russia said it was banning Facebook in the country in response to what it said were restrictions of access to Russian media on the platform. Moscow has cracked down on tech companies, including Twitter, which said it is restricted in the country, during its invasion of Ukraine, which it calls a “special operation.”
Many major social media platforms have announced new content restrictions around the conflict, including blocking Russian state media RT and Sputnik in Europe, and have demonstrated carve-outs in some of their policies during the war.
Emails also showed that Meta would allow praise of the right-wing Azov battalion, which is normally prohibited, in a change first reported by The Intercept.
Meta spokesman Joe Osborne previously said the company was “for the time being, making a narrow exception for praise of the Azov Regiment strictly in the context of defending Ukraine, or in their role as part of the Ukraine National Guard.”

Topics: Meta Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Updated 10 March 2022
Arab News

  • Over 40,000 texts on medicine, maths and Islamic thought were rescued from Timbuktu
  • Mali has experienced a years-long insurgency that threatens its rich cultural heritage
LONDON: Google has finished the mammoth project of digitizing 40,000 Malian manuscripts smuggled to safety from Timbuktu, preserving the historic documents and making their knowledge publicly available.

The priceless manuscripts date back to the 11th century and were rescued after Islamist militant groups took control of large areas of northern Mali in 2012.

Timbuktu, once was a center of academia, culture and Islamic thought, now faces a continuing threat from violent insurgents.

The city hosted a library with contacts across the Middle East and the Mediterranean, with texts covering mathematics, medicine, astronomy and Islamic anti-war polemics, as well as scripts written in Hebrew.

The manuscripts are written on a range of parchment, from Italian paper to goat, sheep and even fish skin. In a sign of the country’s central role in the gold trade, some are adorned with gold leaf.

With the completion of the nine-year digital project, the manuscripts have been uploaded to the website Mali Magic and can be viewed by anyone.

Timbuktu was briefly held by insurgents in 2016, and the extremists have posed a constant threat to Mali’s cultural heritage since the onset of their terrorist campaign.

An archaeological emergency was declared by the International Council of Museums in 2016 after reports that vast quantities of Malian treasures, including manuscripts, terracotta statues from the Niger valley and jewelry, were being looted by jihadists and sold on the black market.

Librarians in Timbuktu were assisted by Google to digitize the texts once the city was made safe and they were returned there.

Just a few hundred of the tens of thousands of texts were lost to a fire started by the insurgents, according to Abdel Kader Haidara, the librarian behind the smuggling operation.

“Central to the heritage of Mali, they represent the long legacy of written knowledge and academic excellence in Africa, and hold potential to inspire global learning from the actions of the past in confronting modern-day issues,” he said.

“It’s been said that all the history of Africa is oral. We have more than 400,000 manuscripts here written uniquely by the hands of Africans. It’s a true Renaissance.”

Chance Coughenour, program manager and digital archaeologist at Google Arts and Culture, told The Times: “We are honored to support our partners with the technology to make their work accessible to people all over the world.”

Islamists aligned with Al-Qaeda have fought a bloody insurgency in Mali and the surrounding region for years. Thousands of people have died and hundreds of thousands have been displaced during the conflict.

Topics: Timbuktu Google Malian manuscripts

Rights watchdog to launch press center in Lviv to protect journalists under fire

Journalists running for cover in Irpin, Ukraine on March 6, 2022, after heavy Russian shelling. (Reuters)
Journalists running for cover in Irpin, Ukraine on March 6, 2022, after heavy Russian shelling. (Reuters)
Updated 10 March 2022
Arab News

Rights watchdog to launch press center in Lviv to protect journalists under fire

Journalists running for cover in Irpin, Ukraine on March 6, 2022, after heavy Russian shelling. (Reuters)
  • Activists say Russian forces deliberately targeting reporters
  • Bulletproof vests, helmets, financial and psychological help needed
Updated 10 March 2022
Arab News

LONDON: Reporters without Borders announced on Friday it would be launching a press freedom body in Lviv, Ukraine, with its local partner the Institute for Mass Information, that would provide training and protective gear for journalists working under life-threatening conditions in the war-ravaged nation.

The Lviv Press Freedom Center would urgently seek aid to purchase bulletproof vests and helmets, which are currently in short supply.

It also aims to provide resources to journalists seeking financial or psychological help and will launch an accompanying digital portal to channel requests and evaluate needs.

The center will be located within the International Media Center, a facility created by the Lviv city council where foreign journalists can work with a stable internet connection, live-streaming capacity and access to a shelter in the event of an attack.

“RSF has accompanied Ukrainian journalists and international reporters in danger from the very start,” said the body’s Secretary-General Christophe Deloire.

“Their needs are immense and include first-aid kits, humanitarian assistance, protective equipment and media funding. We call on international donors and media outlets to contact us to help provide the funds and equipment that will be needed in the coming days,” said Deloire.

The announcement comes after numerous journalists covering the Russian invasion of Ukraine were shot or attacked for their reporting.

The Committee to Protect Journalists reported that since late February, Russian troops have injured at least three journalists from international outlets, and at least one reporter for a Ukrainian outlet has been attacked.

On Feb. 28, Russian troops shot Sky News chief correspondent Stuart Ramsay in the lower back, as well as camera operator Richie Mockler, who was hit twice in his body armor. Similarly, on March 6, Russian soldiers shot at and robbed freelance Swiss journalist Guillaume Briquet near the village of Vodyano-Lorino, in southern Ukraine.

A day earlier, heavy Russian shelling trapped Adnan Can and Habib Demirci, two journalists for Al-Araby TV, with a group of civilians near Irpin, in Kyiv.

Since the invasion, Russian authorities have stepped up their crackdown on journalists and media outlets, in Moscow’s effort to control the narrative on the war.

Topics: Reporters Without Borders (RSF) Ukraine Journalists

Updated 10 March 2022
AFP

  • ‘We will tell this crucial part of the story independently and impartially, adhering to the BBC’s strict editorial standards’
LONDON: The BBC announced on Tuesday that it was resuming English-language broadcasting from Russia, after suspending reporting as it examined tough new media laws.
The broadcaster last Friday halted its journalists’ work in Russia after lawmakers moved to impose lengthy jail terms for publishing “fake news” about the army, as part of efforts to muffle dissent over Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.
BBC director-general Tim Davie said the law could “criminalize the process of independent journalism” and warned staff faced prosecution “simply for doing their jobs.”
But in a new statement, the corporation said it had “considered the new legislation alongside the urgent need to report from inside Russia.”
“After careful deliberation we have decided to resume English-language reporting from Russia this evening (Tuesday 8 March), after it was temporarily suspended at the end of last week,” it added.
“We will tell this crucial part of the story independently and impartially, adhering to the BBC’s strict editorial standards.
“The safety of our staff in Russia remains our number one priority.”
A number of foreign media have suspending reporting from inside Russia, including the New York Times, Canada’s CBC/Radio-Canada, Germany’s ARD and ZDF, and Bloomberg News, plus US channels CNN and CBS.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict BBC Russia

