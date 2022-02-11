You are here

Turkey threatens Euronews, VOA and Deutsche Welle with content block

Deutsche Welle reported that it was aware of news reports about the decision but had not received any formal notice from the regulator. (Reuters/File Photo)
Deutsche Welle reported that it was aware of news reports about the decision but had not received any formal notice from the regulator. (Reuters/File Photo)
Updated 11 February 2022
Arab News

Turkey threatens Euronews, VOA and Deutsche Welle with content block

Deutsche Welle reported that it was aware of news reports about the decision but had not received any formal notice from the regulator. (Reuters/File Photo)
  • Turkish Media Regulator gives news outlets 72 hours to obtain license or face being blocked in Turkey
Updated 11 February 2022
Arab News

LONDON: The Radio and Television Supreme Council (RTUK), Turkey’s media and telecom regulator, has given three international broadcasters 72 hours to obtain broadcast licenses or have their content blocked in Turkey.

The three outlets were the France-based outlet Euronews, the US broadcaster Voice of America, and German public broadcaster Deutsche Welle.

Ilhan Tasci, the member of the RTUK board who announced the decision yesterday, condemned the move on Twitter, calling it a further assault on media freedom in Turkey.

“A decision was taken by a majority of votes that 72 hours be granted to the websites of amerikaninsesi.com, dw.com/tr, and tr.euronews.com to get licenses,” Tasci said.

This is thought to be the first time that RTUK has used its regulatory power over online news outlets. 

The Committee to Protect Journalists has condemned the decision and urged Turkish authorities to allow all news outlets to work freely without subjecting them to regulations, harassment or censorship.

“The Turkish media regulator’s reported ultimatum issued to Euronews, Voice of America, and Deutsche Welle is worrying and could severely limit their ability to work in the country,” said Gulnoza Said, CPJ’s Europe and Central Asia program coordinator.

“News outlets should not have to guess at the government’s licensing requirements; the RTUK must immediately disclose any changes affecting those broadcasters and give them ample time to comply with new policies.”

Deutsche Welle reported that it was aware of news reports about the decision but had not received any formal notice from the regulator.

The powers given to RTUK in August 2019 allow it to impose fines, suspend broadcasting for three months or cancel broadcast licenses if the licensees do not follow its requirements.

In October 2020, RTUK required the music streaming service Spotify to apply for a license, and similarly gave the company 72 hours to comply.

Topics: Turkey Euronews VOA Deutsche Welle News media

Arab News

LONDON: The BBC has filed an urgent complaint to the UN against Iran’s government over “escalating actions and threats” toward its journalists at its Persian service and their families.

The broadcaster said Tehran has been targeting UK-based BBC News Persian journalists and their families in Iran for more than a decade, but there has been a “concerning increase in harassment and security risk” over the past year.

“There have been escalating actions and threats, including an asset freeze which penalises the journalists and their families, online harassment, gendered attacks on women journalists and death threats. It must stop,” said Liliane Landor, senior controller of BBC International News and director of the World Service.

She urged the UN “to continue to condemn Iran for their unacceptable treatment of our BBC News Persian colleagues.”

BBC News Persian journalists say in the past year, they have faced increased security concerns for themselves while their families in Iran have been harassed more often.

Despite being banned in Iran, BBC News Persian reaches a weekly global audience of almost 22 million people, including around 13 million in the country. 

This is the third complaint in five years filed by the BBC to the UN against Iran’s government. The first was in October 2017, and the second in December 2019.

Iran ranked 174 out of 180 countries in the 2021 World Press Freedom Index.

Topics: BBC UN Iran Journalists

STARZPLAY reveals most-watched content by Saudi viewers in 2021

From classic films to Turkish dramas, overall content consumption on the platform increased by 23 percent on figures for 2020. (Supplied)
From classic films to Turkish dramas, overall content consumption on the platform increased by 23 percent on figures for 2020. (Supplied)
Updated 10 February 2022
Zaira Lakhpatwala

STARZPLAY reveals most-watched content by Saudi viewers in 2021

From classic films to Turkish dramas, overall content consumption on the platform increased by 23 percent on figures for 2020. (Supplied)
  • Anime emerges as top-viewed category among Kingdom’s subscribers
Updated 10 February 2022
Zaira Lakhpatwala

DUBAI: Regional streaming platform STARZPLAY has released a list of its most-viewed content among Saudi viewers last year.

From classic films to Turkish dramas, overall content consumption on the platform increased by 23 percent on figures for 2020, according to a recent study by the company.

Nadim Dada, vice president of content acquisition at STARZPLAY, told Arab News: “Saudi Arabia is one of our largest markets and we have seen an impressive increase in content consumption from 2020 to 2021. Our subscribers in Saudi Arabia enjoy a diverse mix of content including action, comedy, and drama.”

Anime was the most popular category during 2021, with 38 percent of Saudi subscribers bingeing on the animation shows. In February last year, STARZPLAY partnered with Japanese anime provider TV Tokyo in a deal that saw more than 1,000 episodes of anime content added to the company’s library for users in the Middle East and North Africa region.

“Interestingly, STARZPLAY’s highest anime consumption comes from Saudi Arabia, with ‘Fruits Basket’ (Japanese manga series) being a far leader with subscribers,” Dada said.

Other popular genres among Saudi subscribers were medical dramas and Turkish series, with 32 percent of viewers watching shows such as “The Good Doctor,” and 24 percent tuning into Turkish productions including “Dirilis: Ertugrul,” “Al Tufah Al Haram,” and “Ezel.”

Hollywood content also ranked highly among viewers and included movies such as “Infinite,” “The Dark Knight,” and “Crazy, Stupid, Love.”

“Our data shows that Saudi subscribers enjoy cult comedy sitcoms like ‘The Office’ and ‘The Big Bang Theory,’ as well as Turkish dramas and popular medical shows.

“We expect this trend to continue this year as well and we will continue to explore new and innovative ways alongside strategic partnerships to bring a diverse portfolio of content to our subscribers,” Dada added.

Topics:  STARZPLAY Saudi Arabia

Jordanian journalist protests enter 10th day

Jordanian journalist protests enter 10th day
Updated 10 February 2022
Raed Omari

Jordanian journalist protests enter 10th day

Jordanian journalist protests enter 10th day
Updated 10 February 2022
Raed Omari

AMMAN: Protests by journalists of Jordan’s Al Rai newspapers, demanding better living conditions and blaming consecutive governments’ interference for the deteriorating condition of print media, have entered their tenth day.

The journalists at the country’s largest pro-state Arabic daily — also labeled as the “government’s mouthpiece” — began a sit-in last Tuesday. Many have not been paid in eight months, saying their condition is critical, to the point where they are unable to feed and warm their children, or even afford fuel or bus fares to go to work.

Public and political support has grown after a video went viral on social media showing one of protesters trying to set himself on fire, and the journalists have grown more stubborn, preventing the newspaper’s board members from entering their offices and pledging to stay until all their demands are met.

Fellow journalists from Al Ghad and Ad Dustour, The Jordan Times, the Jordan Press Association and the International Federation of Journalists have added their support, with the latter two issuing strongly-worded statements calling on the government to support the press and ensure the welfare of journalists.

In their statements, copies of which were sent to Arab News, the JPA and IFJ also called on Al Rai’s management to reinstate the leaders of the protest it laid off for ejecting the paper’s general manager.

JPA Vice President Jamal Shtewi, also a veteran journalist of Al Rai, was quoted in the statement as expressing “full” solidarity with his colleagues, saying that the association’s council members have joined the protest and will even sleep in the newspaper’s building until all protesters’ demands are met.

The IFJ said it “stands in solidarity with the journalists and demands the employer pays their salaries and respects their social and professional rights.”

The crisis snowballed following remarks by Jordanian Prime Minister Bishr Al-Khasawneh in Parliament on Wednesday that the government could not extend any direct support to Al Rai or Ad Dustour because they are private companies.

Expressing understanding of the journalists’ situation and appreciation for their roles, the premier said the government was looking into ways to support newspapers outside the budget.

During Wednesday’s session, several MPs argued that Al Rai and Ad Dustour should be considered as government-owned because the Social Security Corporation owns most of their shares.

The lower house has formed a committee to follow up on print media woes with the government.

In previous remarks to the government-owned Al-Mamlakah TV, JPA President Rakan Saaideh blamed the SSC for the deteriorating condition of Al Rai and Ad Dustour.

“The SSC appoints the board members of the newspapers and it is to blame for their ill-management, lack of vision and wrong investment decisions.”

Saaideh said the government should not deal with newspapers in terms of how much they profit or lose, but as major pillars of the state, suggesting the establishment of a national fund to support print media.

Echoing his remarks, JPA council member Khaled Qudah claimed that the direct interference of the government in newspapers is the “reason behind their woes and accumulated debts.

“The government, through the SSC, has been appointing incapable board members for Al Rai and Ad Dustour, who have no vision on how to solve the newspapers’ problems and financial losses,” Qudah said.

“Either the SSC withdraws, and then we really are (in the) private sector and they let us run the show, or they deal with us as government-owned and they give us support.”

Topics: Jordan journalist

Twitter misses ad revenue and user growth estimates; revenue forecast light

Twitter said it made “meaningful progress” toward its goal of reaching 315 million users and $7.5 billion in annual revenue by the end of 2023. (AFP)
Twitter said it made “meaningful progress” toward its goal of reaching 315 million users and $7.5 billion in annual revenue by the end of 2023. (AFP)
Updated 10 February 2022
Reuters

Twitter misses ad revenue and user growth estimates; revenue forecast light

Twitter said it made “meaningful progress” toward its goal of reaching 315 million users and $7.5 billion in annual revenue by the end of 2023. (AFP)
  • Twitter suffers weaker-than-expected quarterly advertising revenue and user growth
Updated 10 February 2022
Reuters

LONDON: Twitter Inc. reported weaker-than-expected quarterly advertising revenue and user growth on Thursday and forecast revenue short of Wall Street targets, indicating that a turnaround plan has yet to bear fruit for the social networking site.
Still, Twitter said it made “meaningful progress” toward its goal of reaching 315 million users and $7.5 billion in annual revenue by the end of 2023, and said user growth should accelerate in the United States and internationally this year.
Twitter has been pursuing big projects such as audio chat rooms and newsletters to end long-running stagnation and attract new users and advertisers. But the quarterly results raised questions about Twitter’s plan as analysts had expected faster signs of progress.
Monetizable daily active users, or users who see ads, grew 13 percent to 217 million in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, missing consensus estimates of 218.5 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. That was up from 211 million users in the previous quarter.
Twitter also announced a new $4 billion share repurchase program, on top of the $2 billion in buybacks it approved in 2020.
The company’ shares were up 7 percent in premarket trading.
“Twitter’s stock buyback plan is helping investors overlook the company’s relatively weak results and outlook,” said Jesse Cohen, senior analyst at Investing.com.
Advertising revenue for the fourth quarter grew 22 percent year-over-year to $1.41 billion, missing analysts’ estimates of $1.43 billion.
The company forecast first-quarter total revenue of $1.17 billion to $1.27 billion; the mid-point of that range is below Wall Street’s average target of $1.26 billion.
Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal, in an interview, said user growth was in line with Twitter’s guidance in the previous quarter, and said Twitter was working to boost user activity by prompting people to follow topics they are interested in during the sign-up process.
He added that advertising demand was not as strong in the last few weeks of the fourth quarter as it had been during the beginning of the holiday season.
The quarterly results are the first since Chief Executive Parag Agrawal took the helm in November. His appointment, after co-founder Jack Dorsey stepped down as CEO, signaled an increased focus on engineering and incorporating cryptocurrencies and blockchain technologies.
“The new buybacks demonstrate the company’s “confidence in our execution and our strategy,” said Segal.
“The company certainly seems to be going in a different direction under the leadership of new CEO Parag Agrawal as it takes steps to return cash to shareholders in the form of higher buybacks.”
Total ad engagements, which include clicks, decreased 12 percent. That was due in part to a shift toward video ads and other formats that generally receive less engagement from users, but are more expensive, and profitable, for Twitter. The cost of each ad engagement rose 39 percent.
The company said the impact from privacy changes by Apple Inc. remained modest. Last year, Apple began requiring apps to receive permission from iOS users to track their activity on apps and websites owned by other companies.
The Apple changes could impact Twitter in the future as it grows its performance advertising business, Segal said, referring to ads that seek to drive sales or other consumer actions. He said Twitter is working to mitigate future negative impacts from Apple’s changes.
“We’re pleased with the progress we’ve made, but we have more work to do here,” he said.
Facebook owner Meta Platforms Inc. last week blamed the Apple changes for hurting the ability of advertisers to target and measure ads, and said it could have a $10 billion impact on Meta’s advertising business this year.
Twitter reported fourth-quarter total revenue, which also includes money earned from data licensing, rose 22 percent to $1.57 billion, in line with analyst estimates.
Full-year 2022 revenue is expected to grow in the low-to-mid-20 percent range. Total cost and expenses for 2022 are expected to grow in the mid-20 percent range versus last year, the company said.

Updated 10 February 2022
Reuters

NEW YORK: Sarah Palin portrayed herself as a dedicated public servant in testimony in her defamation case against the New York Times, after a former editor who oversaw the 2017 editorial underlying her lawsuit on Wednesday denied trying to blame the prominent Republican for a 2011 mass shooting.
Palin, the former Alaska governor and 2008 Republican US vice presidential candidate, appeared only briefly on the witness stand in Manhattan federal court, and is expected to return on Thursday.
James Bennet, a former Times editorial page editor, earlier testified that changes he made to a draft of the editorial, which the Times later corrected, were not meant to hold Palin or her political action committee responsible for the 2011 shooting.
“Did you intend to cause Ms. Palin any harm through any of your edits to the draft?” the Times’ lawyer David Axelrod asked Bennet during the trial’s fifth day in Manhattan federal court.
“No, I didn’t,” Bennet responded.
Bennet also said “no” when asked if he tried to blame Palin or the political action committee. Bennet said he moved quickly to correct the editorial as criticism mounted that its wording suggested they were to blame.
“We don’t promise to be perfect, we promise to try our damnedest to be perfect, and when we’re not we try to fix it,” Bennet testified.
On the witness stand, Palin, 57, discussed her family, her background and being chosen by 2008 Republican presidential nominee John McCain as his running mate.
“I don’t think they were prepared for me, necessarily, because I was new to the national stage,” Palin said.
“But it was an amazing experience ... to travel around the country and meet so many amazing people, and to see the beauty of America and offer myself up in the name of public service at that level,” Palin added.
The trial is a test of longstanding legal protections for US media against defamation claims by public figures.
To win, Palin must prove that Bennet and the Times acted with “actual malice,” meaning they knew the editorial was false or had reckless disregard for the truth.
Palin sued over a June 14, 2017, editorial, headlined “America’s Lethal Politics,” that addressed gun control and lamented the deterioration of political discourse.
It was written after a shooting at a Virginia baseball field where congressman Steve Scalize, a Louisiana Republican, was wounded.
The editorial referred to the January 2011 shooting in an Arizona parking lot by gunman Jared Lee Loughner where six people died and Gabrielle Giffords, then a Democratic congresswoman, was among those wounded.
It referred to Palin’s political action committee having earlier circulated a map that put Giffords and 19 other Democrats under cross hairs.
Bennet added incorrect language that said “the link to political incitement was clear” between the map and the Giffords shooting. The editorial was corrected the next day.
In Wednesday’s testimony, Bennet maintained that he added the language while under deadline pressure, thinking that the growth of “highly charged political rhetoric” could prompt such incidents.
Bennet denied adding the language in order to suggest Loughner used the cross hairs map.
“If I thought it caused the violence, I would have used the word ‘cause,’” Bennet said.
Bennet said he was “alarmed” when conservative Times columnist Ross Douthat emailed less than an hour after the editorial ran that it appeared to incorrectly link Palin to the Giffords shooting. Some readers also complained.
“We were really, really harshly criticized for muddying the record,” Bennet said, “I thought it was urgent to correct the piece as forthrightly as possible, to acknowledge our mistake. This is basic practice. It’s the right thing to do.”
Lawyers for Palin have tried to show that the correction was too slow, and noted several times that it did not mention her.
Palin’s lawyer Shane Vogt questioned Bennet about why the correction omitted his role in crafting the editorial.
Douthat subsequently testified that he thought his inference of a link between Palin and the Giffords shooting was “the natural one,” and which even some liberals shared.
“It was something that was being discussed a lot online,” he said. “If there was a correction that needed to be made, the sooner the better.”
Palin has signaled that if she loses at trial, she will on appeal challenge a landmark 1964 US Supreme Court decision, New York Times v Sullivan, that established the actual malice standard.

Topics: Sarah Palin New York Times

