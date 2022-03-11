Sudan tribal clashes kill 17 people in Darfur

You are here

Sudan has seen unrest following an October military coup that rattled an already fragile democratic transition. (File/AFP)
  • Fighting earlier this week also killed at least 16, in the same area
  • In Khartoum, the country’s capital, protests against the military coup continue
CAIRO: At least 17 people have been killed and dozens injured in renewed violence in the past 24 hours in West Darfur, Sudan, according to a local activist and aid worker.
Sharaf Jumma Salah, a West Darfur resident and activist, said Friday that tribal clashes between Arabs and non-Arabs left at least 46 people injured, and that dozens of houses in four villages had been burnt down in the area of Jebel Moon.
Fighting earlier this week also killed at least 16, in the same area.
Adam Regal, spokesman for the General Coordination Body for Refugees and Displaced in Darfur, said on Thursday that the violence started that morning and went on for hours. He said a communications cut had made it difficult to obtain complete information from the remote area.
Regal blamed local Arab tribal militias known as janjaweed for the attack.
Clashes in Jebel Moon erupted in mid-November over a land dispute between Arab and non-Arab tribes. Dozens have been killed since then and authorities have deployed more troops to the area. Sporadic fighting has continued, however.
Sudan has seen unrest following an October military coup that rattled an already fragile democratic transition. The African country has also faced uphill security and economic challenges since the 2019 overthrow of longtime autocrat Omar Al-Bashir and his Islamist government.
In Khartoum, the country’s capital, protests against the military coup continue. Two teenagers were killed by gunfire in demonstrations on Thursday, according to the Sudan Doctors Committee. The group, which has kept track of protester deaths and injuries since the coup, has tallied a total of 87 killed.
The instability has led to deteriorating security conditions in other parts of the country, like the war-wrecked region of Darfur.
The yearslong Darfur conflict broke out when rebels from the territory’s ethnic central and sub-Saharan African community launched an insurgency in 2003, complaining of oppression by the Arab-dominated government in Khartoum.
Al-Bashir’s government responded with a campaign of aerial bombings and raids by the janjaweed, a militia that has been accused of mass killings and rapes. Up to 300,000 people were killed and 2.7 million were driven from their homes in Darfur over the years.
Al-Bashir, who has been in prison in Khartoum since his ouster, also faces international charges of genocide and crimes against humanity related to the Darfur conflict.

Sudan Darfur unrest

Global pandemic deaths could be three times official figure, US study suggests

Global pandemic deaths could be three times official figure, US study suggests
LONDON: More than 18 million people may have died worldwide from COVID-19 — three times the official toll, according to US researchers.

A study by Washington University in the US examined 191 countries and territories to uncover what researchers say is the true global death figure.

Their report lands almost two years to the day since the World Health Organization declared a pandemic.

Some of the 18 million deaths were caused by the virus, while others were linked to infections or the result of other pre-existing medical conditions, such as heart or lung disease.

The figure combine to produce excess deaths — the number who may have died as a result of the virus compared with “normal” years.

Published in medical journal The Lancet, the Washington study found the global rate of excess deaths was 120 per 100,000 people, though the figure varied significantly across countries.

That means the true tally for COVID-19 deaths worldwide from the start of 2020 to the end of 2021 is around 18.2 million.

The highest rates were in lower-income countries in Latin America, Europe and sub-Saharan Africa. These include Bolivia, Bulgaria, Eswatini, North Macedonia and Lesotho.

But deaths were also fairly high in some high-income countries, such as Italy and parts of the US.

Countries with the lowest death rates were Iceland, Australia, Singapore, New Zealand and Taiwan.

The study’s lead author, Dr. Haidong Wang, from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, said: “Understanding the true death toll from the pandemic is vital for effective public health decision-making.”

He added: “Studies from several countries, including Sweden and the Netherlands, suggest COVID-19 was the direct cause of most excess deaths, but we currently don’t have enough evidence for most locations. Further research will help to reveal how many deaths were caused directly by COVID-19 and how many occurred as an indirect result of the pandemic.”

The researchers predict that excess mortality linked to the pandemic will decline, thanks to vaccines and new treatments, but warned that the pandemic is not yet over and dangerous new variants could still emerge.

Coronavirus

EU foreign policy chief says ‘pause’ needed in Iran talks

EU foreign policy chief says ‘pause’ needed in Iran talks
DUBAI: The European Union’s foreign policy chief said Friday that “a pause” was needed in ongoing talks over Iran’s tattered nuclear deal with world powers, blaming “external factors” for the delay.
The comments by Josep Borrell come as a roadmap appeared imminent for the US to rejoin an accord it unilaterally withdrew from in 2018 and for Iran to again limit its rapidly advancing nuclear program.
“A final text is essentially ready and on the table,” Borrell wrote on Twitter. “As coordinator, I will, with my team, continue to be in touch with all #JCPOA participants and the US to overcome the current situation and to close the agreement.”
The JCPOA, of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, is the 2015 nuclear deal’s formal name.
There was no immediate reaction from Iran.

Iran EU Iran nuclear deal

Kenya lifts remaining COVID-19 restrictions

Kenya lifts remaining COVID-19 restrictions
NAIROBI: Kenya lifted its remaining COVID-19 restrictions on Friday, including a ban on large indoor gatherings such as religious services and a requirement to present a negative COVID-19 test for arriving air passengers.
Though Kenyans should continue heeding public health measures such as handwashing and social distancing, face masks are no longer mandatory in public and all quarantine measures for confirmed COVID-19 cases are halted with immediate effect, Health Minister Mutahi Kagwe told a news conference.
For the past month the East African country’s COVID-19 test positivity rate has remained below 1 percent, he added, attributing this to the rising number of Kenyans opting to get vaccinated.
In November, the government announced that proof of vaccination would be required by Dec. 21 to access schools, transport, state offices, hotels, bars, restaurants, national parks and wildlife reserves.
But a court blocked the move amid uncertainty over who would police it or what to do about people unable to access vaccines. The minister did not mention the order in his remarks on Friday.
Kenya, with a population of 54 million, has recorded less than 35 daily COVID infections over the past week, according to government statistics. About 323,000 infections, and 5,600 deaths, have been recorded throughout the pandemic since 2020.
Nearly 29 percent of Kenyan adults are fully vaccinated, more than most countries in sub-Saharan Africa.

Kenya COVID-19 restrictions Africa

Chinese city of 9 million locks down as COVID-19 cases spike

Chinese city of 9 million locks down as COVID-19 cases spike
SHANGHAI: A northeastern Chinese city of nine million people was ordered to lock down on Friday, as authorities scramble to halt a fresh COVID-19 outbreak that has pushed nationwide case counts to their highest in two years.
Changchun, the capital of Jilin province and an important industrial base, has ordered residents to work from home. One person will be allowed out every two days to buy “daily necessities,” and said it would institute mass testing.
After the highly transmissible omicron variant broke through China’s defenses, COVID-19 cases across the country soared past the 1,000 mark this week for the first time since the pandemic’s early days in 2020, from less than 100 just three weeks ago.
There were 1,369 cases across more than a dozen provinces, according to the latest daily official count released earlier Friday.
Also on Friday, Shanghai ordered its schools to close and shift to online instruction.
COVID-19 was first detected in China in late 2019 but the government has kept it largely under control with snap lockdowns and mass testing, while keeping its borders mostly closed.
As a result, its case counts are extremely low by international standards.
But the aggressive approach has caused pandemic fatigue in China.
The country’s central economic planning agency recently warned that big lockdowns can hurt the economy, and a top Chinese scientist suggested the country should aim to co-exist with the virus, like other nations.
The government has invested much of its prestige in its ability to control COVID-19, however, and Friday’s measures appeared to pour water on hopes that China would soon scrap its zero-tolerance approach.

China Coronavirus

Ukraine hopes ‘humanitarian corridor’ from Mariupol will open

Ukraine hopes ‘humanitarian corridor’ from Mariupol will open
LVIV, Ukraine: Ukraine hopes a “humanitarian corridor” will be opened successfully for civilians to leave the besieged southern port city of Mariupol on Friday, Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said.
Residents have been cowering under fire, and without power or water, in the strategically important city of over 400,000 people for more than a week and attempts to arrange a local cease-fire and safe passage out have failed repeatedly.
Three people were killed in an attack on a hospital in Mariupol this week, Ukrainian officials said.
“We hope it (the corridor) will work today,” Vereshchuk said in a televised statement in which she said she hoped several other humanitarian corridors would also be opened by Russian forces who invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24.
A convoy of about 225 people in 50 cars and a bus set out from the city of Enerhodar, heading to nearby Zaporizhzhia in eastern Ukraine, Zaporizhzhia’s regional governor said.
“We are waiting in Zaporizhzhia,” Governor Oleksandr Starukh said on the Telegram messaging app.
Russia’s defense ministry said it would open humanitarian corridors from Kyiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Mariupol and Chernihiv.
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said that not a single civilian had been able to leave Mariupol on Thursday although Ukrainian authorities had managed to evacuate almost 40,000 people from five other cities.
He blamed Russian shelling for the failure of the evacuation attempt from Mariupol.
Russia has blamed Ukraine for the collapse of humanitarian corridors and denies targeting civilians. Moscow calls its actions in Ukraine a “special operation” to disarm Ukraine and unseat leaders it calls neo-Nazis.

Russia-Ukraine Conflict Russia Ukraine

