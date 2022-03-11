You are here

Oscars add Mila Kunis, John Travolta as presenters

Oscars add Mila Kunis, John Travolta as presenters
Mila Kunis. (AP)
Updated 17 sec ago
AP

Oscars add Mila Kunis, John Travolta as presenters

Oscars add Mila Kunis, John Travolta as presenters
  • The show is just over two weeks out and under pressure to reverse declining ratings
Updated 17 sec ago
AP

LOS ANGELES: John Travolta, Mila Kunis and Wesley Snipes are among the latest batch of celebrities who have been added to the Oscars telecast, producers Will Packer and Shayla Cowan said Friday.
The show is just over two weeks out and under pressure to reverse declining ratings, which last year hit an all-time low.
Travolta may be forever remembered for introducing Idina Menzel as Adele Dazeem at the Oscars eight years ago. (He got the chance to redeem himself on the broadcast the next year.)
Lupita Nyong’o, Naomi Scott and last year’s best supporting actor winner Daniel Kaluuya will also present awards at the show. They join the ranks of previously announced presenters Lady Gaga, Zoë Kravitz and Kevin Costner and other winners from last year Anthony Hopkins and Youn Yuh-jung, who are all expected to grace the stage at the Dolby Theater for the show.
The 94th Oscars will be broadcast live on ABC on March 27 starting at 8 p.m. Eastern. Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes are hosting.

Topics: 2022 Oscars Mila Kunis John Travolta

K-pop fans reunite as BTS gets ‘permission to dance’ on stage

The K-pop septet BTS thrived throughout the pandemic, releasing a series of hits and consistently interacting with their fandom on various online platforms. (Screenshot)
The K-pop septet BTS thrived throughout the pandemic, releasing a series of hits and consistently interacting with their fandom on various online platforms. (Screenshot)
Updated 11 March 2022
Sheany Yasuko Lai

K-pop fans reunite as BTS gets 'permission to dance' on stage

The K-pop septet BTS thrived throughout the pandemic, releasing a series of hits and consistently interacting with their fandom on various online platforms. (Screenshot)
  • First concert at home by South Korean superstars in over 2 years
  • Thursday’s show in Seoul was first in 3-day series
Updated 11 March 2022
Sheany Yasuko Lai

JAKARTA: Elated K-pop fans in Asia are reuniting in celebration and hope after the world’s top-selling band, BTS, made a return to the stage in Seoul with their first show for a live South Korean audience in more than two years.

The “Permission to Dance on Stage” concert on Thursday night was the first in a three-day series, with more scheduled for Saturday and Sunday.

Tickets sold out within minutes, with 15,000 fans allowed to attend the first gig at the 70,000-seat Olympic Stadium in the South Korean capital — the largest live show approved by the government since the COVID-19 outbreak began, as restrictions are still in place in the country.

The seven-member group’s first in-person show since the pandemic was at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles in November.

“When I said you would have to wait a while, I meant a short time, but the period turned out to be two-and-a-half years, so we felt sorry,” the boyband’s vocalist, Suga, told the audience from the stage in Seoul. “It would have been nice to run around the venue and meet you all in person, but the situation is not making it possible.”

During the show, fans had to wear facemasks and could only clap in excitement, as strict COVID-19 protocols did not permit them to shout, sing or dance.

“I’ve really missed you and I’m really happy at this moment. Although we can’t see your faces at the moment, I hope we made your day,” said BTS’ youngest member, Jungkook.  

The show was also livestreamed for millions of BTS fans — known as ARMY — around the world.

For both those who made it to the Seoul stadium and those who watched it on screens thousands of kilometers away, the return of BTS live shows at home is a special moment.

“I think it’s very special to (the boys) and that’s why it’s special to me as an ARMY. And I can’t wait … I’m really happy for the ARMYs who are going watch them live,” Dante, a 25-year-old fan in Jakarta, Indonesia, told Arab News.

Dante, who bought a ticket to watch the livestream of the group’s Sunday concert, said she was hopeful that BTS’ return on stage in their home country would be followed by a world tour.

Also known as the Bangtan Sonyeondan, or “Bulletproof Boy Scouts,” the K-pop group debuted in 2013 and is now one of the music industry’s most profitable artists.

Their catchy, upbeat songs have won them tens of millions of followers across the globe and last month the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry’s title of the world’s best-selling artists for the second year running.

“Symbolically, the Seoul concerts feel like a giant celebration, as if pent-up emotion and energy is about to be released,” Cedarbough Saeji, assistant professor of Korean and East Asian studies at Pusan National University, told Arab News.

The K-pop septet thrived throughout the pandemic, releasing a series of hits and consistently interacting with their fandom on various online platforms.

“I think the pandemic helped BTS to reach more people than ever before,” Saeji said. “With all the uploaded clips and backstage moments, the V Lives (live sessions) and such, fans grow to feel very close to the members.”

All the activity, she said, created a “para-social kinship.”

Saeji added: “Even though this is an imagined closeness, it feels so real, and it can be emotionally very important for the fans.”

Aparmita Das, a 27-year-old ARMY member from Meghalaya in northeast India, said she “found strength and solace” in the BTS fandom.

“Beyond music, I found a family of seven members who understand me and help me in almost every difficulty in life,” she told Arab News.

Like Dante, Das could only watch the Seoul concerts online, but that does not matter, she said.

“There’s a belief in our fandom that there are no bad seats at BTS concerts,” she added.

“Whether you’re in the gold sound check barricade section or within four walls of your room, the experience is ethereal.”

Topics: K-pop BTS Indonesia South Korea

Egyptian Moroccan singer Perrie joins Spotify’s global program

Egyptian Moroccan singer Perrie joins Spotify’s global program
Updated 11 March 2022
Arab News

Egyptian Moroccan singer Perrie joins Spotify's global program

Egyptian Moroccan singer Perrie joins Spotify’s global program
Updated 11 March 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: Egyptian Moroccan rapper Perrie has been announced as Swedish streaming service Spotify’s ambassador for EQUAL, which launched in the region this week.

EQUAL Arabia aims to amplify the work of women creators by giving them international recognition.

“I’m thrilled to be the first Spotify EQUAL Arabia ambassador of the month and couldn’t have picked a better month to release my song ‘El-Sa3a 9,’” said the rising star in a statement.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Perrie (@theofficialperrie)

“It’s amazing to be a part of this program that is dedicated to giving us global exposure and recognizing our contributions to the music industry.”

Over the past year, Perrie has been making waves in the rap scene by collaborating with some of the genre’s key figures in Egypt, such as Abyusif on “Mamlaka,” Lil Baba on “Perrie Taniya,” and more.

According to Spotify, the singer has major fan bases in countries including Germany, the US and Saudi Arabia — to name a few.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Perrie (@theofficialperrie)

Each month, EQUAL Arabia will spotlight a female ambassador from the Arab world to highlight their new music releases.

It is not the first time the streaming service has focused on women’s voices in the region. The audio platform launched Sawtik in 2020, celebrating emerging Arab women creators. Now, Sawtik will be integrated into EQUAL Arabia.

To mark the launch of the new program, Spotify released a short film, directed by Rana Alarian, starring Lebanese superstar Carole Samaha.

In the video, the singer is joined by Perrie and two other music sensations: Almas from the UAE and Dina El-Wedidi from Egypt.

Topics: Perrie Spotify Carole Samaha

Japanese experiences in the Arab world

Japanese experiences in the Arab world
Updated 11 March 2022
Nader Sammouri

Japanese experiences in the Arab world

Japanese experiences in the Arab world
  • From a love of cuisine to surprise at everyday customs — three people share their views of Middle Eastern culture
Updated 11 March 2022
Nader Sammouri

The “clash of cultures” is an interesting phenomenon whereby diverging customs, as well as the attitudes, morals and opinions, of two dissimilar cultures are revealed.

Arab News Japan spoke with three Japanese people who either live in the Middle East or have developed an interest for the region from their experiences. Their comments have been lightly edited to showcase the differences that exist between the two cultures, and the views that they developed about the region as a result.

A particular dissimilarity between Japanese and Middle Eastern cultures, according to a Japanese who lives in Lebanon, is the lack of assistance in the provision of directions to pedestrians.

“A car crash occurred close to me in Beirut one time, and the drivers stood in front of each other violently screaming. Neither was interested in listening to the other. It seemed like a battle of sound, or at least it sounded like that because of my lack of Arabic comprehension,” the resident said.

“To me, Arabic speech in itself sounded like an argument. Perhaps it was a cultural thing that I wasn’t used to, but what really bothers me about my many years of experience in Lebanon is the misguidance I receive in directions. One person, for example, may guide me to the right. On asking another person for directions, they point me in the absolute opposite direction. I was surprised. Where is the right way?”

The resident added: “In Japan, locals tend to assume that if someone is asking for directions, they probably need to be guided step by step. On that basis, people tend to provide the full details, or if possible, walk the person toward their destination. I think the reason is that Japanese culture strongly emphasizes putting oneself in the other person’s shoes.”

Japan has a “certain way of doing something,” whether it is greeting someone or guiding them, the resident said.

“Matters are rarely as spontaneous as what Japanese people experience in the Middle East. Although many Japanese people might enjoy the impulsive spirit exhibited by many Arabs, it may also be perceived as ‘chaotic.’

“I admired how my neighbor once kindly screamed out of her living room window to stop the bus so that I could catch it, and he did stop. But the price? No actual bus stops. The only stops are when the driver meets a friend,” the Japanese resident said.

The lack of formality when it comes to public transport is very different to the Japanese approach.

Mika Miyoshi, a Japanese multicultural consultant, discussed how her love of exploring different cuisines led to her becoming fascinated with Middle Eastern culture

“I live in Tokyo and love Arab cuisine. I frequently visit Arab restaurants and food vendors from time to time, and chat with the owners. Through that, I’ve met people from Egypt, Syria and Lebanon. They tend to announce how their people have a great image of the Japanese. I think they’re honest, and not because I am a customer.”

Some also discuss the popularity of Japanese subcultures, Miyoshi said, while many are familiar with Japanese anime characters.

“There is a limited presence of people from the Middle East within Japanese society, so it is fair to say that most Japanese people are not well-informed about Middle Easterners and their cultures. In my case, I have friends from those areas, so I have a better understanding of Arab people than the average Japanese.

“Some people may think that Arabs in Tokyo are super-rich, but I believe this is a biased image. Others may have been influenced by American TV dramas, and their immersion might have influenced them to think of Arabs as bad or violent people because of the way they are being represented. Personally, I tend to hear about the good characteristics of people from the Middle East,” said Miyoshi.

Kai Ishigami, a Japanese student who attended the American University of Beirut in Lebanon from 2016 to 2020, elaborated on her experiences during her time there and explained the ideas she developed about the culture through her interactions with young people in Lebanon.

“I believe each person has specific characteristics, and it does not always depend on their nationalities. I truly appreciate the people who I have met from the Middle East. In my time there, I was supported, welcomed and assisted in so many ways. Since I lived in a university dormitory, I closely interacted with the students who resided there, some of whom were my roommates,” Ishigami said.

“My first roommate showed me around Beirut, and often took me to local Lebanese restaurants. Moreover, we went to grocery stores almost every weekend to get our daily necessities. The first thing I noticed about Lebanese people is that they are quite friendly and welcoming, even though I am a foreigner.”

While the observations made by three Japanese people about Middle Eastern culture do not constitute a representative sample of the population’s perception, their experiences reveal specific differences between both cultures and offer a glimpse of how foreigners learn to establish themselves in a new environment while also evaluating the ways in which it contrasts with their own.

This story originally appeared on Arab News Japan

Demi Lovato criticized for buying ‘fake’ Egyptian artifacts

Demi Lovato criticized for buying ‘fake’ Egyptian artifacts
Updated 11 March 2022
Arab News

Demi Lovato criticized for buying 'fake' Egyptian artifacts

Demi Lovato criticized for buying ‘fake’ Egyptian artifacts
  • Certificates contain no critical information like ownership history, export permits or findspot, says expert
Updated 11 March 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: US pop star Demi Lovato faced criticism this week for sharing videos of Egyptian artifacts that she bought, but which experts now say may be fakes.

In the now-expired clips on her Instagram stories, Lovato told her fans: “I’m so excited, some really incredible things came in the mail today. These are ancient Egyptian artifacts.”

“Some of these pieces are literally thousands of years old,” she added as she shared the authentication certificates of the antiques with her 127 million followers.

However, archaeologist Peter Campbell was unconvinced.

The cultural heritage lecturer at Cranfield University in England took to Twitter to write: “I have never seen provenance like this. None of the critical information is included. Were these exported in 1869 or last year? Where are the copies of the export permits? Who owned them previously?”

In an interview with the Hollywood Reporter, Campbell said that when he first saw the certificates, he thought “it was a joke because they contain none of the critical information like ownership history, export permits or findspot.” 

An art crime professor in New York, Erin Thompson, said on Twitter that the music sensation “is showing off getting extremely bad fake Egyptian and Ancient Near Eastern antiquities.”

“I mean, who wouldn’t trust a ‘certificate of authenticity’ with the wrong dates from a website designed on MS paint that boasts its wares are ‘in tact’?” read Thompson’s thread.

Thompson also highlighted that such tablets could have possibly “been looted from Iraq, to support insurgent groups like ISIS.”

Topics: Demi Lovato Egypt

Moroccan label Casablanca steps in to help Africans fleeing Ukraine  

Moroccan label Casablanca steps in to help Africans fleeing Ukraine  
Updated 11 March 2022
Arab News

Moroccan label Casablanca steps in to help Africans fleeing Ukraine  

Moroccan label Casablanca steps in to help Africans fleeing Ukraine  
Updated 11 March 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: Moroccan-helmed label Casablanca has pledged to donate all proceeds from sales on its website this weekend to help Africans fleeing Ukraine in the wake of the Russian invasion. 

In a statement on its Instagram account on Thursday, the Paris-based label said: “Throughout the growth of Casablanca, our ambition is to support as many people in need as we can, on every level. Globally, many countries and people are in need of critical help as a repercussion of countless unnecessary wars and conflicts.”

The post added: “We stand for love, compassion and acceptance. The people of Ukraine face an unbelievable battle, and this weekend we pledge to donate profits from CasablancaParis.com to ensure the safety of Africans leaving Ukraine.”

Casablanca, founded by Charaf Tajer, is known for its use of luxury silk and cashmere in clothing inspired by Tajer’s Moroccan roots. 

Topics: Casablanca Ukraine

