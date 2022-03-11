You are here

Coronavirus
Coronavirus

Saudi Arabia's COVID-19 press conferences come to an end

Saudi Arabia will no longer require travelers to undergo mandatory COVID-19 quarantine upon arrival in the Kingdom. Passengers will also no longer need to provide a PCR test upon their arrival. (Supplied)
Saudi Arabia will no longer require travelers to undergo mandatory COVID-19 quarantine upon arrival in the Kingdom. Passengers will also no longer need to provide a PCR test upon their arrival. (Supplied)
Updated 16 sec ago
Mai Almarzoogi & Hebshi Alshammari

Saudi Arabia’s COVID-19 press conferences come to an end

Saudi Arabia will no longer require travelers to undergo mandatory COVID-19 quarantine upon arrival in the Kingdom. Passengers will also no longer need to provide a PCR test upon their arrival. (Supplied)
  'Saudi Arabia has almost overcome the pandemic completely, thanks to the expansion in the immunization drive and enhanced community awareness programs,' says health official
Updated 16 sec ago
Mai Almarzoogi & Hebshi Alshammari

JEDDAH/RIYADH: The Saudi Ministry of Health ended its COVID-19 press conferences, after the country lifted most precautionary and preventive measures related to combating coronavirus.

In the final press conference, Health Ministry spokesman Mohammed Al-Abd Al-Aly and Interior Ministry spokesman Lt. Col. Talal Al-Shalhoub thanked everyone who had taken part in organizing the briefings for the past two years, as well as thanking the media and the general public for their awareness and adherence to precautionary measures to tackle the pandemic.
“The Kingdom has almost overcome the pandemic completely, thanks to the expansion in the immunization drive and enhanced community awareness programs,” Al-Aly told the press conference.




The issue of daily statistical reports of coronavirus cases will also be suspended.
Mohammed Al-Abd Al-Aly
Health Ministry spokesman

From March 22, 2020, at the start of the pandemic in the Kingdom and amid a time of uncertainty and fear, people across the country would tune in to the ministerial press conferences to learn about the virus and seek reassurance from experts about the measures the government was taking during the global health emergency. 
Almost two years on, there have been 225 press conferences featuring different ministries and government agencies.
They included the ministries of interior and education, the Saudi Food and Drug Authority, and the Public Health Authority. Together, they guided the public on the steps needed to combat the pandemic.

Taiseer Almofarej, executive director of corporate communication and awareness at the SFDA, said that each stage he participated in was a response to what was happening at the time. 
“At the beginning we sensed a responsibility during the slogan we are all responsible, and then anticipation during the phase of returning (to normal life) cautiously, and motivation during the vaccine rollout,” Almofarej told Arab News.

Education Ministry spokesperson Ibtisam Al-Shehri said the COVID-19 crisis was difficult for everyone, and even more so for the millions of students and hundreds of thousands of teachers in the Kingdom because of the uncertainty brought on by school closures and the unfamiliarity with new teaching methods.

She recalled the scenes of empty schools and classrooms after in-person attendance was suspended, but also the efforts that were made to reach students during lockdown.
“I felt proud that I was part of the work team who, with the support of rational leadership and follow-up from the minister of education, made great efforts to continue the study and educational process for students and not stop it for one day,” she told Arab News.
Al-Shehri, who is the first Saudi woman to be an official spokesperson in a government agency, said that while social relations were affected during the pandemic due to precautionary measures, people were able to adapt to the new conditions.
“We are eagerly returning to normal life,” she added, expressing her happiness that the crisis was being overcome.
Saad Al-Hammad had permission to move during the curfew period because of the nature of his work, as a spokesperson for the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development, and he remembered how Riyadh’s streets were almost empty of pedestrians, cars, and activity.
“It was making me constantly think about the human condition and life,” he told Arab News.
He said he was happy at the declining number of COVID-19 cases in Saudi Arabia and how life was returning to normal.
Al-Hammad, who also writes for the online Sabq newspaper, said: “The pandemic may have drawn new patterns of relationships and human communication, but it did not shake our connection with our loved ones, relatives and friends.”
Sultan Al-Qahtani, the spokesman for the Saudi Housing Program, felt that his routine had “really changed” since Sunday.
He also said that the lessons learned during the pandemic were useful and had benefits, adding that having to communicate remotely for long periods had placed him in several difficult situations.
“Distance communication is a form of communication, but sometimes, especially in delicate or complex topics, for example, you may need to communicate with others face to face.”
The Ministry of Health press conference aired everyday during the beginning of the pandemic in 2020. It then went on to three times a week, and eventually ended up taking place once a week.
Al-Aly said the ministry would continue providing important information and developments related to the pandemic and that a press conference would be held only if necessary or new developments took place. 
The ministry has also stopped the daily reports being shared though the Saudi Press Agency.
“The issue of daily statistical reports of coronavirus cases will also be suspended. However, the data will be available for experts and specialists on the official website of the ministry,” the spokesman said.
The precautionary measures lifted include all social distancing measures, including the axing of social distancing in the Two Holy Mosques. Wearing masks outdoors is no longer mandatory.
Saudi Arabia will no longer require travelers to undergo mandatory COVID-19 quarantine upon arrival in the Kingdom. Passengers will also no longer need to provide a PCR test upon their arrival.
But all arrivals in the Kingdom on visit visas of any kind are required to get insurance that covers the cost of treatment from any coronavirus infection.
Wearing masks indoors is still required and people will still need to show their immunity status on the Tawakkalna app to enter commercial establishments such as hotels and restaurants.
“Feelings of pride prevail over any other feeling, and we have the right to be proud of what Saudi Arabia has provided during the pandemic at all health, social, humanitarian and economic levels, as these efforts were a model for professional dealing in crisis management worldwide,” Almofarej said.

Saudi aid agency signs two agreements to help Syrian and Palestinian refugees in Jordan

KSrelief signs two agreements to help Syrian and Palestinian refugees in Jordan. (SPA)
KSrelief signs two agreements to help Syrian and Palestinian refugees in Jordan. (SPA)
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi aid agency signs two agreements to help Syrian and Palestinian refugees in Jordan

KSrelief signs two agreements to help Syrian and Palestinian refugees in Jordan. (SPA)
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

AMMAN: Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah, supervisor general of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, signed two agreements to provide food security and housing support to Syrian and Palestinian refugees in Jordan.

The first agreement was signed with the National Alliance Against Hunger and Malnutrition amounting to $2 million to boost food security for poor families.

Through the project, the center will provide the alliance with a donation to secure the food needs of the Syrian and Palestinian refugees for six months in all the Jordanian governorates.

This will be achieved through the distribution of magnetic cards every two months to the beneficiaries, who can use the cards in affiliated supermarkets outside the camps. The number of individuals benefiting from this project amounts to 28,865.

The second agreement was signed with the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organization to provide housing support, to pay water and electricity bills and to cover the rent of the Syrian families with disabilities in the governorate of Irbid in Jordan for three years. The agreement will benefit 22 Syrian families, with 109 individuals.

Al-Rabeeah said that KSrelief, the humanitarian arm of the Kingdom, is the only authority delivering official Saudi aid outside to help conflict-ridden peoples. The center carries out this activity in fulfillment of the Kingdom’s goals as part of its leading role in humanitarian and relief work.

 

Fashion industry exhibition underway in Riyadh

Fashion industry exhibition underway in Riyadh for three days. (Supplied)
Fashion industry exhibition underway in Riyadh for three days. (Supplied)
Updated 22 min 5 sec ago
Nada Hameed

Fashion industry exhibition underway in Riyadh

Fashion industry exhibition underway in Riyadh for three days. (Supplied)
  The exhibition aims to create a significant boost for upcoming fashion projects in Saudi Arabia as it will help exhibition visitors and entrepreneurs in the sector to access a wide range of production technology
Updated 22 min 5 sec ago
Nada Hameed

JEDDAH: A fashion industry exhibition got underway in Riyadh on Thursday to launch the latest technology, programs, and machines used in the sector.

The three-day event is being sponsored by the Fashion Commission and is being held under the supervision of Al-Naseej Al-Arabi, a leading textile company in the region.

Princess Noura bint Faisal, who is director of fashion development at the commission,  attended the exhibition’s opening day.

Al-Naseej Al-Arabi tweeted earlier this week: “Dear customers, we are happy to invite you all to attend a fashion industry exhibit sponsored by the Fashion Commission @FashionMOC. In the presence of Princess Noura bint Faisal Al Saud and Mr. Burak Cakmak @CEOFashion_KSA the commission’s CEO, and a group of senior officials.”

Cakmak told the audience on the opening day that the exhibition was an opportunity for those in the fashion sector to “meet each other, learn from each other, and also connect beyond the exhibition and stay in touch to learn.”

He said: “It will show what Saudi fashion can do and create a new solution and designs that can really stand out, and show how we can be proud of these designs.

“There are also workshops that are provided and I know that it will be a great opportunity for everybody, especially younger designers and brands, to be involved in these workshops to learn about the fashion sector and understand the best practice for work.”

The exhibition, “We Are Creativity,” explores the themes of technology and the future of the fashion industry.

It aims to create a significant boost for upcoming fashion projects in Saudi Arabia as it will help exhibition visitors and entrepreneurs in the sector to access a wide range of production technology.

It seeks to help entrepreneurs to obtain the appropriate information to start their projects and improve their investment decisions.

It is also aimed at helping people across the fashion industry to be updated with the latest developments in technology and tools so they can reflect the latest knowledge and products available in their future programs and goals.

“We Are Creativity” has activities aimed at supporting the fashion sector, including workshops and the chance to register for specialist training courses, and there will be a presentation of fashion projects from large companies and entrepreneurs.

The first day of the exhibition showcased an electronic sewing pattern program, US  technology for taking measurements by mobile, digital printing, crystal embroidery, and other technology and machines.

Some of the fashion industry’s biggest technology and machinery firms are taking part in the exhibition, including ZSK, Brother, Bullmer, Wilcom, and Pegasus.

The Fashion Commission was established in Feb. 2020 by the Ministry of Culture.

It aims to develop the Kingdom’s fashion industry, while also amplifying Saudi heritage and identity, responding to global needs, and having a positive impact on the country’s economy.

Its initiatives to date include the Saudi 100 Brands program and the Fashion Futures event.

Saudi-US operation rescues American women from Sanaa

Saudi-US operation rescues American women from Sanaa
Updated 11 March 2022
Arab News

Saudi-US operation rescues American women from Sanaa

Saudi-US operation rescues American women from Sanaa
  The women had been in Sanaa to visit their family
Updated 11 March 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia announced the rescue of two American women from Yemen’s capital, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Friday.
The women, who were being detained in Sanaa, a city held by the Iran-back Houthi militia, were freed in a joint Saudi-US operation, according to the Kingdom’s defense ministry.
The pair were first taken to Aden, on the southern coast, and then on to the Saudi capital Riyadh.
The women had been in Sanaa to visit their family. They had their passports confiscated and were also abused, according to Brig. Gen. Turki Al-Maliki, a spokesman for the Saudi defense ministry.
He said that the pair were transferred by the Royal Saudi Air Force and were received by US officials after undergoing health checks.
The women, aged 19 and 20, were now back in the US, Reuters reported citing an anonymous source with knowledge of the matter.
A State Department spokesperson confirmed the rescue operation with Reuters, saying in a statement: “We assisted with the safe return of two US citizens from an area of Yemen currently under Houthi control.”
The spokesperson said the department was grateful for the assistance of “our Saudi and Yemeni partners ... in facilitating their safe departure. Due to privacy considerations, we have nothing further.”

With input from Reuters

Saudi, French transport ministers sign MoUs 

Saudi, French transport ministers sign MoUs 
Updated 11 March 2022
SPA

Saudi, French transport ministers sign MoUs 

Saudi, French transport ministers sign MoUs 
Updated 11 March 2022
SPA

RIYADH: The Saudi and French ministers of transport, Saleh bin Nasser Al-Jasser and Jean-Baptiste Djebbari, respectively, have signed two memorandums of understanding related to the rail, transportation, and innovation sectors.

During a visit to France, Al-Jasser met with senior government officials and heads of specialized transport and logistics companies and highlighted the importance of joint cooperation and the promotion of investment opportunities in the sector, inviting his hosts to participate in an upcoming bus transport project offering services between cities.

He said that Saudi Arabia had ambitious plans for the industry as part of a national strategy for transport and logistics.

 

 

 

 

 

Saudi energy ministry condemns oil refinery drone attack in Riyadh

Saudi energy ministry condemns oil refinery drone attack in Riyadh
Updated 11 March 2022
Arab News

Saudi energy ministry condemns oil refinery drone attack in Riyadh

Saudi energy ministry condemns oil refinery drone attack in Riyadh
  Ministry: Supply of petroleum and its derivatives not affected
Updated 11 March 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia condemned on Friday a drone attack on an oil refinery in the capital Riyadh.
The energy ministry said the attack, which resulted in a small fire, happened on at approximately 4:40 a.m. on Thursday and caused no deaths or injuries.
The ministry said the supply of petroleum and its derivatives were not affected, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
It said that these terrorist acts do not target the Kingdom alone, but rather aim, in a broader way, to destabilize the security and stability of the world’s energy supplies.
The ministry reiterated Saudi Arabia’s call to countries and organizations to stand against these sabotage and terrorist attacks, and to confront all parties that implement or support them.
Though there was no mention of who may have carried out the attack, the Iran-back Houthi militia in Yemen frequently launches drones and missiles toward the Kingdom.

