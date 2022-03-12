Abramovich disqualified as Chelsea director by Premier League

You are here

Chelsea shirt sponsor Three announced Thursday it was suspending its deal with the Premier League club after the UK government slapped sanctions on Russian owner Roman Abramovich. (AFP)
  • Chelsea are unable to sign players, renew contracts or sell tickets to matches
  • “The Premier League board has disqualified Roman Abramovich as a director of Chelsea Football Club," a Premier League statement said
LONDON: Roman Abramovich has been disqualified as a Chelsea director by the Premier League board after the British government sanctioned the Russian billionaire.
Chelsea owner Abramovich was one of seven more oligarchs sanctioned this week by the UK following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
The European champions have been placed under tough restrictions due to the sanctions on Abramovich.
Chelsea are unable to sign players, renew contracts or sell tickets to matches, with limits on the amount of money they are allowed to spend on travel to away games.
Now Premier League chiefs have taken action against Abramovich, who is described by the government as part of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s inner circle despite his denials of any association.
“Following the imposition of sanctions by the UK Government, the Premier League board has disqualified Roman Abramovich as a director of Chelsea Football Club,” a Premier League statement said on Saturday.
“The board’s decision does not impact on the club’s ability to train and play its fixtures, as set out under the terms of a license issued by the Government, which expires on May 31 2022.”
Abramovich had already announced his intention to sell Chelsea, with a host of potential buyers declaring their interest in a club that have won 19 major trophies since he bought the side in 2003.
The government is still open to a sale but would have to approve a new license, on the proviso no profit would go to the Russian, who has bankrolled the club to the tune of around £1.5 billion ($2 billion).
Chelsea are already feeling the impact of the sanctions, with shirt sponsor Three suspending its £40 million deal.
The club’s official training wear partner Trivago said Friday that it was sticking with Chelsea despite the “challenging” situation.
Chelsea reportedly saw several credit cards temporarily frozen on Friday while they negotiate the terms of their special operating license with the government.
Thomas Tuchel’s side host Newcastle on Sunday as they look to cement their hold on third place in the Premier League.

‘Humble’ Newcastle not taking safety for granted yet

‘Humble’ Newcastle not taking safety for granted yet
Updated 12 March 2022
Liam Kennedy

‘Humble’ Newcastle not taking safety for granted yet

‘Humble’ Newcastle not taking safety for granted yet
  • Coach Eddie Howe remains cautious as Magpies have opened up a 10-point gap over their rivals in the relegation spot after the 2-1 win at Southampton
Updated 12 March 2022
Liam Kennedy

NEWCASTLE: Eddie Howe insists his Newcastle United side remain in a battle to secure their Premier League status, despite opening up a 10-point gap over their rivals.

Three points at Southampton on Thursday night further eased the pressure at the bottom, and could put the Magpies within a win or two of ensuring they beat the drop — a battle which looked doomed at the turn of the year.

While many fans turn their attention to who Newcastle can catch above them, Howe is not losing focus on the task at hand.

When asked whether his side are now safe, Howe said: “No, we are not because football changes very quickly as we have seen for the positive. We have got to be very grounded, very humble, very level. We enter a very difficult spell of games where we go to Chelsea, Everton and then Tottenham. Away from home they are all incredibly difficult games.”

“What we have done is put a gap between us and the bottom teams — but that’s all it is.”

While Newcastle were the biggest spenders in the January transfer window in world football, seeing improvements and looking purely at the numbers only tells part of the club’s story.

One of the real areas of improvement under Howe has been the belief and ability to win a game, no matter the cost. In recent weeks Newcastle have controlled games, counterattacked, soaked up pressure and importantly, won when they’ve not always been at their best.

“The spirit is very, very good,” he said of his squad. “The players were lacking a little bit of confidence when I first came in due to the position we were in the league.

“This group has given me everything since then, they are a really committed group of people,” said Howe. “The new guys have come in and fostered that. We have signed a lot of good people. The leadership within the group is good and you have seen that out on the pitch.”

While Joelinton, Bruno Guimaraes, Dan Burn and others have taken the limelight of late, there have been some players whose performance and consistency has attracted less atttention.

And one of those, according to Howe, is goalkeeper Martin Dubravka.

“Martin is getting better and better and I think that was due to a couple of things. First, his fitness as he had been out a long time. His return kind of coincided with my appointment.

“But I think in recent weeks we have started to see the very best of him in his kicking and his distribution, his composure, his ability to speed the game up or slow it down, depending on what we need and, of course, the most important thing is saves.

“He is in a very good moment and he will be playing behind a very settled back four, which is playing very well.”

Chelsea financially perilous after Abramovich is sanctioned

Chelsea financially perilous after Abramovich is sanctioned
Updated 11 March 2022
AP

Chelsea financially perilous after Abramovich is sanctioned

Chelsea financially perilous after Abramovich is sanctioned
  • Now there are fears the Premier League club could run out of money after the British government sanctioned the Russian oligarch and froze his assets
  • Chelsea is only allowed to continue operating and playing games under conditions set out by the government through a special license
Updated 11 March 2022
AP

LONDON: Lavish spending, sustained only by Roman Abramovich’s investment, funded Chelsea’s 21 trophies during his 19 years as owner.
Now there are fears the Premier League club could run out of money after the British government sanctioned the Russian oligarch and froze his assets.
A team that won the Champions League last year and was crowned world champions by FIFA a month ago has now had some banking facilities frozen with officials unable to use corporate credit cards while Barclaycard assesses what is permitted under government rules.
Chelsea is only allowed to continue operating and playing games under conditions set out by the government through a special license, with caps on spending and a prohibition on selling tickets that will impair the cash flow for a club with a last published wage bill of almost 28 million pounds ($36 million) a month.
Chelsea officials spent Friday in talks with the government to discuss how the club can continue to pay staff, operate Stamford Bridge on matchdays and ensure the club can be sold.
Abramovich had already announced plans to sell his trophy asset last week before he was sanctioned on Thursday over links to Russian President Vladimir Putin following the invasion of Ukraine.
The Raine Group, an investment bank, is working on the sale process on behalf of Abramovich, who remains owner of Chelsea. He originally hoped to divert the proceeds into a new foundation for the victims of the war in Ukraine, which he is yet to condemn Putin for launching. But the government will only sanction a sale that does not see Abramovich benefit as the government tightens the screw on influential it views as enabling Putin’s regime.
There are potential buyers waiting in the wings, including British property investor Nick Candy and Todd Boehly, a part owner of the MLB’s Los Angeles Dodgers.
“I would describe Chelsea as a distressed asset,” said Rob Wilson, a football finance expert from Sheffield Hallam University, “and the association that they’ve got with the owner is what’s distressing them.”
The only bright spots for Chelsea on its second day as a sanctioned entity were that no more sponsors suspended deals after the jersey backer, communications firm Three, asked for its logo to be removed. Jersey maker Nike was yet to halt its sponsorship. Another sponsor, hotel search website Trivago, said it would remain sponsor of the training kits.
“We are looking forward to a transition of ownership as soon as possible and want to support the club in this process,” Trivago said. “We will provide any update to our business relationship if and when appropriate.”
The statement condemned the “unprovoked and catastrophic invasion of Ukraine” without naming Russia. Hotels on its website could still be booked in Russia on Friday night.
Booking travel is a looming challenge for Chelsea. The trip to France to play Lille in the Champions League next week has already been bought. But the spending on travel to future games has been capped at 20,000 pounds by the government.
Chelsea can also only spend 500,000 pounds on matchdays — starting Sunday at home to Newcastle in the Premier League that the club has won five times under Abramovich. The league title had been won only once in the 98 years before Abramovich bought the club in 2003.
Only five times during his ownership has Chelsea made a profit, according to the respected Swiss Ramble account on Twitter that analyzes club accounts. There have been cumulative losses of around 900 million pounds in almost two decades of Abramovich’s ownership, while annual revenue has grown from 110 million pounds in 2003 to 435 million pounds in the last financial year.
Chelsea has been reliant on the 1.5 billion pounds of loans that Abramovich has pumped into the club which he has said he will not ask to be repaid.
The club can no longer even sell merchandise with the club shop closing within hours of the sanctioning announcement on Thursday. There is also a prohibition from the government on selling new tickets to generate revenue. Only season ticket holders can go to Premier League matches. There is the prospect of the stadium being empty for next week’s FA Cup quarterfinal against Middlesbrough and a potential Champions League last eight match as tickets for those games would not be included for fans who bought season passes.
The impact could be felt hardest by temporary staff no longer being required to work at matches.
“We would like the club to have the ability to trade as close to maximum capacity as possible,” said Dan Silver of the Chelsea Supporters’ Trust. “All these people rely on that (money) to put food on the plate. It’s harsh on them, and the punishment falling all the way downhill is harsh.
“We don’t want to have any jobs lost as a result of this, because the bigger picture is to keep everybody in the club protected and looked after.”
The priority will be avoiding having to go into administration — bankruptcy protection. History, though, could be repeating itself. Chelsea was sold for 1 pound in 1982 to Ken Bates due to financial trouble and then Abramovich stepped in with his 2003 takeover when there were further cash problems.

Belated Russia sanctions show politics and sport cannot be kept apart

FIFA, UEFA and the IOC did not initially cover themselves in glory, but having taken major steps to sanction Russia, it remains to be seen whether other nations will suffer the same consequences. (Reuters/File Photo)
FIFA, UEFA and the IOC did not initially cover themselves in glory, but having taken major steps to sanction Russia, it remains to be seen whether other nations will suffer the same consequences. (Reuters/File Photo)
Updated 11 March 2022
Liliane Tannoury

Belated Russia sanctions show politics and sport cannot be kept apart

FIFA, UEFA and the IOC did not initially cover themselves in glory, but having taken major steps to sanction Russia, it remains to be seen whether other nations will suffer the same consequences. (Reuters/File Photo)
  • The IOC, FIFA and UEFA dragged their feet before imposing bans on Russian athletes and teams after the invasion of Ukraine
Updated 11 March 2022
Liliane Tannoury

DUBAI: Among the many consequences of the Russian invasion of Ukraine has been the death knell for keeping sport and politics separated.

For years the concept has been trotted out whenever convenient for authorities such as the International Olympic Committee, FIFA or UEFA. 

But history is full of examples of politics sticking its nose into sport, and of sanctions that followed. Who can forget boycott of the Moscow Olympics in 1980 by 66 countries, led by the US, or the reciprocal boycott by 16 countries from the Eastern Bloc of the Los Angeles Olympics four years later?

Even further back, politics interfered in football in the 1930 World Cup, the first occasion the event was held, with the participation of just 13 countries due to the distance between Europe and Uruguay, where the tournament took place.

There were other political issues; Yugoslavia faced a problem choosing its squad for the tournament after Croatian players refused to sing the Yugoslav anthem, with the team predominantly made up of Serbian players to avoid the issue.

Six decades later, Yugoslavia was in the news again.

Just prior to Euro 92 in Sweden, the war-torn country was ejected from the tournament as it slowly disintegrated into Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, the Republic of Socialist Macedonia, Montenegro, Serbia and Slovenia.

It was a historical precedent, and the first suspension by UEFA.

Astonishingly, Denmark came in as an 11th hour replacement and went on to win the trophy, beating Germany 2-0 in the final.

The Yugoslav Wars apart, Europe has mostly seen relative peace in the last 50 years, until the conflict in Ukraine.

At first, FIFA and UEFA dithered and dragged their feet, as had the IOC for years, before having no option but to eject Russia from all club and international tournaments, including the UEFA Champions League and the FIFA World Cup qualifiers for Qatar 2022.

The ban on the Russian national team has benefitted Poland, their opponents in the World Cup qualifier initially scheduled for March 24. Now the Poles will meet the winners of Sweden vs the Czech Republic, both of whom announced they would refuse to play Russia should they be allowed to stay in the competition.

Similarly, at club level, German club RB Leipzig have qualified for the Europa League quarter-finals, after the expulsion of their opponents Spartak Moscow.

Perhaps the most significant consequence of the sanctions on Russia has been the freezing of all of Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich’s assets, meaning the reigning Champions League winners now cannot be sold, sell tickets for upcoming matches, or carry out any transfers, among other restrictions.

Historically, sanctions against non-European teams have been far easier for the likes of FIFA to implement.

Iraq, due to crowd trouble, socio-political concerns and the outbreak of several wars, has been banned from holding competitive matches on home soil no less than six times since 1980. The latest of those — imposed in 2013 — came to an end only last week when FIFA announced that the Iraqi federation will now be allowed to hold a World Cup qualifier against the UAE in Baghdad on March 24.

But it is not just home matches they were banned rfom.

In 2009, football’s governing body banned Iraq from all international competitions after the government dissolved its National Olympic Committee and national sport federations in breach of FIFA and Olympic regulations. The suspension was removed in March 2010.

Kuwait, who in the 1970s and 80s were, alongside Iraq, two of the region’s powerhouses, have also suffered several FIFA suspensions for government interference.

The latest came on Oct. 15, 2015, when Kuwaiti clubs and the national team were barred from international competition. FIFA President Gianni Infantino lifted the ban Dec. 12, 2018, but the damage done to Kuwait’s football development, not to mention its reputation, will take a lot longer to fix.

In Africa too, many suspensions and sanctions have been imposed on nations which have flouted FIFA’s regulations.

Most famously South Africa was banned from international competition for effectively 40 years due to apartheid, and were only welcomed back into the football family by FIFA in 1992. They would go on to win the 1996 Africa Cup of Nations on home soil.

No doubt, during conflicts such as the one we are witnessing in Ukraine, football and sport in general are not among the concerns of many who are suffering, but to claim that politics and sport should be kept apart is not only historically hypocritical, but allows for nations and individuals to literately get away with murder.

FIFA, UEFA and the IOC did not initially cover themselves in glory, but having taken major steps to sanction Russia, it remains to be seen whether other nations who have similarly stepped out of line will suffer the same consequences.

Liverpool boss Klopp expects strong response from his ‘bad losers’

Liverpool boss Klopp expects strong response from his ‘bad losers’
Updated 11 March 2022
AFP

Liverpool boss Klopp expects strong response from his ‘bad losers’

Liverpool boss Klopp expects strong response from his ‘bad losers’
  • It was Liverpool's first defeat at Anfield in a year and Klopp is expecting them to erase that sluggish display with a victory at Brighton
  • Klopp is confident the rare feeling of losing will give his players a wake-up call heading into the business end of the season
Updated 11 March 2022
AFP

LONDON: Jurgen Klopp has backed Liverpool’s “bad losers” to deliver a strong response when they face Brighton on Saturday stung by only their third defeat this season.
Klopp’s side were beaten 1-0 by Inter Milan in the Champions League last 16 second leg on Tuesday.
Although Liverpool advanced to the quarter-finals 2-1 on aggregate, having won the first leg in Italy 2-0, Klopp is well aware of the impact of a rare loss on his ferociously competitive players.
It was Liverpool’s first defeat at Anfield in a year and Klopp is expecting them to erase that sluggish display with a victory at Brighton as they chase Premier League leaders Manchester City.
“We are not good losers. I have usually after a game a little speech in the dressing room, most of the time it is quite nice to tell the boys how good they were, but in this game it was slightly different,” Klopp told reporters on Friday.
“I realized when I looked in their eyes I am in a better mood than the players when I came in and I lost as well.
“My first thought was ‘We are through against tough opponents’ and their first thought was ‘We lost’. Both is fine somehow.”
Klopp is confident the rare feeling of losing will give his players a wake-up call heading into the business end of the season.
“I didn’t like part of the performance, especially defensively, and that’s a good point to make as if we don’t defend well against Brighton we have a problem,” he said.
“Our counter-press was not even close to what I would have expected and we got punished for it.
“Do I like the fact that if you don’t do what the plan was then you get a knock for it then yes.
“I believe in humans and I really believe that everybody has a specific amount of self-motivation.
“If you see other guys around you who have something similar or bigger, higher level of motivation you realize there is possibly some room for improvement.”
Klopp has also told Mohamed Salah that the decision over signing a contract extension is in the Egypt forward’s hands.
Salah’s current deal expires at the end of next season and there is an impasse on negotiations over a new deal at present.
“I think Mo definitely expects this club to be ambitious and we are. It’s Mo’s decision. The club did what it can do. It is all fine. All fine from my point of view,” Klopp said.
“Nothing has happened further, no signing, no rejection, we just have to wait.”

Eddie Howe hoping floodgates will open for Chris Wood after first Newcastle goal

Eddie Howe hoping floodgates will open for Chris Wood after first Newcastle goal
Updated 11 March 2022
Liam Kennedy

Eddie Howe hoping floodgates will open for Chris Wood after first Newcastle goal

Eddie Howe hoping floodgates will open for Chris Wood after first Newcastle goal
  • The New Zealand striker scored in the 2-1 win at Southampton on Thursday night
Updated 11 March 2022
Liam Kennedy

SOUTHAMPTON: Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe hopes Chris Wood’s recent first goal for the club will be the first of many for the big New Zealander.

Wood had gone eight games without a goal since signing for the Magpies in January, but broke his duck on Thursday with a header in the 2-1 win at Southampton.

And while some questions had been raised about Wood’s performance since his $32.7million arrival, Howe stressed after the game that he had been pleased with Wood’s contribution since joining.

“For him personally, (the goal) was hugely important. For me, much less so, as I have seen what he has done for the team,” said Howe. “He has been a huge player for us. He gives us an ability to build attacks in a different way.

“He needed that goal. It was a good header from a difficult angle. You could see from his celebration that it meant a lot to him. And hopefully, it’s the first of many,” he continued.

Midfielder Bruno Guimaraes — another January signing — also got off the mark against Southampton in his first start for the Magpies. The Brazilian produced an outrageous piece of skill to win the game at St Mary’s Stadium, with a backheeled volley from a Dan Burn knockdown in the second half.

The goal, however, only tells half the story of what was an impressive full debut for the player.

“He is a defensive midfielder, a number six, but a creative number six,” Howe said. “I haven’t seen much of that, a backheel goal. Goalscoring isn’t really something he’s known for. But he is creative, he can do the unexpected and that’s what he did.”

Guimaraes got his chance to play when his fellow countryman Joelinton pulled out with a groin issue the day before the match.

At the time, that was Howe’s only unexpected injury problem — although both Kieran Trippier and Callum Wilson are likely out with long-term injuries. But after a bruising encounter on the south coast, the squad may be further depleted.

Center back Fabian Schar has an ongoing groin issue, but Howe is hopeful he will be able to play against Chelsea on Sunday.

The head coach was unsure if Joelinton and star winger Allan Saint-Maximin will make Sunday’s game though.

“(Joelinton) has also been managing a groin problem. We hope it isn’t going to keep him out too long, it was enough to see him miss (the Southampton) game. With the games we have coming up we wanted to protect him,” Howe said.

“(Saint-Maximin) is ill,” he continued. “We hope that isn’t a long-term thing for him, but we do not know if that will keep him out (against) Chelsea or not.”

