UAE clothing brand The Giving Movement raises $15m in series A round

UAE clothing brand The Giving Movement raises $15m in series A round
The Giving Movement was founded in 2020 (The Giving Movement)
Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

UAE clothing brand The Giving Movement raises $15m in series A round

UAE clothing brand The Giving Movement raises $15m in series A round
Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: UAE-based sustainable fashion brand, The Giving Movement, has raised $15 million in a series A round led by Knuru Capital with participation from other investors.

The company will use the funds to grow and develop its recently announced children and baby line categories as well as expand to further markets.

The Giving Movement was founded in 2020 with the aim to keep a sustainable supply chain as well as 100 percent of the manufacturing of goods in the UAE.

Topics: The Giving Movement UAE Clothing

Saudi based Qawafel raises $3m in seed round

Saudi based Qawafel raises $3m in seed round
Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi based Qawafel raises $3m in seed round

Saudi based Qawafel raises $3m in seed round
Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi-based perishable food marketplace Qawafel has raised $3 million in a seed fund round led by capital firms AlSayed Group and Khwarizmi Ventures.

The business-to-business startup plans to use the funding to expand its operations, improve and create products and services, as well as enter the frozen food market. 

Founded in 2020, Qawafel links suppliers to buyers in the confectionery and refrigerated market with more than 5000 points of sale currently serving in 188 cities.

Topics: Qawafel Seed Funding

Saudi stocks trade flat as investors remain cautious: Opening bell

Saudi stocks trade flat as investors remain cautious: Opening bell
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 26 min 12 sec ago
Aqila Alasaeed

Saudi stocks trade flat as investors remain cautious: Opening bell

Saudi stocks trade flat as investors remain cautious: Opening bell
Updated 26 min 12 sec ago
Aqila Alasaeed

RIYADH: Saudi stocks opened flat on Monday as markets remained subdued by the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.

As of 10:08 a.m. Saudi time, the main index TASI was trading at 12,596 and the parallel market Nomu was trading at 24,641.

Al-Dawaa Medical Services Co. led the gainers in its first day of trading on TASI with a 13.70 percent gain.

Saudi Paper Manufacturing Co. led the fallers with a 1.53 percent drop.

Eastern Province Cement Co. gained 0.33 percent, despite recording a 7 percent decline in profits in 2021.

The share price of Saudi oil giant Armaco lost 0.13 percent and in the banking sector Al Rajhi Bank gained 0.13 percent.

Baazeem Trading Co. dropped 0.19 percent, after recording an 18 percent decline in profits in 2021.

Across the energy sector, Brent crude traded at $109.94 per barrel, and US WTI at $106.19 a barrel earlier.

Topics: economy Saudi Arabia TASI NOMU Stock Market

Oil prices fall, bourses firm on hopes of Russia-Ukraine talks

Oil prices fall, bourses firm on hopes of Russia-Ukraine talks
Updated 35 min 59 sec ago
Arab News

Oil prices fall, bourses firm on hopes of Russia-Ukraine talks

Oil prices fall, bourses firm on hopes of Russia-Ukraine talks
Updated 35 min 59 sec ago
Arab News

Oil slid and most share markets firmed on Monday as investors turned more optimistic as diplomatic efforts to quell the Russia-Ukraine crisis gained traction.

Brent crude futures were down by $3.05 or 2.7 percent at $109.62 a barrel at 0351 GMT on Monday.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures eased $3.10 or 2.8 percent to $106.23 a barrel.

The fall in prices is attributed to the growing signs of Russia’s willingness to have substantive negotiations over Ukraine.

Share markets firm
The peace talks saw S&P 500 stock futures add 0.5 percent, while Nasdaq futures rose 0.4 percent.

EUROSTOXX 50 futures gained 0.5 percent and FTSE futures 0.2 percent. Tokyo’s Nikkei rose 0.9 percent, but MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan slipped 1.6 percent by losses in China.

Chinese blue chips shed 1.7 percent after a jump in COVID-19 cases saw the southern city of Shenzen locked down and stoked speculation about more policy easing.

Wheat, soybean rise on supply concerns
US wheat futures rose for a second session on Monday, fuelled by concerns that the Ukrainian-Russian crisis could disrupt supplies from the Black Sea region, while soybeans rose on Argentina’s decision to halt export registration of soy products.

The most active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade rose 0.34 percent to $11.10 a bushel, as of 0201 GMT.

Corn dropped 0.52 percent to $7.58-1/2 a bushel and soybeans rose 0.79 percent to $16.89-1/4 a bushel.

(With input from Reuters)

Topics: Oil Russia Ukraine

Here's what you need to know before trading on Saudi stock exchange March 14

Here’s what you need to know before trading on Saudi stock exchange March 14
Updated 14 March 2022
Salma Wael

Here’s what you need to know before trading on Saudi stock exchange March 14

Here’s what you need to know before trading on Saudi stock exchange March 14
  Saudi Arabia's Tadawul closed lower on Sunday as Russia's war in Ukraine fueled volatility in stock markets
Updated 14 March 2022
Salma Wael

RIYADH: In line with most Gulf stock exchanges, Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul closed lower on Sunday as Russia's war in Ukraine fueled volatility in stock markets.

Saudi main index, TASI, slipped 0.62 percent to 12,605 points, while the parallel market, Nomu, shed 0.6 percent to 24,640.

Indexes in Qatar, Bahrain, and Kuwait all dropped between 0.1 and 1.1 percent.

Oman’s stock exchange edged 0.5 percent higher as it announced plans to list 35 state-owned companies in the next five years, CNBC Arabia reported citing the bourse’s CEO.

Elsewhere in the Middle East, the Egyptian blue-chip index EGX30 inched up by 0.3 percent.

In energy trading, oil prices slid on Monday, with Brent crude down to $110.24 a barrel after crossing $130 a week earlier.

West Texas Intermediate lost 2.7 percent to $106.37 as of 9:09 a.m. Saudi time.

Stock news

  • Sadara Chemical Co., a joint venture between oil major Saudi Aramco and US Dow Chemical Co., turned into profits of SR3.1 billion ($830 million) in 2021
  • Alwasail Industrial Co.’s net profit was up by almost 10 percent to SR30.4 million in 2021. The firm will distribute annual cash dividends amounting to SR0.5 per share.
  • Eastern Province Cement Co. has recorded a 7 percent decline in profits to SR201 million in 2021. Shareholders of the company will receive SR1.1 per share as dividends for the second half of 2021
  • Baazeem Trading Co. will distribute dividends of SR1.75 per share for 2021, despite recording an 18 percent decline in profits to SR21.6 million
  • Saudi Advanced Industries Co. saw its profits jump more than threefold to SR91 million in 2021

Calendar

March 14, 2022

  • Pharmacy chain operator, Al-Dawaa Medical Services Co., will start trading on TASI

March 15, 2022

  • End of Nahdi Medical Co.’s IPO retail offering
  • Saudi Home Loans will begin its IPO book-building process

 

Topics: Tadawul All Share Index (TASI)

Saudi miner Amak's IPO attracts $1.07bn from retail investors

Saudi miner Amak's IPO attracts $1.07bn from retail investors
Updated 14 March 2022
Arab News

Saudi miner Amak's IPO attracts $1.07bn from retail investors

Saudi miner Amak's IPO attracts $1.07bn from retail investors
Updated 14 March 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi-based miner Amak has collected SR4 billion ($1.07 billion) from selling shares to retail buyers amid an IPO boom in the Kingdom.

With an offer price of SR63 and almost six million shares offered, the retail portion that lasted three days was 10.6 times oversubscribed, according to a bourse filing.

The company hasn’t disclosed when it will start trading on the bourse.

The shares sale comes at a time when the Kingdom is revamping its mining sector to attract more private investors. In addition, more Saudi companies are going public this year with the Saudi stock exchange, Tadawul Group, expecting a listing of around 50 companies.

Read more: Tadawul Group reviews over 70 firms for listing: CEO

Prior to the retail offering, the Najran-based firm saw strong demand from institutional investors as it attracted SR91.8 billion worth of orders.

Amak, formally known as Al Masane Al Kobra Mining Co., mines for copper, zinc, gold, and other metals.

Topics: Finance Tadawul All Share Index (TASI)

