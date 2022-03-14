Belarusian soldiers pushing Middle Eastern asylum seekers to enter Ukraine

You are here

Thousands of Middle Eastern asylum seekers have been stranded in Belarus for months. (AFP)
  • ‘They entered the camp holding weapons, beating us and telling us we had two choices — either crossing into Poland or going to Ukraine’
  • Middle Eastern asylum seekers have been repeatedly pushed back, sometimes violently, from Polish border
LONDON: The Belarusian military is pushing Middle Eastern asylum seekers who have been trapped in the country for months to cross into war-torn Ukraine, asylum seekers have reported.

Dozens remain stranded in Belarus after they were brought in last year on the promise of entry into the EU. More than a dozen reportedly died during that time due to freezing conditions.

Now they have been forced at gunpoint to decide whether to again attempt the border crossing into Poland — where they have been repeatedly pushed back, sometimes violently — or enter Ukraine.

One of them, whose name and nationality have been withheld, told The Guardian: “A group of seven border guard officers that we had never seen before entered the building. They wore military clothes and, for the first time, they entered the camp holding weapons, beating us and telling us that we had two choices — either crossing into Poland or going to Ukraine.”

The unnamed man said soldiers began to inspect “every inch of the camp,” entering each tent and gathering people in order to communicate the new directives.

“Everyone was wondering what our future would be,” he added. “We are peaceful people. There are families with children. What do these armed men want from us?”

He said: “They made us sit on the ground and the officer again asked people if they wanted to go to Poland or Ukraine. Poland or Ukraine. This is the new way of smuggling people for the Belarusians.”

Anna Alboth, co-founder of Grupa Granica, a Polish network of NGOs monitoring the situation on the border, said they had noticed a recent uptick in crossings from Belarus to Poland.

“The Polish border guards are still pushing them back to Belarus every day,” she added. “Even yesterday, we were in contact with a Syrian family of 10, including a few kids. Unfortunately, we didn’t manage to help them with food and clothes, because they were already pushed back to Belarus.”

  • Japan said the attack threatened the sovereignty and stability of Iraq
TOKYO: The Japanese government on Monday strongly condemned the Iranian Revolutionary Guards’ multiple missile attack on Irbil in Iraq.

Japan said the attack threatened the sovereignty and stability of Iraq.

An official statement issued by the Foreign Ministry in Tokyo said the government of Japan would continue to support the efforts of the Iraqi government to ensure peace and stability of the region.

“Japan will also continue its diplomatic efforts towards easing tensions and stabilizing the situation in the Middle East,” the ministry said.

This story was originally published on Arab News Japan

  • World Health Organization tracking delta, omicron combination variant
  • Measles one of most contagious diseases known to humans
LONDON: The new omicron subvariant of COVID-19 was almost as infectious as measles, one of the most contagious diseases in human history, a top virus expert has warned.

The variant — dubbed deltacron because it combines elements of the omicron and delta variants — has been detected in parts of France and is understood to have been circulating since January.

Prof. Adrian Esterman, a former World Health Organization epidemiologist, told ABC news that although the symptoms of deltacron were not any more severe than omicron, it was more transmissible.

He said: “That means we’re going to see case numbers skyrocketing.”

In a tweet, he added: “Omicron BA.2 is about 1.4 times more infectious than BA.1. The basic reproduction number (R0) for BA.1 is about 8.2, making R0 for BA.2 about 12. This makes it pretty close to measles, the most contagious disease we know about.”

Just a few cases of the latest variant have so far been detected and it was not yet clear how vaccines would perform against it.

In a tweet, Soumya Swaminathan, the WHO’s chief scientist, said: “We have known that recombinant events can occur, in humans or animals, with multiple circulating variants of #SARSCoV2.

“Need to wait for experiments to determine the properties of this virus. Importance of sequencing, analytics, and rapid data sharing as we deal with this pandemic.”

Also in a tweet, COVID-19 technical lead for the WHO, Maria van Kerkhove, said her team was “tracking and discussing” the new variant.

  • Sanctions will be effective only after publication on the EU’s official journal
  • Roman Abramovich is already being blacklisted by Britain
BRUSSELS: Top European Union diplomats have agreed to add Chelsea football club owner Roman Abramovich to the EU list of Russian billionaires sanctioned after Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, two diplomatic sources said on Monday.
The informal greenlight to Abramovich’s listing came in a meeting on Sunday, one source said, and the EU envoys will reconvene at 1100 GMT on Monday to adopt the measure and a further set of economic sanctions against Russia.
Sanctions will be effective only after publication on the EU’s official journal, which usually happens within hours or the day following formal approval.
The West has sanctioned Russian billionaires, frozen state assets and cut off much of the Russian corporate sector from the global economy in an attempt to force Russian President Vladimir Putin to change course on Ukraine.
In what would be the fourth package of EU sanctions against Russia since its Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine, the 27-nation bloc will ban the export of luxury goods to Russia, including expensive cars.
It will also prohibit the import of Russian steel and iron products, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Friday.
At Sunday’s meeting, diplomats asked the Commission, which drafted the economic sanctions, to explain some aspects of the new economic measures to make sure they cannot be successfully challenged in EU courts, according to two EU sources.
No concerns were raised about the new listings of oligarchs and businessmen, which are in a separate legal document drafted by the EU external action service, one diplomat said, noting that Abramovich’s listing “will go through.”
Further Russian oligarchs will be added to the EU list. Dozens have already been sanctioned.
The new sanctions will hit people active in the Russian steel industry and others who provide financial services, military products and technology to the Russian state, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Friday.
Abramovich is already being blacklisted by Britain.
He holds a Portuguese passport, which means that Portugal could in principle refrain from imposing on him the asset freeze and travel ban decided at EU level, a second EU official said.

  • NATO member Turkey shares a maritime border with Ukraine and Russia in the Black Sea and has good ties with both
  • Monday’s visit will mark Scholz’s first trip to Turkey since taking office in December 2021
ANKARA: Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan will discuss the war in Ukraine with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz at talks in Ankara on Monday, his office said, as both countries press on with efforts to secure a cease-fire 19 days into Russia’s invasion.
NATO member Turkey shares a maritime border with Ukraine and Russia in the Black Sea and has good ties with both. It has said the invasion is unacceptable and voiced support for Ukraine, but has also opposed sanctions on Moscow, while offering to mediate.
Ukraine said on Sunday it was working with Turkey and Israel as mediators to set a place and framework for talks with Russia, after Turkey hosted the foreign ministers of the warring nations for the first high-level talks last week.
Monday’s visit will mark Scholz’s first trip to Turkey since taking office in December 2021 and comes amid efforts by Germany to engage with Russian President Vladimir Putin to end Moscow’s invasion. Germany and France have taken leading roles within the European Union to end the war.
“Aside from bilateral ties, an exchange of views is expected to be held on other regional and international issues, primarily Ukraine and Turkey-EU relations,” the Turkish Presidency said.
Turkey says it can facilitate peace talks between Ukraine and Russia, but says that a cease-fire and humanitarian corridors are needed first.
Turkey says it has citizens in areas hit by the fighting and has asked Moscow for support in evacuating them while delivering humanitarian aid to Ukraine.
Russia calls its operation a “special military operation” aimed at capturing what it regards as dangerous nationalists in Ukraine.

  • India has so far been vaccinating children aged 15 and above
BENGALURU: India will start administering COVID-19 vaccinations to 12- to 14-year-olds from March 16, the country’s health ministry said on Monday, as schools reopen across the country with standard restrictions amid a significant fall in cases.
The government also decided to remove the condition of co-morbidity for people above 60 years to receive a booster shot, the ministry said in a statement.
India has so far been vaccinating children aged 15 and above. According to government figures, more than 90 million children aged between 15 and 17 have been inoculated, mainly using Bharat Biotech’s homegrown shot Covaxin.
India’s third wave of COVID-19 cases driven by the omicron variant has receded, with the country reporting 2,503 infections on Monday compared to more than 300,000 in late January.
The health ministry said children in the age group of 12 to 14 years would be inoculated using vaccine maker Biological E. Ltd’s Corbevax, which received an emergency use approval in February for 12- to 18-year-olds.

