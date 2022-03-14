Girl, 7, ‘making progress’ in Italy hospital after UK doctors gave up on her chance of living

You are here

Tafida Raqeeb before her traumatic brain injury. (Family handout)
  • Doctors said Tafida Raqeeb had no hope of survival, but she is now breathing on her own
  • Her parents will soon launch a fundraising campaign to build a brain-injury rehab clinic back home
LONDON: Tafida Raqeeb, a UK schoolgirl suffering from brain damage, is said to be recovering in an Italian hospital after British doctors gave up on her chances of survival.

Her parents won a historic court case allowing them to take their daughter to Italy to save her life.

Two and a half years after a blood vessel suddenly burst in her brain, Raqeeb is alive, having defied the gloomy predictions of her UK doctors.

In 2019, a UK High Court rejected an argument by medical professionals that Raqeeb could not be helped and should therefore have her life support turned off. The court cited the “sanctity of life” in its response.

Raqeeb was then moved to a hospital in Genoa, Italy, where doctors continued to support her. Within three months, they said, she was well enough to be moved out of intensive care.

Her parents, Shelina Begum and Mohammed Raqeeb, from East London, said Raqeeb has now started to breathe on her own without the need of a ventilator.

They said she has “continued to make progress, defying all the pessimistic expectations of the specialists from various different UK hospitals.”

While the Italian doctors never promised a cure, they said they could keep her alive to see whether her condition improves.

“She is doing well,” her mother told the Daily Mail. She said: “Anything could happen anytime to any one of us. A sudden brain injury could happen to your child, as it happened to my Tafida, and it was completely out of the blue.”

The young girl’s parents, inspired by their daughter’s journey, will soon begin a UK fundraising campaign for facilities like the one sustaining their daughter. They aim to raise £25 million ($32.56 million) to build a pediatric neurological rehabilitation center with space for 20 young children to recover from brain injuries.

“There is a severe shortage of rehabilitation and we want to ensure that every child is given an opportunity to fulfill their potential and maximize their recovery, by receiving the best therapies available in a family-centered purpose-built rehabilitation center.”

The Tafida Raqeeb Foundation said: “Unfortunately, the sole existing specialist neurological center in the UK has limited beds for children. There is therefore a huge shortfall and many children who could otherwise be helped are unable to access rehabilitation. The aim of the Tafida Raqeeb Foundation is to set up a pediatric neurological rehabilitation center which will offer hope to these children.”

Next week, the foundation will launch its fundraising campaign to build the new center. Around £2 million has already been raised, and the project has received support from medical experts.

Baroness Finlay, a House of Lords peer and professor of palliative medicine, said: “No one can predict the future — prognosis is a probabilistic art at best. When a child has a brain injury, improvement can happen with expert rehabilitation, but is very unlikely without it.”

She added: “We need to give each child the best chance when they could be helped back towards living well.”

Topics: Italy United Kingdom (UK) Tafida Raqeeb

Mother pays tribute to Abdikarim Ahmed, 18, stabbed to death in UK

Mother pays tribute to Abdikarim Ahmed, 18, stabbed to death in UK
  • ‘Beautiful boy’ had ‘his whole life ahead of him’
  • Dozens of teenagers are stabbed to death every year across the UK
LONDON: A mother has paid tribute to her 18-year-old son who was stabbed to death by another teenager on Friday in Lancashire, UK.

Abdikarim Abdalla Ahmed was attacked by a 16-year-old boy on Friday.

He was treated at the scene but later died in hospital.

His alleged attacker, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been charged with murder.

Abdikarim’s mother, whose name was also not given, described her son as “a loving, caring person who helped and looked after his family from a young age.”

In a statement issued through Greater Manchester Police, she said: “My beautiful boy Abdi passed away far too young and with his whole life ahead of him. He was taken from us too soon, and in the worst possible way.

“My boy was a victim of knife crime. I beg all parents to speak to their children and know what’s going on in their lives before their child is taken away.”

Dozens of teenagers are killed every year in the UK as a result of knife crime.

In 2021, 30 teenagers were stabbed to death in London — the worst year since 2008.

Topics: crime United Kingdom

Belarusian soldiers pushing Middle Eastern asylum seekers to enter Ukraine

Belarusian soldiers pushing Middle Eastern asylum seekers to enter Ukraine
Thousands of Middle Eastern asylum seekers have been stranded in Belarus for months. (AFP)
  • ‘They entered the camp holding weapons, beating us and telling us we had two choices — either crossing into Poland or going to Ukraine’
  • Middle Eastern asylum seekers have been repeatedly pushed back, sometimes violently, from Polish border
LONDON: The Belarusian military is pushing Middle Eastern asylum seekers who have been trapped in the country for months to cross into war-torn Ukraine, asylum seekers have reported.

Dozens remain stranded in Belarus after they were brought in last year on the promise of entry into the EU. More than a dozen reportedly died during that time due to freezing conditions.

Now they have been forced at gunpoint to decide whether to again attempt the border crossing into Poland — where they have been repeatedly pushed back, sometimes violently — or enter Ukraine.

One of them, whose name and nationality have been withheld, told The Guardian: “A group of seven border guard officers that we had never seen before entered the building. They wore military clothes and, for the first time, they entered the camp holding weapons, beating us and telling us that we had two choices — either crossing into Poland or going to Ukraine.”

The unnamed man said soldiers began to inspect “every inch of the camp,” entering each tent and gathering people in order to communicate the new directives.

“Everyone was wondering what our future would be,” he added. “We are peaceful people. There are families with children. What do these armed men want from us?”

He said: “They made us sit on the ground and the officer again asked people if they wanted to go to Poland or Ukraine. Poland or Ukraine. This is the new way of smuggling people for the Belarusians.”

Anna Alboth, co-founder of Grupa Granica, a Polish network of NGOs monitoring the situation on the border, said they had noticed a recent uptick in crossings from Belarus to Poland.

“The Polish border guards are still pushing them back to Belarus every day,” she added. “Even yesterday, we were in contact with a Syrian family of 10, including a few kids. Unfortunately, we didn’t manage to help them with food and clothes, because they were already pushed back to Belarus.”

Topics: belarus Poland Ukraine asylum seekers

Strong Japanese condemnation of Irbil attack

Strong Japanese condemnation of Irbil attack
  • Japan said the attack threatened the sovereignty and stability of Iraq
TOKYO: The Japanese government on Monday strongly condemned the Iranian Revolutionary Guards’ multiple missile attack on Irbil in Iraq.

Japan said the attack threatened the sovereignty and stability of Iraq.

An official statement issued by the Foreign Ministry in Tokyo said the government of Japan would continue to support the efforts of the Iraqi government to ensure peace and stability of the region.

“Japan will also continue its diplomatic efforts towards easing tensions and stabilizing the situation in the Middle East,” the ministry said.

This story was originally published on Arab News Japan

Topics: Irbil Iraq Iran Japan

New deltacron subvariant of COVID-19 almost as infectious as measles: Expert

New deltacron subvariant of COVID-19 almost as infectious as measles: Expert
  • World Health Organization tracking delta, omicron combination variant
  • Measles one of most contagious diseases known to humans
LONDON: The new omicron subvariant of COVID-19 was almost as infectious as measles, one of the most contagious diseases in human history, a top virus expert has warned.

The variant — dubbed deltacron because it combines elements of the omicron and delta variants — has been detected in parts of France and is understood to have been circulating since January.

Prof. Adrian Esterman, a former World Health Organization epidemiologist, told ABC news that although the symptoms of deltacron were not any more severe than omicron, it was more transmissible.

He said: “That means we’re going to see case numbers skyrocketing.”

In a tweet, he added: “Omicron BA.2 is about 1.4 times more infectious than BA.1. The basic reproduction number (R0) for BA.1 is about 8.2, making R0 for BA.2 about 12. This makes it pretty close to measles, the most contagious disease we know about.”

Just a few cases of the latest variant have so far been detected and it was not yet clear how vaccines would perform against it.

In a tweet, Soumya Swaminathan, the WHO’s chief scientist, said: “We have known that recombinant events can occur, in humans or animals, with multiple circulating variants of #SARSCoV2.

“Need to wait for experiments to determine the properties of this virus. Importance of sequencing, analytics, and rapid data sharing as we deal with this pandemic.”

Also in a tweet, COVID-19 technical lead for the WHO, Maria van Kerkhove, said her team was “tracking and discussing” the new variant.

Topics: Coronavirus

EU agrees to freeze Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich’s assets – diplomats

EU agrees to freeze Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich’s assets – diplomats
  • Sanctions will be effective only after publication on the EU’s official journal
  • Roman Abramovich is already being blacklisted by Britain
BRUSSELS: Top European Union diplomats have agreed to add Chelsea football club owner Roman Abramovich to the EU list of Russian billionaires sanctioned after Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, two diplomatic sources said on Monday.
The informal greenlight to Abramovich’s listing came in a meeting on Sunday, one source said, and the EU envoys will reconvene at 1100 GMT on Monday to adopt the measure and a further set of economic sanctions against Russia.
Sanctions will be effective only after publication on the EU’s official journal, which usually happens within hours or the day following formal approval.
The West has sanctioned Russian billionaires, frozen state assets and cut off much of the Russian corporate sector from the global economy in an attempt to force Russian President Vladimir Putin to change course on Ukraine.
In what would be the fourth package of EU sanctions against Russia since its Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine, the 27-nation bloc will ban the export of luxury goods to Russia, including expensive cars.
It will also prohibit the import of Russian steel and iron products, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Friday.
At Sunday’s meeting, diplomats asked the Commission, which drafted the economic sanctions, to explain some aspects of the new economic measures to make sure they cannot be successfully challenged in EU courts, according to two EU sources.
No concerns were raised about the new listings of oligarchs and businessmen, which are in a separate legal document drafted by the EU external action service, one diplomat said, noting that Abramovich’s listing “will go through.”
Further Russian oligarchs will be added to the EU list. Dozens have already been sanctioned.
The new sanctions will hit people active in the Russian steel industry and others who provide financial services, military products and technology to the Russian state, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Friday.
Abramovich is already being blacklisted by Britain.
He holds a Portuguese passport, which means that Portugal could in principle refrain from imposing on him the asset freeze and travel ban decided at EU level, a second EU official said.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Russia Roman Abramovich EU

