Saudi FM arrives in Bangladesh

Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan meets his Bangladesh counterpart, Abul Kalam Abdul Momen. (SPA)
Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan meets his Bangladesh counterpart, Abul Kalam Abdul Momen. (SPA)
Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan meets his Bangladesh counterpart, Abul Kalam Abdul Momen. (SPA)
Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan meets his Bangladesh counterpart, Abul Kalam Abdul Momen. (SPA)
Updated 18 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi FM arrives in Bangladesh

Saudi FM arrives in Bangladesh
Updated 18 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan arrived in the Bangladeshi capital, Dhaka, on Tuesday, the Kingdom’s foreign ministry said. 
Upon his arrival at Shah Jalal International Airport, Prince Faisal was received by his Bangladesh counterpart, Abul Kalam Abdul Momen.

Saudi Arabia and UN hold counterterrorism workshop

Saudi Arabia and UN hold counterterrorism workshop
Updated 11 sec ago
Ghadi Joudah

Saudi Arabia and UN hold counterterrorism workshop

Saudi Arabia and UN hold counterterrorism workshop
  • The two-day event will bring together 55 researchers and specialists from around the world
  • Experts from security and legal institutions related to combating terrorism from various countries are participating
Updated 11 sec ago
Ghadi Joudah

JEDDAH: A counterterrorism workshop began in Riyadh on Tuesday as part of a collaboration between Naif Arab University for Security Sciences and the UN Office of Counter-Terrorism.

The two-day event, “Necessary Considerations for Decision-making to Investigate Terrorism Crimes,” will bring together 55 researchers and specialists from around the world.

It comes within the framework of a deal signed between UNOCT and NAUSS that was signed last October to strengthen cooperation and joint efforts in counterterrorism and violent extremism.

The workshop discussed the obstacles facing officials in combating terrorism, the factors that affected decision-making in the field of combating terrorism, and a review of problem-solving models to conduct investigations in the field of terrorism and clarify steps.

Experts from security and legal institutions and bodies related to combating terrorism from Jordan, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Sudan, Somalia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, Libya, Mauritania, Spain and Mexico are taking part.

Last October’s deal was described as demonstrating both institutions’ commitment toward countering terrorism and religious extremism by strategizing capacity-building on a national, regional, and international level.

NAUSS president Dr. Abdulmajeed Al-Banyan previously said the deal would offer more joint services to the university’s stakeholders, particularly in capacity-building, joint research, and supporting policymaking in the field of counter-terrorism.

NAUSS has organized more than 270 training courses, 22 seminars, and 90 lectures to implement the scientific part of the Arab Convention For The Suppression Of Terrorism in academia, research, training, media, and education.

Through these activities, the university has dealt with terrorism in all of its aspects and dimensions, prepared more than 19 scientific studies on methods of combating it, and issued 50 scientific publications that reviewed the phenomenon of terrorism and the factors that help to exacerbate it.

British PM to visit Saudi, ask for more oil production

British PM to visit Saudi, ask for more oil production
Updated 15 March 2022
Arab News

British PM to visit Saudi, ask for more oil production

British PM to visit Saudi, ask for more oil production
  • Global fuel, energy prices have skyrocketed, partly due to Russia-Ukraine conflict
  • ‘We will be speaking to Saudi on a range of issues, not just energy supply’: UK govt spokesperson
Updated 15 March 2022
Arab News

LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is traveling to Saudi Arabia later on Tuesday, and is expected to ask for an increase in Saudi oil production to bring down prices worldwide.

Much of Western Europe, including the UK, is struggling with skyrocketing prices of fuel and energy, spurred in part by the Russia-Ukraine conflict. The continent is in the process of trying to reduce its dependence on Russian energy and fuel.

Saudi Arabia, a long-time ally of the UK, is the second-largest oil producer in the world after the US, while Russia is third.

Saudi Arabia and Britain have a longstanding relationship and share rich historical, cultural, diplomatic and defense ties.

Johnson is expected to draw on these ties when asking the Kingdom to increase the amount of oil it is pumping.

But London has said the trip is about more than energy. A government spokesperson said on Monday: “We will be speaking to Saudi on a range of issues, not just energy supply.

“Diversifying our energy supply is important, as is boosting renewable energy. There are no quick fixes but we do want to reduce the volatility and bring prices down.”

 

Saudi classrooms to reopen to all children as education ministry ends remote learning

Saudi classrooms to reopen to all children as education ministry ends remote learning
Updated 15 March 2022
Nada Hameed

Saudi classrooms to reopen to all children as education ministry ends remote learning

Saudi classrooms to reopen to all children as education ministry ends remote learning
  • After two years of disruption as a result of the pandemic, the Ministry of Education has announced the official end of remote learning
Updated 15 March 2022
Nada Hameed

JEDDAH: Remote learning will end and in-person teaching will fully resume in schools in Saudi Arabia on March 20, the Ministry of Education announced on Monday. From that date, students will be required to be present in class each day and there will be no more virtual lessons.

After two years of disruption to teaching and learning as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the ministry has directed educational departments across the Kingdom to start applying updated school guidelines, including arrangements for the full resumption of in-person teaching at all levels from kindergarten up. Elementary students were already attending in-person lessons on a part-time basis, for two or three days a week.

Social-distancing measures will be scrapped and morning assemblies will resume. Other in-class and extracurricular activities will also resume and students will be able to pray next to each other once again.

Teachers will continue to make use of the remote-learning platform Madrasati (My School) to prepare lessons, assignments and tests. They are also asked to continue to make use of the educational resources available on the platform, as well as content on the Ain educational TV channels.

Other details set out in an infographic shared by the ministry on its official Twitter account relate to the skills enhancement program, which will continue during the third semester for elementary students, and the requirement for students under the age of 12 to be fully vaccinated if eligible.

About 6 million schoolchildren in Saudi Arabia used the Madrasati platform as the country battled the pandemic. Schools in the Kingdom closed on March 9, 2020, to to help control the spread of coronavirus. They reopened partially, with restrictions, on Aug. 29, 2021. In-person exams resumed on March 6 this year.

Rakayb Jubbah: An authentic Saudi desert experience in Hail

People on the first trip included visitors from Spain, the US and Tunisia. Saudi influencer Ibtisam Azzam was also one of the participants in the first trip. (Supplied)
People on the first trip included visitors from Spain, the US and Tunisia. Saudi influencer Ibtisam Azzam was also one of the participants in the first trip. (Supplied)
Updated 15 March 2022
Nada Hameed

Rakayb Jubbah: An authentic Saudi desert experience in Hail

People on the first trip included visitors from Spain, the US and Tunisia. Saudi influencer Ibtisam Azzam was also one of the participants in the first trip. (Supplied)
  • The northwestern Saudi city is the fourth place in KSA to be inscribed on the UNESCO List of World Heritage Sites
  • The trip is a mix of entertainment and harmony inside the King Salman Reserve in the Nafud desert
Updated 15 March 2022
Nada Hameed

JEDDAH: The northwestern Saudi city of Jubbah has the most famous rock art inscription site in the country, and is the fourth place in the Kingdom to be inscribed on the UNESCO List of World Heritage Sites.

This ancient location, with its spectacular dunes and sandy landscape, is being offered to adventurous travelers as a gateway to the desert.

The King Salman Royal Natural Reserve, which is the largest in the country and the fourth largest wild reserve in the world, is offering people inside and outside Saudi Arabia an immersive desert experience amid the 130,700 square kilometer space.

Rakayb Jubbah, which started on Feb. 24 and continues until March 19, allows visitors aged 18 and above to get a taste of an authentic Bedouin lifestyle.

The program has four trips, with each trip lasting three days.

The reserve tweeted earlier this month: “The desert adventure that people have experienced for so long to survive and look for water resources has now become a journey leading to recreation moments in the desert.”

Ebtisam Azzam, a Saudi radio and TV presenter, was one of the 20 people on the first trip.

HIGHLIGHTS

• This ancient location, with its spectacular dunes and sandy landscape, is being offered to adventurous travelers as a gateway to the desert.

• The King Salman Royal Natural Reserve is offering people inside and outside Saudi Arabia an immersive desert experience amid the 130,700-square-kilometer space.

“Rakayb Jubbah is an adventure, a unique and strange trip,” she told Arab News. “It is a mix of entertainment and harmony inside the King Salman Reserve in the Nafud desert. In the past, people used to go for long camel rides to search for water resources, trade, and travel. Now, we are experiencing the same trip but for leisure, a place where you find seclusion and some mental clarity.”

The adventure includes trekking on camel back for 20 kilometers over six hours, a simulation of camel caravans from the past, meaning participants need to have medium-level fitness.

“Camels, that’s another story. It is one of the greatest creatures and the tangible relation between the camel and its owner, and how the camel understands a sound or a sign that his owner made, is all spectacular,” Azzam said. “Just looking at the camel can make you figure out something about yourself. It takes time to make the camel familiar with a new person and I think I'm on the way.”

Safari trips and adventures require travelers to be well equipped and dressed in an outfit that suits the nature and atmosphere of the place they are going to.

But Rakayb Jubbah took place four days after Founding Day, and Azzam was still celebrating the new Saudi national holiday by wearing regional attire during the camel ride to represent the southern Asir region.

“I brought the southern (style of) dress with me, specifically the black Asiri dress, the scarf, the yellow head tie, and some silver accessories. I took a lot of beautiful pictures on the camel to document the moment and the beauty of the place.”

The trip aims to introduce activities that will help visitors understand more about the reserve’s natural and tourism elements.

It wants to activate ecotourism, as people will learn about Hail chants, folklore dances, and other aspects of the area's heritage.

Visitors will also be exposed to ways of coexisting with desert environments and learning about rare plants in the reserve such as talha, ghada, and arfaj, in addition to dealing with camels.

The area has a history spanning thousands of years and is full of remnants from the past, including more than 4,000 Thamudic drawings and inscriptions.

Abdulaziz Al-Damkh, a Saudi traveler who has been to over 45 countries, was also on the trip. “The trip exceeded my expectations in terms of organizing, the side events, safety measures, and the amazing team spirit,” he told Arab News.

Al-Damkh said that, although he was a huge adventurer, it was his first time experiencing a six-hour camel ride.

“I am Saudi and I was born in Saudi and camels are part of my culture, but this was my very first time to experience what a long ride feels like. Such trips should have been happening a long time ago.

“The first two hours of the ride were very tiring, as some of the participants have not been into such experiences, but it went well eventually.”

People on the first trip included visitors from Spain, the US and Tunisia, and the trip was organized by Pangaea, a Saudi firm offering outdoor activities.

The Kingdom has embraced leisure tourism in recent years to attract visitors from around the world.

“Such events provide you with a truly authentic desert experience. It contributes in promoting our Saudi culture, and it sheds light on Vision 2030 and its goals in diversifying tourism in the Kingdom,” Al-Damkh added.

Each trip has 20 participants and costs SR2,000 ($533) per person. The trip includes camping, stargazing, and traditional Saudi food.

The reserve aims to resettle natural life, develop vegetation, and preserve the historical and cultural heritage of the area, which is part of Saudi Arabia’s environmental identity.

 

Saudi administrative court goes fully digital

All judicial procedures in Saudi administrative courts can now be performed digitally through the e-portal. (SPA)
All judicial procedures in Saudi administrative courts can now be performed digitally through the e-portal. (SPA)
Updated 14 March 2022
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI

Saudi administrative court goes fully digital

All judicial procedures in Saudi administrative courts can now be performed digitally through the e-portal. (SPA)
  • ‘Moeen’ e-portal provides more than 20 judicial services
Updated 14 March 2022
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI

JEDDAH: A court in Saudi Arabia will become the first in the Kingdom to become fully digital when it moves online on Friday.

The administrative court in the province of Wadi Al-Dawaser will no longer use its building as a courthouse after the transition.

Dr. Ali Al-Ohaidib, secretary-general of the Administrative Judiciary Council, said beneficiaries can use the “Moeen” e-service platform, which offers people more than 20 judicial services.

All judicial procedures in Saudi administrative courts can now be performed digitally through the e-portal, through which opposing parties can register their legal cases without the need to visit a courthouse.

FASTFACTS

• Plaintiffs can digitally file lawsuits while defendants can submit challenges through the platform. The two opposing parties can both exchange pleadings the same way.

• The move aims to reduce time taken in court and boost the quality of services provided. It also aims to simplify litigation and improve digital transformation.

Al-Ohaidib added that plaintiffs can digitally file lawsuits while defendants can submit challenges through the platform. The two opposing parties, he added, can both exchange pleadings the same way.

The move aims to reduce time taken in court and boost the quality of services provided. Moreover, the move aims to simplify litigation and improve digital transformation.

According to the Unified National Platform, an applicant with IDs and an Absher account can access the “Moeen” system to complete their court case services. Some of the services provided include filing lawsuits, proving attendance, adding a representative to the lawsuit, appealing, receiving a detailed inquiry of a legal case, attending electronic judicial sessions, filing memoranda, inquiring about a case status and making appointments.

The Board of Grievances, an independent administrative judicial body, seeks justice, equity and effective judicial control over the administration through lawsuits that are filed before the administrative courts. It aims to ensure the proper application of laws and regulations. It also protects rights and applies Shariah law.

The Board of Grievances consists of the Riyadh-based supreme administrative court, administrative courts of appeal in Riyadh, Makkah, Eastern Province, Asir, Madinah, Al-Jouf and Qassim, in addition to 15 administrative courts countrywide.

