Digital project to help Arab communities evolve, thrive using design, NFTs

The First Arabs. (Supplied)
The First Arabs. (Supplied)
Digital project to help Arab communities evolve, thrive using design, NFTs
The First Arabs. (Supplied)
Updated 1 min ago
Jasmine Bager

Digital project to help Arab communities evolve, thrive using design, NFTs

The First Arabs. (Supplied)
  'The collection features the 22 Arab countries stenciled on the borders of each NFT in traditional kufic script, the oldest calligraphic form of the Arabic language'
Updated 1 min ago
Jasmine Bager

JEDDAH: Non-fungible tokens, better known as NFTs, have become all the rage. Last month, the Diriyah Biennale and fine arts company Sotheby’s hosted the Middle East’s first digital art forum, in Riyadh.

Around the same time, a group of likeminded Arabs came together to create The First Arabs, a digital community set up to explore Arab culture through NFTs — but with a twist.

In addition to creating and celebrating 10,000 Arab-centric, hand-drawn characters as NFTs, The First Arabs aims to help support high-impact non-governmental organizations as a fundamental part of its mission.




Arab News scoop: the Woman 1 design has not been revealed publicly. This rare piece is one of only 10 Ai characters out of the 10,000 designs. (Supplied)

The group’s members have vowed to tackle underfunded issues in their communities and build partnerships with global and local NGOs to advise them on their crypto fundraising initiatives, as well as use a large share of their NFT sales and future royalties in perpetuity to support important Arab causes.

Think of them as philanthropic “phygital” — physical and digital — nomads looking to create “an authentic Arab community at the cutting edge of blockchain technology,” working to do good in the Arab world.

They are now stealthily launching in the metaverse and Arabverse. Similar to the culture of NFTs and crypto bros, they choose to remain pseudonymous in order for the focus to be on the community rather than individuals.

One Saudi member of the The First Arabs team told Arab News: “The First Arabs is about the community and not the team. We aim to create a truly inclusive community from across the Arab world, a community that transcends national differences.

“We do not want to influence direction based on our own nationalities or perspectives, and the goal is for the community to manage and vote on key decisions, such as which NGOs to support, and other topics as we grow.”




Arab News scoop: the Man 1 design has not been revealed publicly. This rare piece is one of only 10 Ai characters out of the 10,000 designs. (Supplied)

Physical money is fungible, meaning it can be traded or exchanged for equal amounts: $1 equals $1. NFTs involves trading two things that are not equal.

“NFTs are essentially kind of derived somewhat, you could say, from cryptocurrencies; cryptocurrencies popped up after the financial recession in 2008. Since then, it’s gone through trials, tribulations, tests, and ups and downs, and continues to push forward, and the industry is now very heavily invested in that direction.

“It used to be just small circles, early adopters, and then it moved to retail investors and now, the biggest companies, the biggest funds in the world are investing in cryptocurrencies and are talking about it — countries are adopting it,” The First Arabs member said.

The initiative is unique in the sense that it is Arab-focused and Arab-run, and it aims to help Arab communities evolve and thrive using design and NFTs.

“Each character design features authentic, cultural wardrobe and items from across the Arab world — carefully drawn and designed to reflect our rich cultures. The collection features the 22 Arab countries stenciled on the borders of each NFT in traditional kufic script, the oldest calligraphic form of the Arabic language, to keep our message of pan-Arab community central to the art.

“And, in addition to being the gateway to The First Arabs, TFA holders will own the full commercial rights to their NFT.”

The First Arabs describe the metaverse as “the collective consciousness online.” People, essentially, can be whoever they want to be. At a time when finding fame as a social media influencer may seem desirable to some, others are rethinking how they are identified on the internet, perhaps wanting to share less. By using NFTs, users will be able to curate who they are — and what they are — in the metaverse.

Despite being a world shrouded in anonymity, owning an NFT, even if the person chooses to be anonymous, can still be a status symbol. Owners of Bored Ape NFTs, for example, are in the elite category of that world. Last year, a Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT sold for $2.8 million, equal to 116.9 Ethereum.

A cryptocurrency wallet is required to purchase and store an NFT and the Ethereum blockchain is the host of the BAYC, so buyers need to download that in order to activate their crypto wallet. The First Arabs will probably be working on creating an Arab-centric version of that.

“A lot of the discussions now ask, are the majority of nonprofits crypto native or crypto? They’re not. What will it take for them to be? Is that a deal breaker? Because at the end of the day, what is the goal? The goal is to help the people in need that need these funds.

“So, are we going to say that, no, they only get the funds if they come through crypto? Because eventually, what they need to do ultimately is convert that crypto to the form of payment that they’re going to use.

“The next step is identifying NGOs and nonprofits that focus on Arab initiatives and social work. But the main question remains: Do those places we would like to donate to have digital wallets, and can they accept digital payments? The next question is vital: Will they?” The First Arabs member added.

During the last few decades, Saudi Arabia has morphed from having residents who barely used dial-up to a tech-savvy population, most with smartphones.

Traditionally, many Arabs were part of nomadic groups that collectively belonged to the same tribe or community in the region, and The First Arabs is perhaps the next iteration of that — in the metaverse frontier.

OSN rebrands streaming service to OSN+

OSN rebrands streaming service to OSN+
Updated 49 sec ago
Zaira Lakhpatwala

OSN rebrands streaming service to OSN+

OSN rebrands streaming service to OSN+
  • New identity includes fresh visuals, content partnerships and originals
Updated 49 sec ago
Zaira Lakhpatwala

DUBAI: OSN Group has launched a refreshed identity for its streaming service, OSN+, which will replace the OSN streaming app.

OSN+ will be led by Nick Forward, previously chief content officer at entertainment company Stan in Australia.

Speaking to Arab News, Forward said that OSN had seen “some confusion amongst consumers” over its streaming service and traditional TV channels.

The idea behind the rebrand was to differentiate the streaming service and make it clear that “it (OSN+) was competing with other streaming services rather than against OSN’s pay-TV service,” he added.

Globally, the plus symbol has become synonymous with streaming services, he said, making the name change a “straightforward decision.”

The new brand identity sees OSN replacing its traditional red logo with a more youthful and colorful one in a bid to create something that is “properly differentiated whilst respecting everything that OSN represents in the region,” said Forward.

Over the last few months, OSN has struck various content deals with leading companies such as All3Media International and Endeavor Content. It has also expanded existing partnerships by adding new shows from Sky Studios and Peacock Originals produced by Universal Studios Group, as well as extending its agreement with HBO.

In January, Disney+ announced that it would launch this summer in the Middle East. OSN previously had an exclusive deal for all Disney+ originals in the region but since the announcement, that content is no longer available on OSN’s streaming platform. OSN still airs Disney content on its traditional TV channels.

Forward said: “This is something we have known was going to happen for a long time. It’s also part of the reason behind the new partnerships that OSN has invested in.

“Whilst today is the great reveal, a lot of the changes have been happening over the last three to four months.

“There is a whole range of content deals that have gone into ensuring that we have got a proposition that really reflects where streaming consumption is,” he added.

The rebrand includes improvements to the user experience such as a new and improved interface, and better search and recommendation functionality.

The other area of focus is original content. Forward did not share any numbers, but said: “I have a very strong budget for this year and my budget for next year is a significant increase on that.”

He added that commissioning and producing original content is a slow, time-consuming process. “There will be a handful of projects this year but next year is where we really see us starting to deliver on that promise of creating original content that can live next to the HBOs of the world,” he said.

The goal with original content is to “create world-class stories but in the local language with local storytellers,” while ensuring that it is “really high-level, premium content that can sit comfortably against some of the best TV in the world,” Forward added.

OSN’s first original series, a local adaptation of US drama series “Suits,” will launch at the beginning of Ramadan, followed by the original feature film “Yellow Bus” later in the year.

OSN has also renewed “No Activity” (Elwada’a Mustaqer) for a second season. Starring Egyptian comedy duo Shadi Alfons and Khalid Mansour, who are well known for “Saturday Night Live Arabia,” the OSN series is a comedy-drama that takes a satirical look at the misadventures of cops and criminals against the backdrop of a major drug cartel bust.

Forward said: “I’m really excited by what we will bring to our customers in the next six to 12 months — not just in terms of our international partnerships, but also in terms of that local storytelling as well.”

The new OSN+ app will be available across devices from all major TV manufacturers, as well as mobile and web devices, for $9.50 per month.

Fox News cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski killed in Ukraine

Pierre Zakrzewski (left) with colleagues in Kyiv. (Fox News)
Pierre Zakrzewski (left) with colleagues in Kyiv. (Fox News)
Updated 15 March 2022
AFP

Fox News cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski killed in Ukraine

Pierre Zakrzewski (left) with colleagues in Kyiv. (Fox News)
  • A cameraman for Fox News has been killed in Ukraine outside Kyiv
Updated 15 March 2022
AFP

NEW YORK: A cameraman for Fox News, Pierre Zakrzewski, has been killed in Ukraine outside Kyiv, the US network said Tuesday.
Zakrzewski was killed and his colleague Benjamin Hall was wounded when their vehicle was struck Monday by incoming fire in Horenka, outside the capital, Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott said in a statement.
Hall, a Briton who works as the network’s State Department correspondent, remains hospitalized in Ukraine, Scott said.
“Pierre was a war zone photographer who covered nearly every international story for Fox News from Iraq to Afghanistan to Syria during his long tenure with us,” Scott said. “His passion and talent as a journalist were unmatched.”
Zakrzewski, who was based in London, had been working in Ukraine since February.
On Sunday, a US journalist was shot dead and another wounded in Irpin, a frontline suburb of Kyiv that has witnessed some of the fiercest fighting since Russia invaded Ukraine.
Video documentary maker Brent Renaud, 50, was working for Time Studios on a project about global refugee issues, the media outlet said.
The International Federation of Journalists identified the wounded journalist as American photographer Juan Arredondo.
A Ukrainian who had been in the same car as the Americans was also wounded, according to a medic at the scene.

Protester interrupts Russian TV news with anti-war poster

An anti-war protester interrupted a live news bulletin on Russia's state TV Channel One on Monday (March 14), holding up a sign behind the studio presenter and shouting slogans denouncing the war in Ukraine. (Reuters)
An anti-war protester interrupted a live news bulletin on Russia's state TV Channel One on Monday (March 14), holding up a sign behind the studio presenter and shouting slogans denouncing the war in Ukraine. (Reuters)
Updated 15 March 2022
Reuters

Protester interrupts Russian TV news with anti-war poster

An anti-war protester interrupted a live news bulletin on Russia's state TV Channel One on Monday (March 14), holding up a sign behind the studio presenter and shouting slogans denouncing the war in Ukraine. (Reuters)
  • “Stop the war. No to war,” the woman protester could be heard shouting, as the news anchor continued to read from her teleprompter
Updated 15 March 2022
Reuters

LONDON: An anti-war protester interrupted a live news bulletin on Russia’s state TV Channel One on Monday, holding up a sign behind the studio presenter and shouting slogans denouncing the war in Ukraine.
The sign, in English and Russian, read: “NO WAR. Stop the war. Don’t believe propaganda. They are lying to you here.” Another phrase, which looked like “Russians against war,” was partly obscured.
The extraordinary act of dissent took place on day 19 of the war which began when Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24 in what he called a special military operation.
“Stop the war. No to war,” the woman protester could be heard shouting, as the news anchor continued to read from her teleprompter.
The protester could be seen and heard for several seconds before the channel switched to a different report to remove her from the screen.
Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy thanked the protester in his nightly video address:
“I am grateful to those Russians who do not stop trying to convey the truth. To those who fight disinformation and tell the truth, real facts to their friends and loved ones,” Zelenskiy said. “And personally to the woman who entered the studio of Channel One with a poster against the war.”
Kira Yarmysh, spokeswoman for jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny, wrote on Twitter: “Wow, that girl is cool.”
She posted a video of the incident, which quickly racked up more than 2.6 million views.

PRO-KREMLIN CHANNEL
State TV is the main source of news for many millions of Russians, and closely follows the Kremlin line that Russia was forced to act in Ukraine to demilitarise and “denazify” the country, and to defend Russian-speakers there against “genocide.” Ukraine and most of the world have condemned that as a false pretext for an invasion of a democratic country.
The woman was named by OVD-Info, an independent protest-monitoring group, and by the head of the Agora human rights group, as Marina Ovsyannikova, an employee of the channel.
Pavel Chikov, head of Agora, said Ovsyannikova had been arrested and taken to a Moscow police station. Tass news agency said she may face charges under a law against discrediting the armed forces, citing a law enforcement source.
The law, passed on March 4, makes public actions aimed at discrediting Russia’s army illegal and bans the spread of fake news or the “public dissemination of deliberately false information about the use of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation.” The offense carries a jail term of up to 15 years.
In a video recorded before the incident and posted online, a woman who appeared to be Ovsyannikova described herself as a Channel One employee and said she was ashamed to have worked for years spreading Kremlin propaganda. She said her father was Ukrainian, and her mother Russian.
“What is happening now in Ukraine is a crime, and Russia is the aggressor country. The responsibility for that aggression lies on the conscience of only one man, and that man is Vladimir Putin,” she said.
“Now the whole world has turned away from us and the next 10 generations of our descendants will not wash away the shame of this fratricidal war,” she said.
She urged Russians to go out and demonstrate.
Authorities have broken up anti-war protests. According to OVD-Info, which monitors protests and provides legal assistance to those detained, a total of 14,911 people have been arrested.

Amr Diab stars as Anghami launches new brand identity

Photo/Supplied
Photo/Supplied
Updated 15 March 2022
Arab News

Amr Diab stars as Anghami launches new brand identity

Photo/Supplied
  • Streaming platform tells users to ‘share your voice, the world is listening’
  • Market leader offers catalog of 72m songs and podcasts
Updated 15 March 2022
Arab News

ABU DHABI: Music streaming platform Anghami has launched a new brand identity to mark the next phase in its growth.

The updated look was unveiled at a party in Dubai hosted by Arab superstar Amr Diab, with whom the company recently signed a deal giving it exclusive streaming rights to his entire back catalog and future releases.

The regional platform has been promoting its new identity across Egypt and the Gulf region with the line, “Share your voice, the world is listening.”

To celebrate the rebrand and its first partnership as a publicly listed company, the launch campaign also included a projection of the new logo and an image of Diab on the Burj Khalifa in Dubai.

The new identity was developed by London-based agency BigSmall in collaboration with Anghami’s in-house team. The logo features four colored lines, which the company said represent a “traveling voice.”

“The flowing lines symbolize the wealth of creative Arabs who are out there painting a beautiful image of our Arab world and want to make some noise,” said Rana Najjar, Anghami’s head of creative.

Elie Habib, the company’s co-founder and chief technology officer, said: “An identity is more than mere symbols, it is about the sounds we create in our community.

“With our new logo, color scheme, typeface and tagline we are aiming to lead an evolution in how Arab youth connects with the world. Today, more than ever, we are ready to serve young Arab talent and help them to make more noise, because the world is listening.”

As part of the rebranding, the company is rolling out its microphone feature to all Anghami Plus members enabling them to host their own “Live Radio.”

“Users across the region have been waiting for the microphone feature in Live Radio. Today, they can all share their voice, and we can’t wait to see the content they will generate,” said Mohammed Ogaily, vice president for product.

Anghami has a catalog of 72 million Arabic and international songs and podcasts, making it the market leader for streaming in the region with a 58 percent share.

What does it take for a business to go from #BrandLove to #Boycott?

Both of the soda giants, along with McDonald’s, Starbucks and others, had announced the suspension of their businesses in Russia. (AFP)
Both of the soda giants, along with McDonald’s, Starbucks and others, had announced the suspension of their businesses in Russia. (AFP)
Updated 15 March 2022
Zaira Lakhpatwala

What does it take for a business to go from #BrandLove to #Boycott?

Both of the soda giants, along with McDonald’s, Starbucks and others, had announced the suspension of their businesses in Russia. (AFP)
  • The online perception of a brand can change in a heartbeat but whether this means consumers will actively boycott it is another matter
Updated 15 March 2022
Zaira Lakhpatwala

DUBAI: Last weekend, users took to social media to call out big brands that continued to operate in Russia after its invasion of Ukraine, causing hashtags such as #BoycottCocaCola and #BoycottPepsi, among others, to trend on Twitter.

Within a few days, both of the soda giants, along with McDonald’s, Starbucks and others, had announced the suspension of their businesses in Russia.

This is not the first time that consumers have called out brands over their actions, or lack of action. Last year, ice cream maker Ben and Jerry’s announced it would stop selling its products in the Occupied Palestinian Territory. In an opinion piece for The New York Times, founders Bennett Cohen and Jerry Greenfield said they are “proud Jews” and that “it’s possible to support Israel and oppose some of its policies.”

The decision prompted both praise and hate online, with some consumers accusing the business of antisemitism — either way, Ben and Jerry’s was very much in the public eye.

 

 

 

 

“Ben and Jerry’s has a very long history of political positioning and commitment to a variety of progressive causes,” Robert Haigh, strategy and insights director at Brand Finance, told Arab News. He added that Unilever acquired the company in 2000 and so the dynamic might eventually change.

“For the sake of continuity of the Ben and Jerry’s brand, they continue to be relatively outspoken and committed to (causes), whereas Unilever is a bit more measured in what they seek to do,” which raises questions about brand’s independence and authenticity, he said.

Authenticity is paramount for brands in their conversations with customers and in the causes they choose to support, and how politically active an organization should be is a “very contentious subject,” according to Seth Hand, the managing director of communications marketing firm Edelman Middle East.

“However, one thing to keep in mind is that your actions need to be authentic to who you are as an organization and in line with your values,” he added.

This sentiment was echoed by Alisa D’Souza, founder and PR consultant of Alisa PR.

“Brands need to establish their core values; they need to know who they are, define their identity, be strong in their core values and know what their company stands for,” she said.

Consumers increasingly expect brands to join in the conversation and stand for something. According to a study carried out by Edelman in 2021, for which researchers surveyed consumers from 14 countries, including the UAE and Saudi Arabia, 86 percent of people said that they expect brands to take actions that go beyond their product lines and business.

On Twitter, almost half (48 percent) of those surveyed agreed that it is “more important now for brands to support economic, social, political or cultural issues, even when the issue doesn’t directly impact them, (than it was) a year ago.”

For the brands, it really comes down to a question of ethics and morality versus profit, even though the perceived morality of a business is increasingly linked to its profits.

There are some who argue that the sole priority of a business is to serve the interests of its owners or shareholders, said Haigh.

“Other people often say, and I think this is increasingly prevalent, that businesses have a broader set of stakeholders that they do, and should, cater to,” he added.

Hand pointed out that in the past, many organizations prioritized profit over purpose.

“Even today, not every organization views purpose as a key business priority,” he added: “However, the digital world has changed the paradigm of communications, and consumers now have significant power to hold organizations to account and expect them to use their power and influence to advocate for positive change in society.”

Many consumers, and employees, want brands to play a larger role in addressing issues such as climate change, economic inequality, workforce reskilling and racial injustice. Nearly 60 percent of consumers choose brands based on their values and beliefs, according to the 2022 Edelman Trust Barometer.

However, Haigh cautioned brands to be wary of embarking on “mission-driven brand building.”

“No one relishes this but there are limits on the extent to which you can build your brand on that basis,” he said. “As beneficial as it can be, there is a limit to how much the average consumer cares.”

Consumers might express outrage on social media about the actions of a brand, or lack thereof, but does this necessarily mean that they will actually stop buying its products in protest?

“What people do online and offline can differ dramatically,” said Alex Malouf, a communications professional and board member of the Public Relations and Communications Association MENA.

“They may tweet a negative take on a brand but they often don’t follow through.”

For the brands themselves, the decision to publicly align with a cause — political or otherwise — can result in a backlash.

In 2019, Procter and Gamble’s male-grooming brand Gillette updated its 30-year old advertising slogan from “The Best A Man Can Get” to “The Best Men Can Be” in an effort to address the issue of toxic masculinity. The change sparked fury from some online, with several commentators calling for the company to post an apology and threatening a boycott.

Nike faced a similar situation as a result of an advertising campaign featuring former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick, whose decision to take a knee during the playing of the national anthem before games as a protest against racism and police brutality was a polarizing issue in US society.

“Nike made a very overt domestic political statement by aligning themselves to him,” said Haigh.

The campaign generated a lot of controversy, including some people who filmed themselves burning their Nike shoes and posted the videos on social media.

On the other hand, said Haigh, “there is a very large constituency of people for whom the Nike brand was re-energized” as it aligned itself with a younger, more progressive audience.

In 2015, UAE-based telecoms company Etisalat came under fire for its star-studded #EtisalatChallenge campaign. The premise was simple enough: It challenged users to find a better price than Etisalat offered, and promised to match or better it.

What could possibly be the problem with that? Well, for one thing there are only two telecoms companies in the UAE, Etisalat and du, both of which are partly government-owned.

Etisalat’s campaign hashtag was swiftly hijacked by social-media audiences who instead used it to complain about the brand and “challenge” it to fix issues and problems customers were experiencing.

“Despite the obvious backfiring of the campaign, Etisalat has persevered with the #EtisalatChallenge,” Malouf wrote on his blog at the time.

 

 

 

 

 

 

“In today’s unpredictable world, reputations can be made — or lost — in a heartbeat,” according to Hand.

Although brands should invest in crisis communications planning, this should be part of a broader reputation-building strategy, he said.

“Organizations that truly value their reputations proactively work to create trust with their stakeholders, embody strong values, communicate transparently and address key societal issues,” he added.

