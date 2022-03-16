You are here

Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Russian inflation accelerates to highest rate since 2015: Macro Snapshot 

Russian inflation accelerates to highest rate since 2015: Macro Snapshot 
Updated 16 March 2022
Arab News

Russian inflation accelerates to highest rate since 2015: Macro Snapshot 

Russian inflation accelerates to highest rate since 2015: Macro Snapshot 
Updated 16 March 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The impact of the Russia-Ukraine conflict can be felt all across the world amid fears of soaring oil prices and supply chain disruption. 

The annual inflation in Russia accelerated to 12.5 percent as of March 11, its highest since late 2015 and up from 10.42 percent a week earlier, the Economy Ministry said on Wednesday. 

Inflation accelerated sharply as the currency fell to an all-time low amid signs of increased demand for a wide range of goods, from food staples to cars, on expectations that their prices will rise further.

Weekly inflation slowed slightly to 2.09 percent in the week to March 11 from 2.22 percent a week earlier, which was the sharpest one-week increase in prices since the 1998 crisis, data from statistics service Rosstat showed.

The central bank, which targets annual inflation at 4 percent, raised its key rate to 20 percent in late February.

“Tight monetary conditions facilitate inflation slowdown but, in our view, they won’t save it from soaring above 20 percent this year,” Raiffeisen Bank analysts said.

French confidence weakened

French economic growth is holding up for now despite the energy price shock from the Ukraine crisis, but business and consumer confidence is falling fast, the INSEE official statistics agency said on Wednesday.
The euro zone’s second-biggest economy is on course to grow 0.3 percent this quarter, down from 0.7 percent in the fourth quarter but unchanged from a previous estimate last month, it said.
While limited so far, the economic impact of the Ukraine crisis could take a bigger toll going forward, especially through energy prices.
If energy prices remain at elevated levels seen at the start of March for the rest of the year, the French economy would lose around a percentage point of growth, the agency estimated.
It said early results coming in from its monthly business confidence survey showed a sharp deterioration, especially in the manufacturing, wholesale and retail sectors.
In the face of high energy prices, executives are expecting price pressures to get sharply worse — with the exception of the service sector.

German consumption

Soaring energy prices due to Russia’s war in Ukraine will dampen private consumption in Germany this year, the Economy Ministry said on Wednesday, although it is too early to quantify the impact on growth.
The ministry said in its monthly report that the impact of Russia’s invasion on economic output depended on the duration and intensity of the conflict which began on Feb. 24.

The economy contracted in the final quarter of last year and an investor sentiment index published on Tuesday fell sharply, pointing to a likely recession.

The ministry said accelerating inflation remained a major concern for the economy and that consumers and companies would probably have to grapple with higher energy bills given that Germany remains dependent on Russian gas and oil.

“Since the start of the military invasion there have been extreme increases in the price of energy and commodities,” it said. “Trade flows and supply chains are also strongly impacted.”

Gas and electricity bills for German householders entering into new contracts hit a record high this month and will filter down to the rest of the population, data showed on Wednesday. 

The government of Chancellor Olaf Scholz, which is led by his Social Democrats with the Greens and Lindner’s pro-business Free Democrats as junior partner, had already taken some measures to cushion the economic impact of the war and the resulting surge in energy prices.

A surcharge on electricity bills to fund renewable energy expansion will be dropped starting in July instead of next year and companies with business in Russia can apply for grants.

 

 

 

 

 

US Fed raises interest rate a quarter point amid high inflation

US Fed raises interest rate a quarter point amid high inflation
Updated 16 March 2022
AFP

US Fed raises interest rate a quarter point amid high inflation

US Fed raises interest rate a quarter point amid high inflation
Updated 16 March 2022
AFP

WASHINGTON: The Federal Reserve on Wednesday announced a quarter-point increase in the benchmark interest rate to bring rising inflation under control, the first rate hike since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee said the fallout from the war in Ukraine is “likely to create additional upward pressure on inflation and weigh on economic activity,” although the “implications for the US economy are highly uncertain.”

Pointing to “elevated” inflation due to “supply and demand imbalances related to the pandemic, higher energy prices and broader price pressures,” the statement said that “ongoing increases” in the policy rate will be “appropriate.”

The Fed slashed the rate to zero in March 2020 to support the economy as COVID-19 caused massive disruptions to businesses, but in the past year, the economy has been hit by a wave of price increases and inflation has reached a 40-year high.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell has said policymakers will do whatever it takes to keep inflation from becoming entrenched, but are trying not to hinder economic growth.

Markets are expecting as many as seven rate hikes this year, which would take the policy rate to 1.75 percent, assuming the central bank increases by a quarter-point each meeting.

US bars Chinese-owned telecom over 'security risks'

US bars Chinese-owned telecom over ‘security risks’
Updated 16 March 2022
AFP

US bars Chinese-owned telecom over ‘security risks’

US bars Chinese-owned telecom over ‘security risks’
Updated 16 March 2022
AFP

WASHINGTON: US regulators on Wednesday stripped Chinese state-owned Pacific Networks of its telecommunications license, the latest blow in the simmering confrontation between Beijing and Washington.

Washington had previously revoked the permits of China Telecom and China Unicom, and the Federal Communications Commission has now given 60 days to Pacific and its subsidiary ComNet to cut service.

“The companies’ ownership and control by the Chinese government raise significant national security and law enforcement risks,” the FCC said in a statement, adding Beijing could monitor or disrupt US communications.

ComNet did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

The revocation of Pacific’s operating authority comes as US President Joe Biden has pressed ahead with a strategy of confronting China broadly in line with that of his predecessor Donald Trump, whose approach sent tensions soaring.

China Telecom is China’s largest fixed-line operator, but it had faced trouble in the US for years, particularly during Trump’s presidency, as his administration repeatedly clashed with Beijing over trade.

The telecoms companies have fought back against the restrictions, with China Unicom saying in a statement in January that the FCC’s decision was “without any justifiable grounds and without affording required due process.”

Ukraine crisis could be a boon for GCC countries and oil companies alike

Ukraine crisis could be a boon for GCC countries and oil companies alike
Updated 16 March 2022
Mona Alami

Ukraine crisis could be a boon for GCC countries and oil companies alike

Ukraine crisis could be a boon for GCC countries and oil companies alike
Updated 16 March 2022
Mona Alami

RIYADH: The ongoing Ukraine-Russia crisis that has unsettled the energy market, mainly in Europe, could turn out to be a boon for oil companies and hydrocarbon producing nations as the soaring oil prices are set to bolster their revenues amidst fear of prolonged war.

Oil prices were already high and had surged close to $140 per barrel on March 7 after the US announced an import ban on Russian oil and gas, with the EU and UK imposing drastic restrictions on hydrocarbons imports.

Although the oil prices fell below $100 at $89.13 per barrel on Brent crude, and $84.90 per barrel on WTI, as of 3:30 p.m. Saudi time on March 15,  the chances of prices rising again still loom.

“Prices can go to unprecedented heights if the situation continues to deteriorate,” Yousef Alshammari, a senior research fellow at Imperial College London and CEO of CMarkits, told Arab News. 

If Russia decides to halt its gas supplies, he warned the situation can be worse because there will be switching to coal and oil, “which means soaring prices.”

It is hard to say where prices will go, said Qamar Energy CEO Robin Mills, adding that “it depends on the scenario.”

“They have fallen back recently on the ideas of an OPEC production increase. But if Russian exports are significantly disrupted, you can expect prices to go over $150,” he warned during an interview with Arab News.

Disrupting Russian exports

But market disruptions are shooting prices up.

Mills pointed out that sanctions fear have already disrupted Russian exports, even though these don't target oil directly. 

“It is true that the UK and the US have banned imports of Russian oil, but they don't import large quantities.”

Yet, he warned that financing sanctions, self-sanctioning and war risk in the Black Sea are all likely to affect Russian exports.

This could result in high crude prices, which means that oil companies will benefit from major surpluses this year following the pandemic, said Alshammari, adding that this can also lead to new investments in conventional and new energies.

But some oil companies have been negatively impacted by the crisis, as they held large operations in Russia.

BP said it was selling its 20 percent stake in Rosneft, the Russian national oil company, in late February. This followed Shell deciding to offload its Russian business by exiting its joint ventures in the country. The company also declared it would stop purchasing Russian oil. At the same time, Exxon Mobil announced that it was closing down its Russian operations.  

Incidentally, all three companies stayed back in Russia despite the US sanctions after Moscow annexed Crimea in 2014. Yet, these companies this time felt that the risk of staying in Russia outweighed the financial benefits that their presence could bring.

“The major oil companies which withdrew from Russia have lost, particularly BP, also Shell, ExxonMobil, and to a smaller extent Equinor as well as Wintershall. But they will all gain (again) probably more than proportionately from the rise in prices,” remarked Mills.

GCC companies to gain

Other companies in the GCC region are well-positioned to gain in the face of this crisis.

“GCC oil companies will benefit from the much higher prices, and Aramco and ADNOC at least will get the policy and budget boost to increase production (which they were already working on),” pointed out Mills.

Qamar Energy CEO, nonetheless, underlined that no one has really gained in terms of market share so far. OPEC countries, he explained, will gain market share if they decide to increase production (significantly). And, US shale will gain as well when it begins investing more actively in drilling.

That’s because high oil prices allow oil shale production to become more cost-effective, as oil shale exploitation is generally more expensive.

“All the major oil companies outside Russia are benefiting strongly in revenue gains,” underscored Mills.

One must keep in mind that Europe is heavily reliant on Russian energy. In 2021, 38 percent of the natural gas used by the EU originated from Russia, according to Bruegel, a Brussels-based Think Tank.

This means that with sanctions imposed on Russia, importing countries will have to seek other energy sources, mainly in the GCC.

Besides oil, this includes liquefied natural gas that can be transported by ship. In January, the EU initiated talks with Qatar over providing natural gas supplies.

In addition, the EU announced in March that it would cut Russian gas imports by two-thirds by 2023.

Investment in sustainable energy   

But will the current oil bonanza mean less investment in the GCC to sustainable energy solution?

Not necessarily, it seems, say experts.

The GCC countries have geared up their sustainable energy projects in the last few years. For example, Saudi Arabia has put in place its National Renewable Energy Program as part of Vision 2030. The program’s goal is to increase the Kingdom's share of renewable energy production and reduce carbon emissions.

Through the program, as outlined under Vision 2030, the Ministry of Energy is working to minimize the use of liquid fuel and diversify the national energy mix dedicated to electricity production. It also aims at increasing the share of natural gas and renewable energy sources to approximately 50 percent by 2030.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, vice president and prime minister of the UAE and ruler of Dubai, announced in October of last year that his country’s goal was to reach net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

Alshammari pointed out that high oil prices will serve to strengthen the diversification plans.

“We already saw major announcements by the Saudi government on alternative energy, despite high oil prices including blue and green hydrogen, tourism and entertainment and minerals,” he added.

Also, the Kingdom is focusing on localizing technology, meaning the creation of manufacturing hubs to make products that are currently imported, Alshammari explained.

For Mills, investment in sustainability will vary from country to country in the GCC.

“In the case of Saudi and the UAE at least, this will strengthen investment for diversification. We don’t yet see a major change in oil and gas investment plans by any of the GCC countries,” he concluded.

Kuwait has stockpile of basic materials enough for a year, official says

Kuwait has stockpile of basic materials enough for a year, official says
Updated 16 March 2022
Arab News

Kuwait has stockpile of basic materials enough for a year, official says

Kuwait has stockpile of basic materials enough for a year, official says
Updated 16 March 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Kuwait has a strategic stockpile of about 80 percent of basic materials — foodstuff and industrial items — sufficient for 8 months to a year, director of the country’s Public Authority for Industry told Al Arabiya.

The current surge in prices of commodities is driven by the global crisis and the government is taking measures to ensure stability in prices, Abdulkarim Taqi said.

The Kuwaiti official said this can also be achieved through the establishment of a special body to assess inflation in all sectors. 

Taqi said there are no current laws in Kuwait that could prevent a hike in the prices of imported goods and products.

To limit the surge in prices, the official said there has to be international agreements that guarantee the stability of prices in times of crises. 

Countries such as Switzerland and Brazil were able to ensure price stability through an emergency fund that intervened to support some basic products, he added.

Oil price rise set to bump Gulf countries' public finances: IMF

Oil price rise set to bump Gulf countries’ public finances: IMF
Updated 16 March 2022
Arab News

Oil price rise set to bump Gulf countries’ public finances: IMF

Oil price rise set to bump Gulf countries’ public finances: IMF
Updated 16 March 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Every $10 increase in oil prices raises the Gulf states’ budgets by 3.25 percent to improve their public finances, International Monetary Fund’s director of the Middle East and Central Asia department told Alarabiya. 

Jihad Azour added that the $10 increase in oil prices will also enlarge the Gulf’s trade balance by 4.2 percent.

The IMF is expecting an economic recovery this year, but work must be done to revitalize the role of the private sector, he explained. 

He noted that the fund is ready to help countries whose budgets were affected by the Ukrainian war, adding that it is in contact with the region’s countries to secure policy and financial support if required. 

 

