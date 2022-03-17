You are here

  • Home
  • Hungary PM flags arrival of ‘bigger wave’ of Ukraine refugees next week

Hungary PM flags arrival of ‘bigger wave’ of Ukraine refugees next week

Hungary PM flags arrival of ‘bigger wave’ of Ukraine refugees next week
Orban, who faces elections on April 3, did not say in Wednesday’s comments why he expected more refugees next week. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/bw8w8

Updated 1 min 12 sec ago
Reuters

Hungary PM flags arrival of ‘bigger wave’ of Ukraine refugees next week

Hungary PM flags arrival of ‘bigger wave’ of Ukraine refugees next week
  • Orban said more border guards would be posted there next week to handle an increased number of refugees
Updated 1 min 12 sec ago
Reuters

BUDAPEST: Hungary expects a “bigger wave” of refugees to arrive from Ukraine next week, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on a video posted on his Facebook page.
Visiting a border crossing point near Hungary’s border with Romania and Ukraine, Orban said more border guards would be posted there next week to handle an increased number of refugees.
Orban, who faces elections on April 3, did not say in Wednesday’s comments why he expected more refugees next week.
Over the past week the number of Ukrainian refugees arriving to Hungary has fallen substantially.

Topics: Hungary Ukraine Ukrainian refugees

Related

Ukraine’s child refugees a huge challenge for host countries
World
Ukraine’s child refugees a huge challenge for host countries

Thailand faces early election as coalition cracks widen

Thailand faces early election as coalition cracks widen
Updated 17 March 2022
AFP

Thailand faces early election as coalition cracks widen

Thailand faces early election as coalition cracks widen
  • PM Prayut Chan-O-Cha heads a sprawling coalition facing criticism over his mismanagement of COVID-19
Updated 17 March 2022
AFP

BANGKOK: Thailand’s embattled prime minister will hold talks with party leaders in his ruling coalition Thursday as he seeks to control growing divisions that could lead to early elections later this year.
Prayut Chan-O-Cha heads a sprawling coalition facing criticism over his mismanagement of COVID-19, a pandemic economy still in the doldrums and simmering tensions over huge 2021 pro-democracy protests that have dominated the past 12 months.
The turbulent political atmosphere in Southeast Asia’s second-largest economy has seen a weakened opposition agitate for the prime minister to step down, calling for a no-confidence debate when parliament resumes in May.
And on Monday, Prayut’s one-time mentor, Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwan, said early elections could be held after Thailand hosts the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in November.
While the deputy prime minister has no power over when polls are held, it is the first government indication on the date of national elections — months ahead of Prayut’s term ending in March 2023.
Speaking after his deputy’s remarks, Prayut refused to comment on a possible election date.
If polls are held after the APEC summit — or sooner — analysts say they could return an unfavorable result for Prayut.
“A lot of Thais want to see General Prayut out of office,” said professor Thitinan Pongsudhirak at Bangkok’s Chulalongkorn University.
“The economy is not doing well. The population still remembers the early pandemic incompetence when there were no vaccines in the country.”
Thailand’s economy has been hammered by the pandemic, growing by just 1.6 percent last year after a 6.2 percent contraction in 2020 — its worst performance since the 1997 Asian financial crisis.
Paul Chambers, of the Center of ASEAN Community Studies at Naresuan University in Thailand, believes the longer the premier can stave off elections, the better it will be for him.
“Prayut is so unpopular today that he could only be re-elected with the Senate’s help,” he said, a reference to Bangkok’s second chamber, which is stacked with pro-government figures.
“Thus, waiting as long as possible for the Senate to help him win re-election best helps Prayut sustain his power.”
The former army chief, who led a 2014 coup before taking power as prime minister after the 2019 election, leads a 16-party coalition that holds 248 seats compared with the opposition’s 208.
But his base is fragmenting. In January, a faction of 20 MPs from his Palang Pracharat party was kicked out over internal squabbles.
And last month, seven ministers from a junior coalition party refused to attend a cabinet meeting in a row over an extension to the concession for Bangkok’s Sky Train urban railway.
Prayut has sought to buttress his coalition by reaching out to smaller groups and must drum up enough support to survive a no-confidence debate tabled by the opposition when parliament reconvenes in May.
Titipol Phakdeewanich, dean of the political science faculty at Ubon Ratchathani University, said the mechanism was more of a pressure gauge for the opposition, and not likely to bring down the government.
In any case, the constitution drafted in 2017 tilts the scales in favor of pro-military parties.
In 2019, Prayut’s party was only the second-largest in terms of seats, but with the help of the Senate, stuffed with supporters, managed to form a coalition.

Topics: Thailand

Related

Thai opposition urges rejection of pro-junta coalition
World
Thai opposition urges rejection of pro-junta coalition
Thai king endorses new cabinet weeks after disputed election
World
Thai king endorses new cabinet weeks after disputed election

Arab embassies in Japan check on citizens’ safety after massive earthquake

Arab embassies in Japan check on citizens’ safety after massive earthquake
Updated 17 March 2022
Arab News Japan

Arab embassies in Japan check on citizens’ safety after massive earthquake

Arab embassies in Japan check on citizens’ safety after massive earthquake
  • The intense quake left many areas in the country without electricity and is so far known to have claimed the lives of four people, with 97 injured, according to Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida
Updated 17 March 2022
Arab News Japan

DUBAI: Several embassies from the Arab world in Japan are calling for the safety of their citizens and providing helplines in case of emergencies after an earthquake with a magnitude of 7.4 hit parts of northeastern Japan. 

The intense quake left many areas in the country without electricity and is so far known to have claimed the lives of four people, with 97 injured, according to Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

The government set up a quake response task force at the crisis management center of the prime minister’s office after the quake. Arab embassies are following developments diligently and keeping its citizens updated.

The Embassy of Saudi Arabia in Japan tweeted that they were following up on the effects of the earthquake and stressing the safety of its citizens. 

Similarly, the UAE’s embassy in Tokyo provided a helpline telephone number to ensure its citizens are safely sheltered. 

The Embassy of Kuwait in Tokyo tweeted it was following thoroughly the developments of the aftermath of the powerful earthquake. It also called on citizens to abide by the instructions of local Japanese authorities.

The Embassy of Bahrain in Japan tweeted calling on its citizens to follow all instructions, especially considering the tsunami warning.

The Jordanian Embassy in Japan also tweeted asking Jordanian citizens to follow the utmost precaution and abide by local authorities’ instructions.

This article originally published in Japanese on Arab News Japan

Topics: Japan earthquake

Related

Thousands of households without power in northeast Japan after earthquake kills four
World
Thousands of households without power in northeast Japan after earthquake kills four
Abu Dhabi crown prince to Japanese PM: UAE keen to maintain energy security, global markets stability
Middle-East
Abu Dhabi crown prince to Japanese PM: UAE keen to maintain energy security, global markets stability

South Korea looks to end COVID-19 restrictions despite record surge in cases, deaths

South Korea looks to end COVID-19 restrictions despite record surge in cases, deaths
Updated 17 March 2022
Reuters

South Korea looks to end COVID-19 restrictions despite record surge in cases, deaths

South Korea looks to end COVID-19 restrictions despite record surge in cases, deaths
  • Highly infectious omicron variant was driving the record wave of infections
Updated 17 March 2022
Reuters

SEOUL: South Korea recorded a record 621,328 new daily COVID-19 cases and a daily record 429 deaths, authorities said on Thursday, as the country which once took an aggressive anti-pandemic approach is set to end COVID-19 restrictions.
The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said the highly infectious omicron variant was driving the record wave of infections and while a public survey revealed many expected to catch the virus, few feared serious health consequences.
Daily infections are far higher than health authorities had predicted. On Wednesday the government said it expected the wave to top out with daily cases in the mid-400,000. Less than a month ago it had predicted the peak of the wave would come in mid-March at 140,000-270,000 daily cases.
KDCA official Lee Sang-won said some 70,000 cases and 200 deaths were missing in tallies over the past couple of days, apologizing for errors in its compiling procedures. But he said the current wave has been stronger than expected and could continue to beat its predictions.
Despite the numbers, the government shows no sign of rethinking plans to remove almost all social distancing restrictions in coming days and weeks, and public opinion appears to support those moves.
It has pushed back a curfew on eateries to 11 p.m., stopped enforcing vaccine passes, and plans to drop a quarantine for vaccinated travelers arriving from overseas.
A decision on whether to ease further measures, such as a current six-person limit on private gatherings, is expected as early as Friday. South Korea also mandates masks in all public indoor and outdoor spaces.
Though it never adopted a “zero COVID-19” policy and never imposed wide lockdowns, South Korea once used aggressive tracking, tracing, and quarantines to control new cases. That has been largely ended or scaled back, though it still tests widely.
South Korea has avoided the crisis unfolding in places like Hong Kong, limiting deaths and serious cases largely through widespread vaccination, experts have said.
Nearly 63 percent of the country’s 52 million residents had received booster shots, with 86.6 percent of the population fully vaccinated, the KDCA said.
A government analysis of some 141,000 omicron cases reported in the country over the past year showed that there were no deaths among people under 60 who had received a booster shot, Son Young-rae, a health ministry official, said on Wednesday, adding that COVID-19 could be treated like the seasonal flu.
“We see this could be the last major crisis in our COVID-19 responses, and if we overcome this crisis, it would bring us nearer to normal lives,” Son told a briefing.
In a survey released on Tuesday by Seoul National University’s graduate school of public health, the number of South Koreans who think they are likely to contract the virus was the highest since its surveys began in January 2020, at around 28 percent, but the number of those who worry about a serious health impact from the infection was the lowest, at about 48 percent.
“People’s awareness about the virus’ danger has clearly changed,” said professor Yoo Myung-soon who led the study.
“Despite the omicron variant’s much higher infectivity than Delta, its relatively low fatality appears to have alleviated people’s concerns.”

Topics: South Korea Coronavirus

Related

South Korea slightly eases distancing but warns of omicron surge
World
South Korea slightly eases distancing but warns of omicron surge
South Korea’s daily COVID-19 cases surge as new testing scheme begins
World
South Korea’s daily COVID-19 cases surge as new testing scheme begins

UK approves AstraZeneca’s antibody-based COVID-19 treatment

UK approves AstraZeneca’s antibody-based COVID-19 treatment
Updated 17 March 2022
Reuters

UK approves AstraZeneca’s antibody-based COVID-19 treatment

UK approves AstraZeneca’s antibody-based COVID-19 treatment
  • Evusheld was already authorized in the US to prevent COVID-19 infections in individuals with weak immune systems or a history of severe side effects from coronavirus vaccines
Updated 17 March 2022
Reuters

Britain’s medicines regulator said on Thursday it had approved AstraZeneca’s antibody-based COVID-19 treatment for patients with poor immune response, marking a major step in the fight against the pandemic.
The decision to grant approval for the treatment was endorsed by the government’s independent expert scientific advisory body after reviewing the evidence, the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) said.
AstraZeneca’s antibody cocktail, branded Evusheld, has already been authorized in the United States to prevent COVID-19 infections in individuals with weak immune systems or a history of severe side effects from coronavirus vaccines. 

 

 

 

Topics: Evusheld COVID-19 treatment COVID-19

Related

Vietnam ends COVID-19 quarantine for international travelers
World
Vietnam ends COVID-19 quarantine for international travelers

Zaghari-Ratcliffe, fellow British-Iranian reunited with family in UK after Tehran release

Zaghari-Ratcliffe, fellow British-Iranian reunited with family in UK after Tehran release
Updated 17 March 2022
AFP

Zaghari-Ratcliffe, fellow British-Iranian reunited with family in UK after Tehran release

Zaghari-Ratcliffe, fellow British-Iranian reunited with family in UK after Tehran release
  • British government confirms it had paid a longstanding debt over a canceled defense contract
  • Major powers inch closer to renewing the Iran nuclear deal in Vienna
Updated 17 March 2022
AFP

LONDON: Two British-Iranians imprisoned for years in Iran were reunited with their families in the early hours of Thursday, tears of joy and long hugs marking the culmination of years of campaigning and earlier false hopes.
Their release on Wednesday came as the British government confirmed it had paid a longstanding debt over a canceled defense contract, and as major powers inch closer to renewing the Iran nuclear deal in Vienna.
Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, 43, a project manager for the Thomson Reuters Foundation, and 67-year-old engineer Anoosheh Ashoori touched down at RAF Brize Norton in southwest England just after 01:00am (0100 GMT), following a stopover in Oman.
Both appeared relaxed, smiling and waving briefly at the cameras before heading toward the building where their families were waiting.
As they stepped out of the plane, Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s seven-year-old daughter Gabriella could be heard asking “Is that mummy?” and then shouting “Mummy!” as she recognized her, a live video showed.
The footage, posted on Instagram by Ashoori’s daughter Elika, streamed the two families’ first meeting after years of enforced separation — Zaghari-Ratcliffe has been detained since 2016, and Ashoori since 2017.
Gabriella ran toward her mother as the released pair entered the room, and loud sobbing could be heard as the families kissed and held each other.
“Do I smell nice?” Zaghari-Ratcliffe, clinging to her daughter, asked in mock surprise. “I haven’t had a shower in 24 hours!”
The project manager worked for the philanthropic arm of the Thomson Reuters news and data agency and was arrested in Tehran on a visit to family in 2016, accused of plotting to overthrow the regime.
Ashoori, a retired engineer from southeast London, was arrested in 2017 and jailed for 10 years on charges of spying for Israel.
Both families believe they were being held as political prisoners until a debt between Britain and Iran was settled.
The UK has consciously avoided saying the detention of the pair, and others held in Iran, was linked to the debt for an order of tanks that was canceled after the 1979 Islamic revolution.
But soon after the release was announced, British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss confirmed that London and Tehran had resolved the £394-million ($515-million) issue “after highly complex and exhaustive negotiations.”
Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said Wednesday that Iran had received the money but that it was “wrong to link Iran receiving its debt ... to the release of these people.”
Truss said the money can only be used for humanitarian goods.
The pair’s release also comes as major powers in Vienna close in on renewing the landmark 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on regulating Iran’s nuclear program.
The deal gives Iran sanctions relief in exchange for curbs on its nuclear program, and Tehran on Wednesday said that “two issues” remain with the US to restore the deal.
Before her return, Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s husband, Richard Ratcliffe, who has twice gone on hunger strike to highlight his wife’s plight, said “the first thing she wanted was for me to make her a cup of tea.”
“I’m relieved that the problems were solved,” he said, adding that the government should make sure “it doesn’t happen again.”
Ashoori’s family said their “family’s foundations were rocked” when he had been detained.
“Now, we can look forward to rebuilding those same foundations with our cornerstone back in place,” they said in a statement.
Truss, who was waiting with the families, wrote that it was “great to see both Anoosheh and Nazanin in such good spirits.”
She also announced that Morad Tahbaz, an Iranian-American who also holds British nationality, had been released from prison “on furlough” to his Tehran home.
Tahbaz was arrested alongside other environmentalists in January 2018 and sentenced to 10 years in jail for “conspiring with America.”
Addressing parliament on Wednesday, Truss said: “The agonies endured by Nazanin, Anoosheh, Morad and their families must never happen again.”
Sacha Deshmukh, Amnesty International UK’s chief executive, said the government must renew “its calls for the release of the UK nationals Mehran Raoof and Morad Tahbaz, both of whom are still going through an ordeal all too similar to Nazanin and Anoosheh’s.”
Raoof, a labor rights activist, was detained in October 2020 and was being held in solitary confinement, according to Amnesty.
Dual nationals from Austria, Canada, France, Germany, Sweden and the United States have also been arrested in similar circumstances.

Topics: Iran UK Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe

Related

Update Zaghari-Ratcliffe, fellow British-Iranian freed to return to UK
Middle-East
Zaghari-Ratcliffe, fellow British-Iranian freed to return to UK
Deal to free Zaghari-Ratcliffe was agreed last year but fell through 
World
Deal to free Zaghari-Ratcliffe was agreed last year but fell through 

Latest updates

Iraqi rapper Narcy to teach course on Kanye West at Concordia
Iraqi rapper Narcy to teach course on Kanye West at Concordia
Saudi Agricultural Development Fund approves around $229m loans to finance working capital
Saudi Agricultural Development Fund approves around $229m loans to finance working capital
10 runners to watch at the Dubai World Cup
10 runners to watch at the Dubai World Cup
British PM’s visit to Saudi Arabia to pave way for a free trade deal, more business ties
British PM’s visit to Saudi Arabia to pave way for a free trade deal, more business ties
Shares in PIF-Aramco JV Bahri edge down in early trading as profits slump
Shares in PIF-Aramco JV Bahri edge down in early trading as profits slump

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.