You are here

  • Home
  • Russian cosmonauts set for Friday launch to International Space Station

Russian cosmonauts set for Friday launch to International Space Station

Russian cosmonauts set for Friday launch to International Space Station
1 / 2
From left: Russian cosmonauts Oleg Artemyev, Denis Matveev and Sergey Korsakov pose for a picture during a news conference at the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan on March 17, 2022. (Roscosmos via Reuters)
Russian cosmonauts set for Friday launch to International Space Station
2 / 2
The Soyuz spacecraft carrying the new cosmonaut team is set for lift-off at 1555 GMT from Russia’s Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan. (Roscosmos via AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/p2hj8

Updated 18 March 2022
Reuters

Russian cosmonauts set for Friday launch to International Space Station

Russian cosmonauts set for Friday launch to International Space Station
  • Soyuz spacecraft carrying the new cosmonaut team set for lift-off at 1555 GMT
  • Soyuz commander Oleg Artemyev will lead the team, joined by two spaceflight rookies
Updated 18 March 2022
Reuters

Three Russian cosmonauts were due for launch on Friday to the International Space Station (ISS), continuing a two-decade-plus shared Russian-US presence aboard the orbiting outpost despite heightened terrestrial tensions between Moscow and Washington.
The Soyuz spacecraft carrying the new cosmonaut team was set for lift-off at 1555 GMT (11:55 a.m. Eastern time) from Russia’s Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan to begin a three-hour-plus ride to the space station.
Soyuz commander Oleg Artemyev will lead the team, joined by two spaceflight rookies, Denis Matveev and Sergey Korsakov, on a science mission aboard ISS set to last six and half months.
They will join the station’s current seven-member crew to replace three who are scheduled to fly back to Earth on March 30 — cosmonauts Pyotr Dubrov and Anton Shkaplerov and US NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei.
Vande Hei will have logged a NASA record-breaking 355 days in orbit by the time he returns to Kazakhstan aboard a Soyuz capsule with his two cosmonaut peers.
Remaining aboard the ISS with the newcomers until the next rotation a couple months later are three NASA astronauts — Tom Marshburn, Raja Chari and Kayla Barron — and German crewmate Matthias Maurer of the European Space Agency.
Those four crew members arrived together in November aboard a SpaceX Crew Dragon craft launched from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida to begin a six-month stint in orbit.
Launched in 1998, the research platform orbiting some 400 kilometers above Earth has been continuously occupied since November 2000 while operated by a US-Russian-led partnership including Canada, Japan and 11 European countries.
The latest change in ISS personnel comes as the durability of longstanding US-Russian collaboration in space is tested by heightened antagonism between the two former Cold War adversaries over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
As part of US economic sanctions against Russian President Vladimir Putin’s government last month, US President Joe Biden ordered high-tech export restrictions against Moscow that he said were designed to “degrade” Russia’s aerospace industry, including its space program.
Dmitry Rogozin, director-general of Russian space agency Roscosmos, immediately lashed out in a series of tweets suggesting the US sanctions could “destroy” ISS teamwork and lead to the space station itself falling out of orbit.
A week later, Rogozin retaliated by announcing Russia would stop supplying or servicing Russian-made rocket engines used by two US aerospace NASA suppliers, suggesting US astronauts could use “broomsticks” to get to orbit.
At about the same time, Moscow said it had ceased joint ISS research with Germany and forced the 11th-hour cancelation of a British satellite launch from Baikonur.
The Roscosmos chief also said last month that Russia was suspending its cooperation with European launch operations at the European Spaceport in French Guiana.
The ISS itself was born in part from a foreign policy initiative to improve US-Russian relations following the collapse of the Soviet Union and the Cold War hostility that spurred the original US-Soviet space race.
But Rogozin’s recent actions have prompted some in the US space industry to rethink the NASA-Roscosmos partnership.
Ann Kapusta, executive director of nonprofit space advocacy group the Space Frontier Foundation, said in a recent statement that the United States should end its ISS collaboration with Russia.
Kapusta, a onetime ISS research operations lead for NASA, said “toxic behavior” by Rogozin “shows there is no distance between Roscosmos and Putin’s war machine,” and that Russia can no longer be trusted to safely cooperate in space.
NASA officials, for their part, insist that US and Russian ISS crew, while aware of events on Earth, were still working together professionally and that geopolitical tensions had not infected the space station.
Addressing the US space agency’s 60,000 employees in a video “town hall” on Monday, NASA chief Bill Nelson said: “NASA continues working with all our international partners, including State Space Corporation Roscosmos, for the ongoing safe operations” of the space station.
NASA this week posted a fact sheet outlining the technical interdependency of the US and Russian segments of the space station.
For example, while US gyroscopes provide day-to-day control over ISS orientation in space and US solar arrays augment power supplies to the Russian module, Russia provides the propulsion used to keep the station in orbit.

Related

Cosmonauts start spacewalk from ISS to examine mystery hole
World
Cosmonauts start spacewalk from ISS to examine mystery hole
American, Russians dock at ISS in flight honoring first man in space
World
American, Russians dock at ISS in flight honoring first man in space

COVID-19 pandemic is ‘far from over’ – WHO official

COVID-19 pandemic is ‘far from over’ – WHO official
Updated 18 March 2022
Reuters

COVID-19 pandemic is ‘far from over’ – WHO official

COVID-19 pandemic is ‘far from over’ – WHO official
  • ‘We are definitely in the middle of the pandemic’
Updated 18 March 2022
Reuters

GENEVA: A World Health Organization spokesperson said on Friday that the end of the COVID-19 pandemic was a long way off, citing a rise in cases in its latest weekly data.
The UN health agency has previously said that the acute phase of the pandemic could end this year but it would depend on how quickly we meet its target to vaccinate 70 percent of the population in each country, among other factors.
Asked by a journalist at a Geneva media briefing about the timing of the pandemic’s end, Margaret Harris said it was “far from over.” “We are definitely in the middle of the pandemic,” she added.
After more than a month of decline, COVID-19 cases started to increase around the world last week, the WHO said, with lockdowns in Asia and China’s Jilin province battling to contain an outbreak.
A combination of factors was causing the increases, including the highly transmissible omicron variant and its cousin the BA.2 sub-variant, and the lifting of public health and social measures, the WHO said.

Topics: Coronavirus WHO

Related

Hong Kong reports 20,082 new COVID-19 cases as city promised fewer restrictions
World
Hong Kong reports 20,082 new COVID-19 cases as city promised fewer restrictions
Shanghai pushes ahead with mass COVID-19 tests as new cases spike
World
Shanghai pushes ahead with mass COVID-19 tests as new cases spike

Vladimir Putin discusses Ukraine with Russian security council

Vladimir Putin discusses Ukraine with Russian security council
Updated 18 March 2022
Reuters

Vladimir Putin discusses Ukraine with Russian security council

Vladimir Putin discusses Ukraine with Russian security council
  • Unlike some of the previous meetings with the council, Russian president’s video conference was not televised on Friday
Updated 18 March 2022
Reuters
LONDON: Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed Moscow’s conflict with Ukraine and its international repercussions with his security council on Friday, the Kremlin said on its website.
Russia sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24 in what it called a special operation to degrade its neighbor’s military capabilities and root out people it called dangerous nationalists.
Unlike some of the previous meetings with the council, Putin’s video conference was not televised on Friday.
“The current international situation was discussed at the meeting and the exchange of views on the ongoing special operation of the Russian Armed Forces in Ukraine continued,” the Kremlin said in a statement.
“The president informed the participants in great detail about his numerous international telephone calls,” it read.
Putin told German Chancellor Olaf Scholz during a phone call earlier on Friday that Kyiv was attempting to stall peace talks with Russia but that Moscow was still keen to continue negotiations.
Ukrainian forces have mounted stiff resistance to Russia’s invasion and the West has imposed sweeping sanctions on Russia in an effort to force it to withdraw its forces.
Earlier, Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov said comments by US President Joe Biden, in which he labelled Putin a “war criminal” and a “murderous dictator,” were “personal insults” that appeared to have been fueled by irritation, fatigue and forgetfulness.

Iran disputes UK claims over ‘safeguards’ for hostage cash

Iran disputes UK claims over ‘safeguards’ for hostage cash
Updated 18 March 2022
Arab News

Iran disputes UK claims over ‘safeguards’ for hostage cash

Iran disputes UK claims over ‘safeguards’ for hostage cash
  • Britain paid Iran $530m for a historic debt, widely thought to be a condition for the release of two British-Iranian nationals
  • ‘The manner of spending the repaid amount is subject to the decision of the Islamic Republic,’ Tehran spokesperson says
Updated 18 March 2022
Arab News

LONDON: Iran has disputed suggestions by British ministers that more than half a billion dollars paid to secure the release of two hostages has been earmarked for humanitarian spending.

Saeed Khatibzadeh, spokesperson for Iran’s foreign ministry, told reporters on Thursday that the $530 million paid to Iran had already been transferred to the treasury and was not being safeguarded by another country.

British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has said the funds were ringfenced for the purchase of humanitarian goods — but Iranian authorities dispute that.

“This money is in complete possession of Iran and the manner of spending the repaid amount is completely subject to the decision of the Islamic Republic of Iran,” Khatibzadeh said.

Both the UK and Tehran have sought to downplay the link between the $530 million handed over to Iran — owed due to a historic debt resulting from un unfulfilled order of thousands of tanks by the republic’s former government — and the release of detained dual nationals Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe and Anousheh Ashoori. 

Truss said that the money had been paid back “in parallel” with the freeing of the hostages, while Iranian daily newspaper Keyhan said the UK was “forced” by Iran to repay the debt. 

Dozens of Iranian dual nationals and foreign citizens are being held in Iranian prisons or barred from leaving the country in what many regard as attempts to build leverage with Western countries.

The release of Zaghari-Ratcliffe and Ashoori took place against the backdrop of late-stage negotiations between the US and Tehran over the return to an agreement to curb Iran’s nuclear research in exchange for sanctions relief.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said: “We are closer than ever to the endpoint to reach an agreement, but what can determine a good and lasting agreement is realistic behavior by the US, and no new and incorrect demands.”

Topics: Iran UK Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe

Related

Husband of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe ends 21-day hunger strike
World
Husband of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe ends 21-day hunger strike
Zaghari-Ratcliffe, fellow British-Iranian reunited with family in UK after Tehran release
World
Zaghari-Ratcliffe, fellow British-Iranian reunited with family in UK after Tehran release

UN refugee agency says fewer Ukrainians fleeing

UN refugee agency says fewer Ukrainians fleeing
Updated 18 March 2022
Reuters

UN refugee agency says fewer Ukrainians fleeing

UN refugee agency says fewer Ukrainians fleeing
  • UN agencies say 3.27 million people have fled Ukraine since the start of the Russian invasion
Updated 18 March 2022
Reuters

GENEVA: The number of people crossing borders to flee the war in Ukraine has slowed in recent days but could rise again if the fighting spreads further west, a UN refugee agency official said on Friday.

“We have seen a slowdown, a general slowdown,” said Matthew Saltmarsh via videolink from Poland.

The warmer weather might be a factor, he added Daily crossings into Poland, the country that has received most arrivals, have fallen by around half from a peak of about 100,000 daily, he said.

Overall, UN agencies say 3.27 million people have fled Ukraine since the start of the Russian invasion on Feb. 24 and an additional 2 million people have been displaced internally.

Many of those have fled besieged cities in the country’s east to the western city of Lviv, which has so far been mostly spared from violence.

“If indeed there is an escalation in Lviv, there is a danger there will be renewed movements toward the border,” Saltmarsh said.

However, he said more of the refugees crossing the Polish border in recent days were showing signs of having suffered trauma than earlier in the crisis.

“Many of them don’t have a plan,” he added. “Those who arrive are not clear where they can go.”

Topics: Ukrainian refugees UN refugee agency Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Related

Ukraine foreign minister says he discussed further Russian sanctions with EU’s Borrell
World
Ukraine foreign minister says he discussed further Russian sanctions with EU’s Borrell
Hungary PM flags arrival of ‘bigger wave’ of Ukraine refugees next week
World
Hungary PM flags arrival of ‘bigger wave’ of Ukraine refugees next week

Kremlin calls Biden irritable and forgetful, says he insulted Putin

Kremlin calls Biden irritable and forgetful, says he insulted Putin
Updated 18 March 2022
Reuters

Kremlin calls Biden irritable and forgetful, says he insulted Putin

Kremlin calls Biden irritable and forgetful, says he insulted Putin
  • Ukrainian forces have mounted stiff resistance against Russian forces
Updated 18 March 2022
Reuters

The Kremlin on Friday called comments by US President Joe Biden about his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin “personal insults” and said Biden’s remarks appeared to have been fueled by irritation, fatigue and forgetfulness.
Biden has labelled Putin a “war criminal” and a “murderous dictator” in recent days after the Russian leader last month sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine in what he called a special operation to degrade its military capabilities and root out people he called dangerous nationalists.
“We hear and see statements that are actually personal insults to President Putin,” Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters.
“Given such irritability from Mr.Biden, his fatigue and sometimes forgetfulness...fatigue that leads to aggressive statements, we will not make harsh assessments, so as not to cause more aggression.”
Ukrainian forces have mounted stiff resistance against Russian forces and the West has imposed sweeping sanctions on Moscow in an effort to force it to withdraw.

Topics: Russia Joe Biden Vladimir Putin

Related

Ukraine foreign minister says he discussed further Russian sanctions with EU’s Borrell
World
Ukraine foreign minister says he discussed further Russian sanctions with EU’s Borrell
Update UK media regulator revokes Russian-backed television channel RT’s license
Media
UK media regulator revokes Russian-backed television channel RT’s license

Latest updates

Oil heads for weekly loss as prices stay above $100 a barrel
Oil heads for weekly loss as prices stay above $100 a barrel
F1 champion Verstappen laughs off claims Mercedes lacks pace
F1 champion Verstappen laughs off claims Mercedes lacks pace
Lady Gaga steps out in Arab style to accept best actress award
Lady Gaga steps out in Arab style to accept best actress award
Soccer-CAS upholds FIFA ban on Russian teams while court deliberates
Soccer-CAS upholds FIFA ban on Russian teams while court deliberates
US, Russia step up crypto war; Facebook sued: Crypto Moves
US, Russia step up crypto war; Facebook sued: Crypto Moves

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.