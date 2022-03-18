You are here

Coronavirus
COVID-19 pandemic is ‘far from over’ – WHO official

COVID-19 cases started to increase around the world last week, the WHO said, with lockdowns in Asia and China’s Jilin province battling to contain an outbreak. (AFP)
Updated 15 sec ago
Reuters

  • ‘We are definitely in the middle of the pandemic’
Updated 15 sec ago
Reuters

GENEVA: A World Health Organization spokesperson said on Friday that the end of the COVID-19 pandemic was a long way off, citing a rise in cases in its latest weekly data.
The UN health agency has previously said that the acute phase of the pandemic could end this year but it would depend on how quickly we meet its target to vaccinate 70 percent of the population in each country, among other factors.
Asked by a journalist at a Geneva media briefing about the timing of the pandemic’s end, Margaret Harris said it was “far from over.” “We are definitely in the middle of the pandemic,” she added.
After more than a month of decline, COVID-19 cases started to increase around the world last week, the WHO said, with lockdowns in Asia and China’s Jilin province battling to contain an outbreak.
A combination of factors was causing the increases, including the highly transmissible omicron variant and its cousin the BA.2 sub-variant, and the lifting of public health and social measures, the WHO said.

Updated 6 sec ago
Reuters

  • Unlike some of the previous meetings with the council, Russian president’s video conference was not televised on Friday
Updated 6 sec ago
Reuters
LONDON: Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed Moscow’s conflict with Ukraine and its international repercussions with his security council on Friday, the Kremlin said on its website.
Russia sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24 in what it called a special operation to degrade its neighbor’s military capabilities and root out people it called dangerous nationalists.
Unlike some of the previous meetings with the council, Putin’s video conference was not televised on Friday.
“The current international situation was discussed at the meeting and the exchange of views on the ongoing special operation of the Russian Armed Forces in Ukraine continued,” the Kremlin said in a statement.
“The president informed the participants in great detail about his numerous international telephone calls,” it read.
Putin told German Chancellor Olaf Scholz during a phone call earlier on Friday that Kyiv was attempting to stall peace talks with Russia but that Moscow was still keen to continue negotiations.
Ukrainian forces have mounted stiff resistance to Russia’s invasion and the West has imposed sweeping sanctions on Russia in an effort to force it to withdraw its forces.
Earlier, Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov said comments by US President Joe Biden, in which he labelled Putin a “war criminal” and a “murderous dictator,” were “personal insults” that appeared to have been fueled by irritation, fatigue and forgetfulness.

Updated 18 min 22 sec ago
Arab News

  • Britain paid Iran $530m for a historic debt, widely thought to be a condition for the release of two British-Iranian nationals
  • ‘The manner of spending the repaid amount is subject to the decision of the Islamic Republic,’ Tehran spokesperson says
Updated 18 min 22 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Iran has disputed suggestions by British ministers that more than half a billion dollars paid to secure the release of two hostages has been earmarked for humanitarian spending.

Saeed Khatibzadeh, spokesperson for Iran’s foreign ministry, told reporters on Thursday that the $530 million paid to Iran had already been transferred to the treasury and was not being safeguarded by another country.

British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has said the funds were ringfenced for the purchase of humanitarian goods — but Iranian authorities dispute that.

“This money is in complete possession of Iran and the manner of spending the repaid amount is completely subject to the decision of the Islamic Republic of Iran,” Khatibzadeh said.

Both the UK and Tehran have sought to downplay the link between the $530 million handed over to Iran — owed due to a historic debt resulting from un unfulfilled order of thousands of tanks by the republic’s former government — and the release of detained dual nationals Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe and Anousheh Ashoori. 

Truss said that the money had been paid back “in parallel” with the freeing of the hostages, while Iranian daily newspaper Keyhan said the UK was “forced” by Iran to repay the debt. 

Dozens of Iranian dual nationals and foreign citizens are being held in Iranian prisons or barred from leaving the country in what many regard as attempts to build leverage with Western countries.

The release of Zaghari-Ratcliffe and Ashoori took place against the backdrop of late-stage negotiations between the US and Tehran over the return to an agreement to curb Iran’s nuclear research in exchange for sanctions relief.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said: “We are closer than ever to the endpoint to reach an agreement, but what can determine a good and lasting agreement is realistic behavior by the US, and no new and incorrect demands.”

Updated 18 March 2022
Reuters

  • Matthew Saltmarsh warned that any escalation of violence in the Western Ukrainian city of Lviv might cause crossings to rise again
Updated 18 March 2022
Reuters

GENEVA: A UN refugee agency official said on Friday that daily crossings by people fleeing violence in Ukraine have slowed in recent days, saying warmer weather might be a factor.
“We have seen a slowdown, a general slowdown,” said Matthew Saltmarsh via videolink from Poland, adding that warmer weather might be a factor. However, he warned that any escalation of violence in the Western Ukrainian city of Lviv might cause crossings to rise again.

Updated 18 March 2022
Reuters

  • Ukrainian forces have mounted stiff resistance against Russian forces
Updated 18 March 2022
Reuters

The Kremlin on Friday called comments by US President Joe Biden about his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin “personal insults” and said Biden’s remarks appeared to have been fueled by irritation, fatigue and forgetfulness.
Biden has labelled Putin a “war criminal” and a “murderous dictator” in recent days after the Russian leader last month sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine in what he called a special operation to degrade its military capabilities and root out people he called dangerous nationalists.
“We hear and see statements that are actually personal insults to President Putin,” Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters.
“Given such irritability from Mr.Biden, his fatigue and sometimes forgetfulness...fatigue that leads to aggressive statements, we will not make harsh assessments, so as not to cause more aggression.”
Ukrainian forces have mounted stiff resistance against Russian forces and the West has imposed sweeping sanctions on Moscow in an effort to force it to withdraw.

Updated 18 March 2022
Reuters

  • ‘We discussed the preparation of the 5th EU sanctions package on Russia’
Updated 18 March 2022
Reuters

LVIV, Ukraine: Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Friday said he had spoken with the European Union’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell about a further package of sanctions against Russia over the war in Ukraine.
“We discussed the preparation of the 5th EU sanctions package on Russia. Pressure will keep mounting as long as it is needed to stop Russian barbarism. We also discussed protection and help for Ukrainians who fled from Russian bombs to the EU,” he said on Twitter.

