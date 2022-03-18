US reminds Iran of its commitment to furlough British-American national

You are here

Tahrane Tahbaz, sister of detained Iranian-American environmentalist Morad Tahbaz, who also holds British citizenship, holds a book that her brother made, after talking with Reuters at her home in Madrid, Spain, March 18, 2022. (Reuters)
WASHINGTON D.C.: The US State Department on Friday said anything short of an immediate furlough of Iranian-American environmentalist Morad Tahbaz, who had been taken back to an Iranian prison earlier, would be considered a violation of Tehran’s commitments to the United Kingdom.
Tahbaz’s sister, Taraneh Tahbaz, in an interview with Reuters said her brother, who also holds British citizenship, had been taken back to prison on Friday after being released on furlough on Wednesday.
Shortly afterwards, a spokesman for Britain’s foreign ministry said it had been told by Iran that Tahbaz, 66, had been taken back to Evin prison in order to fit an ankle bracelet and that the British government hoped he would be allowed out in coming hours.
A State Department spokesperson, speaking on condition of anonymity, noted that Iran made a commitment to the United Kingdom to furlough Tahbaz.
“We are not a party to this arrangement, but would join the UK in considering anything short of Morad’s immediate furlough a violation of Iran’s commitment. We are urgently consulting with the UK on appropriate responses,” the spokesperson said.
“We continue to work night and day to secure the release of our wrongfully detained citizens, including US-UK citizen Morad Tahbaz,” the spokesperson said.
Tahbaz was arrested in 2018 and sentenced to 10 years in prison for “assembly and collusion against Iran’s national security” and working for the United States as a spy.
In February, as months of talks on reviving a 2015 nuclear deal inched closer to an agreement, Iran, which holds a dozen Western dual nationals, said it was ready for a prisoner swap in return for the unblocking of frozen assets and release of Iranians held in Western jails.
The nuclear talks were close to an agreement 11 days ago until last-minute Russian demands for sweeping guarantees that would have hollowed out sanctions imposed following its invasion of Ukraine threw the negotiations off track.
Russia now appears to have narrowed its demands to cover only work linked to the nuclear deal, leaving a small number of issues to be resolved between Washington and Tehran, diplomats say. (Reporting by Arshad Mohammed and Humeyra Pamuk; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

UN: 6.5 million people displaced inside Ukraine due to war

UN: 6.5 million people displaced inside Ukraine due to war
Updated 18 March 2022
AP

UN: 6.5 million people displaced inside Ukraine due to war

UN: 6.5 million people displaced inside Ukraine due to war
  • Ukraine is fast on course in just three weeks toward the levels of displacement from Syria’s devastating war
  • Over 12 million people are estimated to be stranded in affected areas or unable to leave
Updated 18 March 2022
AP

GENEVA: The UN migration agency said Friday that nearly 6.5 million people have been displaced inside Ukraine, on top of the 3.2 million who have already fled the country.
The estimates from the International Organization for Migration suggests Ukraine is fast on course in just three weeks toward the levels of displacement from Syria’s devastating war, which has driven about 13 million people from their homes both in the country and abroad.
The findings come in a paper issued Friday by the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.
The projections also found that “over 12 million people are estimated to be stranded in affected areas or unable to leave due to heightened security risks, destruction of bridges and roads, as well as lack of resources or information on where to find safety and accommodation.”
The paper cited the IOM figures as “a good representation of the scale of internal displacement in Ukraine — calculated to stand at 6.48 million internally displaced persons in Ukraine as of March 16.”
UNHCR, the UN refugee agency, has said fighting that has followed Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24 has sparked Europe’s gravest refugee crisis since World War II.
“By these estimates, roughly half the country is either internally displaced, stranded in affected areas or unable to leave, or has already fled to neighboring countries,” he said, alluding to Ukraine’s population of about 44 million before the war began.
The paper said that 9.56 million people have been displaced by the war so far, as of Wednesday, and another 2.2 million people were considering leaving. IOM estimates that more than 3 million people had fled abroad as of Wednesday.
UNHCR, in its latest figures released Friday, said more than 3.2 million people have fled Ukraine.

In video call, Biden presses China’s Xi on Russia support

In video call, Biden presses China’s Xi on Russia support
Updated 18 March 2022
AP

In video call, Biden presses China’s Xi on Russia support

In video call, Biden presses China’s Xi on Russia support
  • China’s Foreign Ministry was the first to issue a readout of the video conversation, deploring “conflict and confrontation” as “not in anyone’s interest,” without assigning any blame to Russia
  • Ahead of the call, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Biden would question Xi about Beijing’s “rhetorical support” of Putin
Updated 18 March 2022
AP

WASHINGTON: Key figures for a war half a world away, President Joe Biden and China’s Xi Jinping spoke for nearly two hours on Friday as the White House looked to deter Beijing from providing military or economic assistance for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
China’s Foreign Ministry was the first to issue a readout of the video conversation, deploring “conflict and confrontation” as “not in anyone’s interest,” without assigning any blame to Russia.
Ahead of the call, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Biden would question Xi about Beijing’s “rhetorical support” of Putin and an “absence of denunciation” of Russia’s invasion.
Foreign Ministry spokesman Chunying Hua pushed back, calling Biden’s administration’s suggestions that China risks falling on the wrong side of history in the conflict “overbearing.”
Planning for the call had been in the works since Biden and Xi held a virtual summit in November, but differences between Washington and Beijing over Russian President Vladimir Putin’s prosecution of his three-week-old war against Ukraine were expected to be at the center of the call.
China on Friday also sought to highlight its calls for negotiations and donations of humanitarian aid, while accusing the US of provoking Russia and fueling the conflict by shipping arms to Ukraine.
In an attempt to show international support for China’s position, state broadcaster CCTV said Xi discussed Ukraine in phone calls with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen, adding that the leaders’ views were “extremely close.”
The US-China relationship, long fraught, has only become more strained since the start of Biden’s presidency. Biden has repeatedly criticized China for military provocations against Taiwan, human rights abuses against ethnic minorities and efforts to squelch pro-democracy advocates in Hong Kong.
But the relationship may have reached a new low with the Russian invasion.
In the days after Putin deployed Russian forces in Ukraine, Xi’s government tried to distance itself from Russia’s offensive but avoided criticizing Moscow. At other moments, Beijing’s actions have been provocative and have included amplifying unverified Russian claims that Ukraine ran chemical and biological weapons labs with US support.
Earlier this week, the US informed Asian and European allies that American intelligence had determined that China had signaled to Russia that it would be willing to provide both military support for the campaign in Ukraine and financial backing to help stave off the impact of severe sanctions imposed by the West.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday reiterated that the Biden administration remains concerned that China is considering providing military equipment to Russia. He said Biden would make clear to Xi “that China will bear responsibility for any actions it takes to support Russia’s aggression, and we will not hesitate to impose costs.”
The White House says China has been sending mixed messages about its support for Russia. There were initial signs that Chinese state owned banks were pulling back from financing Russian activities, according to a senior Biden administration official who insisted on anonymity to discuss internal analyzes. But there have also been public comments by Chinese officials who expressed support for Russia being a strategic partner.
White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan and senior Chinese foreign policy adviser Yang Jiechi met in Rome earlier this week for an intense, seven-hour talk about the Russian invasion and other issues.
Ahead of the Rome talks, Sullivan said the US wouldn’t abide China or any other country helping Russia work around economy-jarring sanctions inflicted by the US and other allies since the Feb. 24 invasion.
Sullivan also said the administration determined China knew that Putin “was planning something” before the invasion of Ukraine, but the Chinese government “may not have understood the full extent” of what Putin had in mind.
Xi and Putin met in early February, weeks before the invasion, with the Russian leader traveling to Beijing for the start of the Winter Olympics. During Putin’s visit, the two leaders issued a 5,000-word statement declaring limitless “friendship.”
Beijing’s leadership would like to be supportive of Russia but also recognizes how badly the Russian military action is going as an overmatched Ukrainian military has put up stiff resistance, according to a Western official familiar with current intelligence assessments.
The official, who was not authorized to comment and spoke on the condition of anonymity, said Beijing is weighing the potential “reputational blowback” of being associated with the Russian camp. The Chinese response to Russia’s request for help “is in the process of being formulated,” the official added.
Though seen as siding with Russia, China has also reached out to Ukraine, with its ambassador to the country on Monday quoted as saying: “China is a friendly country for the Ukrainian people. As an ambassador, I can responsibly say that China will forever be a good force for Ukraine, both economically and politically.”
“We have seen how great the unity of the Ukrainian people is, and that means its strength,” Fan Xianrong was quoted by Ukraine’s state news service Ukrinform as telling regional authorities in the western city of Lviv, where the Chinese Embassy has relocated to.
In a reminder of China’s threat to assert its claim to Taiwan by force, the Chinese aircraft carrier Shandong sailed through the Taiwan Strait on Friday, just hours before the Biden-Xi call, Taiwan’s Defense Ministry said.
Any conflict over the self-governing island democracy stands to involve the US, which is legally obligated to ensure Taiwan can defend itself and treats threats to the island as matters of “grave concern.”
“The national army’s intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance systems are in complete possession of the movements of Chinese ships in the sea and planes in the airspace around the Taiwan Strait to safeguard national security,” the ministry said in a statement.
Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said he had no details about the ship’s passage through the strait, but added that “I believe the carrier has its routine training schedule, and it should not be linked with the communication between Chinese and American leaders.”

World Food Programme says food supply chains ‘falling apart’ in Ukraine

World Food Programme says food supply chains ‘falling apart’ in Ukraine
Updated 18 March 2022
Reuters

World Food Programme says food supply chains ‘falling apart’ in Ukraine

World Food Programme says food supply chains ‘falling apart’ in Ukraine
  • WFP Emergency Coordinator for the Ukraine crisis expressed concern about the situation in "encircled cities" such as Mariupol, saying that food and water supplies were running out
  • Movements of goods have slowed down due to insecurity and the reluctance of drivers
Updated 18 March 2022
Reuters

GENEVA: A World Food Programme (WFP) official said on Friday that food supply chains in Ukraine were collapsing, with key infrastructure such as bridges and trains destroyed by bombs and many grocery stores and warehouses empty.
Jakob Kern, WFP Emergency Coordinator for the Ukraine crisis, expressed concern about the situation in “encircled cities” such as Mariupol, saying that food and water supplies were running out and that its convoys had been unable to enter.
“The country’s food supply chain is falling apart. Movements of goods have slowed down due to insecurity and the reluctance of drivers,” Kern told a Geneva media briefing by videolink from Krakow, Poland.
“Inside Ukraine our job is in effect, to replace the broken commercial food supply chains,” he added, describing this as a “mammoth task.”
The UN agency has pre-positioned bulk food, wheat flour and food rations outside cities under fire. It has so far delivered 12,000 tons of food within the country, all sourced from within Ukraine.
While Ukraine is a major producer of wheat and corn, WFP will be importing food there as part of an expanding emergency operation that aims to assist more than 3 million people.
Currently, it is readying 8,000 tons of food to enter from neighboring countries, Kern said.
WFP buys nearly half of its global wheat supplies from Ukraine and Kern said that the crisis there since the Russian invasion on Feb. 24 had pushed up world food prices sharply.
“With global food prices at an all-time high, WFP is also concerned about the impact of the Ukraine crisis on food security globally, especially hunger hot spots,” he said, warning of “collateral hunger” in other places like Yemen and Lebanon that rely heavily on Ukraine imports.
The agency is paying $71 million a month extra for food this year due to both inflation and the Ukraine crisis, he said, adding that such an amount would cover the food supplies for 4 million people.
“We are changing suppliers now but that has an impact on prices,” he said. “The further away you buy it, the more expensive it gets.”

Family of jailed British-Iranian speak of ‘struggle’ for media attention

Family of jailed British-Iranian speak of ‘struggle’ for media attention
Updated 18 March 2022
Arab News

Family of jailed British-Iranian speak of ‘struggle’ for media attention

Family of jailed British-Iranian speak of ‘struggle’ for media attention
  • Anoosheh Ashoori was arrested in 2017
Updated 18 March 2022
Arab News

LONDON: The family of Anoosheh Ashoori said they struggled to garner media and public attention during his Iranian imprisonment because they were not seen as “very relatable.”

Ashoori was released from detention on Wednesday along with Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe after years behind bars. 

Unlike Ashoori, the detention of mother-of-one Zaghari-Ratcliffe attracted global media attention.

Elika Ashoori told BBC Radio 4 that the family had experienced an “outpouring of love” since her father’s return, but said the last five years of his captivity had been very different.

“It has been a very big struggle trying to get my dad’s name out there,” she said. “We were slightly more successful in the last year of our campaign because of the efforts of Amnesty and other organizations that finally joined us.

“But, because of his name, age, his looks, us being grown-up children, and us not being very relatable, so we couldn’t really engage on a major scale with the media and public no matter how hard we tried.

“But regardless of that we have succeeded because he was included in the deal, so I think despite all that hardship we managed to strike a chord and keep his name out there and keep the momentum going for him to be included in the deal.”

Ashoori was arrested in 2017 in Iran and accused of spying for Israel.

The release of Ashoori and Zaghari-Ratcliffe was tied to the payment of a decades-old debt of nearly £400 million ($526 million), related to an arms deal with Iran’s pre-revolutionary government.

Elika said the family would always wonder if he could have been brought home sooner.

“Of course, there’s always that question which is something we will obviously be continuing to campaign for once we’ve regrouped, because he wasn’t the only one and Nazanin wasn’t the only one taken through hostage diplomacy.

"The debt being paid has managed to bring my dad and Nazanin home but there are also others, there are dual nationals still being detained. Until we get to the root cause of this problem we can’t prevent cases to happen in the future.”

She also warned that one paid debt would not prevent Iran from employing the same “barbaric” tactic in the future.

“It’s OK to point fingers and say the blame is with this government or that government – at the end of the day we are the collateral damage. By paying one debt we’re not solving the issue. We have to get to the root cause of the problem and see why is it the world is allowing this barbaric practice to continue.”

She added that her father was extremely angry with the Iranian government for the way he had been treated.

American gunmakers help Ukrainians fight back against Putin

American gunmakers help Ukrainians fight back against Putin
Updated 18 March 2022
AP

American gunmakers help Ukrainians fight back against Putin

American gunmakers help Ukrainians fight back against Putin
  • Kellgren and his company KelTec decided to put those stranded 400 guns to use, sending them to Ukraine's nascent resistance movement to help civilians fight back
  • Kellgren managed to connect through a Ukrainian neighbor with a diplomat in the Ukrainian Embassy who helped him secure a federal arms export license in just four days
Updated 18 March 2022
AP

MIAMI: Adrian Kellgren’s family-owned gun company in Florida was left holding a $200,000 shipment of semi-automatic rifles after a longtime customer in Ukraine suddenly went silent during Vladimir Putin’s invasion of the country.
Fearing the worst, Kellgren and his company KelTec decided to put those stranded 400 guns to use, sending them to Ukraine’s nascent resistance movement to help civilians fight back against a Russian military that has been repeatedly shelling their apartment buildings, schools, hospitals and hiding places.
“The American people want to do something,” said Kellgren, a former US Navy pilot. “We enjoy our freedoms, we cherish those things. And when we see a group of people out there getting hammered like this, it’s heartbreaking.”
Cocoa-based KelTec’s donation is a high-profile example of Americans collecting guns, ammunition, body armor, helmets and other tactical gear in response to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s promise to arm his citizens. But many similar grassroots efforts have been snarled by inexperience with the complex web of regulations governing the international shipment of such equipment.
Kellgren, who has dealt with such red tape for years, managed to connect through a Ukrainian neighbor with a diplomat in the Ukrainian Embassy who helped him secure a federal arms export license in just four days. That process can often take months.
This week, as Congress debated whether to send more advanced weapons and defense systems to Ukraine, workers at KelTec’s warehouse forklifted four plastic-wrapped pallets containing their 9 mm foldable rifles for delivery to an undisclosed NATO-run facility. From there, the shipment’s new recipient, Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense, will be responsible for smuggling the weapons into the war zone.
“That’s when the real derring-do and heroism begins,” Kellgren said.
From California to New York, elected officials, sheriff’s departments and nonprofits say they have also collected thousands of sets of body armor and millions of rounds of ammunition for Ukraine.
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis kicked off a campaign last week to ask police and sheriff’s departments to donate surplus ballistic helmets and other equipment. “We know that it can urgently be used to help stop Putin and save Ukraine,” he said.
But hazards abound: One New York City nonprofit leading an effort to collect tactical gear had 400 bulletproof vests stolen before they could be dispatched.
Many of the organizers have no clue how to navigate International Traffic in Arms Regulations, or ITAR, which sometimes require approvals from the Departments of State, Commerce and Defense to ship even non-lethal tactical gear.
The National Shooting Sports Foundation, a trade group for firearms manufacturers, distributed step-by-step instructions this week to its more than 8,000 members on how to apply for an expedited export license. They also provided a list of specific sniper rifles, pistols and ammo requested by Ukraine’s Embassy in Washington.
KelTec hopes to arrange more shipments in the future. Its license allows the export of up to 10,000 weapons and the company has offered the Ukrainians their own production line and weekly shipments.
Details of KelTec’s efforts surfaced in a Justice Department filing this week by a Maryland-based real estate lawyer, Lukas Jan Kaczmarek, who said that as a volunteer with the Ukrainian-American Bar Association he is helping Ukraine acquire weapons in tandem with Volodymyr Muzylov, the first secretary at the Ukraine Embassy.
“I expect to work in this capacity for the duration of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and I have not, am not, and shall not receive any monetary compensation for my assistance,” Kaczmarek wrote in his registration as a foreign agent of the Zelenskyy government.
KelTec isn’t the only arms manufacturer to have answered the call.
Another Florida company, Adams Arms, posted on its Facebook account a video of what it said is a shipment of carbine rifles destined for Ukraine. The company has also started selling T-shirts emblazoned with the iconic final broadcast of a bombarded Ukrainian Border Guard unit that told a Russian warship to “Go (expletive) Yourself!” Proceeds from shirt sales will go to the Ukrainian National Bank’s war funds.
While rifles are no match for Putin’s firepower of Sukhoi fighter jets and cluster bombs, they can play an important role if the Russians get bogged down in street-to-street combat, retired US Army Major John Spencer said.
The semi-automatic rifles KelTec is shipping are perhaps even more valuable than high-tech, anti-aircraft missiles that require extensive training beyond the reach of most civilians, many of whom have never even held a gun before, he said.
“Every shipment of firearms is critical,” said Spencer, an urban warfare analyst at the Madison Policy Forum, a New York-based think tank. “You’re giving one more fighter, out of tens of thousands, the opportunity to resist with a simple-to-use weapon.”
Kellgren said he’s been inspired by the resourcefulness and tenacity of Ukrainian citizens and is confident the rifles he’s sending will make a difference.
“The people of Ukraine have had mostly just civilian firearms and they’re holding off a superpower,” he said. “So the X-factor here not isn’t necessarily what equipment you’re holding. ... It comes down to the will to fight.”

