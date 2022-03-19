You are here

Japan, Turkey FMs coordinate Middle East and Ukraine policies

Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi, who is visiting Turkey for a short trip that includes the UAE on March 20, exchanged views with his Turkish counterpart, Mevlüt Cavusoglu.
Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi, who is visiting Turkey for a short trip that includes the UAE on March 20, exchanged views with his Turkish counterpart, Mevlüt Cavusoglu. (MOFA)
TOKYO: Japan and Turkey foreign ministers on March 19 agreed to cooperate and coordinate on the Middle East and Ukrainian issues and deepen bilateral friendly relations toward the year 2024, the 100th anniversary of establishing their diplomatic ties.

Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi, who is visiting Turkey for a short trip that includes the UAE on March 20, exchanged views with his Turkish counterpart, Mevlüt Cavusoglu, on the situation in Afghanistan and East Asia, including China and North Korea, and affirmed that they would continue to coordinate on dealing with North Korea, including the abductions issue, the foreign ministry in Tokyo said in a statement.

The Ministers confirmed to hold the first meeting of maritime consultations in the first half of this year to discuss specific cooperation, and to accelerate negotiations toward the early conclusion of the Japan-Turkey Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA) and the Japan-Turkey Social Security Agreement, and to aim for the opening of the Turkish-Japanese University of Science and Technology in 2023, the ministry said.

In addition, Minister Hayashi expressed his intention to expand cooperation in new areas, including space and climate change, and they concurred on closely cooperating in the field of disarmament and non-proliferation through Non-proliferation and Disarmament Initiative (NPDI).

In the meeting, minister Cavusoglu provided a detailed explanation of Turkey’s diplomatic efforts based on its close relations with both Ukraine and Russia, and Minister Hayashi expressed his sincere gratitude and respect for the efforts made by Turkey.

Russia claims hypersonic missile strike as Ukraine urges peace deal

  • Moscow also said its troops had broken Ukrainian defenses to enter the strategic southern port city of Mariupol
  • Fierce resistance has managed to stall Russian forces outside Kviv and several other cities in the east
KYIV: Russia said Saturday that it had unleashed hypersonic missiles against an arms depot in Ukraine, the first use of the next-generation weapons in combat, after Kyiv’s embattled leader pressed for “meaningful” talks to end a conflict now in its fourth week.
Moscow also said its troops had broken Ukrainian defenses to enter the strategic southern port city of Mariupol, and destroyed radio and intelligence sites just outside Odessa.
If confirmed, the use of Russia’s new Kinzhal (Dagger) hypersonic missiles, which can elude most defense systems, would mark a new escalation in Russia’s campaign to force Ukraine to abandon hopes of closer ties with the West.
Ukrainian air force spokesman Yuri Ignat told AFP that the weapons depot in Deliatyn, a village near the border with Romania, had indeed been hit but “we have no information of the type of missile.”
“There has been damage, destruction and the detonation of munitions,” he said. “They are using all the missiles in their arsenal against us.”
Ukraine officials also admitted they had “temporarily” lost access to the Sea of Azov, though Russia has effectively controlled the coastline for weeks after surrounding Mariupol.
Russian President Vladimir Putin, who unveiled the Kinzhal missile in 2018, has termed it “an ideal weapon” that flies at 10 times the speed of sound — analysts say Russia is leading the hypersonics race, followed by China and the US.
Moscow’s announcement came hours after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky again appealed for peace, urging Russia to accept “meaningful” talks in his latest Facebook video.
“This is the time to meet, to talk, time for renewing territorial integrity and fairness for Ukraine,” he said.
“Otherwise, Russia’s losses will be such that several generations will not recover.”
Ukraine claimed Saturday that a Russian general had been killed by strikes on an airfield outside Kherson, just north of Crimea, saying he was the fifth top-ranking officer killed since the invasion began on February 24.
Fierce resistance has managed to stall Russian forces outside Kviv and several other cities in the east, making them vulnerable to Ukrainian attacks against supply lines.
Britain’s defense ministry said Saturday that Russia has been forced to “change its operational approach and is now pursuing a strategy of attrition.”
“This is likely to involve the indiscriminate use of firepower resulting in increased civilian casualties,” it warned.
But as in previous negotiations there appeared to be little progress in reaching a cease-fire, with Putin accusing Ukraine of “numerous war crimes” during a call late Friday with French President Emmanuel Macron.
British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss accused Moscow of using the talks as a “smokescreen” as it carried out “appalling atrocities,” saying she was “very skeptical” they would produce a breakthrough.
Friday’s attack on the arms depot was the latest strike in western Ukraine, which until a few days ago had remained relatively unscathed by Russia’s push toward key cities from the north and east.
On Friday, Russian forces destroyed an aircraft repair plant near the airport of Lviv, where millions of people have fled as rockets and shelling continue to rain down on Kyiv.
In Mariupol, rescuers were still searching for hundreds of people trapped under the wreckage of a bombed theater where over 1,000 people had been seeking shelter when it was struck on Wednesday.
There was still no information about potential fatalities, Zelensky said, but 130 people had been saved so far — some “heavily injured.”
“This is no longer Mariupol, it’s hell,” said resident Tamara Kavunenko, 58. “The streets are full with the bodies of civilians.”
Russian forces also carried out a large-scale air strike on Mykolaiv in the south on Friday, killing dozens of young Ukrainian ensigns at their brigade headquarters.
“No fewer than 200 soldiers were sleeping in the barracks” at the time of the attack, a Ukrainian serviceman on the ground, 22-year-old Maxim, told AFP.
“At least 50 bodies have been recovered, but we do not know how many others are in the rubble,” he said.
More than 3.25 million refugees have fled Ukraine and countless others have sought havens in the country’s west, though Putin said his forces were doing “everything possible” to avoid civilian casualties during his latest call with Macron, according to the Kremlin.
But Zelensky accused Russian forces of blocking aid around hotspot areas.
“I escaped war to reach stability, only to find myself trapped in another war,” said Mazen Dammag, a Yemeni who fled his war-torn homeland nearly six years ago for Ukraine.
He and several friends hired taxis to take them from Odessa to Poland, some 1,000 kilometers north, and eventually Bremen in Germany, where he spoke with AFP by video.
Russia’s ally China told US President Joe Biden on Friday that the war “in no one’s interest,” but showed no sign of giving in to US pressure to join Western condemnation of Russia.
Biden warned his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping of “consequences” for any financial or military aid for Russia, a move that could turn the standoff into a global confrontation.
Putin appears undeterred by further threats or sanctions, holding a triumphalist rally in Moscow on Friday to mark eight years since Russia’s seizure of Crimea, saying his goal in Ukraine was “to rid these people from their suffering and genocide.”
In a call to German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Putin accused Ukrainian authorities of stalling talks by “putting forward more and more unrealistic proposals.”
Russia wants Ukraine to disarm and disavow all Western alliances, in particular by joining NATO or seeking closer integration with the European Union — steps that Kyiv says would turn it into a vassal state of Moscow.
Russia’s top negotiator said Friday that Moscow and Kyiv had brought their positions “as close as possible” on a proposal for Ukraine to become a neutral state.
But Mikhailo Podolyak, an adviser to Zelensky taking part in the negotiations, said his country’s position had not budged.
Switzerland said Saturday that despite its longstanding neutrality, it would impose the same sanctions against Russia as the EU.
President Ignazio Cassis said his country would not stand by in the “confrontation between democracy and barbarism,” saying the war was being driven by “a devastating madness which shatters all the principles and values of our civilization.”

UK govt accused of 'lack of concern' after girl, 8, left stranded in Kabul

  • ‘She’s on my mind every minute of the day,’ says child’s mother in London
LONDON: A British Afghan girl, 8, has been left stranded in Afghanistan due to a “lack of concern” by the UK government, family lawyers told The Independent newspaper.

The girl’s parents are in Britain and are making urgent appeals to have their daughter relocated.

Relatives of the girl, who cannot be named for legal reasons, are looking after her in Kabul, but say that she has not attended school since the Taliban takeover last year.

“We are like prisoners in our own home. We’re too scared to go out. Our financial situation has also worsened. We have no income, no jobs. It’s getting worse day by day,” said her uncle.

“Recently, the Taliban’s house searches have increased. They’re going door to door, going inside and looking for evidence of families being in touch with relatives abroad.”

The girl’s mother, living in London, said: “I’m really worried, especially when I hear the news that things are getting worse. I’m trying anything that I can to get her out and here with me.

“I don’t even know how to describe how I feel. She’s on my mind every minute, every second of the day, I see her in front of my eyes. I’m continually worrying about what she’s going through.”

The girl’s father has British citizenship, and the family applied for citizenship for their daughter in 2014, 2016, 2017 and 2020, to no avail.

Lawyers say that a “combination of error and unlawful decision-making” by the UK Home Office led to the denial of citizenship to the girl, and that “an indifference that is simply incomprehensible” has now left her stranded in Afghanistan.

Following legal battles and an appeal by the family last year, a passport was issued for the girl, but it is held in the UK and unable to be sent to Kabul due to the Taliban presence.

Lawyers are now demanding that the UK government provide the girl with emergency travel documents, which could allow her to be reunited with her parents in London.

A member of Parliament has also become involved in the appeal.

Labour MP Lyn Brown told The Independent: “In the cold light of day, they (the government) surely have to turn their minds to this little girl, who is stuck in Afghanistan through no fault of her own, no fault of her mother, but because of a Home Office blunder.

“Circumstances in the country are deteriorating further and we need ministers to act with urgency to bring her home.”

The solicitor representing the girl’s family, Rebecca Morris, said: “The attitude taken by the government to my client — the abject lack of concern for a young British girl trapped in Kabul — has been disturbing and disappointing at every step of this case.

“The indifferent and careless response our requests for help have met has been incomprehensible. Ministers and government departments promised to shift heaven and earth for those left behind when the evacuation ended.”

Afghanistan world's unhappiest country, even before Taliban

  • World Happiness report: Afghanistan last among 149 countries surveyed, with a happiness rate of just 2.5
KABUL: Afghanistan is the unhappiest country in the world — even before the Taliban swept to power last August. That’s according to a so-called World Happiness report released ahead of the UN-designated International Day of Happiness on Sunday.
The annual report ranked Afghanistan as last among 149 countries surveyed, with a happiness rate of just 2.5. Lebanon was the world’s second saddest country, with Botswana, Rwanda and Zimbabwe rounding out the bottom five. Finland ranked first for the fourth year running with a 7.8 score, followed by Denmark and Switzerland, with Iceland and the Netherlands also in the top five.
Researchers ranked the countries after analyzing data over three years. They looked at several categories including gross domestic product per capita, social safety nets, life expectancy, freedom to make life choices, generosity of the population, and perceptions of internal and external corruption levels.
Afghanistan stacked up poorly in all six categories, a confounding result coming as it does before the Taliban’s arrival and despite 20 years of US and international investment. The US alone spent $145 billion on development in Afghanistan since 2002, according to reports by the US special inspector general for Afghanistan.
Still, there were signs of increasing hopelessness.
Gallup did a polling in 2018 and found few Afghans they surveyed had much hope for the future. In fact the majority said they had no hope for the future.
Years of runaway corruption, increased poverty, lack of jobs, a steady increase in people forced below the poverty line, and erratic development all combined into a crushing malaise, said analyst Nasratullah Haqpal. Most Afghans had high hopes after 2001, when the Taliban were ousted and the US-led coalition declared victory,
“Unfortunately the only focus was on the war, the warlords and the corrupt politicians,” said Haqpal.
“People just became poorer and poorer and more disappointed and more unhappy... that is why these 20 years of investment in Afghanistan collapsed in just 11 days,” he said referring to the Taliban’s lightning blitz through the country before sweeping into Kabul in mid August.
When Masoud Ahmadi, a carpenter returned to Afghanistan from neighboring Pakistan after the 2001 collapse of the Taliban, his hopes for the future were bright. He dreamed of opening a small furniture-making shop, maybe employing as many as 10 people. Instead, sitting in his dusty 6-foot by 10-foot workshop on Saturday, he said he opens just twice a week for lack of work.
“When the money came to this country the leadership of the government took the money and counted it as their personal money, and the people were not helped to change their life for the better,” said Ahmadi.
The report warns that Afghanistan’s numbers might drop even further next year when it measures Afghans’ happiness level after the arrival of the Taliban. The economy is currently in free fall as the group struggles to transition from fighting to governing.

Aid agencies struggle to reach Ukraine's 'beseiged' cities

  • Lack of humanitarian access is making it almost impossible to deliver emergency food supplies to the besieged port city of Mariupol
ROME: Aid agencies are struggling to reach people trapped in Ukrainian cities ringed by Russian forces, the UN’s World Food Programme said Saturday, including hundreds of thousands of women and children.
“The challenge is to get to the cities that are encircled or about to be encircled,” emergency coordinator Jakob Kern told AFP, describing the situation as “dire.”
Lack of humanitarian access is making it almost impossible to deliver emergency food supplies to the besieged port city of Mariupol, the northeastern city of Kharkiv and the northeastern city of Sumy.
It was a tactic that was “unacceptable in the 21st century,” Kern said.
The Rome-based WFP has had to start the mission to stock up Ukraine’s warehouses “from zero,” and replacing broken food supply chains amidst bitter fighting is a “mammoth task,” he said.
The agency hopes to reach 3.1 million people in Ukraine, but efforts to move supplies such as pasta, rice and canned meat around are hampered by difficulties in finding willing truck drivers.
“The closer you go to these cities, the more worried they are about their safety,” Kern said.
“And that means we’re not able to reach these people in Mariupol, Sumy, Kharkiv, in the cities that are almost encircled by now — or completely in the case of Mariupol,” he added.
More than 3.25 million refugees have fled Ukraine, but many people have remained trapped, including “hundreds of thousands of women and children. They cannot come out and we cannot reach them.”

Kern, who worked for WFP for three years in Syria during the war, said the siege tactics being used in Ukraine were similar, but the fallout was even greater as the besieged cities were larger.
“Two days ago a convoy with a few trucks made it into Sumy with enough food for about 3,000 people for a few days, but it’s small scale and these are big cities, it needs regular access and a much bigger scale.”
“Here you’d almost need a convoy every day to keep a population of half a million or a million supplied with basic foods. That calls for basically a permanent humanitarian corridor into these cities,” he said.
Nonetheless, in Ukraine, just as in Syria, even a little aid can psychologically boost those trapped in terrible conditions, for “it means a lot for the people inside that they see they have not been forgotten.”
Historically, Ukraine has been a grain-exporting breadbasket for the world, and WFP bought nearly half of its global wheat supplies from it before the war.
Now, with Ukrainian ports closed and Russian grain deals on pause because of sanctions, 13.5 million tons of wheat and 16 million tons of maize are currently frozen in Russia and Ukraine.
A toxic mix of rising food and energy prices — exasperated by the Kremlin’s invasion — has increased WFP’s global operations by $70 million (63.3 million euros) a month and it is urgently seeking donations.

Russia-China cooperation will only get stronger – Interfax cites Lavrov

  • ‘We – as two great powers – need to think how to carry on in this world’
Cooperation between Russia and China will only become stronger in the current circumstances, the Interfax news agency quoted Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov as saying on Saturday.
“This cooperation will get stronger, because at a time when the West is blatantly undermining all the foundations on which the international system is based, of course we – as two great powers – need to think how to carry on in this world,” Lavrov was quoted as saying.

