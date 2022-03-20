You are here

  • Home
  • Hong Kong leader says plans to review COVID-19 restrictions on Monday

Hong Kong leader says plans to review COVID-19 restrictions on Monday

Hong Kong leader says plans to review COVID-19 restrictions on Monday
While Hong Kong is officially clinging to a ‘zero COVID-19’ strategy that aims to curb all outbreaks, recent actions and policy tweaks suggest it is pivoting away from that. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/wrush

Updated 20 March 2022
Reuters

Hong Kong leader says plans to review COVID-19 restrictions on Monday

Hong Kong leader says plans to review COVID-19 restrictions on Monday
  • Chinese-ruled city has some of the most stringent COVID-19 rules in the world
  • The city has imposed a ban on gatherings of more than two people
Updated 20 March 2022
Reuters

HONG KONG: Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said on Sunday she plans to review COVID-19 restrictions on Monday, just days after acknowledging that many financial institutions were “losing patience” with coronavirus policies in the financial hub.
The Chinese-ruled city has some of the most stringent COVID-19 rules in the world, with a ban on flights from nine countries including Australia and Britain, and hotel quarantine of up to two weeks for incoming travelers.
The city has also imposed a ban on gatherings of more than two people, while most public venues are closed, including beaches and playgrounds, face masks are compulsory and there is no face-to-face learning for students.
On Saturday, authorities reported a three-week low of 16,597 new COVID-19 cases, down from more than 20,000 a day earlier.
The coronavirus outbreak has swept through elderly care homes and paralyzed many parts of the city.
In recent weeks, streets in the heart of Hong Kong’s financial center have been eerily quiet, restaurants and bars shuttered or empty, and supermarket shelves bare as people snapped up groceries amid fears of a city-wide lockdown.
Many businesses across the city have been forced to shut, including gyms, restaurants, and bars, while others say they are living on borrowed time and need restrictions to ease immediately in order to survive.
Hong Kong has seen a net outflow of around 50,000 people so far this month, compared with more than 71,000 in February and nearly 17,000 in December before the fifth wave hit.
While Hong Kong is officially clinging to a “zero-COVID” strategy that aims to curb all outbreaks, recent actions and policy tweaks suggest it is pivoting away from that at a time when most other major global cities are learning to live with the virus.
The official policy mirrors that of mainland China which is also facing a huge challenge as a jump in cases restricts the movement of millions of people and affects some of the country’s industrial hubs.

Topics: Hong Kong Coronavirus

Related

Hong Kong reports 20,082 new COVID-19 cases as city promised fewer restrictions
World
Hong Kong reports 20,082 new COVID-19 cases as city promised fewer restrictions
Hong Kong leader says no plans to tighten COVID-19 social distancing measures
World
Hong Kong leader says no plans to tighten COVID-19 social distancing measures

Pakistan parliament to convene this week for no-confidence move against PM Khan

Pakistan parliament to convene this week for no-confidence move against PM Khan
Updated 6 sec ago
Reuters

Pakistan parliament to convene this week for no-confidence move against PM Khan

Pakistan parliament to convene this week for no-confidence move against PM Khan
  • Several lawmakers in Imran Khan’s party have defected
Updated 6 sec ago
Reuters
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s parliament will be convened on Friday to take up a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan, the government said in a statement on Sunday.
An alliance of opposition parties filed the motion against Khan earlier this month, saying he had lost his parliamentary majority.
Several lawmakers in Khan’s party have defected.

Turkey says Russia and Ukraine nearing agreement on ‘critical’ issues

Turkey says Russia and Ukraine nearing agreement on ‘critical’ issues
Updated 13 min 10 sec ago
Reuters

Turkey says Russia and Ukraine nearing agreement on ‘critical’ issues

Turkey says Russia and Ukraine nearing agreement on ‘critical’ issues
  • ‘We can say we are hopeful for a cease-fire if the sides do not take a step back from the current positions’
Updated 13 min 10 sec ago
Reuters

ISTANBUL: Turkey’s foreign minister said in an interview published on Sunday that Russia and Ukraine were nearing agreement on “critical” issues and he was hopeful for a cease-fire if the two sides did not backtrack from progress achieved so far.
Russian forces invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24. President Vladimir Putin has called Russia’s actions a “special operation” meant to demilitarize Ukraine and purge it of what he sees as dangerous nationalists. Ukraine and the West say Putin launched an aggressive war of choice.
Foreign ministers Sergei Lavrov of Russia and Dmytro Kuleba of Ukraine met in the Turkish resort town of Antalya earlier this month with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu also attending. The discussions did not yield concrete results.
But Cavusoglu, who also traveled to Russia and Ukraine last week for talks with Lavrov and Kuleba, told Turkish daily Hurriyet that there had been “rapprochement in the positions of both sides on important subjects, critical subjects.”
“We can say we are hopeful for a cease-fire if the sides do not take a step back from the current positions,” he said, without elaborating on the issues.
Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin, speaking to al Jazeera television, said the two sides were getting closer on four key issues. He cited Russia’s demand for Ukraine to renounce ambitions to join NATO, demilitarization, what Russia has referred to as “de-nazification,” and the protection of the Russian language in Ukraine.
Ukraine and the West have dismissed Russian references to “neo-Nazis” in Ukraine’s democratically elected leadership as baseless propaganda, and Kalin said such references were offensive to Kyiv.
Kyiv and Moscow reported some progress in talks last week toward a political formula that would guarantee Ukraine’s security, while keeping it outside NATO, though each sides accused the other of dragging matters out.
Kalin said a permanent cease-fire could come only through a meeting between Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. But he said Putin felt that positions on the “strategic issues” of Crimea and Donbas were not close enough for a meeting.
Russia annexed the Crimean peninsula from Ukraine in 2014 while part of the eastern industrial Donbas region was seized by Russian-backed separatist forces that year.
NATO member Turkey shares a maritime border with Ukraine and Russia in the Black Sea, has good relations with both and has offered to mediate between them.
It has voiced support for Ukraine, but has also opposed far-reaching Western sanctions imposed on Moscow over the invasion.
While forging close ties with Russia on energy, defense and trade and relying heavily on Russian tourists, Turkey has sold drones to Ukraine, angering Moscow.
Turkey also opposes Russian policies in Syria and Libya, as well as Moscow’s annexation of Crimea.
President Tayyip Erdogan has repeatedly said Turkey will not abandon its relations with Russia or Ukraine, saying Ankara’s ability to speak to both sides was an asset.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Russia Ukraine Turkey

Related

Special In a phone call on March 6 between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, Turkey’s leader expressed his concerns. (Reuters)
World
World focused on Turkey as Ankara mediates in talks between warring Ukraine, Russia
Special Turkey in tough spot over Russia-Ukraine crisis
Middle-East
Turkey in tough spot over Russia-Ukraine crisis

Four dead in Belgium as car hits early morning carnival crowd: mayor

Four dead in Belgium as car hits early morning carnival crowd: mayor
Updated 3 min 25 sec ago
AFP

Four dead in Belgium as car hits early morning carnival crowd: mayor

Four dead in Belgium as car hits early morning carnival crowd: mayor
Updated 3 min 25 sec ago
AFP

BRUSSELS: A car slammed into carnival revelers early Sunday in a small town in southern Belgium, killing several people and injuring about two dozen, the mayor reported.
Media reports say at least four people were killed when a car drove into the crowd who where gathered at dawn Sunday for celebrations in Strépy-Bracquegnies, some 50 kilometers (30 miles) south of Brussels.
“A car drove from the back at high speed. And we have a few dozen injured and unfortunately several people who are killed,” Mayor Jacques Gobert told RTBF radio.
Media reports said the crash may have been caused by a car chased by police.

Topics: Belgium

Related

Belgium set to remove almost all COVID restrictions
World
Belgium set to remove almost all COVID restrictions
45 arrested in major cocaine network bust in Belgium, Spain
World
45 arrested in major cocaine network bust in Belgium, Spain

Ramos-Horta, Guterres early frontrunners in East Timor election

Ramos-Horta, Guterres early frontrunners in East Timor election
Updated 20 March 2022
Reuters

Ramos-Horta, Guterres early frontrunners in East Timor election

Ramos-Horta, Guterres early frontrunners in East Timor election
  • Data from East Timor’s election administration shows Jose Ramos-Horta in the lead with 44.5 percent
Updated 20 March 2022
Reuters

DILI: Independence leader and Nobel laureate, Jose Ramos-Horta, and incumbent leader Francisco Guterres have emerged as the early frontrunners in East Timor’s presidential election, official data showed.
With more than 33 percent of the vote counted on Sunday afternoon, a day after the nation went to the polls, data from East Timor’s Technical Secretariat for Election Administration showed Ramos-Horta in the lead with 44.5 percent.
The next closest was current president and former resistance fighter Guterres, with 24.1 percent, according to the election administration which is responsible for the official vote count.
Asia’s youngest nation held its fifth presidential election since independence on Saturday, with the country’s generation of independence leaders and former fighters dominating the list of 16 candidates.
As it approaches twenty years of independence after a brutal occupation by neighboring Indonesia, East Timor has grappled with political instability and the need to diversify its oil and gas dependent economy.
Ramos-Horta, 72, has said he felt compelled to run after the incumbent president had “exceeded his powers” by refusing to swear in seven ministers following the 2018 parliamentary elections.
The move sparked an ongoing political impasse in the country of 1.3 million.
After casting his ballot in the capital of Dili on Saturday, Guterres said he was optimistic about his chances.
“Whoever runs must be ready to win and be ready to lose,” he said, “But I want to say I will win.”
If no candidate wins an outright majority, the vote will go to a second-round run off on April 19 between the top two candidates.

Topics: East Timor

Related

East Timor, Asia’s youngest nation, votes for president
World
East Timor, Asia’s youngest nation, votes for president
East Timor’s Ramos-Horta makes pitch for stability ahead of election
World
East Timor’s Ramos-Horta makes pitch for stability ahead of election

Assailant with hatchet, bear spray attacks Canada mosque

Assailant with hatchet, bear spray attacks Canada mosque
Updated 20 March 2022
AFP

Assailant with hatchet, bear spray attacks Canada mosque

Assailant with hatchet, bear spray attacks Canada mosque
  • Prime Minister Justin Trudeau put out a tweet condemning the assault as ‘incredibly disturbing’
Updated 20 March 2022
AFP

MONTREAL: A man armed with a hatchet and a spray used to repel bears attacked worshipers at a mosque Saturday in Canada but no one was seriously hurt, police said.
The 24-year-old entered the mosque in the town of Mississauga, a suburb of Toronto, and sprayed people before being subdued by members of the congregation until police arrived and arrested him.
Some members of the congregation sustained minor injuries from the bear spray.
At this point investigators think the incident was an isolated act and are considering hate as a possible motive, police said in a statement.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau put out a tweet condemning the assault as “incredibly disturbing.”
“I strongly condemn this violence — which has no place in Canada — and I’m keeping the community in my thoughts today,” Trudeau wrote.
Other public figures joined in the chorus of condemnation including the mayor of Toronto and the Ontario provincial prime minister.
The imam of the mosque, Ibrahim Hindy, praised the courage of the worshipers who subdued the attacker.
“Our community will never be broken and we refuse to be intimidated,” he tweeted.
In June in Ontario, a man driving a pick-up truck deliberately ran over a Canadian family of Pakistani origin, killing four people.
Police said it was a case of Islamophobia.

Topics: Canada

Related

Canada’s Trudeau ends emergency powers invoked to clear protests
World
Canada’s Trudeau ends emergency powers invoked to clear protests
Canada must repatriate dying woman and child from Daesh camp: HRW
World
Canada must repatriate dying woman and child from Daesh camp: HRW

Latest updates

Pakistan parliament to convene this week for no-confidence move against Imran Khan
Pakistan parliament to convene this week for no-confidence move against Imran Khan
Porsche aims for over 80% all electric new vehicles by 2030
Porsche aims for over 80% all electric new vehicles by 2030
Turkey says Russia and Ukraine nearing agreement on ‘critical’ issues
Turkey says Russia and Ukraine nearing agreement on ‘critical’ issues
Coinbase sued for allegedly selling 79 unregistered crypto securities: Crypto Moves
Coinbase sued for allegedly selling 79 unregistered crypto securities: Crypto Moves
Huge crowd due for Israel rabbi funeral under heavy guard
Huge crowd due for Israel rabbi funeral under heavy guard

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.