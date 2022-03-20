What we are buying today: by People

When you’re in search of a distinctive style for that special occasion, you’ll definitely want to have a look at By People.
By People is a Saudi fashion brand set up by a couple based in Riyadh that specializes in unisex bags made of wood.
Each bag is an exquisitely ornamented work of art, redefining the concept of a fashionable bag.
The brand is inspired by the need to be distinctive. It is for those looking for quality and interesting designs when it comes to accessories.
Their bags are made of two main materials: Leather combined and teak or rosewood. Each piece takes around 15 days to make, with only 10 items of each design handcrafted in Indonesia.
The brand was launched in January and has handbags, shoulder bags, tote bags, laptop bags, mini-cupped purses and more.
Each bag includes words carved in wood on themes of happiness and hope from poems by famous Arabian poets.
The brand plans to offer personalized bags in the future where people can choose their favorite words, quotes or mottos.
Guerlain announces Karen Wazen as first regional ambassador
Updated 20 March 2022
Arab News
DUBAI: Lebanese influencer and entrepreneur Karen Wazen was announced as the first regional ambassador for French beauty house Guerlain.
Both Guerlain and Wazen took to Instagram to share the exciting news.
“Guerlain is proud to announce the appointment of Karen Wazen as Regional Skincare Ambassador for the Middle East,” said the beauty house in a statement. “With an upbeat, ethical approach to beauty, Karen will accompany the Maison as part of our #InTheNameOfBeauty commitment, representing the Abeille Royale and Orchidée Impériale collections in partnership with the Guerlain Spa.”
Wazen is representing Guerlain’s full skincare line as a long-time supporter and advocate for the brand. The Dubai-based influencer shares the same principles and passions as the house — including sustainability — and both aim to empower women across the region.
“I am very proud to become the Middle Eastern ambassador for Guerlain,” shared Wazen. “As a house whose DNA and heritage are in complete, authentic alignment with my own ethos, I look forward to this beautiful and exciting new chapter together,” she added.
Veronique Courtois, CEO of Guerlain, said in a statement: “At the heart of Guerlain is an unsurpassed culture representative of all beauty; we look forward to continuing this story in the Middle East through our brand advocate Karen Wazen who reflects our quest in creating a more beautiful and sustainable world.”
Guerlain, a visionary in its holistic perception of beauty, made its mark through creative and resourceful innovation. Since the brand’s inception in 1828, Guerlain has been harnessing the power of nature to create its products.
With sustainability in mind, in 2007 Guerlain formalized its commitment, In the Name of Beauty, which is guided by its historical symbol of the bee. The initiative has seen the brand take concrete action across the globe to preserve biodiversity and environmental health, promote sustainably and effect progressive social impact.
For the 15th anniversary of In the Name of Beauty, Guerlain has reiterated its determination to carry the honorable alliance between sustainability and luxury.
Review: ‘Windfall’ offers little in the way of reward
Updated 20 March 2022
Matt Ross
LONDON: Just in case audiences did not get the chance to read the official logline for “Windfall” — which describes it as a “Hitchcockian thriller” — the film’s director Charlie McDowell, director of the 2014 comedy-thriller “The One I Love,” lets everybody know what he is aiming for in the opening few seconds of his new movie, with lingering views of a sprawling, palatial home set to chunky, discordant music that telegraphs his intention to channel the famed British filmmaker.
Jason Segel’s character, Nobody, stalks the grounds of the beautiful property, searching for something and drinking his orange juice. He begins to wipe down anything he’s touched, and we realize that he is there to rob the place — only to have his plans upended by the unexpected arrival of its occupants, CEO, played by Jesse Plemons, and Wife, portrayed by McDowell’s real-world spouse, Lily Collins. After a tense, brief standoff, Nobody takes the couple hostage, bartering with them for a payout to leave them in peace.
McDowell — working from a screenplay by “Seven” and “Sleepy Hollow” writer Andrew Kevin Walker, and frequent collaborator Justin Lader — opts to sit on much of Nobody’s backstory. It is hinted that he may have fallen foul of the very innovation that made CEO his millions, or that he may have altruistic intentions at heart, but the director decides to leave much of this unsaid. A shame really, as the lack of character detail makes it hard for Segel, Plemons or Collins to convey much in the way of, well, character.
Instead, each must rely heavily on tropes and stereotypes to carve out any sense of identity in this dialog-heavy movie; Plemons plays the CEO as an entitled jerk, Collins the trophy wife with bigger ambitions, and Segel is the bedraggled stranger with wild eyes and a mysterious motivation. They all acquit themselves with skill, but none of the three seem likely to look back on “Windfall” as their magnum opus.
There is something to be said for leaving audiences to fill in the blanks, but this tense (yet unwieldy) movie needs to give viewers more to build on.
Helmed by Egyptian filmmaker Mohamed Diab, the show is the first Marvel project to have an Arab director.
In a previous interview with Arab News, Diab said that Calamawy’s character was not written as an Egyptian in the beginning.
“During development, I called her and I asked her if she was free for a Marvel project. Well… to be honest, my wife actually contacted her on Instagram,” Diab said with a laugh. “She didn’t believe it at first — she even asked her agent if it was true.”
“When the time came, she auditioned with Oscar, and that audition was fantastic. They loved her. She was a tremendous addition. She’s intellectual, eager, down to earth, and proud of her heritage,” he said. “She stood up for her character in the room, and, as an Egyptian, she knew more about her character than anyone else.”
She has also taken part in National Geographic’s “The Long Road Home,” CBS’ “FBI” and “Madame Secretary,” and NBC’s “The Brave.”
In a twist from the comic books, in which Moon Knight’s alter ego is the Jewish-American mercenary Marc Spector, Isaac plays gift shop worker Steven Grant, s sleep-deprived Londoner who suffers from dissociative identity disorder and is haunted by memories of Spector.
Ethan Hawke stars opposite Isaac as villain Arthur Harrow.
“Moon Knight” — which debuts internationally on Disney+ on March 30 and will premiere in the region this summer — is a show full of outsiders who, in partnership Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige and many others, lent their creative voices to make this a Marvel project like no other.
What We Are Reading Today: Waterloo Sunrise: London from the Sixties to Thatcher
Updated 19 March 2022
Arab News
Author: John Davis
Waterloo Sunrise is a panoramic and multifaceted account of modern London during the transformative years of the sixties and seventies, when a city still bearing the scars of war emerged as a vibrant yet divided metropolis. John Davis paints lively and colorful portraits of life in the British capital, covering topics as varied as the rise and fall of boutique fashion, Soho and the sex trade, eating out in London, cabbies and tourists, gentrification, conservation, suburbia and the welfare state.
With vivid and immersive scene-setting, Davis traces how “swinging London” captured the world’s attention in the mid-sixties, discarding postwar austerity as it built a global reputation for youthful confidence and innovative music and fashion. He charts the slow erosion of mid-sixties optimism, showing how a newly prosperous city grappled with problems of deindustrialisation, inner-city blight and racial friction.
Davis reveals how London underwent a complex evolution that reflected an underlying tension between majority affluence and minority deprivation.