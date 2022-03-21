Gunmen kill at least 11 Burkina Faso government troops

You are here

Burkina Faso has been among those hit by rising insecurity as jihadist groups seeking to gain control over once peaceful territories in West Africa’s Central Sahel region. (AFP file photo)
Reuters

Reuters

OUAGADOUGOU: Unidentified armed attackers killed at least 11 Burkinabe soldiers and wounded eight more in Burkina Faso’s Est region on Sunday, four sources in the state military told Reuters.
The region is among those hit by rising insecurity as jihadist groups with links to Al-Qaeda and Daesh seek to gain control over once peaceful territories in West Africa’s Central Sahel region.
The sources did not share further details on the latest attack and there was no immediate comment from the government.
The ruling military junta seized power in a January coup against President Roch Kabore, blaming him for failing to contain surging violence by Islamist militants that has killed thousands of people and forced more than 2 million to flee their homes in the Sahel.

 

AP

  • Refugees International welcomes US move as a solid sign of commitment to justice for all victims of repression worldwide
  • More than 700,000 Rohingya Muslims have fled from Buddhist-majority Myanmar to refugee camps in Bangladesh since August 2017
AP

WASHINGTON: The Biden administration intends to declare that Myanmar’s years-long repression of the Rohingya Muslim population is a “genocide,” US officials said Sunday.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken plans to make the long-anticipated designation on Monday at an event at the US Holocaust Memorial Museum, according to the officials who spoke on condition of anonymity because the move had not yet been publicly announced.
The designation does not in and of itself portend drastic new measures against Myanmar’s military-led government, which has already been hit with multiple layers of US sanctions since the campaign against the Rohingya ethnic minority began in the country’s western Rakhine state in 2017.
But it could lead to additional international pressure on the government, which is already facing accusations of genocide at the International Court of Justice in The Hague. Human rights groups and lawmakers have been pressing both the Trump and Biden administrations to make the designation.
At least one member of Congress, Democratic Sen. Jeff Merkley of Oregon, welcomed the anticipated step, as did Refugees International.
“I applaud the Biden administration for finally recognizing the atrocities committed against the Rohingya as genocide,” he said in a statement released immediately after the State Department announced that Blinken would deliver remarks on Myanmar at the Holocaust Museum on Monday and tour an exhibit entitled “Burma’s Path to Genocide.” Myanmar is also known as Burma.
“While this determination is long overdue, it is nevertheless a powerful and critically important step in holding this brutal regime to account,” Merkley said. “Such processes must always be carried out objectively, consistently, and in a way that transcends geopolitical considerations.”
The humanitarian group Refugees International also praised the move. “The US genocide declaration is a welcome and profoundly meaningful step,” the group said in a statement. “It is also a solid sign of commitment to justice for all the people who continue to face abuses by the military junta to this very today.”
Merkley called on the administration to continue the pressure campaign on Myanmar by imposing additional sanctions on the government to include its oil and gas sectors. “America must lead the world to make it clear that atrocities like these will never be allowed to be buried unnoticed, no matter where they occur,” he said.
More than 700,000 Rohingya Muslims have fled from Buddhist-majority Myanmar to refugee camps in Bangladesh since August 2017, when the Myanmar military launched a clearance operation in response to attacks by a rebel group. Myanmar security forces have been accused of mass rapes, killings and the burning of thousands of homes.

 

 

Reuters

  • Francis asked people to guard against potential human trafficking of those fleeing Ukraine
  • Polish and German officials had warned that human traffickers may be targeting refugees fleeing the Ukraine war
Reuters

VATICAN CITY: Pope Francis, continuing his implicit criticism of Russia, called the conflict in Ukraine an unjustified “senseless massacre” and urged leaders to stop “this repugnant war.”
“The violent aggression against Ukraine is unfortunately not slowing down,” he told about 30,000 people in St. Peter’s Square for his weekly Sunday address and blessing.
“It is a senseless massacre where every day slaughters and atrocities are being repeated,” Francis said in his latest strong condemnation of the war, which has so far avoided mentioning Russia by name.
“There is no justification for this,” he added.
Moscow says the action it launched on Feb. 24 is a “special military operation” designed not to occupy territory but to demilitarise its neighbor and purge it what it sees as dangerous nationalists. Francis has already rejected that terminology.
“I beg all the players in the international community to truly commit themselves to stopping this repugnant war,” the pope said, drawing loud cheers and applause from the crowd.
“Even this week missiles and bombs hit civilians, the elderly, children and pregnant mothers,” he said.
Russia denies targeting civilians.
Francis spoke about his visit on Saturday to a Rome hospital that is treating children wounded in Ukraine.
“One was missing an arm and another had a head wound,” he said.
Francis also asked people to guard against potential human trafficking of those fleeing Ukraine.
“Let’s think about these women, these children ... who are without work, separated from their husbands. They will be sought by the ‘vultures’ of society. Please. Let’s protect them,” he said.
Poland has seen indications that human traffickers may be targeting refugees fleeing the Ukraine war, officials and aid workers have said. Some preventative efforts have been put in place.
The city of Berlin has warned Ukrainian refugees not to accept offers of money or accommodation at the main train station due to concerns that they might be lured into forced prostitution or other forms of human trafficking. 

Sheany Yasuko Lai

Sheany Yasuko Lai

JAKARTA: Portuguese MotoGP rider Miguel Oliveira won Indonesia’s first grand prix race in 25 years on Sunday, claiming victory among the world’s top riders who raced through challenging conditions on the rain-soaked circuit.

After a quarter of a century, Indonesia’s motorcycle-mad fans were treated to an eventful, top-class racing weekend at the Mandalika International Street Circuit on the island of Lombok.

Sunday’s sold-out race was delayed for 75 minutes due to heavy rain, and the audience of more than 60,000 — President Joko Widodo among them — also witnessed a hired shaman perform a ritual in an attempt to bring an end to the wet weather.

Oliveira finished ahead of current world champion Fabio Quartararo of France in Mandalika. The 27-year-old KTM rider, who gained the “rainmaster” nickname on social media after the race, dedicated the victory to his daughter.

“It’s really emotional,” Oliveira said. “I promised my daughter I would get a trophy from Indonesia, so this one is for you baby.”

Widodo, a biker himself, handed the trophy to Oliveira.

“Congratulations to Miguel Oliveira, the winner of the 2022 Indonesian MotoGP,” he said.

Indonesia last hosted a MotoGP round in 1997, at a track near Jakarta. It has since struggled to be included in the race calendar over its lack of a world-class circuit. The new 4.3-kilometer track in Mandalika was completed in 2021.

The Indonesian MotoGP — the second stop on the 2022 MotoGP calendar after the opening race in Qatar — saw riders race in reduced laps over tire safety fears.

The run-up to the big race also saw Spain’s six-time world champion Marc Marquez ruled out with concussion after a crash during a morning warmup catapulted him into the air.

The buzz surrounding the event that marks Indonesia’s return to world-class racing has also put a spotlight on the government-backed, mega-tourism infrastructure project on Lombok island, which officials hope will help the region compete with neighboring Bali, one of Indonesia’s top holiday destinations.

As Indonesia aims to boost sport tourism through Mandalika, authorities are also hoping to create thousands of jobs and attract 2 million foreign visitors annually.

Lombok is still struggling to rebuild after devastating earthquakes shook the island in 2018, killing hundreds of people and causing extensive damage.

But the massive program is not without controversies, with UN experts last year denouncing evictions during land procurement for the circuit.

  • Pakistan is set to deploy 15,000 personnel to secure the OIC summit on March 22-23
Aamir Saeed

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said on Sunday that the upcoming meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation in Islamabad is a matter of national security, amid the threat of political turmoil that threatens to disrupt the intergovernmental conference.

Pakistan is set to host the 48th session of the OIC’s Council of Foreign Ministers on March 22-23, where officials from its 56 member states are expected to address core issues, including the situations in Palestine, Afghanistan and Kashmir.

The meeting is taking place amid political unrest in the South Asian country, where an alliance of opposition parties filed a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan this month. Under Pakistan’s constitution, a session must be summoned within 14 days after the motion is received, a day that falls on Monday.

With no dates set, the opposition on Saturday warned of a disruption to the upcoming OIC meeting, while demanding the National Assembly speaker to summon the session in time.

Though the joint opposition has since backpedaled on the sit-in threat, the interior minister warned on Sunday against any disruption to the summit.

“Anyone who has the courage should try to stop the OIC meeting,” Ahmed said during a press conference.

The minister said that more than 15,000 security officers, comprising members of the police and paramilitary, will be deployed for the OIC event that starts on Tuesday.

“This is a matter of national security.”

Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Saturday said the opposition will stage a sit-in at the National Assembly if a resolution on a no-confidence vote against the prime minister is delayed.

“If the speaker of the National Assembly does not present the no-confidence motion on Monday, then I would recommend to my party, to the opposition parties that we will not get up from the hall,” Zardari had said.

“We will then see how your OIC conference takes place.”

The National Assembly is the venue where the OIC meeting will take place this week.

Just hours after Zardari’s statement, the opposition issued a statement and reassured that Pakistan’s domestic politics and internal turmoil “will not be allowed to affect the OIC conference,” further wishing the “esteemed guests in Islamabad” a pleasant stay.

National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser announced on Sunday afternoon that a session of the lower house of parliament, which is expected to table the no-trust resolution against Khan, will be convened on March 25.

The opposition blames Khan for mismanaging the country, economy and foreign policy, which the prime minister has denied. In Pakistan, no prime minister has ever completed his full term in office.

Reuters

  • Manolis Androulakis has assisted dozens of Greek nationals and ethnic Greeks to evacuate the ruined city since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine
  • Androulakis: ‘Mariupol will become part of a list of cities that were completely destroyed by war — they are Guernica, Coventry, Aleppo, Grozny, Leningrad’
Reuters

ATHENS: Greece’s consul general in Mariupol, the last EU diplomat to evacuate the besieged Ukrainian port, said on Sunday the city was joining the ranks of places known for having been destroyed in wars of the past.
Manolis Androulakis has assisted dozens of Greek nationals and ethnic Greeks to evacuate the ruined city since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. He left Mariupol on Tuesday and after a four-day trip through Ukraine he crossed to Romania through Moldavia, along with 10 other Greek nationals.
“What I saw, I hope no one will ever see,” Androulakis said as he arrived on Sunday at Athens International Airport and was reunited with his family.
“Mariupol will become part of a list of cities that were completely destroyed by war; I don’t need to name them — they are Guernica, Coventry, Aleppo, Grozny, Leningrad,” Androulakis said.
According to the Greek Foreign Ministry, Androulakis was the last EU diplomat to leave Mariupol, where many residents have been trapped under heavy bombardment for more than two weeks as Russian forces seeks to take control.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Saturday that Russia’s siege of Mariupol was “a terror that will be remembered for centuries to come.”
At least 10 ethnic Greeks have been killed and several have been injured since Russia started attacking Mariupol. More than 150 Greek citizens, vessel crews and ethnic Greeks have been evacuated from the region, the Greek Foreign Ministry says.
Mariupol, a city of more than 400,000 before the war, has historically had a sizeable population of ethnic Greeks who have been active in trade and shipping in the region since the Byzantine period.

