Hong Kong to lift ban on flights from nine countries in April

Hong Kong to lift ban on flights from nine countries in April
Above, a cleaner works in the arrivals hall at the Hong Kong International Airport on Mar. 17, 2022. (Reuters)
Updated 21 March 2022
AFP

Hong Kong to lift ban on flights from nine countries in April

Hong Kong to lift ban on flights from nine countries in April
  • US, Britain, France and Australia among the nine countries on the list
Updated 21 March 2022
AFP

HONG KONG: Hong Kong will resume international flights from nine countries including the United States and Britain in April, city leader Carrie Lam said Monday.

After the highly transmissible omicron variant emerged in January, authorities quickly put in place flight bans from eight countries deemed high-risk — including the United States, Britain, France and India — and in February added a ninth, Nepal.

But infections climbed rapidly within the finance hub despite tightening social distancing measures, and in three months Hong Kong recorded more than a million cases and 5,600 deaths.

“The circuit-breaker ... is inopportune now,” she said during a press conference.

“The epidemic situations in those countries are not worse than Hong Kong’s, and most arrivals did not have serious symptoms. To extend the circuit-breaker will add to concerns and anxieties of Hong Kong residents stranded there.”

Lam’s administration has been pummeled for its handling of the COVID-19 crisis, for putting out unclear messages about proposed mass testing and lockdown measures.

Fear of being caught in a sudden lockdown fueled panic — causing residents to strip supermarket shelves bare — and led to a record high exodus of both foreign and local residents.

By mid-March, Hong Kong recorded a net outflow of more than 134,000 people leaving the city.

Topics: Hong Kong Coronavirus

Kremlin says no significant progress in peace talks with Ukraine

Kremlin says no significant progress in peace talks with Ukraine
Updated 7 sec ago
Reuters

Kremlin says no significant progress in peace talks with Ukraine

Kremlin says no significant progress in peace talks with Ukraine
  • Moscow accuses Kyiv of stalling peace talks by making unacceptable proposals
  • Ukraine willing to negotiate but will not surrender or accept Russian ultimatums
Updated 7 sec ago
Reuters
The Kremlin said on Monday that peace talks between Russia and Ukraine had not yet made any significant progress.
Moscow has accused Kyiv of stalling peace talks by making proposals unacceptable for Russia. Ukraine has said it is willing to negotiate but will not surrender or accept Russian ultimatums.
Speaking to reporters on a conference call, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said significant progress in the talks still had to be made for there to be a basis for a possible meeting between President Vladimir Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskiy.
“For us to speak of a meeting between the two presidents, homework has to be done. Talks have to be held and their results agreed upon,” Peskov said. “There has been no significant progress so far.”
Peskov also reiterated claims that Russia was showing more willingness than Ukrainian negotiators to work toward an agreement at the talks.
“Those (countries) who can should use their influence over Kyiv to make it more accommodating and construction at these talks,” he said.

About 25,000 Ukrainian refugees have reached Spain so far, says minister

About 25,000 Ukrainian refugees have reached Spain so far, says minister
Updated 20 min 28 sec ago
Reuters

About 25,000 Ukrainian refugees have reached Spain so far, says minister

About 25,000 Ukrainian refugees have reached Spain so far, says minister
  • Ukrainians can freely enter the EU without a visa but require residency permits to remain
Updated 20 min 28 sec ago
Reuters

MADRID: About 25,000 Ukrainians have arrived in Spain since Russia launched its invasion on Feb. 24, though only 9,000 of them have registered so far with the authorities, Spanish Migration Minister Jose Luis Escriva said on Monday.
The United Nations refugee agency estimates nearly 3.5 million Ukrainians have now fled their country, with more than two million of them moving to neighboring Poland. Romania, Hungary and Slovakia also host large numbers of refugees.
In Spain, which is far from the conflict, many of the Ukrainians who have arrived are staying with relatives or friends and have not yet notified the authorities, Escriva said.
“We have expanded the granting of residence permits to include all people who lived in Ukraine at the time of the invasion, not just Ukrainians,” Escriva said in an interview with Spanish public news channel TVE.
Escriva said he expects around 9,000 more refugees to register with Spanish authorities this week and to receive European Union temporary protection orders allowing them to immediately obtain residence and work permits in the country.
Ukrainians can freely enter the EU without a visa but require residency permits to remain.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Russia Ukraine Spain

For Afghans resettled in US, an uncertain future is all they have

For Afghans resettled in US, an uncertain future is all they have
Updated 23 min 20 sec ago
AFP

For Afghans resettled in US, an uncertain future is all they have

For Afghans resettled in US, an uncertain future is all they have
  • Though he worked as a US Army interpreter, Israr and his wife are in the United States on what is known as humanitarian parole
Updated 23 min 20 sec ago
AFP

BOSTON: In a storied corner of Boston, one of America’s newest families is finding its feet months after fleeing Afghanistan: Israr and Sayeda are starting work, studying English and setting up home to welcome their first-born child.
But like many of the tens of thousands of Afghans evacuated after Kabul’s fall to the Taliban, the young couple — who asked to be identified by first names only — are also taking steps to ensure the rug doesn’t get pulled out from under their new life.
Though he worked as a US Army interpreter, Israr and his wife are in the United States on what is known as humanitarian parole, a “tenuous legal status,” according to resettlement organizations, that offers only two years residence.
After an arduous, months-long journey that took them from Kabul via Qatar, Washington and a military base in Texas, the pair settled early this year in Boston’s Charlestown neighborhood, where they were taken under the wing of a couple they now call their second “mama and papa.”
“My papa is working on it,” 26-year-old Israr said of his immigration status. “He got me a pro bono lawyer.”
Israr had carefully packed all his documents before heading to Kabul airport as the chaotic evacuation unfolded in late August.
But after nerve-racking encounters with Taliban at the airport entrances, Sayeda, 23, hid some on her person, hoping they wouldn’t search, or beat a woman.
In the event, she was beaten to the point she couldn’t walk. Israr, also injured, abandoned the bags and carried her.
“I lost my luggage, my important documentation, my money, my clothes, my everything,” he told AFP.
They finally made it onto a plane with only his passport, a handful of documents and the clothes on their backs.

Tens of thousands of Afghans resettled in the US, but future still unclear. (AFP)

Now the couple face an uncertain path to permanent residency.
For the time being, the main avenues are the Special Immigrant Visa — reserved for those who aided the US government — and asylum.
Israr said completing his SIV application is proving complicated, but asylum comes with other challenges.
While he describes “threats” and “blackmail” from the Taliban, a credible fear of persecution is not always easy to prove.
Resettlement of Afghans to the United States wound down to a trickle by late February, but as focus turns to the Ukraine war and a new refugee crisis, advocates are urging lawmakers to ensure Afghans can stay for good.
Democratic Senator Amy Klobuchar has said she is working on legislation and Krish O’Mara Vignarajah, head of the Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service (LIRS) said she’s met with sympathetic Republicans too.
LIRS and others are advocating for Congress to pass an Afghan Adjustment Act, which would give Afghans a pathway to permanent US status.
“To us, it’s a no brainer,” said Vignarajah, but she is still braced for “challenges” ahead.
For now, asylum is a “high threshold to meet,” she told AFP.
To establish a credible claim, Vignarajah explained, requires a significant amount of documentation.

Though he worked as a US Army interpreter, Israr and his wife are in the United States on what is known as humanitarian parole. (AFP)

“That’s a potential Catch-22,” she said, with many people encouraged to destroy evidence of their links to the United States to avoid Taliban retribution.
“That same documentation that might be a death sentence in Afghanistan could be the key to winning an asylum case here in the US.”
Jeffrey Thielman, head of the International Institute of New England (IINE), which helped settle Israr and Sayeda, already knows of a Boston immigration court denying an Afghan asylum request over persecution concerns deemed “too general.”
Thielman told AFP many may find themselves without a pathway to permanent residency on the same grounds.
“They’ve been vetted, they’ve gone through our cultural orientation program, their kids are now in school, they’re getting jobs — to rip these people out of this country and to give them this uncertainty is very unjust,” he said.
Another hurdle is that the US resettlement infrastructure faces “severe” backlogs of more than 10,000 SIV applications and roughly 600,000 pending asylum cases, said Vignarajah.
The impetus to create a new pathway is amplified by the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Afghanistan, where aid agencies have said more than half the population faces hunger.
Israr and Sayeda are relieved and grateful to be safe in the United States with “another chance.”
In the calm of their bright, cosy apartment, Sayeda blends breakfast smoothies before going to work, she at a daycare and Israr at a local Whole Foods.
And yet they are wracked with worry for those left behind.
Israr is helping both his and Sayeda’s relatives in Afghanistan, as jobs disappear and food prices skyrocket, while also preparing for their baby’s arrival and to pay rent once it is no longer covered by the resettlement organization.
“It’s a lot of responsibilities on my shoulder,” he said.
But he holds out hope, that perhaps “one day my family is coming here.”

Topics: Afghanistan

Peace envoy begins Myanmar trip as opponents deride 'shameful' ASEAN

Peace envoy begins Myanmar trip as opponents deride ‘shameful’ ASEAN
Updated 52 min 10 sec ago
Reuters

Peace envoy begins Myanmar trip as opponents deride ‘shameful’ ASEAN

Peace envoy begins Myanmar trip as opponents deride ‘shameful’ ASEAN
  • Authorities in Cambodia have been tight-lipped about the schedule of envoy Prak Sokhonn
  • Some ASEAN members are frustrated over the lack of progress and have barred the junta from attending summits
Updated 52 min 10 sec ago
Reuters

A special Southeast Asian envoy started meetings on Monday aimed at ending hostilities in Myanmar, a visit met with anger from opposition groups who said it showed deference to its military rulers and disdain for the will of the people.
Authorities in Cambodia, the chair of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), have been tight-lipped about the schedule of envoy Prak Sokhonn, which a spokesman said was “to ensure the smooth process of the visit.”
Myanmar state media showed footage of the envoy meeting junta head Min Aung Hlaing at the beginning of the three-day trip, which aims to start a peace process the generals agreed to last year. Some ASEAN members are frustrated over the lack of progress and have barred the junta from attending summits.
The military-controlled MWD media said on its Telegram channel that talks between the two included discussions on the status of the ASEAN peace plan and humanitarian assistance.
According to some independent Myanmar media, Prak Sokhonn will also meet unspecified political parties, but talks with representatives of ethnic minority armies have been canceled.
Radio Free Asia, citing sources, said the envoy would meet representatives of the National League for Democracy (NLD), the party of Myanmar’s detained former leader Aung San Suu Kyi. Reuters could not reach the NLD for confirmation.
Myanmar spiraled into chaos after a coup 13 months ago, which ignited protests and strikes nationwide and hostilities in the countryside between troops and armed groups allied with Suu Kyi’s government.
On Monday, a group called the General Strike Coordination Body, in a statement that it said was on behalf of 36 civil society and non-governmental organizations, said recommendations by ASEAN foreign ministers at a meeting last month were being ignored by the envoy, who it said was advocating for the junta.
“It is clear that the visit to Myanmar by the ASEAN envoy showed no respect on the voices and demands from the people of Myanmar,” it said, calling ASEAN “shameful.”
In Kalay in northwestern Myanmar, protesters defied security forces by staging a small demonstration, holding up signs saying the envoy was not welcome, photographs on social media showed.
In a report last week, the United Nations said that since the coup, the army’s systematic targeting of civilians amounted to war crimes and crimes against humanity. Myanmar’s junta has yet to respond.
On Monday, the United States will formally announce that the violence by the army against the Rohingya minority in 2017 was genocide and crimes against humanity.

Topics: ASEAN Myanmar

State media report crash of Chinese airliner with 133 aboard

State media report crash of Chinese airliner with 133 aboard
Updated 12 min 2 sec ago
Reuters

State media report crash of Chinese airliner with 133 aboard

State media report crash of Chinese airliner with 133 aboard
  • Broadcaster CCTV said the accident involving a China Eastern Airlines Boeing 737 and occurred near the city of Wuzhou in Teng county
Updated 12 min 2 sec ago
Reuters

BEIJING: A China Eastern Airlines passenger jet with 132 people on board crashed in the mountains of southern China on Monday while on a flight from the city of Kunming to Guangzhou, China’s Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) said.
The jet involved in the accident was a Boeing 737 aircraft and the number of casualties was not immediately known, state broadcaster CCTV said. Rescue services were on their way to the scene, it said. There was no word on the cause of the crash.
The plane was a 6-year-old 737-800 aircraft, according to Flightradar24.
The CAAC said the aircraft lost contact over the city of Wuzhou. It had 123 passengers and nine crew on board. State media said earlier there were 133 people on board.
“The CAAC has activated the emergency mechanism and sent a working group to the scene,” it said in a statement.
Media cited a rescue official as saying the plane had completely disintegrated. A fire sparked by the crash burned down bamboo and trees before being put out.
The flight departed the southwestern city of Kunming at 1:11 p.m. (0511 GMT), FlightRadar24 data showed, and had been due to land in Guangzhou, on the south coast, at 3:05 p.m. (0705 GMT).
The plane had been cruising at an altitude 29,100 feet at 0620 GMT, according to FlightRadar24 data. Just over two minutes and 15 seconds later, the next available data showed it had descended to 9,075 feet. In another 20 seconds, its last tracked altitude was 3,225 feet.
The website of China Eastern Airlines was later presented in black and white, which airlines do in response to a crash as a sign of respect for the assumed victims. Boeing China’s website also switched to black and white.
Shares of Boeing Co. were down 6.4 percent at $180.44 in premarket trade. Boeing did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Aviation data provider OAG said this month that state-owned China Eastern Airlines was the world’s sixth-largest by scheduled weekly seat capacity and the biggest in China.
It has had a relatively strong performance in the domestic market during the coronavirus pandemic despite tight curbs on international flights, OAG said.
The safety record of China’s airline industry has been among the best in the world over the past decade.
According to Aviation Safety Network, China’s last fatal jet accident was in 2010, when 44 of 96 people on board were killed when an Embraer E-190 regional jet flown by Henan Airlines crashed on approach to Yichun airport in low visibility.
The 737-800 model that crashed on Monday has a good safety record and is the predecessor to the 737 MAX model that has been grounded in China for more than three years following fatal crashes in 2018 in Indonesia and 2019 in Ethiopia.
1994, a China Northwest Airlines Tupolev Tu-154 flying from Xian to Guangzhou was destroyed in an accident after takeoff, killing all 160 people on board and ranking as China’s worst-ever air disaster, according to Aviation Safety Network.

Topics: China plane crash

