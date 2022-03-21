Greening Saudi Project gains expert backing

You are here

Dr. Tony Chan, president of King Abdullah University of Science and Technology. (Twitter @KAUST_News)
  • The deal aims to provide scientific and technical expertise for the project and partner with Imar on the delivery of its overall strategy
RIYADH: A Saudi university’s specialist desert agriculture center has joined forces with a Riyadh-based engineering consultancy firm to lead a consortium delivering plans for the Greening Saudi Project.

Under the auspices of Dr. Tony Chan, president of King Abdullah University of Science and Technology, and Dr. Khalid Al-Abdulkader, chief executive officer of the Center for Vegetation Development and Desertification Prevention, KAUST’s Center for Desert Agriculture signed an agreement with Imar Engineering Consulting.

The deal aims to provide scientific and technical expertise for the project and partner with Imar on the delivery of its overall strategy.

The Center for Desert Agriculture provides the scientific and technological foundation for the strategic planning for an optimized, sustainable, and ecologically viable increase in the vegetative footprint of the Kingdom.

It will outline what species to plant and how to maintain sustainably, in the process providing an integrated system of afforestation initiatives for varied habitats throughout the Kingdom.

ID card to help visitors at the Two Holy Mosques launched

The presidency said that the card contains interactive maps to help visitors at the Two holy mosques. (Supplied)
  • Move will facilitate worshippers to access to several electronic services
MAKKAH: The General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques, represented by the Agency for Languages and Translation, in turn represented by the General Administration of Languages and Translation, launched an identification card to facilitate access to several electronic services. These services include the broadcasting of translated sermons, live classes, radio programs and audiobooks through the Manarat Al-Haramain Platform.

The presidency confirmed on Sunday that the card also contains interactive maps, noting that the agency was keen to provide all services using the latest technologies in order to help visitors to the Two Holy Mosques “perform their rites with ease.”

Director-General of the General Administration of Languages and Translation Ahmed bin Marzouq Al-Jumaiei elaborated on the features of the card.

“The identification card has a number of important QR codes that facilitate access to the electronic services provided by the Agency for Languages and Translation,” he said.

These services include the broadcasting of translated sermons, live classes, radio programs and audiobooks through the Manarat Al-Haramain Platform.

“The live translation of sermons and classes is based on the highest standards. The agency relies on a number of distinguished cadres specialized in the field to translate the content of the sermons before the date of delivery. The translation is then reviewed and edited before being read in conjunction with the preacher’s sermon,” he added.

“The broadcasting process utilizes the latest digital technologies to convey the Kaaba’s echo to the world through the electronic Manarat Al-Haramain application and platform. This is done in several languages, namely English, French, Persian, Urdu, and Malay. It also supports the use of links on all smart devices.

“There is a QR code that takes the user to the Twitter account of the Agency for Languages and Translation, which shares tweets related to translation services such as the live streaming of translated sermons and classes, radio programs, audiobooks, guidance clips, quotes and snippets of pulpit sermons,” Al-Jumaiei explained.

“There is also a QR code containing an interactive map of the Grand Mosque, which can help beneficiaries access all the locations and services inside and outside of the Grand Mosque and its courtyards.

“The presidency is gifting visitors wired earphones that make listening to sermons and classes easier. Service providers on the ground offer them a simplified explanation, in several languages, on how to benefit from this service,” he said.

“There are service providers on the ground in the Grand Mosque’s corridors and at its main and secondary entrances, namely King Abdulaziz Gate, King Fahd bin Abdulaziz Gate, Ajyad Gate, Fatah Gate, Umrah Gate and Salaam Gate, along with the entrances of the upper floors. They provide spatial guidance services in more than 23 languages, including English, French, Persian, Urdu, Malay, Turkish, Russian, Spanish, Hausa, Chinese and Pashto.”

Discover Jeddah’s hidden reptile sanctuary

The sanctuary is built inside a public park where the team tends to the animals by recreating their natural habitat. (Supplied)
JEDDAH: In the middle of a living compound is a sanctuary for some of the most misunderstood animals, reptiles that are taken care of by Kane Tison.

The sanctuary is built inside a public park by Tison with the support of his father, where he and his team tend to the animals by recreating their natural habitat. The enclosures feel like a small piece of the forest has sprung out. The enclosures have their own plants and water system that mimics little streams of water, the enclosures are home to not only reptiles but also birds and fish, the birds perch on branches and fly in and out as they please.

Tison was born and brought up in Jeddah and has been collecting animals ever since he was a child, he told Arab News, “We started a little animal farm in the early 2000s where we took care of animals like rabbits and ducks. Soon after we shifted our focus to reptiles and now we have a nice collection of reptiles that we rescue and look after, we also teach people how to take care of them.”

Tison was destined to become a friend of the scaly animals ever since he was a kid, his first snake was given to him by his father at the age of seven, he took care of the snake but eventually had to give it up as it got too big, “We ended up releasing it in the desert and only a few years later I realized that it was the wrong move and you shouldn’t release invasive animals in the wild,” he said.

In Jeddah, he had the opportunity to home the animals in a bigger space and he took it. Tison does not only rescue, but he and his team also give medical attention to the ones who need them. He also buys the reptiles when they see someone having the same species as them so the animal in the shelter is not alone, “So we have a nice couple living together, it’s always nice for the animals to have a companion.”

The enclosures divide the tortoises, iguanas, birds, and turtles in different areas. The animals co-exist in perfect harmony. The baby tortoises dot the whole shelter and while walking one needs to be careful while walking, outside the shelter a bigger pond houses turtles and bigger fish.

Recreating the environment was difficult for them as well, the goal for Tison and his team was to create a natural cycle, the water flow is for the animals and to water the plants, the plants growing can be consumed by the animals, and in this way, everything works well.

Tison said that in the beginning when he was collecting the reptiles people thought it was strange, but the more his community grew the more people began to see the beauty because they were witnessing these different kinds of animals living in their own environment, and hence being their best.

According to Tison, reptiles are easier to care for than mammals and common house pets, “And more fun in my opinion,” he joked.

He said that living with a reptile is all about having trust and respect, the owner needs to gain their trust at their own pace and not force it on the animals.

“I let the animals be animals and keep my interference in their environment as little as possible. People think that you can’t enjoy an animal without playing with it, for me it's not about interacting with them, it's more about respecting the animal in their natural environment. When you create an environment that is healthy for them you will see them at their true nature. This is what you need to learn to enjoy the animal without being a part of their environment.” He explained.

The animal enthusiast keeps his collection of almost 50 snakes in his home as he said that they need to be kept in a temperature-controlled environment. Apart from the snakes’ reptiles are happy with being in a hot and humid climate event which makes Jeddah the best place to keep them as pets.

For the future, Tison is aiming towards opening the doors of the sanctuary to the public in the form of a public reptile zoo and extending his knowledge and love for the reptiles to everyone.

 

Saudi, Russian foreign ministers discuss Kingdom’s proposal to mediate in Ukraine: phone call

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister and his Russian counterpart discussed the situation in Ukraine as well as mediation efforts to end the crisis, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Monday.

In a call to Sergei Lavrov, Prince Faisal bin Farhan reaffirmed the Kingdom’s support for a peaceful resolution through negotiations. The Saudi diplomat also discussed achieving this through the mediation proposed by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

After calls with the leaders of Ukraine and Russia on March 3, the crown prince said Saudi Arabia was ready to exert all efforts to mediate between parties in the conflict in Ukraine.

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman, crown prince receive Sudan's sovereign council chief

  • King Salman hosted a dinner in Al-Burhan’s honor in Riyadh
  • Sudan's army chief also met with the crown prince and they reviewed aspects of Saudi-Sudanese relations
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman welcomed Sudan's Sovereign Council Chief General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan to the Kingdom on Monday.

The king hosted a dinner in Al-Burhan’s honor at Al-Yamamah Palace in Riyadh.

Al-Burhan congratulated the king on the success of his recent medical examinations.

Sudan's army chief also had a meeting with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and the two leaders reviewed aspects of Saudi-Sudanese relations in various fields and opportunities to develop them.

They also discussed various issues of common interest between the two countries.

Tickets go on sale for Saudi Arabia’s Al-Qurayyat rail service

A new station in the city is set to open on March 30. (SPA)
  • The opening of Al-Qurayyat station is the fourth and final phase of SAR’s plan to operate a northbound passenger train service
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia Railways has begun selling tickets for its new passenger service to and from Al-Qurayyat.

A new station in the city is set to open on March 30. An inauguration ceremony will be held under the patronage of Al-Jouf Gov. Prince Faisal bin Nawaf bin Abdulaziz in the presence of Transport Minister Saleh Al-Jasser.

The opening of Al-Qurayyat station is the fourth and final phase of SAR’s plan to operate a northbound passenger train service. The company said it would play a pivotal role in its regional and international linking plans and provide logistical support that would benefit the Kingdom’s entire transport system.

People wishing to buy tickets should visit the SAR website through its mobile app.

