Where We Are Going Today: Ice Stream

Trying to maintain a diet and healthy lifestyle but can’t ignore your sweet tooth? Ice Stream, Jeddah’s latest soft serve shop, has the answer.
Opening two months ago, the shop offers dairy free, gluten-free and sugar-free soft serve.
Located in Al-Nahda district, Ice Stream’s signature flavors are taro and sea salt. They also boast vegan options such as vanilla, peach, raspberry, blueberry, green tea, mint, matcha, lime and mango.
Blueberry, peach, mango and green apple also fall under their sugar-free options.
Gym buffs can also enjoy a high-protein soft serve as well with their chocolate and salted caramel flavors.
Their classic flavor Mochachino can easily replace a cup of coffee in the morning with its strong caffeine kick.
Ice Stream was founded by husband and wife duo Hani Al-Fahoum and Nouda Abuljadayel.
The gelato they use is sourced from a producer in Milan, Italy that has over 90 years of experience in gelato production.
Paying attention to nutrition in their frozen treats, Ice Stream offers a flavor called “Detox” that contains kiwi, avocado and green apple and throws in some probiotics into the mix.
While sea salt, taro, mochachino and high-protein chocolate are their fixed flavors, Ice Stream is introducing new flavors every day such as charcoal, saffron and lemon and ginger mix.
I first saw Ice Stream on social media channels and knew I had to try it for myself. I took my sisters with me and we tried different flavors together. I chose the sea salt and taro flavors, and I really enjoyed how the two flavors complement each other.
The natural sweetness of taro and the salty note from the sea salt flavor create a perfect balance.
Their vegan vanilla and peach combination is so light and refreshing, and the best part about Ice Stream’s products is that you never have that side effect of having too much sugar.