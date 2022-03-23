You are here

Where We Are Going Today: Ice Stream

DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

Trying to maintain a diet and healthy lifestyle but can’t ignore your sweet tooth? Ice Stream, Jeddah’s latest soft serve shop, has the answer.
Opening two months ago, the shop offers dairy free, gluten-free and sugar-free soft serve.
Located in Al-Nahda district, Ice Stream’s signature flavors are taro and sea salt. They also boast vegan options such as vanilla, peach, raspberry, blueberry, green tea, mint, matcha, lime and mango.
Blueberry, peach, mango and green apple also fall under their sugar-free options.
Gym buffs can also enjoy a high-protein soft serve as well with their chocolate and salted caramel flavors.
Their classic flavor Mochachino can easily replace a cup of coffee in the morning with its strong caffeine kick.
Ice Stream was founded by husband and wife duo Hani Al-Fahoum and Nouda Abuljadayel.
The gelato they use is sourced from a producer in Milan, Italy that has over 90 years of experience in gelato production.
Paying attention to nutrition in their frozen treats, Ice Stream offers a flavor called “Detox” that contains kiwi, avocado and green apple and throws in some probiotics into the mix.
While sea salt, taro, mochachino and high-protein chocolate are their fixed flavors, Ice Stream is introducing new flavors every day such as charcoal, saffron and lemon and ginger mix.
I first saw Ice Stream on social media channels and knew I had to try it for myself. I took my sisters with me and we tried different flavors together. I chose the sea salt and taro flavors, and I really enjoyed how the two flavors complement each other.

The natural sweetness of taro and the salty note from the sea salt flavor create a perfect balance.
Their vegan vanilla and peach combination is so light and refreshing, and the best part about Ice Stream’s products is that you never have that side effect of having too much sugar.

Q: What’s your top tip for amateur chefs?

A: Always ensure that you’re organized. It’s a cliché, but it really does make a huge difference — in the kitchen or any space that you’re working in. Be prepared, and familiarize yourself with the products and ingredients before you start cooking any dish.

What single ingredient do you think improves any dish?

I mean, I don’t think there’s one specific ingredient that can improve every single dish. I would say, though, that although it’s an acquired taste, I really believe that truffle can improve so many dishes — enhancing them with a rich, earthy flavor.

Stefano Nava’s favorite dish to cook is Plin carne. (Supplied)

What was the biggest challenge for you when you first started out as a professional chef?

Seasoning and balancing the flavors of dishes. I mean, I think that’s a challenge for any new chef, honestly. And you only get better with experience.

What’s your favorite cuisine when you go out to eat?

At the moment, I’m really enjoying what’s on offer in the Middle East: Koftas, various Arabic breads, and the amazing variety of dips and preserves.

What’s your go-to dish if you need to cook something up quickly?

Spaghetti aglio olio (a traditional Neopolitan dish). It’s quick, simple, tasty, and very Italian.

What’s your favorite dish to cook?

Plin carne (small pasta pockets — a dish from Nava’s native region of Piedmont in Northern Italy). We actually have it on our menu at Prato. It’s a very traditional dish, and it reminds me of my grandma. It takes a lot of work, but the end result is super-satisfying.

(Supplied)

And what dish do you find most challenging?

Risotto. So many people get it wrong — it really does take skill and experience. Finding the right balance in the dish is quite complicated, but I love the challenge.

What customer behavior most annoys you?

Nothing really annoys me. It can be frustrating when people want to change a perfect dish with certain requests, but at the end of the day preferences vary from person to person and we need to understand that.

Do you find yourself critiquing the food when you go out to other restaurants? And what’s the most common issue you find in other restaurants?

Most, if not all, restaurants have high points and low points. I’m not really someone who critiques food when I eat out; I always go into restaurants with an open mind and I love to learn from each place.

Q: What are you like in the kitchen? Are you a shouter? Or are you quite chilled-out?

I’m very laid-back. The thing is, we employ the right people for our teams. That’s essential. Our success lies in balancing our teams and picking out the best personas to work together. That makes it possible for me to focus more on encouragement and progression.

Chef Stefano’s spaghetti puttanesca

This recipes serves two. (Supplied)

INGREDIENTS:

250gm spaghetti; 130gm tomato passata sauce; 40gm tuna fresh or canned; 15gm anchovy fillets; 10gm capers in brine; 10gm chopped parsley; 50ml olive oil; 2 chopped garlic cloves; salt to taste.

INSTRUCTIONS:

1. Bring a pot of water to a boil and season generously with salt. Place spaghetti in the pot and cook for 11 minutes. Once al dente, place to one side.

2. Add oil to a skillet and sauté the chopped garlic on medium heat. Cook for one minute until fragrant.

3. After sautéing the garlic, add the remaining ingredients apart from the parsley and anchovy. Simmer until the mixture thickens.

4. Add the pasta to the sauce. Let all the ingredients combine for at least two minutes, or until all ingredients are cooked through and mixed.

5. Plate the dish while hot, garnish with fresh parsley and serve with anchovy pieces.

SARAH GLUBB

LONDON: When it comes to health and beauty it is important to educate people in the West on the benefits of slow, sustainable and holistic approaches rather than just quick fixes, a specialist has said.
“We have to educate people a little bit on the concept of finishing dishes with oils, more than cooking with oils, which is something that is so common in Middle Eastern and Mediterranean diets,” Dana Elemara, the founding director of Arganic, told Arab News.
She said the UK market was a prime example, particularly with regards to beauty, but was moving in the right direction.
“I believe in eating for your skin and hair, and it’s just a much more effective and sustainable way to do things,” Elemara said.

Argan oil is one of the rarest and oldest ingredients in the world and has been used for centuries by the indigenous Berber people of Morocco. (Supplied/Philipp Ammon)

“The UK is moving in the right direction, but there’s definitely still scope to get people thinking about the beauty of simple things that really work but might take a bit more time.”
The 37-year-old founded her company 10 years ago with a mission to share the best of North Africa and the Middle East and to sell and promote the wide-ranging benefits of argan oil.
Born in London to Iraqi parents, Elemara endured British-Arab identity struggles and was also disheartened by the lack of love or understanding for Middle Eastern and North African cultures.
“I found a gap in the market (and) I understand the Western culture well, because I was born into it. But I also genuinely understand and love the Middle Eastern and North African culture, and I felt like I could do what I do with integrity for that reason, and show the positive and beautiful sides of North Africa and the Middle East that sometimes just get lost in the news.”

Argan is harvested once a year, usually in late summer. The kernels are only collected once they have fallen on the ground. (Supplied/Philipp Ammon)

Argan oil is one of the rarest and oldest ingredients in the world and has been used for centuries by the indigenous Berber people of Morocco as the main fat in their diet and in cosmetics. It comes from the Argania spinosa, a UNESCO-protected tree that is endemic to areas of southwestern Morocco and southwestern Algeria.
The oil has many beauty and health benefits and is extremely rich in vitamin E. It is used to heal skin ailments, such as scars, psoriasis, stretch marks and eczema, and can ease problems related to digestion, cardiovascular health, the menopause, diabetes and immunity. In Morocco, it is enjoyed by simply dipping it into bread or as an accompaniment to salads, couscous and even sweet dishes.
Before launching Arganic, Elemara met several cooperatives and companies making argan oil, but ended up partnering with Sidi Yassin, a family-run business in Morocco that employs more than 600 Berber women.

Argan oil comes from the Argania spinosa, a UNESCO-protected tree that is endemic to areas of southwestern Morocco and southwestern Algeria. (Supplied/Philipp Ammon)

Argan is harvested once a year, usually in late summer. The kernels are only collected once they have fallen on the ground. They are then peeled and cracked open by hand using stones. The seeds are then lightly toasted for culinary argan oil, or just cold-pressed for cosmetic use.
“We only employ local Berber women to do the handiwork involved in making the argan oil because they grew up making it and most of them didn’t have the privilege of going to school. This is a great way that they can gain independence and also be in a social environment,” she said.
She added that it also incentivized the community to stop cutting down argan trees, which are very difficult to grow.
Elemara said that when it came to natural products, the concept of single origin and full traceability was very important for business owners and consumers alike, but identifying whether the oil had been adulterated could be tricky.

Dana Elemara founded Arganic 10 years ago with a mission to share the best of North Africa and the Middle East and to sell and promote the wide-ranging benefits of argan oil. (AN Photo/Sarah Glubb)

“Most argan oil you find has been diluted and the amount that’s reportedly on the market is far far more than could ever naturally be produced.”
She said consumers should check where the oil was sourced before buying, as they may not see the full benefits and end up wasting money.
Elemara hopes to launch more natural beauty and health products from places such as Syria or Sudan, that will not only empower the people making, but also provide people with delicious and nutritious alternatives while promoting Arab culture.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ARGANIC (@arganic)

 

AlUla Wellness Festival to kick off on Thursday

AlUla Wellness Festival to kick off on Thursday
Updated 16 March 2022
Lama Alhamawi

AlUla Wellness Festival to kick off on Thursday

AlUla Wellness Festival to kick off on Thursday
  • As a part of the festival, AlUla is also set to host the second season of the EcoTrail from March 18-19
Updated 16 March 2022
Lama Alhamawi

RIYADH: AlUla Wellness Festival is set to kick off on Thursday, March 17 and running until March 27, offering yoga, meditation, mindfulness and other well-being exercises for visitors.

As part of the festival, the Five Senses Sanctuary will offer visitors a full range of classes to partake in, including guided yoga, meditation workshops, pilates group discussions, and mindful practices.

In total, over 300 different wellness activities will be offered. The 10-day Five Senses Sanctuary will be located in AlUla’s summer farms and provides festival visitors with an atmosphere filled with relaxation and renewal.

As a part of the festival, AlUla is also set to host the second season of the EcoTrail from March 18-19 — a marathon trail that passes through multiple major landmarks in AlUla, including Maraya, Elephant Rock, Hegra and others.

The trail offers an 80 kilometer ultramarathon, a 50 kilometer marathon, a 25 kilometer half marathon, or a 10 kilometer fun run as well as a 1.2 kilometer race for children.

The trail will include the options of running, walking, or hiking through the breathtaking landscapes of the UNESCO World Heritage Site.

The first season of the EcoTrail took place in 2020, and organizers anticipate this year’s trail race will be even bigger.

The trail welcomes experienced athletes, amateur runners and children alike. Registration is now open through the Experience AlUla website.

Other activities for visitors to take part in include the AlfaOne Retreat, the Sadu Escape, and the Thuraya Wellness Center at Habitas that will continue throughout March.

A return performance will also be made by Lionel Richie on the Maraya stage on March 18.

Yoga to be introduced in Saudi schools as a sport

Yoga is expanding in the Kingdom due to its significance for mental and physical health. (Shutterstock)
Yoga is expanding in the Kingdom due to its significance for mental and physical health. (Shutterstock)
Updated 14 March 2022
Ghadi Joudah

Yoga to be introduced in Saudi schools as a sport

Yoga is expanding in the Kingdom due to its significance for mental and physical health. (Shutterstock)
  • Saudi Yoga Committee, Saudi School Sports Federation discussed the future of yoga in schools
Updated 14 March 2022
Ghadi Joudah

JEDDAH: Yoga will soon be introduced to schools in the Kingdom as a sport, the president of the Saudi Yoga Committee, Nouf Al-Marwaai, has said.

Al-Marwaai said there was cooperation with the Ministry of Education to introduce yoga to all schools in the country as part of the curriculum due to its multitude of health benefits.
Earlier this week, on March 9, there was an introductory lecture highlighting the cooperation between the SYC and the Saudi School Sports Federation and what would transpire from the nationwide collaboration on the future of yoga in schools.
The Ministry of Commerce approved the teaching and practice of yoga as a sport in the Kingdom in Nov. 2017.

FASTFACTS

• The Ministry of Commerce approved the teaching and practice of yoga as a sport in the Kingdom in Nov. 2017.

• The Arab Yoga Foundation educates people and society about the health benefits of yoga, promoting it through courses, seminars and conferences.

Al-Marwaai also said in an interview with Asharq Al-Awsat that yoga was expanding in the Kingdom due to its significance for mental and physical health.
Wednesday’s introductory lecture was attended by school principals and physical education teachers from all stages of education, with the aim of mobilizing the strategy from the Ministry of Education and the SYC.
It also discussed the aspirations to raise the level of pupils’ sports participation at a local and international level, as well as advancing the health of young Saudis.
Certified yoga instructor and founder of Ananda Yoga Studio, Khalid Jama’an Al-Zahrani, told Arab News: “As I started to dive deep in yoga, I never stopped discovering its incredible benefits as is it a whole and transformative sport that leads its practitioners to a calmer and clearer mind and stronger and healthier physique.

Our school system in the Kingdom has always ensured that all its activities are aimed at contributing to the development of the students, from both physical and academic aspects, and I believe that introducing yoga to the Saudi education system is a nourishing and effective move.

Khalid Jama’an Al-Zahrani, Certified yoga instructor

“Our school system in the Kingdom has always ensured that all its activities are aimed at contributing to the development of the students, from both physical and academic aspects, and I believe that introducing yoga to the Saudi education system is a nourishing and effective move.”
Al-Zahrani said that having yoga at school would be an investment as it would lead to more educational reforms that would benefit children, their families and the community as a whole.
“We live in a technological era where everyone’s on their phones, tablets, devices, distracted from the present, which has a negative impact on our concentration. And so, we need to train our youngsters and ourselves to reflect on what is within, and practice yoga to gain discipline and nurture the mind with what is important.”
Al-Marwaai said there were many plans to expand the scope and objectives of the SYC, and that there were many areas that needed to be covered to allow the implementation of yoga in schools on a large scale.
She is regarded as the first Saudi woman to teach yoga and has become the driver in gaining the Ministry of Education’s approval and pushing for yoga as a sport.
The Arab Yoga Foundation was founded and established in 2006 by Al-Marwaai, the first Saudi yogacharya (certified yoga instructor).
It was recognized by the Yoga Alliance and International Yoga Federation in 2009.
The AYF educates people and society about the health benefits of yoga, promoting it through courses, seminars and conferences.
Earlier this year, in January, more than 1,000 people from across Saudi Arabia went to the country’s first yoga festival.
It was held in Juman Park, King Abdullah Economic City.

Arab buyers debut at top B2B dessert, coffee fair

Arab buyers debut at top B2B dessert, coffee fair
Updated 13 March 2022
Francasco Bongarra

Arab buyers debut at top B2B dessert, coffee fair

Arab buyers debut at top B2B dessert, coffee fair
  • Sigep 2022 featured wide array of artisanal food, state-of-the-art technology used in production
  • Buyers at 43rd edition included firms from Saudi Arabia, Qatar, UAE, Jordan and North Africa
Updated 13 March 2022
Francasco Bongarra

RIMINI: Sigep 2022, the world’s leading business-to-business show dedicated to dessert and coffee food service, recorded a presence of buyers from the Arab world for the first time.

This year’s edition of the exhibition, the 43rd and the first in-presence after the pandemic, began on Saturday at the Italian Exhibition Group Expo Centre in Rimini, the seaside city in northern Italy famous worldwide for its beach tourism.

One thousand vendors and creators and 300 buyers from 70 countries will be doing business until March 16 in the 90,000 square meters of this fair, which is a showcase mostly for gelato — artisanal ice cream — and coffee, two signature Italian products.

The exhibition center features a wide array of artisanal sweets and the state-of-the-art tools used in their preparation, while the immense wood-roofed pavilions smell of the most precious blends of espresso made by Italy’s top baristas.

Buyers at this edition include firms from Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the UAE, Algeria, Morocco, Tunisia, Jordan and Egypt.

“Italy is the capital of food. If you want good food, this is the country you have to look for it in,” Mahmoud Mekkawy from Idea Orbit, a Saudi buyer, told Arab News.

His Riyadh-based company, which began in duty-free shops at airports, has been importing and selling Italian food to the Kingdom since 2015.

“We realized that ‘Made in Italy’ is important in Saudi Arabia when we talk about food, and we were right. We also import some German products, but 95 percent of our stuff comes from Italy, and we are pleased about this,” he said.

In Saudi Arabia, he added, Italian food “is the first choice.”

“At this exhibition, I managed to find a number of companies that are specialized in organic and sustainable food and olive oil, which are in high demand in the Saudi market,” Mekkawy said, adding that his company recently opened the biggest gelato factory in the Kingdom — “all made with original Italian ingredients and technology.”

The exhibition explores the future of pastry and coffee. On display are artificial intelligence systems for cash desks and integrated cameras that recognize the selected food and “prepare the bill.” There is a “maxi kebab” cream made from 10 kg of chocolate, mounted on a vertical rotating skewer and carved into flakes with a special knife.

Also featured is a creation by artist Aurora Thomo — a coffee bean measuring 1.5 meters and coated with over 40,000 coffee beans, its furrow in pure gold leaf — while the consortium for the protection of PDO Campana buffalo ricotta cheese launched the “baba a la bufala.”

There is also a heated pizza box for home deliveries, which ensures that the pizzas stay hot until they are delivered.

“We are so pleased that Sigep is back in presence”, Corrado Peraboni, CEO of the Italian Exhibition Group, which is listed on Euronext Milan and is a leader in organizing trade fairs in Italy and abroad, told Arab News.

He stressed the group’s great interest in Arab markets: “Last February, we launched Jewellery, Gem & Technology Dubai, a success for how it attracted buyers from Arab, Asian and North African countries.”

