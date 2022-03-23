Elie Saab, Dolce & Gabbana and more to dress avatars for first-ever Metaverse Fashion Week

DUBAI: Metaverse Fashion Week is the first-ever virtual design event that will take place in the digital sphere from March 24 to 27, with over 50 internationally renowned creators, including Lebanese fashion house Elie Saab, Italian luxury maison Dolce & Gabbana and US heritage label Tommy Hilfiger.
Similar to the traditional fashion weeks that take place all over the world, MVFW will allow designers to showcase their latest collections on avatar models, while also providing a platform for brands that exist solely in the virtual sphere.
The fashion week will be held in Decentraland, which is a 3D virtual world that runs on the Ethereum blockchain. Users of the browser-based platform can interact, explore, buy and sell real estate, and play games.
There is a free sign up to attend any of the MVFW events, however an Ethereum wallet is necessary for purchases.
Speaking of purchases, Boson Portal–Fashion District, which is a digital retail space in Decentraland, was created as a luxury shopping area mimicking the renowned Avenue Montaigne in Paris. Each brand will sell their exclusive physical products as redeemable non-fungible tokens within a boulevard of metaverse stores.
Meanwhile, London’s iconic retailer Selfridges will celebrate the launch of its first digital flagship in the metaverse.
In addition to runway shows and shopping opportunities, the inaugural MVFW will also host a string of concerts. Digital fashion house Auroboros is scheduled to host an immersive experience with a unique performance spearheaded by Canadian singer Grimes.
There will also be after-parties, panels, film screenings and discussions.
JEDDAH: Grammy-winning group the Black Eyed Peas and R&B megastar Chris Brown will perform on March 27 at this year’s Jeddah Corniche Circuit post-race concert to close the second Formula One race weekend for the Saudi Grand Prix.
The American superstars will perform alongside previously announced headline artists, including Swedish DJ Axwell, American rapper Wiz Khalifa, Dutch DJ and producer R3HAB, British band Clean Bandit and Egyptian megastar Mohamed Ramadan. With this gold-plated lineup, the weekend is set to be a blast for Jeddah’s music fans.
The concert will again take place on the Main Stage of the Jeddah Corniche Circuit, F1’s newest, longest and fastest street circuit according to the Saudi Motorsport Co.
Over the past 25 years, the iconic Los Angeles trio Black Eyed Peas — will.i.am, apl.de.ap, and Taboo — have earned six Grammy Awards and sold 35 million albums and 120 million singles across seminal releases such as “Elephunk”, “The E.N.D.”, and more.
The group is one of the era’s biggest acts, whose biggest songs include the global mega-hits “I Gotta Feeling” and “Where Is The Love?”.
They emerged as the second best-selling artists of all-time for downloaded tracks and landed on Billboard’s “Hot 100 Artists of the Decade.” In 2011, they dazzled the world with a landmark performance at the Super Bowl XLV Halftime Show.
Their eighth studio album, “TRANSLATION,” achieved staggering international success after its release in 2020. Featuring major collaborations with artists such as J Balvin, Ozuna, Maluma, Shakira, Nicky Jam, and Tyga, the long-player garnered eight nominations at the Billboard Latin Music Awards. Including “Crossover Artist of the Year” and “Hot Latin Song of the Year” for “RITMO” and a nomination at the 2021 Latin American Music Awards for “Favourite Artists – Crossover.”
R&B star Chris Brown took the world by storm in 2005 with his self-titled debut going multi-platinum and lead single “Run it!” topping the charts in the US. Since then, he has become a global music icon via a series of international hit singles, including “With You”, “Forever,” and “Kiss Kiss”
In 2011, his fourth album “F.A.M.E” won a Grammy for Best R&B album, leading with hit singles “Yeah x3” and “Beautiful People.”
Most recently, he is supporting new and up and coming artists, co-writing and featuring on the 2021 single “Come Through” by fellow R&B star H.E.R.
Sunday night will guarantee a world-class weekend of live racing action and entertainment for all fans attending the Saudi Grand Prix.
DUBAI: British artist Sacha Jafri unveiled his latest exhibition, “The Art Maze,” on the Burj Al-Arab Jumeirah helipad in Dubai on Wednesday.
The exhibition, a partnership with art curator and architect Marcus Schaefer, features 30 oil and acrylic works celebrating the 50th anniversary of UNESCO’s World Heritage Site program.
Jafri began preparations for the exhibition six months ago before turning out the artworks over a six-week period.
“It has been the hardest six months of my life. Yesterday, I painted 28 hours without stopping. No food, no water, nothing. I was like a walking ghost,” he told a press conference.
Jafri said that the exhibition was a personal dream that he had nurtured since starting to paint at the age of 12.
The artist recalled his mother taking him to visit World Heritage sites when he was a child.
“It was not something I enjoyed very much if I’m being honest,” he said. “But mom did that for me — and later in my life I realized why. It’s something very important and something that children are not getting today.”
He added: “I am a father of two girls and am worried about the next generation. I’m worried for our planet. I’m worried for the sustainability and for the education.”
Jafri said that after spending six months last year completing his “The Journey of Humanity” — an artwork that broke the Guinness World Record for largest art canvas — charity organizations had told him that artists now are linking their work to a charitable cause or “doing something for humanity.”
“I believe that as humanity, we have become incredibly disconnected, leading up to COVID-19. The pandemic hit and something changed and we had an opportunity. A lot of sadness, a lot of lost lives, but an opportunity,” he said.
“There was change at this moment, but sadly this window has closed and we have gone back to our ways 10 times worse.”
Jafri said that he saw his latest project as an opportunity to explore an important topic: How can we reconnect humanity?
“I tried to do it with ‘The Journey of Humanity.’ I’ve tried to do it all my life and it will be my mission for the next 60 years through my art,” he said.
“This project is an opportunity to shed light on our history, and what better way than as custodians of our heritage?
“If we can pay homage to those sites, bring them to life in an art maze on the Burj Al-Arab Jumeirah helipad — that’s a lot of eyes on something very special. Hopefully, it will shine a light on that issue and bring those sites to life for children and adults.”
The exhibition is open to all until March 27 on reservation before touring global centers for two years.
Jafri plans to create 20 additional paintings for the Paris show, which will run from Sept.12-18.
Ermanno Zanini, regional vice president and general manager at Burj Al-Arab, said: “I believe art enriches the soul, and can create transformational and intimate experiences.
“Through our collaboration with Schaefer and Jafri, we are giving guests the chance to be part of the captivating history of Burj Al-Arab and discover a one-of-a-kind exhibition in a unique setting.”
DUBAI: Arab Fashion Week is set to take place from March 24 to 28 in a physical and virtual hybrid format, with leading emerging and established talent showcasing their creations.
The event will feature regional and internationally renowned designers presenting their fall 2022 ready-to-wear collections at Dubai Design District, also known as d3, as well as online via a partnership with Meta, formerly named Facebook.
“The main mission of AFW is to create an international platform for home-grown and regional talents to expand their audiences and gain opportunities,” Khadija Al-Bastaki, the executive director of Dubai Design District told Arab News.
This year, AFW goers can expect a diverse collection of shows. The event will bring together the highest number of Arab designers from the region, and Al-Bastaki said that she is looking forward to the launch of the Swiss-made Ferronato bags.
“These bags are made from unique meta fabric that aims to protect user privacy, bringing fashion and technology together to enhance human security,” she explained.
Other participating talent includes Saudi label Death by Dolls, Filipino couturier Michael Cinco, Beirut-based brand Emergency Room, Palestinian couturier Ihab Jiryis and Polish label Poca Poca, among others.
Additionally, as part of the ongoing partnership between the Arab Fashion Council and The Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode (the governing body of the French fashion industry and Paris Fashion Week), French label Weinsanto will also be presenting during AFW.
In addition to over 25 runway shows, there will also be art installations, retail pop-ups, and roundtables to experience during the five-day event.
The Arab Fashion Council and AFW announced that they joined forces last summer. The partnership was no doubt a strategic one as, Al-Bastaki explains, Dubai Design District is home to the city’s creatives, designers and artists.
“We strive to provide these creatives an enabling ecosystem where they can inspire, innovate and rethink the regular, and to be able to do so on a global scale,” Al-Bastaki said.
Following the partnership, the change in AFW is apparent.
It has become a leading creative platform in the region after introducing several exciting additions, including a supplementary new fashion platform dedicated entirely to menswear.
“Arab Fashion Week is one of the only fashion weeks to do so alongside Milan and Paris,” explained d3’s executive director.
It was also the first platform to pioneer “Ready Couture,” a mix of ready-to-wear and haute couture that is more expensive than high-end ready-to-wear but less costly than luxury couture.
Throughout the years, the region’s fashion industry has made its mark on a global scale with these flagship fashion events and environmentally conscious ethos.
Consumers are becoming more aware and concerned with their environmental impact on the world, a mission that Al-Bastaki wants to continue to foster.
“Our goal at d3 is to continue nurturing an infrastructure that makes it easier for brands to adopt more eco-friendly practices, in support of our government’s sustainability agenda and Road to Net Zero by 2050 strategy,” she said.
The AFW is among a lineup of existing fashion weeks in Dubai, which includes Middle East Fashion Week, Arab Men’s Fashion Week, Fashion Week DXB and Fashion Forward.
DUBAI: The 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards’ red carpet was packed with striking looks as the biggest stars across all genres of the industry descended upon Los Angeles’s Shrine Auditorium. They showed up wearing their most show-stopping get-ups to celebrate this year’s most-played artists and songs on the station and its app.
Of course, it wouldn’t be a red carpet without Zuhair Murad.
The Lebanese designer who is known for his extravagant and glamorous couture creations was responsible for one of the most head-turning ensembles at the ceremony.
US actress and singer Dove Cameron posed for photos wearing the opening look from the designer’s Spring 2022 haute couture collection.
The look in question was a black blazer dress with silk lapels that tied at the front. The mini-dress featured two cut-outs on either side of the midriff and pockets. The eye-catching creation was bedecked in tangles of multi-colored jewels, pearls and aged-gold chains that dangled over the shoulders, sleeves and hemline.
While the look was styled with high-heel sandals on the runway, Cameron chose to pair the dress with black, pointed toe, knee-high boots. She also added a waist-cinching belt to accentuate her figure.
Murad’s inspiration for the Spring 2022 couture collection were the Byronesque 18th century pirates, who roamed the high seas chasing chimeras of lost treasures.
The Raas Balbek-born designer showcased the new offering in an intimate presentation at the ballroom of The Westin Paris hotel, which back in the day was the location of Yves Saint Laurent’s famous haute couture collections.
In a color palette dominated by the pallid red of canopies faded by sun and salt and the sand of beaches and deserts, the Lebanese designer’s pirate-inspired collection embodies the age of navigating the high seas.
The eye-catching pieces included Murad-furnished ballgowns and jackets with old nautical navigation charts and constellation embroidery. Miniskirts were pleated with sun rays and evening dresses were dripped in sequins.
Naturally, Murad wasn’t the only Arab designer we spotted at the 9th edition of the annual awards show.
Former “Destiny’s Child” singer Kelly Rowland wore a sheer orange Georges Hobeika dress and Canadian singer Tenille Arts donned a strapless orange and pink gown with a high slit from Azzi and Osta.