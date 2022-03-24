Google to pause ads that exploit or dismiss Russia-Ukraine war

LONDON: Alphabet-owned Google will not help websites, apps and YouTube channels sell ads alongside content that it deems exploits, dismisses or condones the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, the US company said Wednesday.
Google, whose advertising software helps publishers generate revenue, bars ads from appearing next to content that incites violence and denies tragic events. It is broadly applying those policies to the war.
“We can confirm that we’re taking additional steps to clarify, and in some instances expand our monetization guidelines as they relate to the war in Ukraine,” Google spokesman Michael Aciman said.
In an email to publishers seen by Reuters, Google said ads would not run alongside, for example, “claims that imply victims are responsible for their own tragedy or similar instances of victim blaming, such as claims that Ukraine is committing genocide or deliberately attacking its own citizens.”
Google also bars ads that capitalize on sensitive events and has applied that policy to the war.
Senior Russian officials say Western media has misreported the conflict in Ukraine, which it calls a “special operation” to demilitarize the country.
Interfax news agency reported on Wednesday that Russia’s communications regulator had blocked Google’s aggregator service Google News, accusing it of allowing access to what Russia calls fake material about the military operation in Ukraine.
Many major Western advertising and social media services have announced new content and payment restrictions around the conflict, including blocking Russian state media RT and Sputnik in the European Union.
Earlier this month, Google said it had stopped selling all online ads in Russia.
MOSCOW: Russia’s Union of Journalists on Thursday accused YouTube of “censorship” and called for punitive measures, as fears mount that the US company maybe next in line for a ban in Russia. “Biased moderation and open censorship by digital platforms must have consequences in accordance with the norms of the Russian law,” head of Russia’s Union of Journalists Vladimir Solovyev said as quoted by the Interfax news agency. “We urge Russian authorities to react to the situation and to take appropriate measures against Google and the video hosting service YouTube,” he said. According to Solovyev, the union will file a relevant request with Russian prosecutors, the foreign ministry and the country’s media regulator Roskomnadzor. Separately, Russia’s largest media holding company and a subsidiary of state energy giant Gazprom, on Thursday criticized YouTube for removing two of its channels — TNT and NTV — from the platform. “YouTube’s decision to block them for millions of subscribers has come as an absolute surprise,” Gazprom-Media said on Telegram, calling YouTube’s actions “politically biased and infringing on the interests of our viewers.” State-owned media group Rossiya Segodnya said its news agency Sputnik, which has been banned from broadcasting in the European Union, was also removed from YouTube. “All resources of Sputnik in 32 languages are unavailable, YouTube just blocked them,” the group’s spokeswoman Anna Starikova said as quoted by the RIA Novosti news agency. Russian regulators last week accused US tech giant Google and its video subsidiary YouTube of “terrorist” activities. Russia has already blocked access to other global tech giants including Facebook, Twitter and Instagram as well as several independent media. It has also found Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, guilty of “extremist activities.”
Leen Fouad
LONDON: In Lebanon, people have often resorted to humor and social jokes to get through the various hardships they have endured in recent years. However, in many instances, this humor crossed moral and ethical lines.
A Lebanese media outlet, Al-Sharq newspaper, was slammed last week for its misogynistic coverage of the Ukrainian-Russian war, which objectified Ukrainian women in false attempts to evoke sympathy.
Misogynistic images were also circulated on Lebanese WhatsApp groups objectifying Russian and Ukrainian women under the guise of humor.
“These are not innocent jokes; they are misogyny and sexism concealed in humor. They are instruments of propaganda and control that propagate and maintain the misogynist discourse in society,” Lina Zhaim, a media, communications and development expert, told Arab News.
On its eighth page in the variety segment, Al-Sharq published a photo of a half-clothed blonde curvy woman, who the newspaper claimed is a Ukrainian woman.
The image was accompanied with a photoshopped superimposed logo of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees and a caption in Spanish that read “Adopta una Ucraniana,” (adopt a Ukrainian).
Underneath the logo, the newspaper included a deeply insulting Arabic caption, likely intended to be humorous, which read: “Humanitarian deed, adopt a Ukrainian woman to protect her from the Russian occupation.”
“These types of jokes stereotype women and normalize the sexual objectification of women under the disguise of humor. The image as well as the language of the joke are offensive to women everywhere; they devalue women and reduce them to sexual objects for the gaze of men and reinforce the sexual stereotyping of women,” Zhaim added.
The fact that the editor-in-chief of Al-Sharq, Awni Kaaki, is also the head of the Lebanese Press Syndicate makes matters even worse.
“The media is not becoming sexist; it was always like this. It is reflective of the institutionalized misogyny, toxic masculinity and condescending attitudes towards women,” Zhaim explained.
“The Lebanese media are still dominated by misogynist and sexist cultures and ideologies, and are still managed by misogynist men like Kaaki who control the narrative of the women’s agency in our culture: they have created and continue to cement the image of women as nothing more than sexual objects to be shown off, exploited and oppressed.”
Journalists and media experts in Lebanon slammed Al-Sharq and Kaaki for the level of misogyny seemingly disguised as humor.
Veteran journalist Magda Abu Fadil detailed in a blog post Kaaki’s response to the accusations. After receiving heavy backlash, Kaaki claimed that newspaper editors don’t always micromanage a publication.
“First of all, she’s a beautiful girl; this is on social media and the guys at my paper published it,” Kaaki said in response to the publication.
“This is Al-Sharq newspaper, the paper of the Press Syndicate’s president Awni Kaaki, president of the misogynistic press, accused in Kuwait of human trafficking prostitutes,” tweeted Zhaim.
“This is Awni Kaaki who accuses independent women journalists of faking being journalists because they refused to recognize him and the male chauvinist union over which he presides like a rooster.”
هيدي جريدة الشرق، جريدة نقيب الصحافة عوني الكعكي، نقيب الصحافة الذكورية، المتهم بالكويت بالمتاجرة ببنات الهوى. هيدا عوني الكعكي يللي عم يتهم الصحافيات المستقلات بإنتحال شخصية لأن رفضوا الإعتراف فيه وبنقابة الذكورية يللي حضرته عامل عليها ديك. pic.twitter.com/o9q3aM2N4h
“Al-Sharq newspaper is hardly representative of the Lebanese press and population,” Mohanad Hage Ali, director of communications and fellow at Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center, told Arab News.
Ali added that “the newspaper is notorious for their light reporting, often publishing WhatsApp jokes without the slightest fact check.”
However, regardless of whether the feature was designed to be taken seriously, this kind of content is familiar territory in Lebanon. Indeed, racism is one form of discrimination that is rampant and mainstream in the country’s politics and media and targets numerous nationalities, including those from Syria, the Phillippines, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and many others.
Migrant workers, particularly those from southeast Asian and African countries, have been suffering for decades in Lebanon under the Kafala system where they are treated with abuse, exploitation and a denial of basic human rights.
Following Lebanon’s devastating economic crisis, many were kicked out of homes where they had worked for years and left on the streets to fend for themselves.
In 2015, thousands of people in Lebanon were subjected to an advert which read: “For Mother’s Day indulge Ur Mom and offer her a housekeeper. Special offers on Kenyan and Ethiopian nationalities for a period of 10 days.”
More recently, Sporting Beach club in Beirut sparked controversy online after its racist policy form made headlines.
It all started when a regular at the beach club uploaded a Facebook post showcasing a new policy form — targeting migrant domestic workers — that management handed out to their customers.
The form, which clients were asked to sign, is titled “Helper Dress Policy,” and features an image depicting what a domestic worker should be wearing to be allowed into the beach club.
The form added that those who breach the dress code will be asked to leave the premises without a refund.
The incident coincided with heavy criticism against the club when the management refused entry to an Indian woman and her daughter. The woman in question was a lecturer attending the club with fellow academics.
This is not the first time the club has been slammed for racist policies. Indeed, an undercover video taken at its lavish premises exposed a cashier repeatedly refusing to grant entry to an African woman from Madagascar went viral online in 2010.
More recently, a Sudanese TV anchor received heaps of misogynist and racist tweets following a report on her show that criticized the Lebanese government.
The hate-filled comments targeting Dalia Ahmad, an anchor on Lebanon’s Al-Jadeed news channel, ranged from calling her a “female dog” to tweets suggesting she should be “offered for sale in the slave market, along with her ilk, by ISIS,” another term for terror group Daesh.
Another tweet said: “By God, by God, whoever wants to attack the Al-Sayyed (Nasrallah), I want to wipe the ground with them and curse those who gave birth to them,” alongside an image of Ahmad with the face of a dog photoshopped over hers.
Often referred to as a progressive country, Lebanon in reality suffers from a deep case of racism and misogyny. Targeting domestic migrant workers and those with darker skin colors does not seem to be the only form of discrimination.
Following the Syrian conflict, a similar scourge of racist treatment was felt by Syrian refugees who had fled the atrocities of the civil war into neighboring Lebanon.
Lebanese politicians have been actively scapegoating Syrian refugees and blaming them for economic, social and security failures in the country. In some villages in Lebanon, local authorities have even imposed curfews on Syrian refugees.
Syrian refugees were often accused of “stealing jobs,” and many were referred to as construction workers or janitors.
Mainstream Lebanese media has not been an innocent bystander in this xenophobic targeting. A video went viral on social media in 2016 after Lebanese university students were asked whether they would date a Syrian. Almost all responders said no.
Explaining their position, the Lebanese interviewed said: “No, because he’s from a different culture,” or “no because he doesn’t speak the language.”
Arab News
DUBAI: World Wrestling Entertainment and MBC Group have signed a new partnership deal that makes streaming service Shahid the home of WWE in the Middle East and North Africa region.
The agreement includes all WWE premium live events, beginning with WrestleMania 38 on April 3 and 4, as well as live episodes of TV shows “Raw” and “SmackDown.” WWE Network’s entire library of original programming and archived content will also be available on Shahid as part of the deal.
In addition to the streaming services, the MBC Action TV channel will broadcast one-hour highlight editions of “Raw” and “SmackDown” each week, as well the shows “Afterburn” and “Main Event.”
“MBC Group is a market leader in the region and a great partner for WWE,” said Nick Khan, the president of WWE, who added that he believes the content and partnership will expand its reach in the region.
Natasha Hemingway, Shahid’s chief commercial and marketing officer, said: “It’s no secret that WWE is massively popular in Saudi Arabia and the rest of the MENA region. This new partnership is sure to be incredibly exciting for fans, and with more and more live sporting events — including WWE — coming to the Kingdom, we cannot wait to see where this partnership takes us.”
Shahid will offer a dedicated WWE streaming channel featuring the entire WWE Network archive, which includes more than 10,000 hours of content. In addition the TV show “NXT” will be available a day after its initial US broadcast.
From March 26, Shahid will air “SmackDown” live on Saturdays at 4 a.m. KSA time in Arabic, with a one-hour version broadcast with Arabic subtitles on MBC Action at 9 p.m. the same day.
Beginning on March 29, Shahid will show “Raw” live on Tuesdays at 4 a.m. KSA time in Arabic, followed by a one-hour edition with Arabic subtitles on MBC Action at 9 p.m.
AFP
KYIV: A Russian journalist for the investigative news outlet The Insider was killed when Russian troops shelled a residential neighborhood in the Ukrainian capital, the outlet said Wednesday.
Oksana Baulina, who previously also worked for Russian opposition leader Navalny’s anti-corruption group, “died under fire in Kyiv” while “filming the destruction” caused by Russian shelling, The Insider said on its website.
Another civilian was killed alongside Baulina in the strike and two other people were wounded, it added.
Baulina had worked for Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Foundation until it was declared an extremist organization last year.
That prompted her to leave the country and continue reporting on corruption in Russia for The Insider, the news outlet said.
After Russia invaded Ukraine a month ago, Baulina filed several reports from Kyiv and Lviv in western Ukraine for the outlet.
“The Insider expresses its deepest condolences to Oksana’s family and friends,” it said.
Sergiy Tomilenko, head of the Ukranian journalists’ union, confirmed the death in a statement on Facebook, saying that Baulina was reporting on the aftermath of a shelling when she was hitting by fresh fire.
Earlier Wednesday, Tomilenko group said a cameraman for a local television station in the besieged southern city of Mariupol had also died.
Reuters
LONDON: Britain’s Ministry of Defense (MoD) on Wednesday called on YouTube to remove videos from its online platform of a hoax video call to defense minister Ben Wallace, which they said had been doctored by the Russian state.
Wallace last week ordered an inquiry after an impostor claiming to be the Ukrainian prime minister was able to contact him. Wallace said he ended the 10-minute call when he became suspicious about the “misleading” questions he was being asked.
Several clips of the video have subsequently appeared online, showing Wallace speaking from the back of a moving vehicle while he is asked about a range of issues including nuclear weapons and NATO.
“We are calling on YouTube to help us support Ukraine by taking down videos doctored by the Russian state and disseminated to try and sap the morale of a people fighting for their freedom,” the MoD said on Twitter.
The department posted a longer letter calling on YouTube, the world’s most used streaming video service, to remove or at least block access to the videos in line with the Google-owned company’s March 11 decision to block access to channels associated with Russian state-funded media.
It detailed two objections with the video relating to NLAW anti-tank missiles sent from Britain to Ukraine.
“The doctored clip asserts that the UK’s supply of NLAWS to Ukraine have “often failed.” Our NLAWS have not failed, this is factually incorrect,” the MoD said.
Secondly, speaking about the supply of those weapons, Wallace says “We’ve got more coming, we’re running out of our own.” However the MoD said this was factually incorrect: “We have no supply shortages.”
The MoD did not detail exactly how the videos had been manipulated, but said that in their “modified and edited” form they could be used by the Russian state to support its actions in Ukraine.
“I am confident you would not wish to be a conduit for Russian propaganda or be in any way associated with the potential consequences of this type of media manipulation,” the letter said.