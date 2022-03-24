President El-Sisi: Egypt is not suffering from a fuel crisis

CAIRO: Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi stressed that Egypt is not struggling to obtain the fuel it needs.

El-Sisi said: “The price of a barrel of oil has risen from $70 to $120 at the moment…We hope that this crisis will end quickly so that this number does not [increase].

“Egypt’s strategic stock of butane gas has risen at the present time to suffice for about two months, compared to eight days earlier,” he added.

He attributed the current fuel supply to the success of the country’s economic reform program, implemented in 2016, which allowed Egypt to confront successive global crises, including the pandemic and its economic repercussions and the present Russian-Ukrainian crisis.

“If it were not for the…measures that were implemented within the economic reform program…we would have faced very difficult situations,” the president said.

El-Sisi called on the Egyptian people to adopt moderation and not waste food during Ramadan, reassuring them nonetheless that the country faced no problem in procuring sufficient goods.

He said, “We have prepared for everything,” explaining that the armed forces had the capacity to provide millions of cartons of food commodities should the necessity arise.

El-Sisi stressed that he applied the principle of moderation in his own life, saying: “Most Egyptians think that the president’s dining table is very different…but I always ask about the prices of goods…because I am responsible before God.”