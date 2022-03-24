UN official uses ‘apartheid’ for first time to describe plight of Palestinians

You are here

Palestinian boys look at the belongings of a Palestinian family after their home was demolished by Israeli forces, south of Hebron. (File/AFP)
  • Ahead of report, Lynk said subjugation of Palestinians can no longer be considered as an unintended consequence of temporary occupation
  • “Differences in living conditions, citizenship rights and benefits are stark, deeply discriminatory and maintained through systematic, institutionalized oppression”: Report
NEW YORK: An investigator appointed by the UN has accused Israel of the crime of apartheid in the Occupied Palestinian Territories. It is the first time an official from the organization has used the term to describe what other international watchdogs have said is a struggle for equal rights rather than a dispute over land.

Michael Lynk is a special rapporteur, an independent expert appointed by the UN Human Rights Council, tasked with investigating human rights abuses in Palestinian territories occupied since 1967.

“There are now five million stateless Palestinians living without rights, in an acute state of subjugation and with no path to self-determination or a viable independent state, which the international community has repeatedly promised as their right,” Lynk said ahead of the publication of a full report on his most recent investigations.

The two-tier justice system that Israel operates in the West Bank has cemented oppression of Palestinians that can no longer be seen as an unintended consequence of temporary occupation, he added.

“The differences in living conditions and citizenship rights and benefits are stark, deeply discriminatory and maintained through systematic and institutionalized oppression,” Lynk stated in his report.

It describes a situation in which Israeli Jews and Palestinians in the Occupied Territories live “under a single regime which differentiates its distribution of rights and benefits on the basis of national and ethnic identity and which ensures the supremacy of one group over, and to the detriment of, the other.”

This system “endows one racial-national-ethnic group with substantial rights, benefits and privileges while intentionally subjecting another group to live behind walls, checkpoints and under a permanent military rule. (This) satisfies the prevailing evidentiary standard for the existence of apartheid.”

Other international watchdogs have previously accused Israel of implementing policies of “domination and oppression” in the Occupied Territories that amount to apartheid.

Amnesty International is the latest rights advocate to accuse Israel of operating an apartheid system by embracing laws and practices that are intended to maintain a “cruel system of control over Palestinians, have left them fragmented geographically and politically, frequently impoverished, and in a constant state of fear and insecurity.”

Although Palestinian and Israeli human rights organizations have described the situation in the Occupied Territories as “apartheid” for many years, in recent months the term has increasingly become part of the international discourse about the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. During a recent meeting of the UN Security Council, Palestinian UN envoy Riyad Mansour wore a black mask emblazoned with the words “end apartheid.”

“This council may not be ready to use the word but apartheid is, and has been for a while now, our reality,” he told the members of the council.

Israeli authorities have repeatedly accused the UN of producing biased reports. They have said that it is unfair to apportion blame to Israel without taking into account the security challenges it faces and the daily threats to its citizens from armed Palestinian groups.

  • Current special rapporteur has condemned Tehran’s treatment of religious, ethnic minorities
  • Groups cite ‘persistent pattern of serious human rights violations and international crimes by Iranian authorities’
Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Leading human rights advocacy groups have urged UN member states to renew the mandate of a UN special rapporteur responsible for monitoring what they describe as a “dire situation” in Iran.

The groups, including Human Rights Watch, Amnesty International and dozens more, wrote to member states: “We, the undersigned Iranian and international human rights organizations, call on your country to support the renewal of the mandate of the UN special rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Iran at the 49th session of the Human Rights Council.

“The renewal of this mandate is essential in light of the persistent pattern of serious human rights violations and international crimes committed by Iranian authorities, as extensively documented by civil society monitors and by the special rapporteur.”

The special rapporteur is a voluntary position appointed by the UN, responsible for working on and highlighting a given topic, such as torture, freedom of expression, or on specific troubled locations, such as Iran.

In a recent report, the current special rapporteur said that in Iran “discrimination in law and practice remains pervasive and perpetuates violence against women and girls,” as well as “persons belonging to ethnic or linguistic minorities, including Ahwazi Arabs, Azerbaijani Turks, Baluchis, Kurds and Turkmen.”

The report added that repression also extends to “persons belonging to religious or belief minorities, including Baha’is, Christian converts, the Yarsan (Ahl-e Haq), Sunni Muslims, atheist beliefs and nonbelievers.”

Long-standing patterns of human rights violations have been facilitated by what the special rapporteur described as “institutional impunity” due to “the absence of a system for accountability.”

“Obtaining accountability for human rights violations is arbitrary at best and impossible at worst,” the special rapporteur said.

The groups’ letter concluded: “We urge your government to support the renewal of the mandate of the UN special rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Iran at this session and to press Iran to give the expert unfettered access to the country.”

It added: “We also call on your government to voice concern at the dire situation of human rights in Iran, and to send a strong message to the Iranian authorities that the cycle of impunity must be broken.”

EU will remain a ‘steadfast’ supporter of Palestinians, official says

EU will remain a ‘steadfast’ supporter of Palestinians, official says
Updated 39 min 17 sec ago
Mohammed Najib

EU will remain a ‘steadfast’ supporter of Palestinians, official says

EU will remain a ‘steadfast’ supporter of Palestinians, official says
  • Bloc committed to a just solution to Israeli-Palestinian conflict, commissioner for neighborhood and enlargement Oliver Varhelyi says
  • Europe has been a ‘friend of the Palestinian people for decades,’ Palestinian PM says 
Updated 39 min 17 sec ago
Mohammed Najib

RAMALLAH: A senior EU official has reaffirmed Europe’s commitment to Palestinians following a partial suspension of its support last year.

The comments were made by Oliver Varhelyi, EU commissioner for neighborhood and enlargement, during a meeting with senior Palestinian officials in Ramallah on Thursday.

The two sides also discussed the implementation of the new EU Agenda for the Mediterranean and its accompanying economic and investment plan.

Varhelyi alsomet Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammed Shtayyieh and representatives of the Christian community in East Jerusalem.

“Europe has been and remains a partner and friend of the Palestinian people and an essential supporter for decades,” Shtayyieh said.

He stressed the importance of European financial support at a time when Palestine is being affected by global changes and their impact on prices, and “the unjust Israeli cuts from our funds”.

EU support for Palestine was partially suspended in 2021, causing significant damage to several groups, most notably those dependent on the social welfare system.

Shtayyeh said the delays to European budget support “reflected negatively on our ability to fulfill obligations toward groups that receive social support and employee salaries, and the work of institutions.”

But, he added: “We refuse to place conditions on European aid and we want to maintain a true partnership based on respect and cooperation, not conditions.”

Shtayyeh briefed Varhelyi on the latest political developments and the moves by Israel, including settlement expansion and land seizures, that were preventing the creation of a Palestinian state.

He stressed the need to create a political path to save the two-state solution, end the occupation and establish an independent Palestine.

Varhelyi also visited the Qalandiya refugee camp and the Technical Vocational Education and Training Center, where he met Leni Stenseth, deputy commissioner of the UN Relief and Works Agency.

Varhelyisaid the visit was an opportunity to discuss ways to move forward on major EU projects such as the Gaza central desalination plant and gas distribution for the enclave.

The EU, he said, would remain an “essential and steadfast supporter” of Palestinians with financial support directed at establishing accountable institutions for a future Palestinian state and supporting the emergence of an economy based on self-sufficiency.

He said the bloc would remain committed to a just and comprehensive solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, based on the two-state solution.

The EU delegation also visited Augusta Victoria Hospital and met representatives of East Jerusalem hospitals.

The delegates were briefed on the financial difficulties and challenges facing hospitals due to the accumulation of unpaid health transfer bills issued by the Palestinian Authority.

Representatives of Augusta Victoria Hospital said the facility was facing a cash crisis that affected its ability to provide cancer treatment, posing a threat to the lives of its patients.

Since September, the hospital has had to reject more than 400 newly diagnosed cancer patients, and about 580 cancer patients are at risk of having their treatment interrupted. The hospital has requested urgent grants from donors to help alleviate the situation.

Munib Younan, a former chairman of the hospital’s board of trustees, told Arab News: “We deeply appreciate the EU support for Augusta Victoria ... which provides medical services for hundreds of cancer and kidney failure patients from the West Bank, Gaza Strip and East Jerusalem.”

Gerhard Krause, EU head of cooperation, said the bloc remained committed to assisting the PA in supporting East Jerusalem hospitals and would continue providing financial support to help it cover the cost of referrals.

This, he added, would help to maintain the availability and accessibility of essential health care services for Palestinians all over the occupied territory.

“We are aware of East Jerusalem hospitals’ complex financial crisis,” Krause said. “We urge the PA to provide a sufficient and regular amount of advances to hospitals to avoid serious cash flow problems and interruption in providing essential medical treatments and services.”

At the same time, East Jerusalem hospitals “must implement the necessary reforms to improve the financial sustainability of hospitals and maintain the quality of health care services,” he added.

The EU contributes almost $14.3 million a year to hospitals in East Jerusalem. Since 2012, the bloc and member states Italy and Finland have paid more than $153.7 million to partially cover the cost of health referrals issued by the PA to hospitals.

East Jerusalem hospitals are an integral part of the Palestinian health care system, providing technical services that cannot be found anywhere else in the West Bank and Gaza Strip.

Patients who need medical services that are not available in the West Bank and Gaza — such as oncology, renal care and heart surgery — are referred by the Palestinian Ministry of Health to six health institutions in East Jerusalem: Augusta Victoria Hospital, Al-Makassed Hospital, St. Joseph Hospital, St. John Eye Hospital, Palestine Red Crescent Maternity Hospital and Princess Basma Rehabilitation Center.

According to a previous statement by the European Commission office in Jerusalem, until 2020, the value of the support provided by EU countries to the PA was between $369 million and $381 million.

Of the total, about $165 million supports the PA budget, $100 million is used to support the UNRWA and the rest goes to civil society organizations.

“Deliberations within the EU institutions regarding approving the budget are still ongoing,” said an EU spokesperson, explaining that “the discussion has not ended yet, and that the EU contributes half the value of the social development allocations and does not bear all of the responsibility.”

Value of trade exchange between Egypt and Saudi Arabia hit $8 billion in 2021

Value of trade exchange between Egypt and Saudi Arabia hit $8 billion in 2021
Updated 24 March 2022
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Value of trade exchange between Egypt and Saudi Arabia hit $8 billion in 2021

Value of trade exchange between Egypt and Saudi Arabia hit $8 billion in 2021
  • Record high was highlighted at a meeting of the nations’ trade ministers and officials
  • Joint committee emphasized importance of facilitating trade exchange and increasing joint investment
Updated 24 March 2022
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Egyptian Minister of Trade and Industry Nevin Gamea said that the work of the Egyptian-Saudi Joint Committee has helped to boost the value of trade exchange between the two countries, which rose during 2021 to a record high of $8.02 billion.

During a meeting in Riyadh yesterday with her Saudi counterpart, Maged Al-Qasabi, and a working group tasked with following up on the implementation of recommendations made by a ministerial-level meeting of the joint committee in Cairo last June, Gamea stressed the importance of putting those recommendations into practice.

She added that Egypt has adopted a modern system of legislative rules and infrastructure to support global, commercial, industrial and investment development, and noted that her country appreciates the status, components and economic potential of its relationship with Saudi Arabia. She added that the location of both countries on key international shipping routes gives them the opportunity to expand commercial and economic partnerships and open up new markets in countries around the world.

The joint committee also emphasized the importance of facilitating trade exchange and increasing joint investment and industrial projects. Gamea pointed out that contracts for an electricity interconnection project that will allow Egypt and the Kingdom to share power had been agreed and awarded on schedule.

Both sides agreed to work to activate an executive program to enhance institutional cooperation, the mutual support of investment cooperation, and the exchange of information, technical expertise, laws and regulations related to investment, and to organize a workshop by the Saudi Ministry of Investment to review the services available to investors online and through business centers in the Kingdom.

It was also agreed that the Saudi Ministry of Investment and the Federation of Saudi Chambers will work with the Egyptian General Investment Authority to prepare for the Saudi-Egyptian Investment Forum in Riyadh this year and to showcase the investment opportunities in both countries, as well as other recent initiatives designed to facilitate investment in Egypt.

In terms of export development, the importance of finalizing a draft memorandum of understanding to enhance cooperation in the development of intra-trade movement between the two countries was emphasized.

In the finance and banking sector, the Egyptian delegates welcomed a decision by Saudi cabinet to allow Banque Misr to operate in the Kingdom, and the opening of a branch of the National Bank of Egypt there. Both sides also agreed to develop a memorandum of understanding between the central banks in both countries for cooperation in the field of banking supervision.

Blinken to travel to Israel, West Bank, Morocco and Algeria: State Dept

Blinken to travel to Israel, West Bank, Morocco and Algeria: State Dept
Updated 24 March 2022
AFP

Blinken to travel to Israel, West Bank, Morocco and Algeria: State Dept

Blinken to travel to Israel, West Bank, Morocco and Algeria: State Dept
  • Blinken will meet separately with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas in Ramallah
  • The trip comes as the United States is close to reaching an agreement with Iran to restore the 2015 accord
Updated 24 March 2022
AFP

WASHINGTON: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to Israel, the West Bank, Morocco and Algeria over March 26-30 to discuss the Ukraine war, Israeli-Palestinian relations and Iran, the State Department announced Thursday.
Blinken will meet separately with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas in Ramallah on the first stage of the trip, and while in Morocco he will also meet Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed.
Discussions will include “the Russian government’s war on Ukraine, Iran’s destabilizing activities, the Abraham Accords and normalization agreements with Israel, Israeli-Palestinian relations, and preserving the possibility of a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict,” State Department Spokesman Ned Price said.
The trip comes as the United States is close to reaching an agreement with Iran to restore the 2015 accord limiting Tehran’s nuclear development program in return for removing sanctions on the country.
In February Bennett said he was “deeply troubled” by the prospect of a new nuclear deal, which Israel fears would not prevent Iran from developing a nuclear weapon.
The meeting in Morocco comes as the United Arab Emirates has displayed growing political influence around the region, showing an open door to Israel but also maintaining steady relations with Iran.
Washington was miffed last week Syrian President Bashar Assad, politically isolated since civil war erupted in his country in 2011, made a surprise visit to the UAE.
In Morocco Blinken will also meet with his counterpart Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita.
In Algeria, he will see President Abdelmadjid Tebboune and Foreign Minister Ramtane Lamamra for talks on regional security and commercial relations.
Algeria is a leading supplier of natural gas to Europe, playing a crucial role after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last month halted the opening of a new large natural gas pipeline from Russia to Germany.

Yemen on the brink as Ukraine conflict cuts off ‘world’s breadbasket’

Yemen on the brink as Ukraine conflict cuts off ‘world’s breadbasket’
Updated 24 March 2022
Arab News

Yemen on the brink as Ukraine conflict cuts off ‘world’s breadbasket’

Yemen on the brink as Ukraine conflict cuts off ‘world’s breadbasket’
  • WFP had already cut the food provided to Yemeni children before the Ukraine conflict
  • ‘If we neglect the Middle East, (the) Middle East is coming to Europe,’ warns WFP chief
Updated 24 March 2022
Arab News

LONDON: Millions of people around the world, many of them in Yemen, are facing catastrophe as the conflict in Ukraine threatens to drastically increase the price of food, the UN has warned.

Officials from the UN’s World Food Programme (WFP) previously warned that up to 44 million people across 36 countries were on the edge of famine before the conflict in Ukraine began.

Between them, Russia and Ukraine produce 30 percent of the world’s wheat — and the war in Ukraine is poised to push prices of the essential commodity up.

This has already forced the WFP to reduce by up to 50 percent what it feeds to children in the Yemen conflict.

Martin Penner, the WFP’s deputy head of global communications, told The Independent: “When the Ukraine conflict happened, the world was already facing unprecedented challenges all over the place, with hunger numbers and emergencies just getting bigger by the day.

“Then along comes the war in Ukraine. Ukraine, together with Russia, is the breadbasket of the world. Ukraine by itself produces enough food every year for about 400 million people. A lot of that is exported.”

He added: “It’s like another disaster happening on top of something that was already a catastrophe.”

About half of Yemen’s population of 30 million is in poverty, and the WFP feeds 13 million people a month.

But now, with Ukrainian ports closed and Russian grain deals nixed because of sanctions, that crisis could be about to get much worse.

Roughly 13.5 million tons of wheat and 16 million tons of maize are currently frozen in Russia and Ukraine.

“We’re really in a unique situation,” Dr Michael Puma, director of the Center for Climate Systems Research at Columbia University, New York told The Independent. 

“What is also concerning is not just the disruption to production, but disruption to transport, and logistics in and moving out of the country. And also, Russia (is) becoming more of a pariah state, where companies, including transport and logistics companies, are hesitant to be involved.”

As well as Yemen, impoverished Syria and Taliban-run Afghanistan both face food crises, as do many African nations. Around half of Africa’s wheat imports come from Ukraine and Russia.

David Beasly, executive director of the WFP, said the body is facing a $9 billion shortfall and that countries that are not facing famine could yet feel the consequences of millions being plunged into hunger.

He told Politico: “We’re billions short. Failure to provide this year a few extra billion dollars means you’re going to have famine, destabilization and mass migration.”

“If you think we’ve got hell on earth now, you just get ready. If we neglect northern Africa, northern Africa’s coming to Europe. If we neglect the Middle East, (the) Middle East is coming to Europe.”

