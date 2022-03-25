You are here

  • Home
  • Apple to sell hardware products as subscription service

Apple to sell hardware products as subscription service

Apple to sell hardware products as subscription service
Apple has increasingly promoted recurring subscriptions as key new revenue streams. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/5xdfz

Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News

Apple to sell hardware products as subscription service

Apple to sell hardware products as subscription service
  • Yet to be officially announced, the service would be Apple’s biggest push into automatically recurring sales
Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Apple is reportedly working on a hardware subscription service which will allow customers to purchase iPhones and iPads in a similar manner to paying a monthly app fee.

Yet to be officially announced, the service would be Apple’s biggest push into automatically recurring sales, allowing users to subscribe to hardware for the first time rather than just digital services.

The idea is to make the process of buying an iPhone or iPad similar to that of paying for iCloud storage or an Apple Music subscription each month.

Apple would then, it is though, let customers subscribe to hardware items with the same Apple ID and App Store accounts they use to buy apps and subscribe to services with.

The company has increasingly promoted recurring subscriptions like Apple Music, Apple TV Plus, Apple News Plus, Apple Fitness Plus, and Apple Arcade as key new revenue streams.

Reports say adopting a hardware subscription service would be a major strategy shift for Apple, which has generally sold devices at full cost outright.

Such a service might help it generate more revenue and make it easier for consumers to afford spending thousands of dollars on new devices.

It is also possible that Apple is simply looking to cut out the middleman and expand its instalment-based payment offerings to other products.

Over the years, Apple has offered several instalment programs to split up the cost of devices, though not with a subscription model.

Topics: Apple

Related

Apple’s Steve Wozniak, Netflix’s Randolph to inspire entrepreneurship in Riyadh
Business & Economy
Apple’s Steve Wozniak, Netflix’s Randolph to inspire entrepreneurship in Riyadh
Apple supplier Foxconn in talks to build $9b multipurpose facility in Saudi Arabia: WSJ
Business & Economy
Apple supplier Foxconn in talks to build $9b multipurpose facility in Saudi Arabia: WSJ

Twitter and MBC Media Solutions expand content partnership

Twitter and MBC Media Solutions expand content partnership
Updated 25 March 2022
Arab News

Twitter and MBC Media Solutions expand content partnership

Twitter and MBC Media Solutions expand content partnership
  • Collaboration will provide more opportunities for advertisers
Updated 25 March 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: MBC Group’s commercial arm MBC Media Solutions and Twitter are expanding their partnership ahead of Ramadan.

The new arrangement will mean extra material being available on the social media platform, including popular Ramadan shows, daily MBC productions, exclusives and behind-the-scenes content.

Until now, brands only had access to Twitter’s Amplify Pre-Roll opportunities with MBC. The growth of the partnership will introduce Twitter’s Amplify Sponsorship, which pairs brands with premium content publishers to connect with cultural moments and reach wide-ranging audiences.

Twitter saw a 13 percent year-on-year increase in average monetizable daily active users last year, and figures from the company show that video advertisements save more than 50 percent on cost-per-engagement — a point worth nothing considering that 71 percent of users in the UAE and Saudi Arabia watch videos on Twitter multiple times a week.

Video on Twitter continues to grow, with over 2 billion views recorded globally per day — a 67 percent year-on-year increase, according to the company’s own data.

“Through the growth of our relationship with MBC, and the newly launched partnership with MBC Media Solutions, we look forward to strengthening the on-platform experience, with exclusive content that appeals across audiences,” said Kinda Ibrahim, Twitter’s director of global content partnerships, MEA and Turkey.

The new arrangement will enable brands to sponsor popular MBC Ramadan shows while building additional content around them. MBC will also produce Twitter-only premium content that resonates with Twitter audiences and MBC viewers to complement its TV strategy.

“Our cross-platform channels offer a wide range of content suitable for all kinds of audiences across the region. These shows and programs are constantly discussed, debated and praised on Twitter,” said Moussa Abdo, who leads on digital partnerships across MMS.

Abdo added: “It makes perfect sense for us to renew this partnership as it offers our advertising partners the opportunity to extend their brand association with our content from our screens onto Twitter.”

Topics: MBC Media Solutions Ramadan

Related

MBC’s Shahid is the new home of WWE in Middle East and North Africa
Media
MBC’s Shahid is the new home of WWE in Middle East and North Africa
Snapchat users across the region will now have access to flagship daily shows and exclusives from MBC Group channels and Al Arabiya. (Supplied)
Media
MBC Media Solutions and Snap Inc. partner to bring MBC content to Snapchat

MIT Technology Review Arabia releases ‘30 Leading Arab Experts in AI’ list

MIT Technology Review Arabia releases ‘30 Leading Arab Experts in AI’ list
Updated 24 March 2022
Arab News

MIT Technology Review Arabia releases ‘30 Leading Arab Experts in AI’ list

MIT Technology Review Arabia releases ‘30 Leading Arab Experts in AI’ list
  • List includes 30 Arabs from across the region who are experts in the field
Updated 24 March 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: MIT Technology Review Arabia, part of Majarra, has released the first edition of its “30 Leading Arab Experts in AI” list for 2022.
The list includes Arabs who are leading experts in artificial intelligence (AI), holding significant positions in the public, private, or academic sectors in various regional and global organizations.
Those included in the list are leaders, entrepreneurs and researchers who have played a key role in increasing the adoption of AI technologies.
They have been involved in creating AI start-ups and driving research in the field across various disciplines, such as natural language processing, robotics, artificial vision, machine learning, the Internet of Things, big data and chat-bots.
AI is a key area of focus for the MIT Technology Review, which has a section dedicated to the topic as well as the “Al Khawarazmiya” (algorithm) daily newsletter.
After several stages of evaluation, the selection committee finalized the list based on how the experts’ specialization, experience, or practical application of AI served their organization or project working in the Arab region.
To make the final cut, they were assessed on making a contribution to increasing the adoption of AI, launching start-ups utilizing AI and fulfilling a specific human need.
Their application of AI technology research across various community sectors and their efforts to simplify the science behind AI to help young researchers and entrepreneurs were also taken into account.
The final evaluation produced 30 experts — 12 women and 18 men — from across the region including Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Egypt, Palestine, Syria, Morocco, Algeria, Jordan, Iraq, Oman, Lebanon, Bahrain and Tunisia.

Topics: MIT Technology Review Arabia

Related

Majarra and MIT Technology Review Arabia announce the winners of the 2021 Innovators Under 35 Awards
Media
Majarra and MIT Technology Review Arabia announce the winners of the 2021 Innovators Under 35 Awards
7 Saudis admitted to MIT through talent foundation
Saudi Arabia
7 Saudis admitted to MIT through talent foundation

Shahid VIP to dominate MENA’s streaming market for next 5 years: Report

Shahid VIP to dominate MENA’s streaming market for next 5 years: Report
Updated 24 March 2022
Arab News

Shahid VIP to dominate MENA’s streaming market for next 5 years: Report

Shahid VIP to dominate MENA’s streaming market for next 5 years: Report
  • In 2021, StarzPlay, Netflix, and Shahid VIP were the market leaders commanding more than 60 percent of the share of subscribers
Updated 24 March 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: Arabic content platform Shahid VIP will continue to lead the streaming market in the Middle East and North Africa region for the next five years, outperforming local and international competitors, according to market research firm Dataxis.

The streaming industry has grown rapidly with a 30 percent increase in subscribers between 2020 and 2021. The current number of subscribers is close to 10 million and was expected to reach 30 million by 2026.

In 2021, StarzPlay, Netflix, and Shahid VIP were the market leaders commanding more than 60 percent of the share of subscribers. However, going forward, Shahid VIP was expected to lead, followed by Netflix, with each forecasted to hold more than 20 percent market share by 2026.

Shahid VIP had more than 2 million subscribers in 2021, with the number predicted to reach nearly 3 million by the end of this year, and 7 million by the close of 2026 — ahead of all other players.

Natasha Matos-Hemingway, chief commercial and marketing officer at Shahid, said: “As always, we are absolutely delighted with Shahid VIP’s achievements — our position as the market leader in the region is, by no means, a privilege we take lightly.

“Rather, it is testament to our continuous focus on our audiences, bringing the best and most diverse premium Arabic stories to multiple screens in the region and beyond, along with high-quality partnerships with major brands — from news and drama to entertainment and sport from around the world,” she added.

The states covered by the Gulf Cooperation Council make up the biggest percentage of streaming service users, according to the Dataxis report, with approximately 3 million subscribers in Saudi Arabia and more than 2 million in the UAE.

Topics: Shahid VIP

Related

MBC’s Shahid is the new home of WWE in Middle East and North Africa
Media
MBC’s Shahid is the new home of WWE in Middle East and North Africa
Shahid VIP launches original reality show “Joelle Unfiltered”
Media
Shahid VIP launches original reality show “Joelle Unfiltered”

Stephen Wilhite, inventor of the meme-favorite GIF, has died

Wilhite, who lived in Milford, Ohio, won a Webby lifetime achievement award in 2013 for inventing the GIF. (AFP)
Wilhite, who lived in Milford, Ohio, won a Webby lifetime achievement award in 2013 for inventing the GIF. (AFP)
Updated 24 March 2022
AFP

Stephen Wilhite, inventor of the meme-favorite GIF, has died

Wilhite, who lived in Milford, Ohio, won a Webby lifetime achievement award in 2013 for inventing the GIF. (AFP)
  • Inventor of the Internet-popular short-video format, the GIF, dies at age 74
Updated 24 March 2022
AFP

LONDON: Stephen Wilhite, the inventor of the Internet-popular short-video format, the GIF, has died. He was 74.
His wife, Kathaleen, said Thursday in a phone interview that he died of COVID on March 14.
Wilhite, who lived in Milford, Ohio, won a Webby lifetime achievement award in 2013 for inventing the GIF, which decades after its creation became omnipresent in memes and on social media, often used as a cheeky representation of a cultural moment.
Wilhite was working at CompuServe in 1987 when he invented the GIF. “I saw the format I wanted in my head and then I started programming,” he told The New York Times in 2013, saying the first image was an airplane and insisting that the file had only one pronunciation — a soft “G,” like Jif peanut butter. Those using the hard “G,” as in “got” or “given,” “are wrong,” he said. “End of story.”
In that interview, he said the ‘90s-era dancing baby GIF is a favorite of his.
“There’s way more to him than inventing GIF,” Kathaleen Wilhite said of her husband, who loved trains, with a room dedicated to them in the basement of their house with “enormous train tracks,” as well as taking camping trips. Still, even after he retired in 2001, “he never stopped programming,” she said.

Topics: GIFs

Related

Critics have said the groups are ripe targets for the spread of misleading or false information. (File/AFP)
Media
New Facebook tools target misinformation in users’ groups
Instagram no longer accessible in Russia
Media
Instagram no longer accessible in Russia

Russia limits access to Google News

Many Russian and foreign media, including the BBC, have had their online services restricted. (File/AFP)
Many Russian and foreign media, including the BBC, have had their online services restricted. (File/AFP)
Updated 24 March 2022
AFP

Russia limits access to Google News

Many Russian and foreign media, including the BBC, have had their online services restricted. (File/AFP)
  • Russia’s media regulator has restricted access to the Google News service, accusing it of providing access to “false” information about Russia’s offensive in Ukraine
Updated 24 March 2022
AFP

MOSCOW: Russia’s media regulator has restricted access to the Google News service, accusing it of providing access to “false” information about Russia’s offensive in Ukraine, Russian news agencies reported Wednesday.
The decision was taken at the request of the Russian General Prosecutor’s Office, according to a statement by the country’s media regulator Roskomnadzor cited by the agencies.
The online news service “provided access to numerous publications and materials that contain false information... about the course of the special military operation on Ukrainian territory,” the statement said.
Google “confirmed that some people are having difficulty accessing the Google News app and website in Russia and that this is not due to any technical issues on our end,” a company spokesperson said.
“We’ve worked hard to keep information services like News accessible to people in Russia for as long as possible,” the Google spokesperson added.
Since the start of the Russian intervention in Ukraine on February 24, the Russian government has considerably tightened its control over information on the Internet, one of the last resources for free expression in the country.
Many Russian and foreign media, including the BBC, have had their online services restricted and the American social networks Facebook and Instagram have been declared “extremist” by a Moscow court.
Access to Twitter has also been limited.
Last week, Roskomnadzor also accused the US giant Google and its video service YouTube of “terrorist” activities, the first step toward a possible block.
At the same time, the authorities introduced two new criminal offenses at the beginning of March: one for disseminating information “discrediting” the Russian army and another for disseminating “false” information about Russian troops.
The latter offense carries penalties of up to 15 years in prison and is of particular concern to the political opposition and independent media, who fear prosecution for any reporting of the Ukraine offensive.

Topics: Google Russia

Related

Google also bars ads that capitalize on sensitive events and has applied that policy to the war. (AFP)
Media
Google to pause ads that exploit or dismiss Russia-Ukraine war
A Moscow court on March 21, 2022 banned Facebook and Instagram as "extremist" organisations, after authorities accused US tech giant Meta of tolerating "Russophobia" during the conflict in Ukraine. (AFP)
Media
Russian court bans Facebook, Instagram on ‘extremism’ charges

Latest updates

Apple to sell hardware products as subscription service
Apple to sell hardware products as subscription service
Alpha Dhabi to invest $100m in DEWA in Dubai’s biggest listing in 15 years: Bloomberg
Alpha Dhabi to invest $100m in DEWA in Dubai’s biggest listing in 15 years: Bloomberg
Former Iran detainee criticizes’ UK PM’s ‘opportunism’ after release
Former Iran detainee criticizes’ UK PM’s ‘opportunism’ after release
Saudi football chief praises ‘intelligent leader’ Renard, promises Jeddah party after World Cup qualification
Saudi football chief praises ‘intelligent leader’ Renard, promises Jeddah party after World Cup qualification
Saudi Arabia intercepts 6 Houthi drones
Saudi Arabia intercepts 6 Houthi drones

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.