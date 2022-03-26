Mohamed Salah sets up win for Egypt over Senegal, Slimani stuns Cameroon

You are here

Prolific Liverpool scorer Mohamed Salah was the architect of the only goal as Egypt edged Senegal 1-0 in Cairo on Friday.
Updated 26 March 2022
AFP

  • The eagerly awaited clash was a repeat of the Africa Cup of Nations final last month
AFP

JOHANNESBURG: Prolific Liverpool scorer Mohamed Salah was the architect of the only goal as Egypt edged Senegal 1-0 in Cairo on Friday in a high-profile World Cup play-off first leg.
Salah turned inside the box and slammed the ball against the crossbar with the rebound hitting Senegal defender Saliou Ciss and rolling into the net for an own-goal.
The eagerly awaited clash was a repeat of the Africa Cup of Nations final last month, which Senegal won 4-2 on penalties in Cameroon after 120 goalless minutes.
It was one of three first legs decided by a solitary goal with Algeria winning 1-0 against Cameroon in Douala and Tunisia achieving a similar result against Mali in Bamako.
Ghana and Nigeria played a 0-0 draw in Kumasi and Morocco came from behind to hold the Democratic Republic of Congo 1-1 in Kinshasa.
The five second legs are scheduled for Tuesday and the aggregate winners will represent Africa at the World Cup in Qatar from November 21.
Nigeria had to settle for a 0-0 draw in Ghana after VAR overruled a decision to award the visitors a penalty.
A review of the decision in the closing stages of the west African showdown found that Ghana midfielder Iddrisu Baba was fouled before he handled.
Ghana came closest to breaking the deadlock with Nigerian goalkeeper Francis Uzoho pulling off a superb save to deny Fatahu Ishaku in the first half.
Veteran Lyon forward Islam Slimani scored five minutes before half-time to give Algeria victory over Cameroon.
Slimani, 33, soared in a crowded goalmouth to head a Youcef Belaili free-kick powerfully past goalkeeper Andre Onana into the roof of the net.
Even 11 minutes of added time could not bring Cameroon an equalizer and they must win in Blida to avoid missing successive World Cups.
Cameroon hold the record for World Cup appearances by an African nation with seven and have not missed two in a row since first qualifying in 1982.
Success was particularly sweet for Algeria as they fared disastrously in the Atlantic port city of Douala when defending the Africa Cup of Nations title two months ago.
Algeria began the tournament boasting a 34-match unbeaten record only to draw with Sierra Leone and lose to Equatorial Guinea and the Ivory Coast to make a humiliating first-round exit.
Mali defender Moussa Sissako conceded an own-goal and was sent off within four minutes as they lost 1-0 to Tunisia.
Under pressure from Seifeddine Jaziri, Sissako pushed the ball toward his own goal on 36 minutes, unaware that goalkeeper Ibrahim Mounkoro had strayed off his line, and the ball landed in the net.
When Sissako committed a last-defender foul on Jaziri soon after he was shown a red card and although Mali created the better second-half chances, they failed to convert any into goals.
Mali gave a first cap to France-born Everton midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure, who had long hoped to play for his country of birth before agreeing to represent the homeland of his parents.
Tarik Tissoudali scored a brilliant equalizer as Morocco moved closer to a sixth World Cup appearance by drawing with the Democratic Republic of Congo.
A move that began with a superb slide tackle by Moroccan defender Romain Saiss ended with Tissoudali rifling the ball into the net on 76 minutes.
Yoane Wissa had given DR Congo a 12th-minute lead, sprinting down the wing, cutting inside and unleashing a shot from just outside the box that brushed Saiss and beat goalkeeper Yassine Bounou.
With away goals counting double if teams finish level on aggregate, a 0-0 draw in Casablanca would take Morocco to Qatar.
Morocco were unsettled after falling behind and Cedric Bakambu and Dieumerci Mbokani wasted chances to put the Congolese further ahead lead on a gloomy and windy evening.
The visitors squandered an early second-half chance to equalize when Ryan Mmaee blazed a penalty over the crossbar.
DR Congo were reduced to 10 men with five minutes remaining when Ngonda Muzinga was sent off after being yellow-carded twice. He will miss the return match.

Topics: football soccer Egypt Mohamed Salah

Updated 25 March 2022
AP

  • Striker Islam Slimani scored with a glancing header in the first half
  • Cameroon were playing their first game under new coach and former national captain Rigobert Song
AP

CAPE TOWN, South Africa: Two months after an embarrassing group-stage exit while defending their African Cup title, Algeria returned to the same stadium to clinch a crucial 1-0 away win over Cameroon in the first leg of their World Cup playoff on Friday.
Striker Islam Slimani scored with a glancing header in the first half at Japoma Stadium in Douala to give the Algerians a sense of redemption.
Cameroon goalkeeper André Onana got a hand to the header but pushed it only onto the crossbar and watched the ball drop into the goal behind him.
Cameroon were playing their first game under new coach and former national captain Rigobert Song, who was hired to replace Toni Conceicao despite Conceicao leading Cameroon to a fairly impressive third place at the African Cup.
The debut didn’t go according to plan for Song, and Cameroon must come from behind in Tuesday’s second leg in Blida to reach the World Cup in Qatar. Algeria hardly ever loses at home.
Tunisia also claimed a crucial 1-0 away win over Mali to give them the advantage in their tie.
That victory came largely thanks to a dire personal performance from Mali defender Moussa Sissako, who gave Tunisia their winner with a bizarre own goal in the 36th minute.
Sissako’s attempted pass back was nowhere near goalkeeper Ibrahim Mounkoro and the ball trickled over the goal-line as Sissako watched his error, hands on head.
Sissako then made Mali’s task almost impossible when he was sent off four minutes later.
Morocco’s 1-1 draw in Congo made it a strong night for the North African challengers in the continent’s decisive World Cup playoffs, which will decide the five African teams to play at the World Cup in Qatar.
Tarik Tissoudali equalized for Morocco after forward Yoane Wissa scored the opener for Congo, which are trying to qualify for the World Cup for the first time since their only previous appearance as Zaire in 1974.
Defender Ngonda Muzinga was sent off for Congo late in the game.
The first legs of the other two playoffs, Egypt vs. Senegal and Ghana vs. Nigeria, kicked off later Friday. The second legs are all on Tuesday.

Topics: Algeria Cameroon World Cup FIFA

Leclerc fastest in Saudi Arabian Grand Prix opening practice

Leclerc fastest in Saudi Arabian Grand Prix opening practice
Updated 25 March 2022
AFP

AFP

JEDDAH: Early season championship leader Charles Leclerc maintained his impressive form with Ferrari on Friday when he topped the times ahead of Max Verstappen in opening practice for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

The 24-year-old Monegasque driver clocked a best lap in 1 minute and 30.772 seconds to outpace Red Bull’s world champion by 0.116 seconds, setting that pace on soft tires with only two minutes remaining in the session.

Leclerc, who led teammate Carlos Sainz home in a Ferrari one-two in Bahrain — the team’s first triumph since 2019 — demonstrated speed and control on the high-speed street circuit which saw Mercedes struggling again for performance.

Valtteri Bottas, who switched from Mercedes to Alfa Romeo this year, was third, two-tenths off the pace, ahead of Sainz in the second Ferrari and the two Alpha Tauri drivers Pierre Gasly and Yuki Tsunoda.

Sergio Perez was seventh in the second Red Bull ahead of Alpine’s Esteban Ocon, seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes and two-time champion Fernando Alonso, who was 10th in the second Alpine.

Once again, as in Bahrain, Nico Hulkenberg replaced Aston Martin’s four-time champion Sebastian Vettel, who is laid low by COVID-19.

He was 16th while China’s rookie Guanyu Zhou was 14th, one place ahead of George Russell, in the second Mercedes.

Kevin Magnussen, who made a spectacular point-scoring return for Haas in Bahrain, was brought to a halt after only two laps with a hydraulics problem and wound up 20th one place behind team-mate Mick Schumacher.

The session began in warm conditions with a gusty wind at the high-speed Jeddah Street Circuit, slightly modified since its debut last season to improve some safety concerns.

Alonso was the first man out, but it was not long before Verstappen swept to the top in his Red Bull, the team anxious to bounce back after a double retirement in the season opener.

The Dutchman soon trimmed his time to 1:31.885 and then 1:31.298 before dropping into the 1:30’s while his great rival and seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton continued to struggle with his Mercedes.

“There’s a lot of bouncing,” said the Briton, who was briefly second, but 1.1 seconds adrift of Verstappen, before a brief red-flag interruption when a marker board fell and was hit by Lando Norris’s McLaren.

Once the action resumed, Verstappen remained quickest until Leclerc’s late fast lap.

Hamilton continued battling the aerodynamic bumps with his car, designed for F1’s second “ground effect” era, and clipped a wall in the closing seconds.

Topics: Charles Leclerc Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Ferrari

Iraq stun the UAE: 5 things we learned from the battle for the AFC’s World Cup playoff spot 

Iraq stun the UAE: 5 things we learned from the battle for the AFC’s World Cup playoff spot 
Updated 25 March 2022
John Duerden

  • A draw would have been enough for the Emiratis to secure a cash against Australia, but the fight for Group A third spot will now go down to the last matchday
John Duerden

DUBAI: Asia’s Arab teams were in action in the penultimate round of World Cup qualifiers on Thursday and, while Saudi Arabia secured qualification in Group B, results in Group A were mixed in the hunt for that vital third-place play-off spot, and the right to meet Australia.

The UAE are still in that position with nine points, but are now just one point above Iraq, who beat them 1-0. Lebanon has six points, with Syria in last place on five. Over in Group B, Oman have fourth spot sewn up.

Here are five things we learned from the latest action.

UAE are in trouble

Losing 1-0 to Iraq in Riyadh was perhaps the worst result in a stage that has seen a few bad results for the Emiratis. The UAE seemed to have everything going for them as they fought for third.

Their crucial game against Iraq had been moved from Baghdad to Riyadh. Earlier in the day, Syria had defeated Lebanon which meant that even a draw against Iraq would be enough to secure that all-important third place and that play-off against Australia. Yet the Whites still blew it. But it was not that much of a surprise for a team that has underperformed consistently throughout this stage of qualification.

There may have been injuries for new coach Rodolfo Arrubarrena to contend with, but every team has injuries. Selecting three center-backs was a big call and it didn’t work. Going forward, there was plenty of possession but not much idea of what to do with it all and Iraq deserved to win.

Now there is one game left in Dubai against group leaders South Korea. As well as the venue, there is only one thing in the UAE’s favor: Korea will arrive having already qualified. The game in east Asia may have been a 1-0 defeat but that tight scoreline does not reflect the dominance of the Taeguk Warriors. The UAE still control their own fate but need to win to be sure and given current form, it would be something of a surprise.

Iraq finally show their spirit 

Amazingly, Iraq are still very much in it having just won their first game in the group, at the ninth time of asking. The 1-0 victory over the UAE was a deserved win and the performance was spirited. It could have been more as the Lions of Mesopotamia had two decent shouts for a penalty turned down. 

Under a new coach of their own, Abdulghani Shahad, Iraq were well-organized and aggressive on and off the ball. When Hussein Ali gave the 2007 Asian champions the lead after 53 minutes, the “hosts” were happy to sit back and look to hit on the counter. It worked as they continued to look dangerous and could have won more convincingly.

Now there is a chance of third place. If Iraq can beat Syria in the final game, as they will now be confident of doing, and UAE fail to beat South Korea, then the play-off spot against Australia is theirs. 

Too little, too late for Syria, but positive signs shine through

Syria saved their best performance until almost last. Lebanon are not an easy team to beat and to come away with a 3-0 win was impressive. It should be remembered that the veteran stars such as Omar Khribin and Omar Al-Somah, for so long the standard bearers and symbols of Syrian football, were absent from this fixture. 

But they weren’t missed. Syria were full of energy and pressured the home team, giving them little time on the ball or space to pass. The likes of Alaa Al-Dali defended from the front and when he opened the scoring after just 14 minutes, there looked to be only one winner. It gave Syria what they had been lacking for much of the campaign: Confidence.

The Qasioun Eagles went from strength to strength and put in a composed and intelligent performance in what were difficult circumstances. It means that they can look forward to the future with a little more optimism and have a decent chance of not finishing bottom of the group — indeed, if they beat Iraq at home on Tuesday, a fourth place finish is possible.

Lebanon’s home woes continue

Lebanon has fought long and hard in this qualification campaign against a backdrop of economic, social and political problems back home. This was their worst day however, on and off the pitch for the Cedars. Going into the game, they were still in contention for a third-place finish and just needed to beat the team that had collected just two points from the previous eight games. Yet they lost 3-0. 

The team’s form at home has been worse than poor. Lebanon have collected just one of their six points at home — and that solitary point has come from five games. In four away games, they have managed five points. Had home form just matched the away form then Lebanon would have been securely in third place. 

On Thursday, however, Lebanon also performed poorly off the pitch. When the team was 3-0 down, a section of fans pelted officials with bottles and the game was suspended for a period. Perhaps the supporters were hoping for the match to be called off and replayed. That was never going to happen and when the action restarted, the game fizzled out. It was not a great way for Lebanon to end their journey on the road to Qatar. The team is totally out of contention for World Cup glory.

Oman will wish they were in Group A

Fourth place in Group B is now officially Oman’s following a 1-0 win over Vietnam in Hanoi. It was a fine performance. Oman were the better team in the first half and Vietnam had the better of things after the break.

Before the game, Vietnam coach Park Hang-seo had talked about the need to defend well against Oman’s set pieces. They did not do so in the 65th minute, conceding from a perfectly delivered corner that was met by Khalid Al-Hajri’s towering header, rocketing the ball into the top corner.

It was the kind of tidy and compact performance we have come to expect from Oman, who have shown that while they may not quite be able to match the big three of Japan, Saudi Arabia and Australia, they are a level above Vietnam and China.

Had Oman been in the other group, then they would have safely finished the qualifying campaign in third place and looking forward to the play-offs. 

Topics: Saudi Arabia 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar World Cup 2022

Women are catching up to men in motorsports, says Aston Martin ambassador

Women are catching up to men in motorsports, says Aston Martin ambassador
Updated 25 March 2022
Zaid Khashogji

  • Stunt driver and racer Jessica Hawkins is hoping to inspire young Saudi girls to consider a career in motorsports
  • The Briton is attending the second Jeddah Grand Prix weekend
Zaid Khashogji

JEDDAH: Aston Martin Racing ambassador, racer and film stunt driver Jessica Hawkins has proved to the world that female drivers can excel in motorsports.

Her young career has brought her many highlights, and now she is attending Saudi Arabia’s second Formula One Grand Prix weekend in Jeddah.

Hawkins, who hails from East Hampshire in Britain, made her professional motorsports debut in the British Formula Ford at Silverstone in a one-off event where she twice finished inside the top 10.

Currently competing in the W Series and the British Touring Car Championship, Hawkins told Arab News that the ratio of female to male drivers entering motorsports has tipped in favor of women in recent years, and while significant progress has been made, she is calling on more women to pursue racing careers.

“It’s not something that’s going to happen just overnight. It does take time, but I do think that it is recognized and we are pushing to make changes.” Hawkins said. “When I first started there weren’t many females, but certainly, Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One team are a driving force behind that, or at least one of the driving forces behind that because there are a good few females within the team.”

Hawkins addressed students at the British International School of Jeddah on Thursday ahead of the race weekend, telling them what it means to be a woman racing driver in the male-dominated sport.

AN Photo by Abdulmalek Khashogji

“They were all so cute and really heartwarming, and if I can help even just one of them pursue a career in something that they would love to do, then? I don’t know what to say, they were all really enthusiastic.

“Hopefully, they all listened and they’ll all work hard in school and hopefully, I’ve helped them realize that there’s more to racing than just the driving, there are loads of different areas of motorsport, and they should, if they like motorsport, go and explore all the different avenues within motorsports.”

Hawkins said she pursued a racing career because she was always an sporty kid and one day asked her father to let her go karting.

“I begged my dad to let me have a go and he was unsure at the time. It must have just stuck in my mind and I kept begging him to take me back and let me have a have a go. So it’s not something that I just decided one day, it was just a passion that I followed.”

However, a racing career doesn’t come without its many obstacles, and pushing through gender stereotypes was a regular effort. Finding financial backing was another major challenge.

“Honestly, my main obstacle was finding the budget to go racing, because it’s no secret that racing as a driver can be very expensive, in all areas of motorsport,” the British racing driver said. “You have to bring in budgets to be able to raise which I really struggled to find the sponsors and the backers and have the funding to do that. But, you know, I’ve kept trying, and I never give up, so while it was frustrating at the time, actually paid dividends now.”

Hawkins returned to the VW Cup in 2018, and spent most of that year working as a stunt driver on Fast and Furious Live.

“Never did I ever think that I was going to be stunt driving for big productions like that, they’re amazing, and an opportunity and experience that I will never, ever forget,” she said. “Fast and Furious Live was arguably one of the best times in my life and I'll hold those memories so deep in my heart.”

Hawkins continued working as a stunt driver in 2021, featuring on the James Bond film “No Time to Die,” and in May of that year became Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant F1 Team’s ambassador.

“I do a lot of work with the sponsors and a lot of hot laps, which is good. That’s always fun,” she said. “I interact with Seb and Lance, and Hulk (male F1 drivers), I’ll often go on track walks with them. And honestly I’ll just learn as much as I can off of them them.

“They’ve obviously got a wealth of experience behind them, way superior to mine. So anything that I can learn and pick off of them is obviously an advantage to me.”

The Jeddah race weekend starts on Friday, with the first practice set for 5:00 p.m. before the second practice at 8:00 p.m.

Topics: Formula One F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Formula 1 STC Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Formula One STC Saudi Arabian Grand Prix (SAGP) Aston Martin Cognizant Formula One Team

Boxing champion Usyk leaves Ukraine for Joshua rematch preparation

Boxing champion Usyk leaves Ukraine for Joshua rematch preparation
Updated 25 March 2022
AFP

  • The 35-year-old holder of the WBA, IBF and WBO belts came back to Ukraine to defend his family as soon as Russia invaded his country
  • "He went abroad to prepare for the rematch," Usyk's Kyiv-based manager told AFP by phone
AFP

KYIV: Reigning world heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk has left war-torn Ukraine to begin his preparation for a rematch with Britain’s Anthony Joshua, his manager told AFP on Friday.
The 35-year-old holder of the WBA, IBF and WBO belts came back to Ukraine to defend his family as soon as Russia invaded his home country on February 24.
“He went abroad to prepare for the rematch,” Usyk’s Kyiv-based manager, Yaroslav Lordkipanidze, told AFP by phone.
He said that Usyk left “several days ago,” without providing further details of his current whereabouts.
Usyk defeated then champion Joshua last September by a unanimous decision in front of a home crowd in London.
Joshua immediately voiced his readiness to face Usyk again, in a bout that might take place as early as this summer.
Usyk became one of several top Ukrainian sports people who expressed their intention to resist Russian invasion of their country.
The boxer said he was “defending my home, my wife, my children, my close ones” in an interview with CNN from the basement of his home in the Kyiv area, days after Russia’s President Vladimir Putin launched the invasion.
Former world lightweight champion and two-time Olympic gold medallist Vasiliy Lomachenko has also returned home to help defend the town of Belgorod-Dnistrovsky near the city of Odessa.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict heavyweight boxing Oleksandr Usyk WBA

