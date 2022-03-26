Russia accuses Azerbaijan of violating cease-fire deal in Nagorno-Karabakh region

You are here

Azeri service members take part in a procession marking the anniversary of the end of the 2020 military conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh breakaway region. (Reuters/File Photo)
Reuters

  • Moscow had called on Azerbaijan to pull out its troops, and was “applying efforts” to move forces to their initial positions
Reuters

MOSCOW: Moscow on Saturday accused Azerbaijan of violating a ceasefire agreement by entering the Russian peacekeeping mission's zone in the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, the first time Russia publicly assigned the blame for violating the 2020 deal.

The Russian defense ministry also accused Azerbaijani troops of using Turkish-made drones to strike Karabakh troops, while the foreign ministry in Moscow expressed “extreme concern” over the spiralling tensions in the region.

Incidents between the armed forces of arch enemies Azerbaijan and Armenia have been frequent in recent months but Saturday's announcement was the first time since the end of the hostilities over Karabakh in November, 2020 that Moscow has accused one of the parties of violating the uneasy cease-fire.

Moscow denounced the flare-up on the 31st day of Russia's military campaign in Ukraine, with signs indicating that both sides were digging in for a protracted conflict in the pro-Western country.

The Kremlin said on Saturday that President Vladimir Putin had discussed the situation with Armenian leader Nikol Pashinyan twice — on Friday and Thursday.

“Violating the provisions of a trilateral statement of the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia from November 9, 2020, Azerbaijan's armed forces between March 24 and March 25 entered the zone of responsibility of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Nagorno-Karabakh and set up an observation post,” the Russian defence ministry said in a statement.

The statement added that Turkish-made drones were used to strike Karabakh troops near the village of Farukh also known as Parukh.

Russia urged Azerbaijan to pull back troops.

“An appeal has been sent to the Azerbaijani side to withdraw its troops,” the defense ministry said.

“The command of the Russian peacekeeping contingent is taking measures to resolve the situation.” 

The foreign ministry in Moscow urged all the parties “to exercise restraint and ensure strict compliance with the existing tripartite agreements.” 

There was no immediate reaction from Azerbaijan.

In 2020, Armenia and Azerbaijan fought a war over the long-contested enclave which claimed more than 6,500 lives.

A ceasefire deal brokered by Putin saw Yerevan cede swathes of territory, with Russia deploying a peacekeeping contingent to the mountainous region.

On Saturday, the breakaway region's defence ministry said in a statement that Azerbaijani drones had killed three people and wounded another 15.

“Azerbaijan's armed forces are continuing to remain in the village of Parukh,”  the statement added.

Armenia called on the international community to prevent attempts aimed at “destabilising the situation in the South Caucasus.”

“We also expect the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Nagorno-Karabakh to undertake concrete, visible steps to resolve the situation and prevent new casualties and hostilities,” the Armenian foreign ministry said in a statement.

Yerevan said that the “invasion" of Parukh “was preceded by constant shelling of Armenian settlements and civilian infrastructure.”

Armenia's foreign ministry said earlier this week that Azerbaijani troops on Thursday moved into the village of Parukh — under control of Russian peacekeepers — in what they said was “a clear violation of the ceasefire agreement.”

Armenia has also warned of a possible “humanitarian catastrophe” in Karabakh after gas supplies to the disputed region were cut off following repair work.

Yerevan has accused Azerbaijan of deliberately leaving Karabakh's ethnic-Armenian population without natural gas, a charge which Azerbaijan's foreign ministry rejected as “baseless.”

Ethnic Armenian separatists in Nagorno-Karabakh broke away from Azerbaijan as the Soviet Union collapsed in 1991, and the ensuing conflict claimed around 30,000 lives.

Thousands of Russians in Prague protest against war in Ukraine

Thousands of Russians in Prague protest against war in Ukraine
Updated 26 March 2022
Reuters

Thousands of Russians in Prague protest against war in Ukraine

Thousands of Russians in Prague protest against war in Ukraine
  • Protestors carried signs that read "Killer" over a picture of President Vladimir Putin and chanted "No to War"
  • "We are against Putin," said Alexander Sibrimov, a 19-year-old student
Updated 26 March 2022
Reuters

PRAGUE: Thousands of Russians marched through Prague on Saturday, waving the white-blue-white flag that has become a symbol of protests against Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.
Carrying signs that read “Killer” over a picture of President Vladimir Putin and chanting “No to War,” protesters walked from Prague’s Peace Square through the center of the Czech capital. Police put the number of marchers at about 3,000.
“We are against Putin,” said Alexander Sibrimov, a 19-year-old student who attended the protest with his father.
“We don’t agree with his politics. This is a way to show the world that the things happening in Ukraine are not right.”
Moscow calls its actions in Ukraine a “special military operation” to demilitarise and “denazify” it’s neighbor, and denies targeting civilians. Ukraine and its Western allies have called that a baseless pretext for an unprovoked invasion. The Czech Republic is home to 45,000 Russians, the fourth largest foreign community in the former communist-ruled country.
Nearly 200,000 Ukrainians lived in the Czech Republic — making them the biggest foreign community — before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24.
The Czech government estimates 300,000 Ukrainians have fled to the country.
“This is an act to show the Czech Republic and the Czech people that Russians (are) against Putin,” protest organizer Anton Litvin said.
The protesters in Prague said they believed they were reflecting what many people in Russia feel but are unable to say.
“Just because we are Russians doesn’t mean we are automatically for the war. We are against the war,” said protester Oleg Golopyatov, a former soldier who has lived in Prague for 15 years. “Ukraine is a normal country. It is terrible (what is happening there).”

France must do more to aid Afghan refugees’ mental health: HRW

Decades of violent conflict is driving a growing mental health crisis in Afghanistan, Human Rights Watch has warned. (AFP/Getty Images)
Decades of violent conflict is driving a growing mental health crisis in Afghanistan, Human Rights Watch has warned. (AFP/Getty Images)
Updated 26 March 2022
Arab News

France must do more to aid Afghan refugees’ mental health: HRW

Decades of violent conflict is driving a growing mental health crisis in Afghanistan, Human Rights Watch has warned. (AFP/Getty Images)
  • Thousands of people arrived from Kabul displaying signs of trauma, depression, anxiety
  • Despite praising country’s initial response, rights group says services overwhelmed
Updated 26 March 2022
Arab News

LONDON: Many Afghan refugees who fled the Taliban for France are in desperate need of mental health support, Human Rights Watch has warned.

The French government evacuated 2,630 Afghans between Aug. 15 and 26 last year as the Taliban took control of Kabul, resettling them across the country. Many had experienced trauma, with some being forced to leave relatives behind.

They arrived in Europe in varying states, with some displaying signs of “shock … anxiety, depression, insomnia, nightmares, and sometimes severe psychological distress, including post-traumatic stress,” HRW said, adding that while Paris had gone to great lengths to prioritize and assist Afghan refugees, their asylum claims and their wellbeing, more needs to be done.

Refugees received differing levels of service depending on where in France they were relocated, with those in more remote areas getting less effective help, HRW said. 

It added that asylum seekers in France did not receive full healthcare coverage for the first three months of their stay, which hampered much-needed mental health intervention.

“Afghans evacuated to France faced severely traumatic events and many continue to struggle with their mental health,” said HRW researcher Jonas Bull.

“People fleeing conflict shouldn’t face the added burden of having to wait weeks to be eligible for mental health support and then finding there are no appropriate services in their area,” he added.

“Afghans in France still need more support, and as European countries begin to welcome refugees from the Russia-Ukraine war, lessons from the Afghanistan evacuation in France underline the importance of putting mental health high on the agenda.”

One female refugee interviewed by HRW said: “I love my country; I love my people. But I have a hole in my heart, I can’t do anything from here. I was in shock mode, and now I am still in shock mode. I keep forgetting things, I even forget my name.” 

In addition to refugees, HRW also interviewed “psychologists, doctors, humanitarian experts, representatives of NGOs, staff of mental health centers, Afghan community leaders, interpreters, and government officials.” 

Through its interviews, it said it had established that even well-equipped mental health resources in French urban centers had been “overwhelmed” by demand even before the refugees were relocated from Afghanistan, and many lacked adequately trained, trauma-sensitive interpreters. 

HRW added that with millions of people currently fleeing Ukraine, France will need to learn the lessons of how it has provided for Afghan refugees.

France “should make mental health support services available immediately to evacuees and other people seeking protection,” it said. 

“Whenever a need for mental health support is voiced or identified, including in the asylum process, French authorities should direct people to psychosocial support services, ideally to dedicated centers with expertise in conflict-related trauma, qualified interpreters, and staff with relevant cultural competence and language skills,” it added.

“People seeking protection should be informed of the availability of support services and be able to choose the type of support most appropriate to their needs. They should have the right to withdraw from psychosocial support services at any point.”

Prince William says ‘supports’ Bahamas decisions about future

Prince William says ‘supports’ Bahamas decisions about future
Updated 26 March 2022
AFP

Prince William says ‘supports’ Bahamas decisions about future

Prince William says ‘supports’ Bahamas decisions about future
  • The tour has been met with protests in a region weighing its future relations with the monarchy
  • “We support with pride and respect your decisions about your future," William said
Updated 26 March 2022
AFP

NASSAU, Bahamas: Prince William has said the British royal family would support the Bahamas’ decisions about its future, on the third stop of a Caribbean tour.
The tour has been met with protests in a region weighing its future relations with the monarchy.
The Bahamas, a former British colony, gained independence in 1973, but it remains a member of the Commonwealth of Nations and recognizes the British monarch as head of state.
Speaking at a reception in Nassau on Friday hosted by the Bahamas’ governor general, William — whose official title is the Duke of Cambridge — noted the upcoming 50th anniversary of the country’s independence.
“And with Jamaica celebrating 60 years of independence this year, and Belize celebrating 40 years of independence last year, I want to say this: we support with pride and respect your decisions about your future,” William said.
“Relationships evolve. Friendship endures.”
Prince William and wife Kate’s tour was intended to mark the 70th anniversary of the coronation of Queen Elizabeth II.
But it has been met with protests and accusations of being a “colonial tour.”
In Jamaica on Tuesday, placard-bearing protesters outside the British High Commission demanded that the monarchy pay reparations and apologize for its role in the slave trade that brought hundreds of thousands of Africans to the island to toil under inhumane conditions.
Prime Minister Andrew Holness then pointedly told William in front of television cameras that the nation was “moving on” as an independent country.
The visit follows increasing calls for Jamaica to follow Barbados and become a republic by ditching the queen as head of state.
William during that trip expressed his “profound sorrow” about the history of slavery, calling the practice “abhorrent.”
“It should never have happened,” he said.
But no formal apology has been made by the British royal family.
Britain is increasingly confronting its colonial past, in particular its memorials to historical figures with ties to the slave trade.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken heads to Israel, Morocco, Algeria

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken heads to Israel, Morocco, Algeria
Updated 26 March 2022
AFP

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken heads to Israel, Morocco, Algeria

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken heads to Israel, Morocco, Algeria
  • The top US diplomat aims to show that the United States still has a deep interest in the Middle East
Updated 26 March 2022
AFP

WARSAW: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken flies to Israel Saturday as the Ukraine war rages, aiming to rally regional support for Kyiv and quell the Jewish state’s worries about a looming nuclear deal with Iran.
On the first stop of a tour that will include the West Bank, Morocco and Algeria, Blinken will join a mini-summit of counterparts from Bahrain, the UAE and Morocco, the so-called “Abraham Accords” countries that have normalized relations with Israel.
He will fly in from Poland, where he accompanied President Joe Biden in meetings to shore up Western backing for Ukraine.
The top US diplomat aims to show that the United States still has a deep interest in the Middle East even as the region has dropped in importance for Washington as China, and now Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, have risen to the top of priorities.
He also hopes to rally support for the US and NATO effort to blunt the Russian aggression, amid heavy economic fallout from the war, including spiking energy prices and the threat of a wheat shortage that could hit Arab countries severely.
The trip comes as the United States and Iran are in the final stages of negotiating a revival of the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, which aimed to prevent Tehran from developing a nuclear weapons capacity.
The administration of former US president Donald Trump quit the deal unilaterally in 2018, and since then Iran has advanced its nuclear program to the point that Western experts think it is not far from the “break-out” stage of becoming a real nuclear threat.
US officials say reaching a deal hinges on one or two key issues, but that Tehran has to make “difficult choices” if it wants an agreement.
“I want to be clear that an agreement is neither imminent nor is it certain,” US state department spokesman Ned Price said on Monday.
But the possible deal leaves Israel and US allies in the Gulf region who see Iran as a menace particularly nervous.
In February, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said he was “deeply troubled” by the prospect of a new nuclear deal, which Israel fears would not prevent Iran from developing a nuclear weapon.
Separate from meeting Bennett, Blinken will also meet Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas in Ramallah in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.
Palestinians remain concerned that they are being left behind in the US-backed push for Arab governments to boost relations with Israel and the focus on Iran as a regional threat.
The Trump administration slashed support for the Palestinians and closed the US consulate in Jerusalem dedicated to Palestinian relations.
Biden promised to reopen the consulate, but a year into his administration that move has not come.
The consulate issue “will certainly be a topic of discussion,” State Department Acting Assistant Secretary Yael Lempert said.

Officials: Taliban blocked unaccompanied women from flights

Officials: Taliban blocked unaccompanied women from flights
Updated 26 March 2022
AP

Officials: Taliban blocked unaccompanied women from flights

Officials: Taliban blocked unaccompanied women from flights
  • The move enraged the international community
  • The Taliban’s refusal to open up education to all Afghan children also infuriated large swaths of the Afghan population
Updated 26 March 2022
AP

ISLAMABAD: Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers refused to allow dozens of women to board several flights, including some overseas, because they were traveling without a male guardian, two Afghan airline officials said Saturday.
The officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of repercussions from the Taliban, said dozens of women who arrived at Kabul’s international airport Friday to board domestic and international flights were told they couldn’t do so without a male guardian.
Some of the women were dual nationals returning to their homes overseas, including some from Canada, according to one of the officials. Women were denied boarding on flights to Islamabad, Dubai and Turkey on Kam Air and the state-owned Ariana Airline, said the officials.
The order came from the Taliban leadership, said one official.
By Saturday, some women traveling alone were given permission to board an Ariana Airlines flight to western Herat province, the official said. However, by the time the permission was granted they had missed their flight, he said.
The airport’s president and police chief, both from the Taliban movement and both Islamic clerics, were meeting Saturday with airline officials.
“They are trying to solve it,” the official said.
It was still unclear whether the Taliban would exempt air travel from an order issued months ago requiring women traveling more than 45 miles (72 kilometers) to be accompanied by a male relative.
This latest assault on women’s rights in Taliban-run Afghanistan comes just days after the all-male religiously driven government broke its promise to allow girls to return to school after the sixth grade.
The move enraged the international community, which has been reluctant to recognize the Taliban-run government since the Taliban swept into power last August, fearing they would revert to their harsh rule of the 1990s. The Taliban’s refusal to open up education to all Afghan children also infuriated large swaths of the Afghan population. On Saturday, dozens of girls demonstrated in the Afghan capital demanding the right to go to school.
After the Taliban’s ban on girls education beyond the sixth grade, women’s rights activist Mahbouba Seraj went on Afghanistan’s TOLO TV to ask: “How do we as a nation trust you with your words anymore? What should we do to please you? Should we all die?”
An Afghan charity called PenPath, which runs dozens of “secret’ schools with thousands of volunteers, is planning to stage countrywide protests to demand the Taliban reverse its order, said Matiullah Wesa, PenPath founder.
On Saturday at the Doha Forum 2022 in Qatar, Roya Mahboob, an Afghan businesswoman who founded an all-girl robotics team in Afghanistan, was given the Forum Award for her work and commitment to girls education..
In an interview after receiving the award, Mahboob called on the many global leaders and policy makers attending the forum to press the Taliban to open schools for all Afghan children.
The robotics team fled Afghanistan when the Taliban returned to power but Mahboob said she still hoped a science and technology center she had hoped to build in Afghanistan for girls could still be constructed.
“I hope that the international community, the Muslim communities (have not) forgotten about Afghanistan and (will) not abandon us,” she said. “Afghanistan is a poor country. It doesn’t have enough resources. And if you take (away) our knowledge, I don’t know what’s going to happen.”

