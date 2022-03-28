Palestinian frustration shows with low poll turnout

AMMAN: The second round of Palestinian local elections has brought little sign of a clear political direction, leading analysts told Arab News.
Palestinians went to the polls in major cities across the West Bank on Saturday after the first round of municipal voting was held in early December.
About 52 percent of those eligible voted, according to Hanna Nasser, head of the Palestinian Central Election Commission.
Rana Abu Farah, who anchored numerous election debates for the Ma’an TV network, said that Fatah is claiming to have won 60 percent of the seats in major cities.
“But the results should not be considered an indication of their success because of the low turnout, and the absence of any sign of when legislative and presidential elections will take place.”
Political factions, including Fatah, are now jumping on the tribal bandwagon and naming candidates with a tribal base.
At least one analyst blamed the low voter turnout on Palestinians’ frustration at the lack of political vision on offer.
Ali Jarbawi, a political science professor at Bir Zeit University, said: “People don’t see any positive value in participating and the political factions are experiencing weakness.”
Political factions, including Fatah, are now jumping on the tribal bandwagon and naming candidates with a tribal base, he added.
Palestinian general legislative and presidential elections were canceled in April 2021, and there is no sign when they will take place.
Leading Palestinian pollster Khalil Shikaki told Arab News that presidential elections will take place only when President Mahmoud Abbas decides to leave office. “There is no doubt that Abbas will lose if elections are held,” Shikaki, director of the Palestinian Center for Policy and Survey Research, said.
Ghassan Andoni, an academic who ran on an independent list for the Beit Sahour council, said that the local elections highlighted the political diversity in Palestine.
“The elections reflect a wide political map, but in the absence of real competition, Fatah does better.” Andoni said he believes that parliamentary and presidential elections are still far away.
“The new councils will undoubtedly play an important role in the near future due to the political and financial weakness of the Palestinian Authority,” he said.
Former Palestinian Cabinet minister Ziad Abu Zayyad criticized the “tribal atmosphere” that predominated in the local elections.
“People young and old came out to support their relatives and tribes,” he said.
Abu Zayyad argues that Palestinians have failed to install a democratic culture “because democracy is not only about voting booths — democracy is a way of life.”
He added: “We have also failed to build political life and a political system that believes in pluralism, and is guaranteed by the constitution and the rule of law.”
Two Arab gunmen kill two police officers in Israel and are shot dead — Israeli officials
Daesh claimed responsibility for the attack in a statement posted on its Telegram account
Updated 28 March 2022
Reuters
JERUSALEM: Two Arab gunmen killed two police officers on a city street in Israel on Sunday and were then shot dead, as the US secretary of state and three Arab foreign ministers visited the country for a summit.
Daesh claimed responsibility for the attack in a statement posted on its Telegram account.
The two assailants in Hadera, a city about 50 km (30 miles) north of Tel Aviv, were Arab citizens of Israel and sympathizers of the group, Israeli security officials said.
“We condemn today’s terrorist attack in Hadera, Israel,” US Secretary of State Antony Blinken wrote on Twitter. “Such senseless acts of violence and murder have no place in society. We stand with our Israeli partners and send our condolences to the families of the victims.”
The attack occurred five days after an Arab from southern Israel killed at least four Israelis in a stabbing and car ramming spree in the city of Beersheba, before he was fatally shot by a passerby.
Surveillance camera footage broadcast on Israeli television stations showed two men opening fire with assault rifles on a main street in Hadera, raising fears in Israel of a wave of such attacks.
Two members of Israel’s paramilitary border police were killed by the assailants, police said. The two gunmen were shot dead by police officers who had been dining at a nearby restaurant.
“Luckily, our officers managed to neutralize the assailants and prevent a bigger terrorist attack,” national police spokesman Eli Levy said on Israel’s Kan television.
In Israel’s southern Negev desert, the foreign ministers of the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Morocco, three countries that normalized relations with Israel in 2020, convened for a summit with Blinken in attendance.
Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid “updated the foreign ministers participating in the Negev Summit on the details of the terror attack in Hadera,” the Israeli foreign ministry tweeted.
“All the foreign ministers condemned the attack, and asked to send their condolences to the families of the victims & wishes for the recovery of the wounded,” the ministry said.
Israeli security officials have cautioned about an escalation in attacks on Israelis in the run-up to the Muslim holy month of Ramadan in April — a volatile period in the past.
Jordan’s King Abdullah is due to meet Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in the occupied West Bank on Monday in what is widely seen in Israel as an attempt to calm tensions ahead of the holiday period, which also includes Easter and Passover.
In a ‘dangerous’ land: Tourists trickle back to Iraq
Updated 28 March 2022
AFP
HILLA, Iraq: An American tourist poses for a holiday snap in Iraq, in front of the blue-brick Ishtar Gate that was rebuilt at the ancient site of Babylon under dictator Saddam Hussein.
Most foreigners here since Saddam’s ouster in a 2003 US-led invasion have worn army fatigues and carried guns — but more recently there has been a trickle of camera-toting travel pioneers.
“Iraq was in my top three countries,” said the visitor to Babylon, 50-year-old Californian Ileana Ovalle, who was excited to see the millennia-old Mesopotamian site.
“This is where civilization started,” said the passionate globetrotter with some 40 countries under her belt. “I think too few people understand how important this region is.”
Most Western governments still issue travel warnings for all or parts of Iraq, pointing to risks from kidnappings to militant bombings and unexploded ordnance from multiple wars.
But for some explorers who are unafraid of the odd military roadblock, Iraq is a hot new destination with multiple World Heritage sites that is slowly reopening to the world.
Retirees and YouTubers, on package tours or lugging backpacks, are braving Iraq’s still basic tourist infrastructure to visit ancient sites that rival those of Egypt, Syria and Jordan.
Whether in Baghdad or Mosul, the northern city that was a militant stronghold, they can be seen strolling through streets that still bear the scars of years of conflict.
Blogs and vlogs have proliferated with names such as “American in Baghdad, Iraq,” “Two German guys alone in Iraq” and “Exploring Baghdad — how dangerous is it?”
The tourist mini-boom has gained momentum since Iraq started granting visas on arrival for dozens of nationalities a year ago.
Ovalle, along with 14 other tourists, said she was happy to take part in a trip organized by a travel agency which offers cultural, sports and adventure trips.
“The first thing that I noticed is the warmth, the generosity and the kindness of the Iraqi people,” she said. “They smile, they welcome you, they are very polite.” In Babylon, more than 4,000 years old, weeds grow among the old bricks and rubbish is strewn about. Not so long ago, a nearby base housed US and Polish coalition troops.
“I think everyone has hesitations, especially coming from the United States,” said another visitor, 35-year-old New Yorker Justin Gonzales.
“If you go on our government website, they have a travel advisory saying: ‘Do not travel to Iraq, it’s dangerous, you can get kidnapped, there is often violence.’
“But I haven’t seen any of that, and I don’t think I will.”
Last year, Iraq attracted 107,000 tourists including from Britain, France, the US, Turkey and Norway. That was over three times more than the 30,000 in 2020, according to Tourism Authority data.
Apart from tourists, hundreds of thousands of religious pilgrims — especially Shiite Muslims, mostly from Iran — flock each year to the shrine cities of Karbala and Najaf, south of Baghdad.
Elsewhere in Iraq, however, “we need infrastructure, private investment to have hotels, buses,” said the owner of the Bil Weekend agency, Ali Al-Makhzoumi, who has 30 to 40 clients a month.
There has been progress.
Baghdad’s National Museum reopened earlier in March after three years of closure, and the city’s famed booksellers’ street Al-Mutanabi was given a facelift in December.
Ur, the birthplace of Abraham, is attracting more Westerners following a much-publicized Iraq visit by Pope Francis in 2021.
But industry trailblazers want to see more done — among them Aya Salih, who runs the Safraty travel agency with her husband.
The government “has authorized visas on arrival, but everything else is still complicated,” she said. “Half of the trip is wasted at roadblocks even though we have the necessary permits.”
Some visitors love the more edgy, authentic travel experience.
“I like to go to places that are not so touristy yet,” said Emma Witters, 54, who has over 70,000 subscribers on her YouTube channel.
After so much war and isolation, she said, “you would think that they would be unhappy, miserable people. But they are so happy to see people and foreigners, they are so generous.”
Houthi ceasefire proposal ‘a bid to foil Riyadh talks’
It was designed to give the impression that Houthis are the sole representatives of the Yemeni people
Updated 28 March 2022
Saeed Al-Batati
RIYADH: The latest ceasefire proposal by Iran-backed Houthis is an attempt to foil this week’s peace talks brokered by the Gulf Cooperation Council in Riyadh, Yemeni experts said on Sunday.
The militia have failed to show they want a permanent truce in Yemen, the experts added.
Mahdi Al-Mashat, head of the Houthi Supreme Political Council, on Saturday announced a unilateral halt to missile and drone attacks on Saudi Arabia, as well as the suspension of military operations in Yemen, mainly in the central province of Marib, for three days.
As part of a proposed peace deal, the Yemeni militia leader promised to extend the short truce to a permanent ceasefire provided Saudi Arabia reciprocated by lifting restrictions on Sanaa airport and Hodeidah seaports.
However, Yemenis expressed doubts regarding the Houthi desire for peace, citing the movement’s record of breaking agreements.
“They have violated more than 70 agreements since their first war with the Yemeni government,” Hasan Ghaleb, a Yemeni journalist, told Arab News.
He said that the Houthi initiative is aimed at thwarting Saudi Arabia’s retaliatory operations following drone and missile strikes on the Kingdom.
The truce is also designed to hinder consultations between Yemeni parties in Riyadh this week, Ghaleb said.
“This is a maneuver, not an initiative. Since the GCC offered to broker talks between Yemenis, the Houthis have tried every means possible to ruin the talks. When they failed, they floated their proposal,” he said.
The war in Yemen began in late 2014 when the Houthis seized power and forced Yemeni President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi to flee to the southern city of Aden. Tens of thousands of Yemenis have died in the conflict and millions more left on the brink of starvation.
Military operations by the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen have blunted the Houthi gains and helped government forces liberate many provinces, including Aden.
The militia last year rejected a Saudi peace initiative to stop the war, and also ignored local and international calls to halt their deadly offensive on the city of Marib.
Heavy fighting between Yemeni government forces and Houthi rebels broke out on Sunday on key battlefields in Marib and Jouf provinces.
Ali Al-Dahab, researcher and military analyst, said that the Houthis designed their proposal to give the impression that they are the sole representatives of the Yemeni people in a bid to demand direct talks with Saudi Arabia.
“The Houthi peace initiative is, in fact, a false description that the war is between Saudi Arabia and their state,” Al-Dahab said on Twitter, predicting that Saudi Arabia would not accept the Houthi initiative.
“Any initiative that does not include a reference to the legitimate government as a counterparty to the putschist Houthi group should be rejected,” Al-Dahab said.
Other Yemeni politicians, such as Abdulmalik Al-Mekhlafi, Yemen’s former deputy prime minister and an adviser to the country’s president, believe that the Houthis treat the Yemenis as followers with no right to be part of talks to end the conflict.
“After seven years of war, the Houthis do not care about the consequences of the catastrophe they caused to Yemen and the Yemenis. They think about how to legitimize their crime,” Al-Mekhlafi said on Twitter.
Meanwhile, heavy fighting between Yemeni government forces and Houthi rebels broke out on Sunday on key battlefields in Marib and Jouf provinces.
Local media reports said that army troops shot down two explosives-rigged drones fired by the Houthis in the northern province of Marib. Fighting also raged around a strategic military base, Um Rish, south of Marib, and between government troops and Houthis in the province’s Hareb district.
The Houthi peace proposal came as UN Yemen envoy Hans Grundberg said on Sunday that he is holding direct talks with all warring factions in an effort to achieve a humanitarian truce during Ramadan.
“The UN special envoy is engaging with all sides and continues his efforts toward a truce during Ramadan. He reiterates his call for de-escalation and welcomes all steps by the parties in that direction,” Grundberg’s office said in a statement.
A Middle East initiative aims to help women-led Arab businesses grow
She Wins Arabia to be implemented in Algeria, Egypt, Jordan, Morocco, Tunisia, the UAE, Palestine and Yemen
Initiative will offer capacity building and training to key players in region’s entrepreneurial ecosystem
Updated 28 March 2022
Caline Malek
DUBAI: Women-led startups across the Middle East and North Africa are receiving a helping hand thanks to a new initiative to provide them with the advice, finance and mentorship they need to grow.
She Wins Arabia is a collaboration between the International Financial Corporation (IFC) from the World Bank and Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) to support incubators, accelerators and venture capital funds through capacity building and training.
The initiative, which is part of IFC’s wider commitment to closing economic gaps between women and men in MENA, will work directly with regional women-led startups and businesses to support them in building their business plans and refining their pitches to potential investors.
“There are several challenges faced by male and female founders globally, which are all centered around access to capital, markets and talent,” said Miriam Kiwan, head of strategic partnerships at ADGM.
She cited a lack of awareness in the MENA entrepreneurship ecosystem about gender-specific challenges faced by women-led startups.
“Perhaps the most challenging one is access to funding, which is due to limited access to financial services and bank loans, an extremely low level of female representation in the funding ecosystem, and the persistence of gender biases linked to female and minority founders,” she said.
A recent OECD report revealed that female company founders receive 23 percent less funding than male founders, despite achieving 35 percent higher returns on investment and generating an average of 12 percent higher revenues than male founders.
In a region where only 6 percent of private equity and venture capital funding is directed toward female-led enterprises, according to the IFC, initiatives such as She Wins Arabia can play an important role in empowering women entrepreneurs.
Moreover, many incubators and venture capital funds do not yet tailor their workspaces, products and services for women entrepreneurs. “We need to focus on developing regional programs to improve the number of female fund managers through mentorship, VC programs and angel investor programs,” Kiwan told Arab News.
“We must reduce unconscious bias and create an equal startup ecosystem through capacity building and engagement of various players across the ecosystem, including incubators, accelerators and investors.”
Kiwan says building the required capabilities and skills within women-led startups is crucial for facilitating their access to the market, through inclusive procurement policies and ensuring their success.
“As a tech ecosystem enabler with a focus on diversity, it is important for ADGM to support initiatives such as She Wins Arabia to advance gender parity across its ecosystem and improve gender-less investing in the region,” she said.
Supported by the Women Entrepreneurs Finance Initiative and the government of the Netherlands, the project will be implemented in Algeria, Egypt, Jordan, Morocco, Tunisia, the UAE, the West Bank and Gaza, as well as Yemen.
It will culminate in a competition to enable women-led startups access to support and finance across the region, and to network with funds, incubators and accelerators.
“Female founders play an important role in contributing to economic growth, wealth creation and job creation,” Kiwan said, pointing to a recent Boston Consulting Group report that claims supporting female entrepreneurs can raise global gross domestic product (GDP) by about 3 to 6 percent, and boost the global economy by $5 trillion.
More broadly, she said: “Women and girls represent half of the world’s population and they hold tremendous potential in impacting regional economic development, helping achieve the UN Sustainable Development Goals in the coming decade and contributing to the Fourth Industrial Revolution in reshaping our social fabric.”
Echoing Kiwan’s opinion on empowering female entrepreneurs, Sammar Essmat, gender lead for the Middle East, Central Asia and Turkey at IFC, says women have huge potential to add to the region’s economies.
“A 2015 (McKinsey) study found that MENA economies lose out on an estimated $2.7 trillion in additional GDP because of gender gaps. That’s the cost of a missed opportunity and, together with our partners, we are working to eliminate it,” she told Arab News.
As a leading tech hub, ADGM seeks to provide a progressive ecosystem that supports innovation and entrepreneurs regardless of their gender, with 30 percent of their tech startups in different sectors led by women.
“Closing the gender gap in entrepreneurship is an important part of leveraging this opportunity. In fact, the GDP of MENA countries is estimated to rise 30 to 40 percent if women are better integrated into the economy,” Essmat said.
Fortunately, the MENA entrepreneurship ecosystem has improved and is slowly becoming a leading hub for founders. In regional universities, girls vastly outperform their male peers. In the UAE alone, women account for about 70 percent of university graduates, although the figure drops after women reach mid-career due to organizational cultures and the gender pay gap, among other issues.
“Entrepreneurship offers women better opportunities and alternatives to employment, if some of these challenges are removed,” Kiwan said. “We have collaborated with key regional and international entities to advance our gender equality agenda and ensure equal opportunity for female entrepreneurs.”
The IFC’s approach to advancing gender equality in the region also focuses on increasing access to finance, skills and digital technologies for female entrepreneurs, creating more and better jobs for women, and working alongside the World Bank to remove legal barriers to women’s economic participation.
Many gradual reforms had been introduced in Saudi Arabia since it ratified the Convention on the Elimination of all Forms of Discrimination Against Women in 2001. The announcement of the Vision 2030 reform plan in 2016 gave a further fillip to women’s empowerment.
Besides changes to laws and regulations governing their lives, Saudi women have been allowed to enter new fields such as commercial aviation, state security, economy, tourism and entertainment. Beyond Saudi Arabia and the UAE, the importance of gender equality — equitable or fair representation of men and women — is also being recognized in Arab countries whose leaders and governments have come to regard it as an economic and strategic imperative.
“Support and mentorship dedicated to women-led startups, those of which actually receive funding being a minority for the region, is an excellent initiative to help encourage more women to move into the entrepreneurial space,” said Dana Al-Jawder, CTO of MAGNiTT, a leading venture data platform for startups across the Middle East, Africa, Pakistan and Turkey.
“The best catalyst for improved growth in this segment is further success stories from great leaders, like those such as Mona Ataya, founder and CEO of Mumzworld.com, and Nadine Mezher, co-founder of Sarwa, the first and fastest-growing investment platform and personal finance app for young professionals in the region.”
West must not ignore Iran’s ballistic missiles: Ex-Israeli UN envoy
Gold: Removal of Western sanctions on Iran “prepared the groundwork for funding militias across the region”
Tehran is using the IRGC as “its chosen instrument for spreading the new militancy,” he added
Updated 27 March 2022
Arab News
LONDON: Western countries should not overlook Iran’s growing missile capabilities, a former Israeli representative to the UN has warned.
Writing in the Sunday Telegraph, Dore Gold said the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, commonly known as the Iran nuclear deal, has failed to prevent the country from building a stockpile of ballistic missiles.
As a result, Iran’s missile capacity has grown “both in number and quality, including the range and accuracy of its missile force,” he added.
Gold drew a comparison with the UN’s treatment of the Saddam Hussein regime in Iraq, where resolutions required that ballistic missiles with a range greater than 150 km be “removed or destroyed under international supervision.”
That condition has not been applied to Iran, meaning that it “is already altering the balance of power in the region,” he said.
This was demonstrated in the 2020 attack on the US-controlled Al-Asad Airbase in Iraq and the activities of Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi militia, Gold added.
He noted comments by Gen. Kenneth McKenzie, commander of the US Central Command, who said this month that Iran’s 3,000 ballistic missiles have become “the greatest threat to Middle Eastern security.”
Gold argued that rather than moderating Iran’s behavior, the JCPOA has had the opposite effect in licensing Tehran to “rapidly increase the number of Shiite militias” and making the Middle East “far more dangerous.”
He said the removal of Western economic sanctions on Iran “prepared the groundwork for funding militias across the region, especially in Iraq, Syria and Yemen.”
Tehran is using the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as “its chosen instrument for spreading the new militancy,” he added.
Under the JCPOA, Gold said, the IRGC was stripped of its terrorist label — a decision that was “morally and factually wrong” and likely to empower the network “to conduct more attacks,” referencing its rocket strike on the US Consulate in Irbil earlier this month.
“Without some major change in Iranian intentions towards Western states, European countries are not likely to remain merely political rivals,” Gold concluded. “They could soon become the very real targets of Iran’s increasingly robust missile forces.”