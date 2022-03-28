You are here

Canada advances to World Cup for first time in 36 years

Canada advances to World Cup for first time in 36 years
Canada’s Tajon Buchanan celebrates his goal during Canada’s World Cup Qualifying match against Jamaica at BMO Field in Toronto, Ontario, Canada on March 27, 2022. (AFP)
Updated 28 March 2022
AP

Canada advances to World Cup for first time in 36 years

Canada advances to World Cup for first time in 36 years
  • Canada has been to the World Cup just once before, in 1986
Updated 28 March 2022
AP

TORONTO: Cyle Larin, Tajon Buchanan and Junior Hoilett scored and Canada secured its first World Cup berth in 36 years with a 4-0 victory over Jamaica on Sunday.
Canada has been to the World Cup just once before, in 1986.
Canada missed out a chance to secure a spot in Qatar last week with a 1-0 loss to Costa Rica. It was Canada’s first loss in three World Cup qualifying rounds and it snapped a six-game winning streak.
Boosted by the home crowd at BMO Filed, Canada rebounded against the Jamaicans, who were already eliminated from World Cup contention.
Canada sits atop the table in the final qualifying round, followed by the United States, which held the edge over third-place Mexico on goal difference. The United States hosted Panama and Mexico was at Honduras later on Sunday.
The top three finishers in the North and Central American and Caribbean region book the trip to Qatar. The fourth-place team goes to an intercontinental playoff against a team from Oceania.
Because Canada was ranked 73rd in July 2020 when the format was announced, it had to advance through two early rounds and was playing its 17th qualifier Sunday. Canada has improved to 33rd.
The Canadians wrap up the qualifying round Wednesday in Panama.
Snow fell at times at BMO Field. Temperatures were in the 20s at game time but its didn’t daunt a sellout crowd.
Larin put Canada in front early with his team-leading 13th goal of the qualifying tournament. He had another clear chance in the 38th minute but the ball went just wide.
Larin is one goal behind Ali Mabkhout of the United Arab Emirates for most goals in qualifying for Qatar. Larin, who leads the national team with a best-ever 24 goals, has had six goals in the final round.
Buchanan scored in the 44th, celebrating with a backflip, to put Canada up 2-0 going into the break.
Hoilett added the final goal in the 82nd and an own goal in the 88th to round out scoring.
Just one of Canada’s players Sunday was alive when the nation was last in the World Cup: Captain Atiba Hutchison was 3 when the Canadians lost to France, Hungary and the Soviet Union by a combined 5-0 at the 1986 tournament in Mexico.
Canada has been playing without star Alphonso Davies, who missed the previous three qualifying matches because myocarditis was discovered after he caught COVID-19 in January.

Verstappen edges out Leclerc for Saudi Arabian Grand Prix victory after intense battle in Jeddah

Reigning Formula One world champion Max Verstappen won the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix on Sunday. (AN Photo/Mohammed Albaijan)
Reigning Formula One world champion Max Verstappen won the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix on Sunday. (AN Photo/Mohammed Albaijan)
Updated 27 March 2022
Zaid Khashogji

Verstappen edges out Leclerc for Saudi Arabian Grand Prix victory after intense battle in Jeddah

Reigning Formula One world champion Max Verstappen won the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix on Sunday. (AN Photo/Mohammed Albaijan)
  • The Red Bull driver overtook Leclerc's Ferrari three laps from the end in Jeddah for his first win of the F1 season
Updated 27 March 2022
Zaid Khashogji

JEDDAH: Reigning Formula One world champion Max Verstappen won the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix on Sunday after an intense battle with Ferrari rival Charles Leclerc.

The Red Bull driver overtook Leclerc's Ferrari three laps from the end in Jeddah for his first win of the F1 season and the 21st of his career in a night of high drama.

The Dutchman and Monegasque, who have raced against each other since they were young karters, went back and forth in the closing stages of the race until the world champion managed to create a gap of just over half a second, which was enough for him to clinch the win.

Leclerc, who led teammate Carlos Sainz to a 1-2 podium finish for Ferrari last weekend in Bahrain, was denied a chance at a back-to-back win.

“Really happy we finally kick-started the season,” Verstappen said. “It was a really tough race but a good race. We were both battling hard at the front.”

Leclerc even congratulated his old karting rival on the radio and then gave him a thumbs-up after.

“We’ve been pushing like I’ve rarely pushed before, we take risks. Of course there’s respect,” Leclerc said. “I really enjoyed that race, it was hard racing but fair. Every race should be like this. It was fun, I wanted to win today."

Last year, seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton won the race in Jeddah after he and Verstappen were the two drivers battling it out in an incident-heavy race. 

This time however the Briton started way down the grid after failing to qualify beyond Q1 on Saturday for the first time since 2017. The Briton managed to claim a points finish for Mercedes after climbing up to tenth. His Mercedes co-driver George Russell found himself mostly holding on to fifth position throughout the race until the chequered flag.

Verstappen entered the weekend with zero points to his name after a late retirement at the Bahrain Grand Prix and this weekend started in fourth on the grid behind his teammate Sergio Perez and both Ferraris.

Perez claimed his first ever pole position in F1 in Saturday's qualifying and lined up at the head of the grid for Sunday's race. The Mexican led the early stages until a deployment of the safety car due to a crash by the Williams driver, Nicholas Latifi, 17 laps into the race.

Video replays showed Latifi getting on the power early through the final corner, which caused him to lose control and collide nose first into the barriers — which marked two crashes in two days for the Canadian driver.

By this point, Perez had already pitted and was racing in fourth.

The yellow flag let the drivers go in for a pit and closed the gap the Mexican worked so hard to create since the start. Leclerc who joined Perez on the front row on Sunday’s race pit and was able to lead the second half tailed by Verstappen from lap 21 who began slowly closing the gap during the final laps eventually leading to three tenths of a second and DRS activations down the straight.

But after a virtual safety car came out, due to apparent power failures on Daniel Ricciardo’s McLaren and Fernando Alonso’s Alpine, Verstappen found himself lurking behind Leclerc with eight laps to go.

Verstappen overtook on the outside at the end of lap 42, but it was clever driving from Leclerc, who dived straight back inside Verstappen on turn 1 of the next lap.

The Dutchman had another go on lap 44, locking his brakes trying a risky overtake on the DRS line, but overtook on Lap 47 with a clean pass.

The championship moves on to Melbourne for the Australian Grand Prix, the first race in the country since 2019 after two cancellations due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

England and Wales Cricket Board launches probe over ‘blackface’ complaints

England and Wales Cricket Board launches probe over ‘blackface’ complaints
Updated 27 March 2022
Arab News

England and Wales Cricket Board launches probe over 'blackface' complaints

England and Wales Cricket Board launches probe over ‘blackface’ complaints
  • Umar Razaq says he was subjected to harassment after demanding apology
  • Asian players allege systemic racism in Leicestershire cricket, with one forced to quit his club
Updated 27 March 2022
Arab News

LONDON: The England and Wales Cricket Board has launched an investigation after an Asian cricketer was subject to disciplinary measures for criticizing rivals who attended a party in blackface, and another player left his club over systemic racism.

Umar Razaq, of Siston Town Cricket Club, said four members of rivals Sileby Town Cricket Club dressed as the Jamaican Olympic bobsled team from the movie “Cool Runnings” at a fancy dress party in 2014.

Razaq, 31, posted an image of the four posing with Nigel Kinch, Sileby Town chairman and a member of the Leicestershire and Rutland cricket league, on Facebook, demanding an apology.

The post came after previous allegations of racist language used by a member of Sileby Town against Razaq resulted only in a short ban.

But instead of fresh action, Razaq said Kinch summoned him for a disciplinary hearing, accusing him of breaching social media policy.

Razaq told The Guardian: “This guy is the figurehead of the league of 38 teams. I just wanted him to acknowledge that blackface is wrong and to apologize publicly so that younger players coming through wouldn’t be put off. 

“It was his party at his cricket club and he should have sent those boys home in disgrace, not had his picture taken with them. Excuses are being made for actions that are inexcusable.

“Last October I decided enough was enough when (the suspended member) returned to the club having called me a p— in the past and served only a short ban. I called for him to apologize on social media and I was trolled by people talking about white power.

“So I shared the photo of the party (taken in 2014) which was still up on a Sileby player’s Facebook page. An apology would have ended it. Instead, I was reported to the police for harassment, though that came to nothing, and called in for a disciplinary for breaching social media guidelines. I couldn’t believe it.

“Another Sileby player called a woman who messaged to support me the c-word on social media. There is clearly a worrying culture at that club, and it’s even more worrying that the chair is responsible for the league.”

A panel chaired by Leicestershire County Cricket Club CEO Sean Jarvis into the incident and the wider culture in the county invited Razaq to participate, and promised to “force through” change.

But Razaq said it amounted to “a box-ticking exercise. Still no apologies; Kinch still the chairman, (the member) still playing.”

A statement posted by Sileby Town Cricket Club, meanwhile, apologized to “any individual offended by the incidents … and any individual who feels they have experienced any form of discrimination from our club,” without mentioning specifics of what incidents it was referring to.

The case prompted Asian Sileby Town player Umar Afzal to leave, saying the culture of the club tolerated racism under the veneer of “banter” in the locker room.

“I now feel ashamed and angry with myself for not taking a stand earlier,” he said. “It was all so normalized I didn’t even realise how bad it was. 

“One black player joined us and left after one game because of the constant racist stereotyping of him being a gangster and a drug dealer. A Filipino player was nicknamed ‘Yellow Man.’ Racism was like a disease at Sileby. It was just part of the culture.”

The ECB has since opened an investigation, with a spokesman saying: “As with any allegations of discrimination, Umar (Razaq’s) complaints must be investigated thoroughly.

“As these issues have not yet been resolved we will now be investigating and will also be providing independent support to find a resolution.”

Razaq welcomed the move, adding: “I’m relieved the ECB is taking this seriously as I have taken this all the way to the top of Leicestershire County Cricket Club and nobody has done anything.”

Asian players make up around a third of grassroots cricket in the UK, but allegations of racism aimed specifically at Asians in the game are not new.

Azeem Rafiq, who was forced to testify in front of a parliamentary select committee in 2021 over repeated racist incidents while playing for Yorkshire County Cricket Club, said Razaq “has been incredibly brave speaking out about his experiences. It’s increasingly clear that there needs to be investigations into the cultures of each county so as to get to the root of institutional racism in cricket. 

“Again, we’re reading of a victim being abused and not heard. The game needs to change or we will lose a generation of aspiring cricketers.”

Razaq said: “My case has really mirrored Azeem’s. Like all Asian players at all levels, I had put up with years of racism because I wanted to play and racism was just part of the game that we all felt we had to tolerate. Like Azeem, people turned on me for calling racism out.”

A spokesperson for the UK’s Equality and Human Rights Commission urged cricket clubs to “examine what they are doing to tackle discrimination and harassment.”

Thomas Fletcher, a racism researcher at Leeds Beckett University, said cultural divides in cricket’s hierarchy made it harder to stamp out racism.

“There is a hierarchy of cultural acceptability in cricket. If you are Asian but you’ll join in, accept the casual racism, fit in, then you are accepted. At the other end, if you fast, don’t drink and challenge racism you’re branded a troublemaker, you’re excluded,” he added.

“It comes down to leadership. The senior coaching staff need to go into the dressing room and tell the players they need to welcome and embrace people from different backgrounds, take time to learn about their cultures.”

Kinch, Jarvis, Sileby Town, the Leicestershire and Rutland League and Leicestershire CCC did not respond to requests for comment. 

AS IT HAPPENED: Max Verstappen wins Saudi Arabian Grand Prix after epic battle with Charles Leclerc

AS IT HAPPENED: Max Verstappen wins Saudi Arabian Grand Prix after epic battle with Charles Leclerc
Updated 27 March 2022
Zaid Khashogji
&
DANIEL FOUNTAIN

AS IT HAPPENED: Max Verstappen wins Saudi Arabian Grand Prix after epic battle with Charles Leclerc

AS IT HAPPENED: Max Verstappen wins Saudi Arabian Grand Prix after epic battle with Charles Leclerc
Updated 27 March 2022
Zaid Khashogji & DANIEL FOUNTAIN

JEDDAH: Defending Formula One world champion Max Verstappen held off the Ferrari of Charles Leclerc to win Sunday's Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

Carlos Sainz in the other Ferrari was third with Sergio Perez, Verstappen's teammate who had set off from pole, in fourth.

Verstappen was securing his first points of the season after retiring late on behind winner Leclerc in the season-opener in Bahrain last weekend.

"We were battling hard at the front. It was tough. I'm really happy we've finally kick-started the season," said Verstappen.

Despite defeat, Leclerc maintains his world championship lead after two rounds.

"It wasn't enough today, but I really enjoyed that race. It's hard racing but it's fair, every race should be like this. It was fun, I'm obviously disappointed, I wanted to win today," he said.

Merecedes' deposed seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, who endured his worst qualifying since 2017 on Saturday, set off in the unfamiliar surroundings of 15th on the grid and crossed the line in 10th.

Follow how the race unfolded below... (All times BST)

19:35 - RESULT! Verstappen wins it! He managed to create more than half a second gap before the DRS zone and Leclerc wasn’t able to make it up before the chequered flag...

19:30 - Verstappen overtakes on the straight again! Leclerc may have only one chance remaining to overtake the Dutchman in the final lap of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. Two drivers who have been racing each other since childhood are going at it with four laps to go. All eyes are on P1 and P2 as the two drivers battle it out.

Leclerc is losing grip in the rear as a yellow flag is called in sector 1 with two laps to go...

19:25 - The virtual safety car is over.

The gap between Leclerc and Verstappen is only three tenths of a second, meaning Verstappen is clear for DRS and is now waiting for his opportunity on the straight.

Verstappen is on the back of Charles Leclerc and overtakes the Monegasque!

Leclerc back at it seems like he let Verstappen go through before the DRS zone so that he could get it. If this was his plan, it worked. Leclerc gets DRS as Verstappen falls for the bait and is overtaken by Leclerc

19:20 - Drivers who came into the closed pit lane include Magnussen and Hulkenberg.

Officials say the closed pit lane was due to Alonso retiring his car followed by Ricciardo and Bottas

19:15 - McLaren find their way to top ten as Alonso faces issues in his Alpine and falls one position after the other down the grid

In a quick turn of events, Ricciardo who was also having a good drive like Alonso is now moving very slowly and dropping to the back of the field

19:10 - Perez, who grabbed his first ever pole on Saturday and led the early stages of the race, is still in P4 and has more than two seconds to try and recover to the podium with 15 laps to go.

19:05 - Leclerc posts the fastest lap of 1 minute and 32:71 seconds. The gap between himself and Red Bull’s world champion stays around 1 second as the battle for first place continues with 20 laps to go.

Hulkenberg who’s in for Sebastian Vettel chases down Norris in the McLaren after Norris overtook him to get behind his co-driver. Hulkenberg loses another position to Gasly.

19:00 - Ricciardo who struggled massively at the start has found his way to P11 as the race passes its halfway point.

18:55 - Charles Leclerc just posted the fastest time and is out of DRS range, bad news for the Dutchman. Hamilton is yet to pit, as the Mercedes pair hold P5 and and P6 into lap 24.

Magnussen fights back against Hamilton and takes back P5 after activating DRS taking him past the Mercedes.

18:50 - Leclerc leads into lap 21 being tailed by Verstappen with less than second between the two drivers. Sainz overtakes Perez and gets his redemption on the track.

18:47 - Saftey car ends on lap 20, Hamilton has pulled one pit of the bag, finding his way to P7 just before it was deployed.

18:45 - Perez may face a penalty after pushing Sainz out of his pit line causing the Spaniard to nearly crash into the barriers. Sainz is looking for answer from the stewards.

Video replays show Latifi getting on the power early through the final corner, which caused him to lose control and collide nose first into the barriers — two crashes in two days for Latifi.

18:40 - All drivers on hard compound tires now after pitting as the race goes into lap 18. Leclerc leads followed by the Red Bull duo, Verstappen and Perez

18:30 - Hamilton finds his way to top ten and into the points after using DRS down the main straight and overtaking Gasly.

Yellow flag waved after Nicholas Latifi oversteers and crashes into the wall, bad news for Perez who just pit before the crash, and with the saftey car out the Ferrari pair pit along with Russell, Alonso, Bottas, Ocon and others.

18:25 - Hamilton has made it past Norris for P11 as he continues to fight his way to the points and is creeping up on Pierre Gasly in the Alpha Taurin

Into lap 15, Perez leads while the teams using Mercedes engines are at the bottom of the grid, McLaren, Aston Martin and the Williams squads.

18:20 - Into lap 9, the seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton is struggling wtih grip on the hard compound tires but manages to climb to P12 after overtaking Lance Stroll.

Kevin Magnussen, racing in Saudi for the first time, put the move on Valteri Bottas in the Alfa Romeo but Bottas gets the apex and successfully defends P8.

18:15 - Ricciardo who found himself in 14th after picking up a penalty for impeding Ocon in qualifying on Saturday, now finds himself up one position behind Lance Stroll with co-driver Lando Norris ahead in P11.

Alonso squeezes out teammate Ocon in lap 7 to take sixth place, although the Frenchman ambitiously attempted to fight him off despite Alonso’s faster pace around the track so far.

18:05 - Hamilton on hard tires climbs up one position to 14th after failing to qualify on Saturday. He was pushed to 15th on the grid after a massive accident from German driver Mick Schumacher caused Haas to field only one car.

George Russell goes around and overtakes Esteban Ocon in the Alpine.

18:00 - And we’re off! Perez leads, followed by Leclerc, Verstappen takes third place from Sainz off the grid. It’s Red Bull-Ferrari-Red Bull Ferrari as the race gets underway.

17:55 - Drivers have taken to the Jeddah Corniche Circuit for the formation lap before kicking off the second round of the 2022 Formula One season in Saudi Arabia

14:15 - Great news about Mick Schumacher after a heavy crash in yesterday's qualifying. Hopefully, he'll be back up and running for round three of the world championship in Melbourne in two weeks.

 

14:00 - So, just three months after the very first Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, we're back in Jeddah for another raceday. Here is a look at the starting grid for Sunday's race, the second round of the 2022 Formula One world championship:

Front row:
Sergio Perez (MEX/Red Bull)
Charles Leclerc (MON/Ferrari)

2nd row:
Carlos Sainz (ESP/Ferrari)
Max Verstappen (NED/Red Bull)

3rd row:
Esteban Ocon (FRA/Alpine-Renault)
George Russell (GBR/Mercedes)

4th row:
Fernando Alonso (ESP/Alpine-Renault)
Valtteri Bottas (FIN/Alfa Romeo-Ferrari)

5th row:
Pierre Gasly (FRA/AlphaTauri-Red Bull)
Kevin Magnussen (DEN/Haas-Ferrari)

6th row:
Lando Norris (GBR/McLaren-Mercedes)
Zhou Guanyu (CHN/Alfa Romeo-Ferrari)

7th row:
Lance Stroll (CAN/Aston Martin-Mercedes)
Daniel Ricciardo (AUS/McLaren-Mercedes)

8th row:
Lewis Hamilton (GBR/Mercedes)
Alexander Albon (THA/Williams-Mercedes)

9th row:
Nico Huelkenberg (GER/Aston Martin-Mercedes)
Nicholas Latifi (CAN/Williams-Mercedes)

10th row:
Yuki Tsunoda (JPN/AlphaTauri-Honda)

Will not start: Mick Schumacher (GER/Haas-Ferrari)

 

Medvedev, eyeing No. 1 ranking, tops Murray at Miami Open

Medvedev, eyeing No. 1 ranking, tops Murray at Miami Open
Updated 27 March 2022
AP

Medvedev, eyeing No. 1 ranking, tops Murray at Miami Open

Medvedev, eyeing No. 1 ranking, tops Murray at Miami Open
  • Only five men in the past 18 years have held the No. 1 ranking that is currently held by Novak Djokovic
Updated 27 March 2022
AP

MIAMI GARDENS, Florida: Daniil Medvedev never gave Andy Murray a chance.
The top-seeded Medvedev opened his bid to reclaim the No. 1 ranking Saturday by topping Murray 6-4, 6-2 in the second round of the Miami Open. Medvedev never faced a break point in any of his nine service games.
He can regain the No. 1 spot by making the Miami semifinals.
“Definitely, I have a lot of motivation to try and get it back,” Medvedev said.
Only five men in the past 18 years have held the No. 1 ranking that is currently held by Novak Djokovic. Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal are also past No. 1’s — while Medvedev and Murray are the others. Murray was No. 1 from November 2016 through August 2017, and that distinction was handed off between Djokovic, Federer and Nadal since before Medvedev got there for the first time on Feb. 28.
Medvedev’s stay was brief; his three-week reign ended officially on Monday when Djokovic returned to the top of the rankings. But with three more wins in Miami, Medvedev would be back on top.
“I still felt like in the rallies and stuff I could hang with him, and I didn’t feel like from the back of the court I was getting like really outplayed,” said Murray, who got into Miami on a wild card and is continuing his comeback after undergoing hip resurfacing surgery. “I’m sure some people will think otherwise.”
Murray is a two-time Miami Open winner, those victories coming at the tournament’s former home in nearby Key Biscayne. His loss meant only one past Miami men’s winner remains in the field — that being defending champion Hubert Hurkacz, the No. 8 seed who defeated Arthur Rinderknech 7-6 (5), 6-2 and moved into the third round.
Meanwhile, Naomi Osaka moved into the fourth round without ever taking the court. Osaka — the former women’s No. 1-ranked player who got straight-set wins on Wednesday and Thursday to get into Round 3 — got a walkover victory Saturday when Karolina Muchova withdrew citing a need for recovery.
“I’m sad that I cannot put up a battle against Naomi today,” Muchova wrote on Twitter. “After a long break from tennis, 2 tough matches in row have been a lot for my body and I need longer to recover.”
Muchova missed about seven months because of an abdominal injury and hadn’t played since the US Open before returning in Miami. She recorded straight-set wins over Tereza Martincova and Leylah Fernandez in Miami, but neither was easy — three of the four sets went to tiebreaks and she spent nearly five hours on the court.
Osaka topped No. 13 Angelique Kerber in the second round and won’t have to face another seed until at least the quarterfinals. The earliest No. 22 seed Belinda Bencic could see one is in the semifinals; Bencic, one of only three seeds — out of a possible 16 — to make the third round on the top half of the draw, rolled past Heather Watson 6-4, 6-1.
“It depends on me, how I play, how I feel,” Bencic said. “I’m not always looking at the draw so I have no idea what’s going on.”
Another seeded third-round winner on the women’s side was Australian Open finalist Danielle Collins of the US The No. 9 seed played through some neck soreness and downed Vera Zvonareva 6-1, 6-4.
A number of men’s seeds were beaten in their second-round matches Saturday, including No. 7 Felix Auger-Aliassime, No. 23 Karen Khachanov, No. 24 Daniel Evans, No. 27 Christian Garin and No. 32 Albert Ramos-Vinolas. Sebastian Korda of the US saved a match point on the way to topping Ramos-Vinolas 4-6, 7-6 (6), 6-3.
Tommy Paul of the US got the upset over Khachanov, winning 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (3). Paul improved to 14-7 on the year and will next meet No. 11 Taylor Fritz, the highest-ranked American. Fritz — coming off a win at Indian Wells, even after injuring an ankle — needed three sets to beat qualifier Mikhail Kukushkin on Saturday.
“I was a little worried about my ankle,” Fritz said. “I have been definitely kind of holding back in practice the last couple of days, kind of just went once a day, took it easy. Today it felt great, honestly. It’s getting better and better every day.”
Other seeded men’s winners included No. 15 Roberto Bautista Agut, No. 25 Alex De Minaur and No. 29 Aslan Karatsev.

Sergio Perez secures first F1 pole position in Jeddah

Sergio Perez secured his first pole position in Formula One in Jeddah on Saturday for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. (AFP/Reuters)
Sergio Perez secured his first pole position in Formula One in Jeddah on Saturday for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. (AFP/Reuters)
Updated 27 March 2022
Zaid Khashogji

Sergio Perez secures first F1 pole position in Jeddah

Sergio Perez secured his first pole position in Formula One in Jeddah on Saturday for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. (AFP/Reuters)
  • The Red Bull driver posted a time of 1 minute and 28.200 seconds on soft tires around the Jeddah Corniche Circuit
Updated 27 March 2022
Zaid Khashogji

JEDDAH: Sergio Perez secured his first pole position in Formula One in Jeddah on Saturday for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

The result was in stark contrast to the Mexican driver and his teammate Max Verstappen’s tough race in Bahrain last weekend, which saw both Red Bull drivers out of the race.

His pole position put him and Red Bull in a great place for the race on Sunday, while Mercedes struggled to make an impact with Lewis Hamilton eliminated and co-driver George Russell, who replaced Valtteri Bottas this season, in sixth place.

After setting himself up for a hot last lap in the third qualifying session, Perez found himself fastest through the sectors and closing the gap between himself and Charles Leclerc after it looked like the 24-year-old Monegasque driver was going to secure himself a back-to-back pole.

“We’ve been focusing more on race-pace,” Perez told reporters after the session. “I expect Ferrari are going to be strong but I hope we will have a stronger race tomorrow.” 

The Red Bull driver posted a time of 1 minute and 28.200 seconds on soft tires around the Jeddah Corniche Circuit. Carlos Sainz was in third after his co-driver Leclerc, followed by reigning world champion Verstappen.

For the first time since 2017, seven-time World Champion Lewis Hamilton was knocked out of a first qualifying session after an early elimination. The Briton told reporters that he was not happy with the balance of his car and struggled for rear grip, adding that Mercedes went with the “wrong set-up.”

Esteban Ocon battled his way up to fifth on the grid, withRussell in sixth, followed by Fernando Alonso, Valteri Bottas in the Alfa Romeo, Pierre Gasly and Kevin Magnussen.

The qualifying sessions were marred by two major red flag incidents.

Williams’ Nicholas Latifi crashed in Q1 causing an early stoppage, and then, with under five minutes to go in Q2 Haas driver Mick Schumacher rammed into the wall on Turn 10 and into 11 and 12, wrecking his car and being taken to the hospital. 

Thankfully, the young German was not left with any injuries as reports came in during the third qualifyingsession that he was conscious and communicating.

The Jeddah Corniche Circuit staged the inaugural Saudi Arabian Grand Prix last December as the penultimate race of the 2021 season.

Leclerc who is currently leading the championship with 26 points secured his tenth pole position in Bahrain last weekend — the race which saw him lead his teammate Carlos Sainz home in a 1-2 podium win for Ferrari — the team’s first win since 2019. 

