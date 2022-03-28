UAE, Italy sign MoU on scientific research

ROME: A memorandum of understanding on joint scientific research has been signed in Dubai by Maria Chiara Carrozza, president of the Italian National Council for Research, and Abdulla Al-Saleh, the UAE’s undersecretary for the economy.
Emirati Economy Minister Abdulla bin Touq Al-Marri attended the signing ceremony.
The MoU aims to support joint scientific research programs in areas that serve the sectors of the future economy, most notably renewable energy, technology, food security, space and modern agricultural technology.
The MoU also aims to promote mutual visits by faculty members and academic bodies from both countries.
Al-Marri said Emirati-Italian relations are based “on solid foundations of friendship and cooperation in various fields.”
The two countries, he added, share many common visions for the future, which is reflected in the numerous partnerships that exist between them in areas of the new economy such as innovation and entrepreneurship.
“Today, we are making new progress through this memorandum, which aims to enhance the contribution of scientific research and modern science to sustainable economic development efforts based on knowledge, innovation and technology,” Al-Marri said.
“This memorandum comes as a continuation of the tireless efforts of the two countries to devote joint cooperation towards future sectors, and by employing scientific research tools, we will work to measure strengths in promising knowledge-based growth opportunities in the two countries’ markets, and provide a forward-looking scientific vision for the future directions of the economic sectors,” he added.
“We look forward during the coming period to achieving the maximum benefit from the outputs of this memorandum and its contribution to developing and diversifying the existing economic partnerships between the UAE and Italy.”
Carrozza said the MoU “will establish a framework for the development of joint programs and projects of mutual interest.”
She added that 8,000 experts from both countries “will be able to exchange their experiences and ideas in several activities that will support the goals of the transition towards a resilient and sustainable economy. We strongly believe in this cooperation.”