Ramzy Baroud

Palestinians fight for survival amid Israel’s war on Gaza’s water

New push to prevent violence in Palestine

Jordanian King Abdullah is welcomed as he arrives to meet Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in Ramallah, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank March 28, 2022. (REUTERS)
Jordanian King Abdullah is welcomed as he arrives to meet Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in Ramallah, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank March 28, 2022. (REUTERS)
Updated 10 sec ago
Raed Omari & Hazem Balousha

New push to prevent violence in Palestine

Jordanian King Abdullah is welcomed as he arrives to meet Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in Ramallah, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank March 28, 2022. (REUTERS)
  • King Abdullah, Abbas in talks amid fears of Ramadan unrest
Updated 10 sec ago
Raed Omari & Hazem Balousha

AMMAN/GAZA: A diplomatic push is underway to prevent a repeat of last year’s Ramadan violence in the occupied Palestinian territories that led to a fourth conflict between Israel and Gaza.

King Abdullah of Jordan met Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas for two hours of talks in Ramallah on Monday, in his first trip to the occupied West Bank since 2017. The king had already met Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid this month to discuss strategies for containing unrest during Ramadan.
Israel’s government coordinator in the Palestinian territories, Ghassan Alyan, has also traveled to Cairo for security talks with Egyptian officials.

Palestinian officials have repeatedly warned that the occupied West Bank was on the verge of “exploding.” At this time last year, unrest at Al-Aqsa Mosque and attempts by Israeli settlers to evict Palestinians from their homes led to waves of violence, and an 11-day assault by Israel on Gaza.

In addition to Ramadan, which begins next weekend, imminent potential flashpoints include the revival of Land Day on March 30, Palestinian Prisoners’ Day on April 17, the anniversary of the Great March of Return, the anniversary of last year’s Gaza conflict, and Nakba Day on May 15.

“We’ve seen significant tension in Jerusalem, which hasn’t died down since the last line of conflict,” said Tahani Mustafa, an analyst at the International Crisis Group. “It only makes sense for Jordan to try and intervene in some way to quell tensions.”

Security fears are already high after Daesh shot dead two Israeli policemen in Hadera on Sunday, and stabbed four Israelis to death last week in Beersheba.

Israeli political leaders have met to discuss increased security measures in the West Bank and Gaza Strip in preparation for Ramadan. However, to ease tension, Israel will increase from 10,000 to 20,000 the number of Palestinian workers from Gaza who can enter Israel, ease some import restrictions, and implement pre-pandemic plans for Palestinians in the West Bank to visit Jerusalem.

“It is clear that there is an Israeli desire, backed by American pressure, to calm the situation in the Middle East in light of the Russian-Ukrainian war,” analyst Mostafa Ibrahim told Arab News.

Topics: Palestine Israel Arab Israelis East Jeruslaem Jewish settlers israel settlements Al-Quds Al-Sharif

120 million euros frozen in Lebanese laundering probe

120 million euros frozen in Lebanese laundering probe
Updated 28 March 2022
AFP

120 million euros frozen in Lebanese laundering probe

120 million euros frozen in Lebanese laundering probe
  • Seizures are linked to a probe launched by French investigators last year into personal wealth of Riad Salameh
  • “Five properties in Germany and France were seized as well as several bank accounts” were frozen, Eurojust said
Updated 28 March 2022
AFP

THE HAGUE: France, Germany and Luxembourg have seized properties and frozen assets worth 120 million euros ($130 million) in a major operation linked to money laundering in Lebanon, the EU’s justice agency said Monday.
The seizures are linked to a probe launched by French investigators last year into the personal wealth of Riad Salameh, the central bank chief in crisis-hit Lebanon.
“Five properties in Germany and France were seized as well as several bank accounts” were frozen, Eurojust said in a statement.
The Hague-based Eurojust said the operation on Friday was directed against five individuals who were suspected of embezzling public funds in Lebanon of more than $330 million and five million euros, respectively, between 2002 and 2021.
The five suspects include Salameh, a former Merrill Lynch banker and members of his family, a source close to the probe told AFP.
Prosecutors are probing Salameh’s alleged links to criminal association and money laundering, judicial sources said, following a similar move by Switzerland.
A Lebanese judge last week charged Salameh with “illicit enrichment” and money laundering after he failed to attend a court hearing for the fifth time.
Legal proceedings opened against Salameh after complaints filed by anti-graft groups in April last year, supported by a group of Lebanese citizens who lost money since the crisis hit the country in 2019.
Friday’s seizures also include three properties in Germany, valued at 28 million euros as well as other assets worth seven million euros.
In France, two Paris properties valued at 16 million euros as well as a bank account with 2.2 million euros were seized.
In Luxembourg, around 11 million euros were frozen in another bank account, Eurojust said.
The agency did not give any details on the suspects, saying “they are assumed to be innocent until proven guilty.”
In post since 1993 and once hailed by political and business leaders, Salameh has been repeatedly accused by the government of former caretaker Prime Minister Hassan Diab of being responsible for the collapse of the Lebanese pound.
The Lebanese public suspect him and other high officials of transferring money abroad during a 2019 uprising, when ordinary people were prevented from doing so.
The 71-year-old financial official has defended himself, saying he believed he was being made the scapegoat for the Middle Eastern country’s financial woes.
His lawyers too have called for the opening of a judicial probe, saying “it will give us access to the file” the contents of which “we contest entirely.”
“We will exercise our full remedies” in the case, Salameh’s French lawyer Pierre-Olivier Sur said.

Topics: Lebanon Riad Salameh

Israeli security fears heightened in wake of Daesh killing of 2 policemen

Mourners gather around the flag-draped coffin of Druze Israeli border police officer Yezen Falah, 19, during his funeral in the village of Kisra-Sumei, northern Israel, Monday, March 28, 2022. (AP)
Mourners gather around the flag-draped coffin of Druze Israeli border police officer Yezen Falah, 19, during his funeral in the village of Kisra-Sumei, northern Israel, Monday, March 28, 2022. (AP)
Updated 28 March 2022
HAZEM BALOUSHA

Israeli security fears heightened in wake of Daesh killing of 2 policemen

Mourners gather around the flag-draped coffin of Druze Israeli border police officer Yezen Falah, 19, during his funeral in the village of Kisra-Sumei, northern Israel, Monday, March 28, 2022. (AP)
  • Talks aim to prevent escalation of violence in Palestine during Ramadan
Updated 28 March 2022
HAZEM BALOUSHA

GAZA CITY: Security fears were on Monday heightened in the wake of Sunday’s killing by Daesh gunmen of two Israeli policemen in the city of Hadera just hours ahead of a key meeting of foreign ministers.

The two assailants involved in the shooting were shot dead at the scene.

The incident followed stabbings last week in Beersheba that left four Israelis dead. Daesh has claimed responsibility for both terror attacks which have rocked security services working to ease tensions in Palestine.

On Monday, the foreign ministers of Egypt, the UAE, Bahrain, Morocco, Israel, and the US held a summit in Israel to discuss the Palestinian issue and other regional matters. The same day, Jordan’s King Abdullah visited the West Bank city of Ramallah.

Political leaders recently discussed the beefing-up of security measures in the West Bank and Gaza Strip in preparation for the month of Ramadan.

The Israeli government also agreed to increase from 10,000 to 20,000 the number of Palestinian workers from Gaza allowed to enter Israel, while easing import restrictions on certain goods.

Israeli army radio said that Israel’s government coordinator in the Palestinian territories, Ghassan Alyan, had recently travelled to Cairo for security talks with Egyptian officials, and Israel was also reportedly set to press ahead with pre-coronavirus pandemic plans to allow Palestinians in the West Bank to visit Jerusalem.

Events last year in Jerusalem and the city’s eastern Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood led to violence and contributed toward a fourth conflict between Gaza and Israel and security talks are aimed at avoiding a repeat of tensions this year.

Mostafa Ibrahim, a writer on Israeli affairs, told Arab News that Israel currently wanted to avoid any confrontations with the Palestinians. “It is clear that there is an Israeli desire, backed by American pressure, to calm the situation in the Middle East in light of the Russian-Ukrainian war,” he said.

The Hebrew newspaper, Yedioth Ahronoth, said that the Israeli security system faced a number of challenges in the run-up to the month of Ramadan, adding there were real fears in Israel of an escalation of violence in the Palestinian territories.

Ramadan coincides with the revival of Land Day on March 30, Palestinian Prisoners’ Day on April 17, the anniversary of the Great March of Return, and in May the first anniversary of last year’s Gaza conflict, and Nakba Day on May 15. All the events had the potential to spark confrontations.

And the newspaper claimed that Hamas was attempting to destabilize security and calm in the West Bank and Jerusalem, while maintaining them in the Gaza Strip.

“Hamas realizes that the escalation creates a security problem for Israel at the tactical level. At the strategic level, it threatens and undermines the legitimacy of the Palestinian Authority,” it reported.

However, despite underlying tensions, it did not predict any fresh flare ups in Gaza, Sheikh Jarrah, or at Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Ibrahim said recent international visits and dialogue would help contribute toward maintaining calm.

“The recent Israeli facilities — despite their limitations — and the various international pressures, the desire of Arab countries to focus on the global crisis following the war in Ukraine, and negotiations with Iran, have contributed to pushing the Palestinian areas to maintain calm,” he added.

Topics: Middle East Israel Daesh

Motives unknown after fiance confesses to Lebanon quadruple murder

Investigations take place at the area where the bodies of the four victims were discovered. (Supplied)
Investigations take place at the area where the bodies of the four victims were discovered. (Supplied)
Updated 28 March 2022
NAJIA HOUSSARI

Motives unknown after fiance confesses to Lebanon quadruple murder

Investigations take place at the area where the bodies of the four victims were discovered. (Supplied)
  • Grief and anger in town of Ansar as 2 men quizzed over horrific killings
Updated 28 March 2022
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: The motives behind the horrific quadruple murder in Lebanon of a mother and her three daughters are still unclear.

The killings in Ansar, committed 20 days ago by Hussein Jamil Fayyad but discovered last week, are being described as the most serious murders in recent years in Lebanon.

Basma Abbas, along with her daughters Rima, Tala and Manal, were slain in a premeditated attack, leading to a surge of public anger in the country and calls for the two killers to be executed. 

A funeral ceremony on Sunday morning in Ansar was attended by the father of the girls and Abbas’ ex-husband, Zakaria Sawafi, who also serves as the town mayor.

Sawafi helped in the discovery of the crime after he raised the alarm following the disappearance of his daughters.

Together with Ansar residents, Sawafi pushed for the arrest of a suspect who was last seen with the four victims on the last day they were seen alive. However, after being arrested, that suspect was released following an investigation.

According to new details, on March 2, the three siblings and Abbas left their home in Ansar on a stormy night accompanied by 35-year-old Fayyad, reportedly the fiance of one of the daughters.

He was arrested and interrogated in Ansar about two weeks after the murders took place.

A relative of the victims said that the public prosecutor in Nabatiyeh, judge Ghada Abu Alwan, had interrogated Fayyad, but later released him.

A judicial source said that preliminary investigations into Fayyad’s activities did not result in any charges.

But soon after his release, Fayyad fled to Syria. Last week, he was encouraged to return to Ansar by relatives, when he was ambushed and arrested by Lebanese military intelligence.

During his interrogation, contradictions in his statement and phone data were discovered.

Fayyad later confessed to the crime, noting the involvement of a Syrian national accomplice and revealing the location of the four corpses.

On March 25, specialized teams went to inspect the location — a valley that is difficult to reach to due to its rugged terrain.

Four bodies were discovered inside a cave between the towns of Ansar and Zrarieh.

Fayyad admitted that he had carried out the mass murder of the family and buried them in the cave.

He lured the victims to the location under the pretense of showing them land that he planned to buy.

Together with his accomplice, he killed the victims using a hunting weapon and covered their corpses with stones, dirt and concrete.

But despite Fayyad’s confession, he has not explained his motive for carrying out the murders.

On Sunday night, activists on social media circulated pictures of Hassan Al-Ghanaj, the Syrian accomplice in the crime.

Images showed him bleeding after men from the Lebanese Nasser Al-Din family managed to lure him from Syrian territory to the Lebanese border through illegal crossings.

He was severely beaten and handed over to Lebanese authorities. Footage showed scenes of celebration in Lebanon’s northern Bekaa region over the arrest of Al-Ghanaj.

Fayyad’s family repudiated the killers in a statement, condemning the crime.

Safawi said that he refused to accept “the law of the jungle and any retaliatory and irresponsible behavior.”

However, Ansar residents have called on the Lebanese president to “actually execute the murderer, not to sentence him to death and suspend the execution, as is customary.”

Topics: Middle East Lebanon

UAE, Italy sign MoU on scientific research

UAE, Italy sign MoU on scientific research
Updated 28 March 2022
Francesco Bongarrà

UAE, Italy sign MoU on scientific research

UAE, Italy sign MoU on scientific research
  • Emirati Economy Minister Abdulla bin Touq Al-Marri attends signing ceremony
  • Bilateral ties based “on solid foundations of friendship and cooperation in various fields”
Updated 28 March 2022
Francesco Bongarrà

ROME: A memorandum of understanding on joint scientific research has been signed in Dubai by Maria Chiara Carrozza, president of the Italian National Council for Research, and Abdulla Al-Saleh, the UAE’s undersecretary for the economy.

Emirati Economy Minister Abdulla bin Touq Al-Marri attended the signing ceremony.

The MoU aims to support joint scientific research programs in areas that serve the sectors of the future economy, most notably renewable energy, technology, food security, space and modern agricultural technology.

The MoU also aims to promote mutual visits by faculty members and academic bodies from both countries.

Al-Marri said Emirati-Italian relations are based “on solid foundations of friendship and cooperation in various fields.”

The two countries, he added, share many common visions for the future, which is reflected in the numerous partnerships that exist between them in areas of the new economy such as innovation and entrepreneurship.

“Today, we are making new progress through this memorandum, which aims to enhance the contribution of scientific research and modern science to sustainable economic development efforts based on knowledge, innovation and technology,” Al-Marri said.

“This memorandum comes as a continuation of the tireless efforts of the two countries to devote joint cooperation towards future sectors, and by employing scientific research tools, we will work to measure strengths in promising knowledge-based growth opportunities in the two countries’ markets, and provide a forward-looking scientific vision for the future directions of the economic sectors,” he added.

“We look forward during the coming period to achieving the maximum benefit from the outputs of this memorandum and its contribution to developing and diversifying the existing economic partnerships between the UAE and Italy.”

Carrozza said the MoU “will establish a framework for the development of joint programs and projects of mutual interest.”

She added that 8,000 experts from both countries “will be able to exchange their experiences and ideas in several activities that will support the goals of the transition towards a resilient and sustainable economy. We strongly believe in this cooperation.”

Topics: UAE Italy Scientific research

UAE president pardons hundreds of prisoners ahead of Ramadan

UAE president pardons hundreds of prisoners ahead of Ramadan
Updated 28 March 2022
Arab News

UAE president pardons hundreds of prisoners ahead of Ramadan

UAE president pardons hundreds of prisoners ahead of Ramadan
Updated 28 March 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: UAE President  Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has ordered the release of 540 prisoners in the country, ahead of Ramadan, state news agency WAM reported.

The annual move serves as part of President Khalifa’s initiative to give pardoned inmates an opportunity to start a new life and ease the suffering of their families, the report added.

Topics: UAE prisoners Ramadan

