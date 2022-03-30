You are here

  • Home
  • Lebanon’s wheat crisis worsened by funding delays

Lebanon’s wheat crisis worsened by funding delays

Lebanon’s wheat crisis worsened by funding delays
Lebanese President Michel Aoun heads a cabinet meeting at the presidential palace in Baabda, Lebanon March 30, 2022. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/bvpja

Updated 11 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI

Lebanon’s wheat crisis worsened by funding delays

Lebanon’s wheat crisis worsened by funding delays
  • Slow administrative processes stymieing efforts to buy grain as prices soar, official says
  • But agriculture minister dismisses claims the country is facing a crisis
Updated 11 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: Lebanon’s wheat crisis is being exacerbated by bureaucracy, as the price of the grain continues to soar, according to a senior official.

More than two weeks ago, the Cabinet granted the General Directorate of Grains and Sugar Beets an advance of 36 billion Lebanese pounds ($1.6 million) to buy 50,000 tons of wheat, which would have been sufficient to meet the country’s needs for a month. But the advance was never received as a decree was not issued.

“Since no decree was issued to allow the directorate to ask the central bank to convert the 36 billion Lebanese pounds into dollars, the minister of economy resorted to requesting exceptional approval from the Cabinet, which convened on Wednesday to obtain an additional amount,” Georges Berbari, the general director of grains and sugar beets, said.

“The administrative measures for the process of buying wheat take a long time. Meanwhile, international prices are rising. The amount allocated two weeks ago is no longer sufficient to purchase 50,000 tons of wheat,” he said.

“The situation is very stressful amid the decreasing wheat stocks. The important thing is to get any amount quickly, even if it will only secure 30,000 or 40,000 tons of wheat.”

Ahmad Hoteit, the president of the Association of Mills in Lebanon, said: “The Ukrainian crisis has begun to have repercussions on Lebanon. Wheat shipments may arrive next week at higher prices, and given the high demand, the country that pays more gets the wheat. We asked Prime Minister Najib Mikati and the central bank not to delay securing the credits.”

Lebanon consumes about 600,000 tons of wheat a year, of which 80 percent is imported from countries like Ukraine and Russia. But it is facing a severe financial crisis, prompting the state to gradually lift subsidies on dozens of vital materials, including fuel, medicine and flour.

Despite the problems, Agriculture Minister Abbas Hajj Hassan dismisses claims the country is facing a wheat crisis.

“The minister of economy has communicated with the U.S., Canada, Australia, India and other markets to import wheat from them,” he said.

“We are waiting for the central bank to open credits, and the ministry’s agricultural research department has warehouses ready for storage.”

The silos at Beirut port were traditionally used to hold Lebanon’s wheat and grain stocks but they were destroyed by an explosion in August 2020. As an alternative storage facility has yet to be found, imported wheat is now transferred directly from the port to mills.

Hoteit said he expected the price of a bundle of bread to rise in line with the increase in the cost of imported wheat and in the event that subsidies on flour were completely lifted.

The bread crisis is one of many being faced by the Lebanese people amid a financial collapse and lack of social protection. Even the planned Capital Control law, which is supposed to protect what is left of citizens’ money in banks, has become subject to a political tug-of-war.

Parliamentary committees removed the legislation from the agenda on Tuesday after numerous MPs rejected the draft.

Meanwhile, an International Monetary Fund delegation headed by Ernesto Ramirez, the IMF head of mission for Pakistan, the Middle East and Central Asia, is currently in Beirut waiting to complete negotiations with Lebanon.

“We hope that a preliminary deal will be reached after two weeks of discussions,” Deputy Prime Minister Saade Chami, who heads Lebanon’s delegation to the IMF, told AFP.

Topics: Lebanon Wheat crisis

Related

UN: Lebanon facing education emergency
Middle-East
UN: Lebanon facing education emergency
IMF deal breakthrough is within reach for crisis-hit Lebanon
Business & Economy
IMF deal breakthrough is within reach for crisis-hit Lebanon

Egyptian, Sudanese leaders hold talks in Cairo

Egyptian, Sudanese leaders hold talks in Cairo
Updated 55 min 55 sec ago
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Egyptian, Sudanese leaders hold talks in Cairo

Egyptian, Sudanese leaders hold talks in Cairo
  • Joint statement issued calling for foreign fighters to leave Libya
  • Both sides agree to continue coordinating with regard to Ethiopia’s Renaissance Dam
Updated 55 min 55 sec ago
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: In a joint statement on Wednesday, Egypt and Sudan stressed the need for foreign forces, mercenaries and fighters to leave Libya.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi received Lt-Gen. Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, head of the Sudanese Transitional Sovereignty Council, at Al-Ittihadiya Palace on Wednesday.

The two sides stressed “the need to preserve Libya’s stability, unity and territorial integrity,” and affirmed “support for all efforts aimed at reaching a political solution, and for all Libyan parties to agree to move towards the future in the interest of Libya and its people without any dictates or external interventions, as well as the importance of supporting the role of Libyan state institutions and assuming their responsibilities.”

They also discussed Ethiopia’s Renaissance Dam, saying “a consensus was reached on the continuation of intensive consultation and mutual coordination in this context during the coming period, emphasizing the paramount importance of the water issue for the Egyptian and Sudanese peoples as a matter of national security.”

The two sides discussed the need for a legal, fair and binding agreement on filling and operating the dam in a manner that achieves the common interests of all parties.

The Egyptian side affirmed Cairo’s “full awareness of the delicate situation that Sudan is currently going through, and the need for joint action so that the current developments on the international arena do not affect efforts to support Sudan to achieve political, security and economic stability.”

Egypt said it will continue to send “aid packages and logistical and humanitarian support to Sudan, in addition to providing technical support to Sudanese cadres and activating all bilateral cooperation programs, based on Egypt’s unlimited support for Sudan in all fields and at various levels, as well as the close link to Egyptian and Sudanese national security.”

Topics: Middle East Egypt Sudan Abdel Fattah El-Sisi Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan

Related

An image showing hundreds of truck drivers stuck in a blockade of a major export route out of Sudan into Egypt. (Reuters/File Photo)
Middle-East
Egyptian goods enter Sudan normally after pause due to Sudanese demonstrations
Egypt affirms support for Libyan democracy, sovereignty
Middle-East
Egypt affirms support for Libyan democracy, sovereignty

Jordan king condemns ‘violence in all forms’, in Israel talks

Jordan king condemns ‘violence in all forms’, in Israel talks
Updated 30 March 2022
AFP

Jordan king condemns ‘violence in all forms’, in Israel talks

Jordan king condemns ‘violence in all forms’, in Israel talks
  • King expressed “Jordan’s condemnation of violence in all its forms, and the resulting loss of more innocent” lives
  • “Having Muslim leaders meet Jewish and Israeli leaders is an alternative to the abyss of hatred and bloodshed”: Herzog
Updated 30 March 2022
AFP

AMMAN: Jordan’s King Abdullah II on Wednesday condemned “violence in all its forms” in a meeting with visiting Israeli President Isaac Herzog, following a spate of deadly attacks in the Jewish state.
A total of 11 people have been killed in three attacks in the space of a week in Israel, the latest of them on Tuesday.
Abdullah expressed “Jordan’s condemnation of violence in all its forms, and the resulting loss of more innocent” lives, a palace statement said.
He pointed to “the regretable attacks that have targeted civilians from both sides, including yesterday’s attack,” warning it was “the Israelis and Palestinians who pay the price.”
“This conflict has lasted a long time, and the resulting violence continues to cause much pain and offers a fertile ground for extremism,” he said.
Four civilians and a policeman were killed on Tuesday when a Palestinian assailant opened fire at passers-by in the town of Bnei Brak near Tel Aviv.
Ahead of Ramadan, the Israeli president said that “we have to move toward allowing the performance of religious rites peacefully,” adding that “this is what we are discussing with Jordan,” according to the palace.
“Having Muslim leaders meet Jewish and Israeli leaders is an alternative to the abyss of hatred and bloodshed,” Herzog said, quoted by his office.
Herzog’s visit comes one day after Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz was in Amman, where he also met the king, in a bid to seek calm ahead of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, starting in April.
Tensions flared last year during Ramadan between Israeli forces and Palestinians visiting Al-Aqsa mosque in annexed east Jerusalem, leading to 11 days of conflict between Israel and Hamas which rules Gaza.
Jordan, which established ties with Israel in 1994, has traditionally played the role of mediator between Israel and the Palestinians.
The kingdom also serves as custodian of the holy places in east Jerusalem, which Israel seized in 1967 and later annexed in a move not recognized by most of the international community.
In his meeting with Gantz, Abdullah called on Israel to “lift all obstacles that could prevent (Muslims) from performing prayers” at Al-Aqsa and “prevent any provocations that could lead to escalation.”

Topics: Jordan Israel King Abdullah Isaac Herzog violence Ramadan

Related

Jordan’s King Abdullah reiterates two-state Palestinian solution in talks with Israel’s Gantz
Middle-East
Jordan’s King Abdullah reiterates two-state Palestinian solution in talks with Israel’s Gantz
Japan condemns Palestinian ‘terrorist’ attacks in Israel
Middle-East
Japan condemns Palestinian ‘terrorist’ attacks in Israel

Egypt affirms support for Libyan democracy, sovereignty

Egypt affirms support for Libyan democracy, sovereignty
Updated 30 March 2022
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Egypt affirms support for Libyan democracy, sovereignty

Egypt affirms support for Libyan democracy, sovereignty
  • El-Sisi calls for presidential and parliamentary elections
  • Cairo praised for urging exit of mercenaries and foreign forces
Updated 30 March 2022
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi has affirmed his country’s support for efforts to reconcile Libya’s opposing groups and the holding of presidential and parliamentary elections.

El-Sisi’s assurances came during a meeting on Wednesday in Cairo with the president of the Libyan Presidential Council, Mohamed Al-Menfi.

Al-Menfi’s visit comes a day after El-Sisi held talks with Khalifa Haftar, field marshal and commander-in-chief of the Libyan army, and Aqila Saleh, speaker of parliament.

In his meeting with Al-Menfi, El-Sisi said that it was in Libya’s interest to ensure that the country’s sovereignty was guaranteed by fulfilling the “free will of the Libyan people.”

The Egyptian leader said that his government supported the role of the “institutions of the Libyan state to assume their responsibilities and role(s), leading to holding presidential and parliamentary elections in Libya, ending the transitional phase, and allowing the brotherly Libyan people to choose their leaders and representatives.”

Al-Menfi praised Egypt for the manner in which it had supported efforts to restore stability in Libya, including local and UN-sponsored reconciliation efforts, and to ensure the exit of all foreign forces and mercenaries currently operating in the country.

Libya has experienced significant political polarization over a number of years. Recently Fathi Bashagha was appointed by the senate as prime minister-designate, a move disputed by current prime minister, Abdel Hamid Dabaiba, who said he would only hand over power after an election.

Cairo has been attempting to mediate between the two men, to prevent further conflict from erupting.

The UN has faced several challenges in bringing together opposing groups in Libya that would ensure the holding of free and fair elections.

Topics: Egypt Libya Mohamed Al-Menfi

Related

Egypt, UAE sign MoU on govt modernization
Middle-East
Egypt, UAE sign MoU on govt modernization
Libya standoff could lead to parallel governments: UN
Middle-East
Libya standoff could lead to parallel governments: UN

Japan condemns Palestinian ‘terrorist’ attacks in Israel

Japan condemns Palestinian ‘terrorist’ attacks in Israel
Updated 30 March 2022
Arab News Japan 

Japan condemns Palestinian ‘terrorist’ attacks in Israel

Japan condemns Palestinian ‘terrorist’ attacks in Israel
  • Japan expressed, in a statement, its “sincere condolences to the bereaved families of the victims”
Updated 30 March 2022
Arab News Japan 

TOKYO: Japan issued an official statement “firmly condemning the recent terrorist attacks in Israel, including the shootings in Bnei Brak on March 29.”
Although it didn’t identify the attackers, the statement, released on March 30 by the foreign ministry in Tokyo, expressed Japan’s “sincere condolences to the bereaved families of the victims of these terrorist attacks and offered its heartfelt sympathy to those who were injured.”
The statement further said that “terrorism cannot be justified for any reason.”

Topics: Japan Israel attack terrorist Bnei Brak

Related

Israeli forces arrest 5 in connection with deadly shooting
Middle-East
Israeli forces arrest 5 in connection with deadly shooting
Update Israelis say gunman who killed 5 was West Bank Palestinian
Middle-East
Israelis say gunman who killed 5 was West Bank Palestinian

US imposes sanctions on key actors in Iran’s ballistic missile program

US imposes sanctions on key actors in Iran’s ballistic missile program
Updated 30 March 2022
Reuters

US imposes sanctions on key actors in Iran’s ballistic missile program

US imposes sanctions on key actors in Iran’s ballistic missile program
  • Treasury said it acted after Iran’s missile attack on Irbil in Iraq and an “Iranian enabled” Houthi missile attack against a Saudi Aramco facility this month
  • Department said it slapped sanctions on Iranian procurement agent Mohammad Ali Hosseini
Updated 30 March 2022
Reuters

WASHINGTON: The United States on Wednesday imposed sanctions on an Iran-based man and his network of companies it accused of helping Tehran obtain materials for its ballistic missile program, acting after missile attacks by suspected Iranian-backed proxies on countries in the region.
In a statement issued as talks on reviving the 2015 Iran nuclear deal have stalled, the US Treasury Department said it acted after Iran’s missile attack on Irbil in Iraq and an “Iranian enabled” Houthi missile attack against a Saudi Aramco facility this month, as well as other missile attacks by Iranian proxies against Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.
The Treasury said it slapped sanctions on Iranian procurement agent Mohammad Ali Hosseini and a network of companies it accused him of using to procure ballistic missile propellant and related materials in support of Iran’s missile program.
The Treasury accused him of procuring materials for the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) unit responsible for research and development of ballistic missiles. Iran’s IRGC is subject to US sanctions.
A US official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the sanctions were not related to efforts to revive the nuclear deal under which Iran had limited its nuclear program to make it harder to develop a nuclear bomb — an ambition it denies — in return for relief from global economic sanctions.
“While the United States continues to seek Iran’s return to full compliance with the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, we will not hesitate to target those who support Iran’s ballistic missile program,” the Treasury’s Under Secretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian Nelson said in the statement.
Iran conducted a March 13 attack on Irbil, the capital of Iraq’s northern Kurdish region, a rare publicly declared assault by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), and a missile attack by Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthis hit a Saudi Aramco facility on March 25.
A nascent plan for Iraq’s Kurdistan region to supply gas to Turkey and Europe — with Israeli help — is part of what angered Iran into striking Irbil with ballistic missiles this month, Iraqi and Turkish officials say.
The Houthis said they launched attacks on Saudi energy facilities on Friday, and the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen said oil giant Aramco’s petroleum products distribution station in Jeddah was hit, causing a fire in two storage tanks but no casualties.
The indirect US-Iran nuclear talks were close to an agreement in early March before last-minute Russian demands for sweeping guarantees that would have hollowed out sanctions imposed following its invasion of Ukraine derailed the talks.
Russia has since appeared to have narrowed its demands to cover only work linked to the nuclear deal, leaving a small number of issues to be resolved between Washington and Tehran, diplomats say.

Topics: Iran US sanctions Ballistic missile programs

Related

West must not ignore Iran’s ballistic missiles: Ex-Israeli UN envoy
Middle-East
West must not ignore Iran’s ballistic missiles: Ex-Israeli UN envoy
Update Ballistic missiles hit Irbil, Iran’s Revolutionary Guard claim responsibility
Middle-East
Ballistic missiles hit Irbil, Iran’s Revolutionary Guard claim responsibility

Latest updates

On Land Day, Palestinians vow to continue their struggle against Israeli occupation
On Land Day, Palestinians vow to continue their struggle against Israeli occupation
Investigation launched after Tunisia MPs convene despite frozen assembly
Investigation launched after Tunisia MPs convene despite frozen assembly
Saudi wildlife center releases 200 endangered animals into King Salman Royal Natural Reserve
Saudi wildlife center releases 200 endangered animals into King Salman Royal Natural Reserve
Lebanon’s wheat crisis worsened by funding delays
Lebanon’s wheat crisis worsened by funding delays
Artists revive Arabic calligraphy ahead of Ramadan
Artists revive Arabic calligraphy ahead of Ramadan

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.