Social Development Bank, Careem sign $293m financing agreement to provide jobs for Saudi drivers

Social Development Bank, Careem sign $293m financing agreement to provide jobs for Saudi drivers
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 20 sec ago
Arab News

Social Development Bank, Careem sign $293m financing agreement to provide jobs for Saudi drivers

Social Development Bank, Careem sign $293m financing agreement to provide jobs for Saudi drivers
Updated 20 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Social Development Bank has signed a SR1.1 billion ($293 million) financing agreement with the ride-hailing firm Careem to provide 7,500 job opportunities for Saudi drivers. 

As per the agreement, SR150,000 in financing will be offered for each driver’s vehicle, in low instalments for a period of three years, Alarabiya reported. 

During the year 2021, Careem stated that Saudi drivers completed around 250 million trips, with profits exceeding SR430 million.

 

Topics: economy Careem Financing

Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

OPEC+ to stick to same oil output plan despite consumers' pressure

OPEC+ to stick to same oil output plan despite consumers' pressure
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

OPEC+ agrees on current oil output unchanged despite pressure from consumers to increase more oil, Reuters reported, citing sources.

OPEC+: IEA release of 61.7m barrels of oil stock failed to calm markets

OPEC+: IEA release of 61.7m barrels of oil stock failed to calm markets
Updated 33 min 45 sec ago
Reuters

OPEC+: IEA release of 61.7m barrels of oil stock failed to calm markets

OPEC+: IEA release of 61.7m barrels of oil stock failed to calm markets
Updated 33 min 45 sec ago
Reuters

The International Energy Agency's decision to release 61.7 million barrels of oil stock, the largest such move in history, has failed to calm the market volatility, according to the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, known as OPEC+.

The comments came during the meeting of the group on Thursday, March 31.

OPEC+ has warned the global economy would see a major blow from a prolonged conflict in Ukraine, the oil producing group said in an internal report, seen by Reuters.

“Consumer and business sentiment is expected to decline not only in Europe, but also in the rest of the world, when only accounting for the inflationary impact the conflict has already caused,” it said.

Oil above $100/barrel to stay as market struggles to replace Russian barrels: Reuters Poll

Oil above $100/barrel to stay as market struggles to replace Russian barrels: Reuters Poll
Updated 57 min 56 sec ago
Reuters

Oil above $100/barrel to stay as market struggles to replace Russian barrels: Reuters Poll

Oil above $100/barrel to stay as market struggles to replace Russian barrels: Reuters Poll
  • Russian exports make up about 7 percent of global supply
Updated 57 min 56 sec ago
Reuters

A rally in oil is set to continue with prices staying well above $100 this year as a parched market struggles to wean itself off Russian oil, a Reuters poll showed on Thursday.


A survey of 40 economists and analysts forecast Brent crude would average $103.07 a barrel this year, a jump from the previous poll’s $91.15 consensus and the highest 2022 estimate yet in Reuters surveys.


The 2022 consensus for US crude was also hiked sharply to $98.49 a barrel from the prior $87.68 forecast.


With Russia’s invasion of Ukraine entering a second month, global supply shortages approached 5 million to 6 million barrels per day while demand has risen to record highs.


Russian exports make up about 7 percent of global supply.

Fears over the fallout from the Ukraine war drove Brent to its highest in more than a decade in March to $139.13 per barrel.


“Geopolitics will steal the attention in the first half of the year,” said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA, adding that the war could lead to “intensifying moments that could eventually include an embargo on Russian oil and gas.”


But the focus could then shift to the level of demand destruction from persistent high prices, he said.


Storm damage to the Caspian Pipeline Consortium pipeline has exacerbated supply concerns, analysts said.


Despite supply concerns, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, Russia and allies, a group known as OPEC+, are still expected to stick to a modest increase in output in May.


“OPEC+ is in a delicate position, with Russia being a key non-OPEC signatory to the production cut agreement,” said DBS Bank lead energy analyst Suvro Sarkar.


A deal between Iran and world powers on Tehran’s nuclear work could herald the return of Iranian barrels and relieve some supply worries, although an agreement has faced delays.


Poll respondents were divided on when the market would see a balance between supply and demand, with estimates ranging from the second half of 2022 to 2024.

“We will see no rebalancing before the war in Ukraine is over,” said Frank Schallenberger, head of commodity research at LBBW.

GEC secures $13.8bn in investment to support entrepreneurship

GEC secures $13.8bn in investment to support entrepreneurship
Updated 31 March 2022
DANA ALOMAR

GEC secures $13.8bn in investment to support entrepreneurship

GEC secures $13.8bn in investment to support entrepreneurship
Updated 31 March 2022
DANA ALOMAR

RIYADH: Investment deals worth $13.8 billion were signed at the Global Entrepreneurship Congress held in Riyadh this week, which also saw global firms announce expansion plans into Saudi Arabia.

Entrepreneurs, investors, ecosystem leaders, and policymakers attended the event, which took place from March 27 to 30.

Silicon Valley figures, like Apple’s Steve Wozniak and Netflix’s Marc Randolph, also spoke.

A total of SR25.17 billion ($6.71 billion) worth of agreements and memoranda of understanding were signed at the event, including messaging platform Unifonic raising $125 million in what is the largest funding round ever closed by a Saudi startup. 

Some SR22.89 billion worth of announcements were made. Venture capital and private equity funds reached SR3.71 billion, while SR109 million worth of investment rounds were made.

Among the 34 agreements signed on GEC’s first day were Lenskart, GoDaddy, Kitopi and Cars24 expanding into the Saudi market.

The deals covered a wide range of programs and projects, such as establishing new financial products for entrepreneurs, investing directly in businesses, and providing loan guarantees.

There were several big announcements, including the launch of new products and initiatives from the Social Development Bank that will support and empower entrepreneurs with a value of almost SR11.25 billion.

After the UAE, Saudi Arabia is the second-most funded nation in the Middle East and North Africa.

MENA region should create 300m jobs to achieve development goals, says World Bank president

MENA region should create 300m jobs to achieve development goals, says World Bank president
Updated 31 March 2022
Arab News

MENA region should create 300m jobs to achieve development goals, says World Bank president

MENA region should create 300m jobs to achieve development goals, says World Bank president
  • He also lauded the enthusiasm of GCC countries to invest in hydrogen as promising
Updated 31 March 2022
Arab News

Three hundred million jobs should be created in the MENA region to achieve development goals, according to President of the World Bank, David Malpass. 


While speaking at the World Government Summit in Dubai, Malpass noted that MENA countries often fail to rise to developmental challenges, and it could have “serious implications for livelihoods and social stability across the region.”

According to Malpass, Gulf Cooperation Council countries were initially concerned about the global community’s desire to shift away from oil.

He noted that countries in the region should focus on deepening trade relationships, labor, capital mobility, investing in knowledge, and enabling a strong business environment.

He also lauded the enthusiasm of GCC countries to invest in hydrogen as promising.

“Renewables can replace fossil fuels for industrial and residential electricity generation,” said Malpass.

 

